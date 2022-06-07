Saudi Arabia a global tourism hub: Japan envoy

JEDDAH: The Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Fumio Iwai said the Kingdom has become a global tourist destination due to its cultural, historical and civilizational potential.
He expressed his delight during his visit to the Japanese anime village in the City Walk zone, as part of Jeddah Season, that allocated part of its activities to the exchange of cultures between the two friendly countries.
The ambassador was briefed on the most important global events and experiences and services provided for the public, citing the high degree of organization in the event zones.
He praised the Kingdom’s development of the entertainment sector, as well as the variety of events and options available to the public. He stressed the importance of strengthening the partnership between the tourism and entertainment sectors in the Kingdom and Japan, in a way benefiting the Kingdom’s entertainment industry.
The ambassador expressed his admiration for Jeddah Season, citing its precise geographical distribution of the event sites, and that the events held are suitable for people of all ages.
Updated 08 June 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s rich culture is attracting international attention with a new documentary about French chefs meeting locals and learning more about the country’s national cuisine and culinary heritage.
“Flavours of Arabia” from the Discovery channel shows world-renowned pastry chef Cedric Grolet and “Top Chef” finalist Pierre Sang Boyer traveling to Jeddah and AlUla to experience Saudi hospitality traditions and witness the creativity and pride of Saudi chefs.
Boyer described their visit to traditional shops in the historic district, saying the colors and smells leaped out at them.
“I did not expect this at all. The city is a diamond. There are many things to see and lots of surprises. It is great,” Boyer added.
The two chefs then move on to the most prominent landmarks of AlUla, home to Hegra, the country’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, to learn about the ingredients that characterize the oases of AlUla, such as dates and different citrus trees and plants.
The chefs meet their Saudi counterparts to learn more about the Kingdom's cuisine, traditional cooking techniques, and components of local gastronomy. The visitors then prepare a variety of dishes inspired by French and Saudi cuisine.
Grolet, a master of French sweets and pastry, recreates some of his famous dishes in AlUla and uses the textures and flavors of dates and cardamom in his delicacies.
The documentary shows him becoming more passionate about these ingredients and flavors, which have a strong connection to the culture of Saudi Arabia and the wider region.
He described a type of date that was offered to Grolet and his friend by an AlUla local. He said it was like candy and that he understood there were different types and tastes of the AlUla date. There are more than 40 types of dates in AlUla.
“I think the dates I am going to make in Paris will be this color,” he said, drawing Boyer’s attention to the transparency of the “marbling and magnificent” piece of date.
“Since I came here, I have taken in all information to make a trompe-l’oeil dessert, my trademark. I have been making them for 10 years. I want to create a dessert in the shape of a piece of date. To make that, I would need a lot of these soft dates in Paris to be able to make it,” he explained.
Updated 08 June 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: With the start of this year’s Hajj just a month away, the Saudi ambassador to Indonesia, Essam Al-Thaqafi, said the Saudi government is working hard to ensure it provides the best possible service to pilgrims from all over the world. This year’s Hajj is the first that foreign pilgrims have been able to attend since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020.
The envoy added that preparations by staff at the Saudi embassy in Jakarta have also been top notch. It was previously announced that Indonesia has been allocated 100,051 Hajj permits, the largest number granted to any single country.
Saudi Authorities announced in April that after two years of strict pandemic restrictions, 1 million pilgrims will be able to join the Hajj pilgrimage this year. This is a big increase over last year, when it was restricted to 60,000 pilgrims, all of whom resided within the Kingdom, but still well below the pre-pandemic total of 2.5 million in 2019.
Al-Thaqafi said the people of Indonesia were overjoyed when the Kingdom announced the expansion of Hajj numbers this year as the pandemic recedes. His embassy is coordinating with the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, he added, to ensure that the journey is as easy as possible for Indonesian pilgrims. Last weekend, he noted, the first group of foreign pilgrims to arrive in Saudi Arabia for Hajj came from Indonesia.
Al-Thaqafi also praised the Makkah Route initiative, and the assistance provided to it by the Saudi embassy in Jakarta. The initiative was launched by the Saudi Ministry of Interior in 2019 in five countries — Indonesia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Morocco and Bangladesh — to make it as easy as possible for pilgrims to complete the required checks and procedures, and make the journey from their home countries to their Hajj accommodation. More than 60 Saudi officials are working at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Indonesia to provide services for pilgrims, the envoy said.
Some Indonesians have to wait for more than 30 years to get a permit for Hajj, said Al-Thaqafi, which means the pilgrimage is truly the journey of a lifetime. He added that the Indonesian people are generally known for being calm and respectful, and this is reflected in the way they conduct themselves during Hajj and Umrah trips.
“We all saw the arrival of the first batch of Indonesian pilgrims to Madinah a few days ago, and how wonderfully organized they were,” he said. Al-Thaqafi also commended the Saudi workers who will serve pilgrims during Hajj.
