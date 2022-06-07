You are here

  • Home
  • UAE announces five new cases of monkeypox

UAE announces five new cases of monkeypox

UAE announces five new cases of monkeypox
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention announced five new cases of monkeypox on Tuesday. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6rjby

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

UAE announces five new cases of monkeypox

UAE announces five new cases of monkeypox
  • Two patients who had monkeypox and were receiving medical care in government hospitals have fully recovered
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention announced five new cases of monkeypox on Tuesday.

Two patients who had monkeypox and were receiving medical care in government hospitals have fully recovered, the ministry added.

It urged all members of the public to follow appropriate preventive measures and careful precautions while travelling and when encountering large crowds, and to avoid risky behaviours.

The ministry reassured the public that UAE health authorities are taking all the necessary measures, including investigation, examination of contacts, and monitoring their health.

People should obtain information from official sources in the UAE, and refrain from spreading rumours and false information, the ministry added.

It also highlighted the importance of staying updated on developments and guidelines issued by the UAE’s health authorities.

Topics: UAE Monkeypox

Related

WHO: 780 monkeypox outbreak cases
World
WHO: 780 monkeypox outbreak cases

Israel mainly to blame for conflict: UN report

Israel mainly to blame for conflict: UN report
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Israel mainly to blame for conflict: UN report

Israel mainly to blame for conflict: UN report
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: Israel's occupation and discrimination against Palestinians are the main causes of the endless cycles of violence, UN investigators said Tuesday, prompting angry Israeli protests.
A high-level team of investigators, appointed last year by the United Nations Human Rights Council to probe "all underlying root causes" in the decades-long conflict, pointed the finger squarely at Israel.
"Ending the occupation of lands by Israel... remains essential in ending the persistent cycles of violence," they said in a report, decrying ample evidence that Israel has "no intention" of doing so.
The 18-page report mainly focuses on evaluating a long line of past UN investigations, reports and rulings on the situation, and how and if those findings were implemented.
Recommendations in past reports were "overwhelmingly directed towards Israel," lead investigator Navi Pillay, a former UN rights chief from South Africa, said in a statement.
This, she said, was "an indicator of the asymmetrical nature of the conflict and the reality of one state occupying the other."
The investigators also determined that those recommendations "have overwhelmingly not been implemented," she said, pointing to calls to ensure accountability for Israel's violations of international law but also "indiscriminate firing of rockets" by Palestinian armed groups into Israel.
"It is this lack of implementation coupled with a sense of impunity, clear evidence that Israel has no intention of ending the occupation, and the persistent discrimination against Palestinians that lies at the heart of the systematic recurrence of violations in both the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel."
Israel has refused to cooperate with the Commission of Inquiry (COI) created last year following the 11-day Hamas-Israel war in May 2021, which killed 260 Palestinians and 13 people on the Israeli side.
Israel has in the past loudly criticised Pillay for "championing an anti-Israel agenda", and on Tuesday the foreign ministry slammed the entire investigation as "a witch hunt".
The report, it said, was "one-sided" and "tainted with hatred for the State of Israel and based on a long series of previous one-sided and biased reports."
It had been published, it said, as "the result of the Human Rights Council's extreme anti-Israel bias."
Echoing that sentiment, dozens of Israeli reserve soldiers and students -- some of them dressed like Palestinian Hamas militants -- marched Tuesday outside the UN headquarters in Geneva in protest.
Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, who heads the Israeli NGO Shurat Hadin that organised the protest, slammed the rights council as "the most anti-Semitic body in the world."
Israel and its allies have long accused the top UN rights body of anti-Israel bias, pointing among other things to the fact that Israel is the only country that is systematically discussed at every regular council session, with a dedicated special agenda item.
The COI, which is the highest-level investigation that can be ordered by the council, is the ninth probe it has ordered into rights violations in Palestinian territories.
It is the first, however, tasked with looking at systematic abuses committed within Israel, the first open-ended probe, and the first to examine "root causes" in the drawn-out conflict.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Related

Israel rains missiles on Damascus, but most were intercepted: Syrian state media
Middle-East
Israel rains missiles on Damascus, but most were intercepted: Syrian state media
Frankly Speaking: Saudi leadership is central to any Palestine peace solution, says Israel’s Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej
Frankly Speaking: Saudi leadership is central to any Palestine peace solution, says Israel’s Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej

Yemen calls for more international pressure on Houthis to end Taiz siege

Yemen calls for more international pressure on Houthis to end Taiz siege
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Yemen calls for more international pressure on Houthis to end Taiz siege

Yemen calls for more international pressure on Houthis to end Taiz siege
  • Yemen negotiators urge all sides to honor UN proposal to open roads in Taiz
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

AMMAN: The Yemeni government negotiators called on the international community to exert more pressure on the Houthis over reopening roads in Taiz and other provinces.

