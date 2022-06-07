Saudi stocks drop despite 9.9% GDP growth in Q1: Closing bell

You are here

The main index, TASI, was down 1.2 percent to close at 12,662 and the parallel market, Nomu, dropped nearly 1 percent to 22,329.
RIYADH: Saudi stocks fell on Tuesday, despite an above estimated 9.9 percent growth in gross domestic product in the first quarter, according to official data.

The main index, TASI, was down 1.2 percent to close at 12,662 and the parallel market, Nomu, dropped nearly 1 percent to 22,329.

TASI was weighed down by a 1.9 percent drop in its largest player in the banking sector, Al Rajhi Bank, as well as a 2.4 percent loss in Riyad Bank.

Oil giant Aramco also contributed to the fall with a decline of 1.22 percent, amid trading of almost 3.4 million shares.

Al Sagr Insurance added 5.3 percent to lead the gainers, while Saudi insurer Bupa Arabia recorded the biggest drop of 3 percent.

Among the top movers in today’s session, chemical major SABIC was down 1.5 percent, and Saudi Telecom Co., or stc, edged 0.2 percent lower.

Shares of Saudi Real Estate Co., known as AlAKARIA, lost 1.9 percent after the developer announced that the first two phases of Al Akaria Park had been fully reserved.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $119.19 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $118.2 a barrel as of 3:32 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: saudi stocks oil prices Banking shares TASI NOMU

Egyptian IT firm Benya plans to raise $150m for Africa expansion

Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s Benya Group is looking to increase its capital by $150 million through a private placement during the ongoing quarter, CEO Ahmed Mekky told CNBC Arabia.

The move from the information technology provider is a step toward expansion in Africa.

Mekky added there will be another capital increase at the beginning of next year, in addition to two initial public offerings in Egypt and a foreign market.

Topics: Egypt IT ICT IPO Investment Capital expansion

Saudi Aramco promotes two key persons in push to grow trading units

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has promoted two executives to new posts in a push to grow its trading units, according to a Bloomberg report. 

The report stated that Ibrahim Al-Buainain who was serving the company as the head of trading has been promoted as its new vice president for trading, sales and supply planning. 

Aramco also promoted Mohammed Al-Mulhim who was the deputy of Al-Buainain as the new CEO of Aramco Trading Co. 

The decision to promote these two trading executives came at a time when international oil futures jumped above $120 a barrel following Saudi Arabia’s decision to hike crude prices for July. 

According to the Bloomberg report, this shift comes as a part of Aramco’s plans to consider an initial public offering for its trading units. Aramco, however, has not commented on any IPO plans yet. 

Topics: Saudi Aramco trading Appointment

Sadara begins feedstock supply using new pipelines connecting PlasChem Park

RIYADH: Sadara Chemical Co., the downstream joint venture of Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical, has begun the operations of feedstock pipelines that will transport ethylene oxide and propylene oxide to PlasChem Park, according to a MEEd report.

PlasChem is an industrial complex set up in Jubail Second Industrial City, dedicated to downstream chemical and conversion industries. 

“This is a major step in the development of PlasChem Park, which provides business tenants with easy access to one of our distinguished feedstocks,” said Sadara CEO Faisal AlFaqeer.

He added: “The facilities envisioned for PlasChem Park are vital for the future of the Kingdom’s petrochemicals industry.”

It was Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical that completed the construction of this pipeline in September.

The pipeline to transport ethylene oxide is 6.8 kilometers long, while the propylene oxide pipeline measures 6.2 kilometers.

Topics: Oil downstream PIPELINES Meed

PIF-backed Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund aims to invest $3bn in Jordan

RIYADH: The Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund aims to invest $3 billion in Jordan, the CEO said in an interview with Al-Arabiya.

The organization was established by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which owns 92 percent of its share capital, along with 16 Jordanian banks, Omar Al-War added. 

He explained that the objectives of the fund, which was established in 2017, include investing in infrastructure and development projects in Jordan.

Most recently, the fund has signed an agreement with Jordan to invest $400 million in a healthcare project in the country.

The project comes in partnership with the UCL Medical School, as an academic partner to provide education and research advice in medicine and health, and UCLA Health as a clinical partner. 

Topics: Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Jordan

Saudi PIF shortlisted as bidder for stake in Starbucks Middle East — sources tell Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, has been shortlisted to buy a stake in the Middle East, North Africa and central Asia Starbucks franchise held by Alshaya Group, two sources told Reuters.

Kuwait-based Alshaya Group, the region’s leading brand franchise owner, last year hired JPMorgan to sell a significant minority stake in the business. The sources said it could sell up to 30 percent, generating $4 billion-$5 billion.

The PIF, which manages over $600 billion of assets, Alshaya, and JPMorgan all declined to comment.

The Starbucks franchise in the region has several hundred outlets in 14 countries across the Middle East, Russia, and central Asia. Its stores in Russia are closed in line with Starbucks’ decision to suspend activity in the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

The PIF is among the bidders that have made it to the next round as the sale process nears its final stages, the source said.

Several private equity bidders were also in the race, including CVC Capital Partners and Brookfield, but it was not immediately clear if they had been shortlisted.

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi state holding fund ADQ are no longer in the race, the two sources said. Mubadala declined to comment, while ADQ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal would widen the investor base of a business privately held by the Alshaya family since 1999, one of the sources said.

Some of the Middle East’s biggest privately-owned companies are warming to the idea of bringing in outside investors through listings or strategic stake sales.

Saudi Arabia has seen a spate of listings in recent years as the Kingdom encourages more family-owned companies to float in a bid to deepen its capital markets under reforms aimed at reducing reliance on oil revenues.

The second source said funds raised could be used toward other businesses Alshaya owns, and that the valuation of the company is attractive, making the sale of a stake compelling.

The privately held Alshaya Group says it is the oldest company in Kuwait, first registered in 1890. It runs franchises including H&M, Mothercare, Debenhams, American Eagle Outfitters and Victoria’s Secret.

Topics: Starbucks Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