The flight carrying the first batch of 358 Indonesian pilgrims arrived on June 4, carrying 358 pilgrims. They were greeted by Mohammed Al-Bijawe, the undersecretary for visit affairs at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Abdul Aziz Ahmed, the Indonesian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, and other officials. Upon arrival the pilgrims were presented with flowers, dates and bottles of Zamzam water.
‘Inspirational’ graduate scheme greets third batch of Saudi students
Red Sea Development Company elite program opens door to hospitality, tourism careers
Updated 08 June 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: A Red Sea Development Company discussion check-in as part of its annual Elite Graduate Program has been hailed as “inspirational” and “energizing” by the latest group of students enrolled in the course.
The Riyadh meet-and-greet, led by TRSDC CEO John Pagano, welcomed the third batch of students taking part in the course, which aims to mentor young Saudis and create job opportunities, especially in the Kingdom’s growing tourism and hospitality sectors.
Mohammed Al-Ghuraiyr, a student enrolled in the program, told Arab News that the session “was inspiring, and gave us hope to build the future of tourism and hospitality in Saudi Arabia.”
Al-Ghuraiyr, who works as a project delivery specialist in the program, described Pagano as a “great leader who offers positivity and motivation.”
The program takes Saudi graduates through a comprehensive on-the-job training course.
TRSDC executives sat down with some enrolled graduates to connect one-on-one, and also appeared virtually to answer questions and offer guidance.
Pagano was accompanied by Ahmad Darwish, the company’s chief administrative officer, and Tim Williams, group head of people strategy and culture.
“Meeting the CEO and CAO reminded me how lucky we are as Elites to have an opportunity like this and to be able to join such a leading project,” Noor Al-Matrood, a marketing specialist enrolled in the program, told Arab News.
“We noticed the care and enthusiasm shown by our leaders, which energized us to work harder and learn every lesson that comes our way,” she said.
Jumana Baghaffar, who works as an architectural specialist in the program, said that the scheme is the start of an amazing future for her.
“I am looking forward to seeing where TRSDC’s ambitions will lead us. This is just the beginning,” she said.
The program’s third edition began on March 8. All enrolled students are recent graduates with a bachelor’s or master’s degree.
Students go through a set of assessments and interviews before being selected for their streams, which focus on operations, cybersecurity, project development, corporate wellness, smart destination, finance and investment, project delivery, cost, commercial and procurement, environment and sustainability, and internal audit.
Students are considered full-time employees with a two-year trainee contract.
Usamah Al-Shahrani, an enrolled student working as a landscape architecture specialist with the Red Sea Development Company, said: “Leading sustainable development, creating groundbreaking (work) and being ambitious reflects on us as Saudi youth.”
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday strongly condemned a terrorist attack that targeted a church in southwestern Nigeria, which killed and injured dozens of people.
22 people were killed and 58 others were injured when gunmen attacked a church during Sunday mass in Ondo State.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the Kingdom’s position refusing to target places of worship, intimidate the innocent and shed the blood of innocent lives,” it said in a statement.
It also said that the Kingdom stands by Nigeria against all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism, adding it offered condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Nigeria, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Tabuk governor honors Saudi student for top two finish in international competition
The prince then offered Alnefaie his personal pen as a gift
Updated 08 June 2022
SPA
TABUK: Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan honored Itizaz Alnefaie, the primary school pupil from Tabuk International Schools who won second place in this year’s Worldwide Mental Arithmetic Competition, recently held in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh.
He congratulated Alnefaie for this achievement, wishing her more success, noting the Saudi leadership’s support for outstanding students in all scientific fields.
“I’m pleased to meet you and everyone is proud of your achievement,” Prince Fahd said, praising the efforts made by Alnefaie’s parents and teachers, who created the environment for her to reach excellence, and who supported her talent. He also wished her and all of Tabuk’s students future success.
The prince then offered Alnefaie his personal pen as a gift. The head of Tabuk International Schools, Maram Al-Atwi, praised Prince Fahd for the achievement, which comes as a result of his great support for the education sector in Tabuk, noting that this success is an extension of the local and international achievements made by public school students from all Saudi regions.
Hundreds of talented pupils representing more than 25 countries, including Saudi Arabia, participated in this year’s competition.
Alnefaie broke the world record by solving 100 maths problems, testing herself against the clock.
Solving a math problem might take most people a few minutes. However, Alnefaie takes just a second or two.
“I joined the little genius program at first, and I finished the first level. Then I moved to the second level, and I started to train on mental (arithmetic) and abacus,” she told local media.
The abacus system of mental calculation involves people visualizing an abacus to solve a math problem. No physical abacus is used during the calculation as the exercise is done at great speed, and the answers are written down.