In a statement released Tuesday by the Yemen news agency (SABA), the team urged all sides to honor the proposal submitted by the UN Special for Yemen Hans Grundberg to open five roads in Taiz governorate and other provinces.

“[The proposal] represents the minimal demands of the people of Taiz,” the team of negotiators added.

The internationally recognized government and the Iran-backed Houthis agreed on Thursday to extend the truce for more two months after concerted pressure from the UN and international aid groups.

Lifting the siege around Taiz, Yemen’s third-largest city, and elsewhere in Yemen was part of a truce the UN brokered early in April.

The Yemeni government negotiators said after over two weeks of negotiations in the Jordanian capital of Amman, the Houthis were still resisting the idea of opening the main roads in Taiz and, instead, were suggesting opening a new narrow “dirt road” that would “fail to achieve the goal of lifting the siege and alleviating people’s suffering.”

The team added, “The Houthi militias are, in fact, acting unilaterally to impose roads that have not been agreed on yet and that are far from negotiations, which led to the halt of negotiations to this point.”

The negotiators urged Grundberg to exert the necessary pressure on the militias and prevent them from using up the second truce without meeting the agreement “which must be fully – not partially- implemented.”

The Houthis have imposed a siege on the government-held city of Taiz, the capital of the province by the same name, since March 2016.

The two sides began the second round of direct discussion in Amman on Sunday after failing to reach an agreement on lifting the militia's blockade of Taiz in the first round of talks late last month.

Topics: Yemen War Houthi siege #yemen

Related

Yemen warring parties agree to extend truce; Biden salutes ‘courageous’ Saudi leadership
Middle-East
Yemen warring parties agree to extend truce; Biden salutes ‘courageous’ Saudi leadership
UN: Yemen’s warring sides resume talks on ending Taiz siege
Middle-East
UN: Yemen’s warring sides resume talks on ending Taiz siege

Egypt FM calls for economic integration with Jordan, Iraq

Egypt FM calls for economic integration with Jordan, Iraq
Updated 07 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt FM calls for economic integration with Jordan, Iraq

Egypt FM calls for economic integration with Jordan, Iraq
  • Sameh Shoukry: Economic integration among us is important for … joint projects, and benefits the peoples of these countries in terms of providing job opportunities and advancing the economy
  • Shoukry and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi met with leaders and senior officials in the Iraqi capital
Updated 07 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has called for economic integration between his country, Iraq and Jordan.

This would be of both economic and political benefit, he said during a press conference with his Iraqi and Jordanian counterparts in Baghdad.

“Economic integration among us is important for … joint projects, and benefits the peoples of these countries in terms of providing job opportunities and advancing the economy,” he added, citing infrastructural integration as particularly important. 

Shoukry and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi met with leaders and senior officials in the Iraqi capital.

Topics: Egypt Jordan Iraq Sameh Shoukry

Related

Egypt FM urges end to Syrian political stalemate
Middle-East
Egypt FM urges end to Syrian political stalemate
Special Egypt FM: Gaza reconstruction to be ‘carried out with PA’
Middle-East
Egypt FM: Gaza reconstruction to be ‘carried out with PA’

Lebanese army arrests 64 migrants trying to sail to Europe

Lebanese army arrests 64 migrants trying to sail to Europe
The migrants were apparently taken into custody before their boat was able to set sail. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 June 2022
AP

Lebanese army arrests 64 migrants trying to sail to Europe

Lebanese army arrests 64 migrants trying to sail to Europe
  • According to an army statement, the migrants — Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians — were all detained and were being questioned, except one injured woman
Updated 07 June 2022
AP

BEIRUT: The Lebanese military arrested 64 migrants as they were trying to set sail from northern Lebanon on Tuesday in an attempt to get to Europe, the army command said.
According to an army statement, the migrants — Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians — were all detained and were being questioned, except for one pregnant woman who was bleeding and was taken to hospital.
The migrants were apparently taken into custody before their boat was able to set sail. They were apprehended near the Sheikh Znad area, a few kilometers (miles) from the northern city of Tripoli. The attempt came weeks after a boat carrying more than 60 migrants capsized on April 23 off the coast of Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest and most impoverished city.
Seven bodies were recovered in that disaster, with 47 people rescued and some still missing. Survivors at the time blamed the Lebanese navy of causing the accident by ramming into the migrants’ boat.
For years, Lebanon had been a country where refugees fled to, but since its economic meltdown began in late 2019, thousands of people have left the country by sea, seeking a better life in Europe.
Lebanon is a small nation of 6 million people, including 1 million Syrian refugees who fled the war in their country which erupted in 2011. Lebanon is also home to tens of thousands of Palestinians, most of them descendants of people displaced in 1948.
Migrants usually pay thousands of dollars for smuggles who promise to take them on boats to European Union member states such as Cyprus, Greece and Italy.

Topics: Lebanon migrants Europe

Related

One dead off Cyprus as more than 40 Syrian migrants arrive
Middle-East
One dead off Cyprus as more than 40 Syrian migrants arrive
Home Office says a quarter of migrants crossing English Channel fleeing Afghanistan
World
Home Office says a quarter of migrants crossing English Channel fleeing Afghanistan

Interpol’s most wanted ‘brothers’ arrested in UAE over South African fraud case

Interpol’s most wanted ‘brothers’ arrested in UAE over South African fraud case
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Interpol’s most wanted ‘brothers’ arrested in UAE over South African fraud case

Interpol’s most wanted ‘brothers’ arrested in UAE over South African fraud case
  • Gupta Brothers face money laundering and corruption charges in South Africa
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Authorities in the UAE arrested two of Interpol’s most wanted suspects over charges of political corruption and money laundering committed in South Africa under former President Jacob Zuma, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

In a statement, Dubai Police said Atul and Rajesh Gupta were arrested “in connection with money laundering and criminal charges in South Africa.”

 

 

The Indian-born pair, and their brother Ajay, fled South Africa in 2018 around the same time Zuma resigned amid allegations he had overseen massive levels of corruption at state-owned companies.

At that time a judicial commission had been launched, investigating their involvement in corruption.

Dubai Police said the arrest was made after receiving “a red notice” against the two brothers from the Interpol.

“The force has coordinated with the authorities in South Africa regarding the extradition file to complete the legal procedures,” Dubai Police added.

The police did not immediately acknowledge Ajay Gupta's whereabouts.

Arab News contacted Dubai Police, but no further information was provided.

The two brothers are accused of using connections with Zuma to win contracts, misappropriate state assets, influence cabinet appointments, and siphon off state funds, charges that they denied.

The US Treasury Department placed the three Gupta brothers on a sanctions list in 2019, accusing them of being “members of a significant corruption network.”

That forbids US entities from conducting business with them or handling their assets.

Topics: Interpol Dubai UAE

Related

British man wanted over $1.7bn Denmark tax fraud case arrested in Dubai
Middle-East
British man wanted over $1.7bn Denmark tax fraud case arrested in Dubai
Bitten by scandal bug, Gupta brothers leave South Africa
World
Bitten by scandal bug, Gupta brothers leave South Africa

Latest updates

UAE announces five new cases of monkeypox
UAE announces five new cases of monkeypox
World Bank slashes global growth forecast to 2.9%, warns of ‘stagflation’ risk
World Bank slashes global growth forecast to 2.9%, warns of ‘stagflation’ risk
PM says Greece has experienced unprecedented barrage of Turkish violations of airspace
PM says Greece has experienced unprecedented barrage of Turkish violations of airspace
Shell lures Texans with green power from new US retail business
Shell lures Texans with green power from new US retail business
Saudi citizens can visit Thailand with 30-day no visa
Saudi citizens can visit Thailand with 30-day no visa

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.