TASI edges up as Moody's affirms Saudi Arabia's 'A' rating: Opening bell

TASI edges up as Moody’s affirms Saudi Arabia’s ‘A’ rating: Opening bell
The main TASI index added 0.54 percent to 12,731, while the parallel market Nomu slipped nearly 0.2 percent to 22,277 as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

TASI edges up as Moody’s affirms Saudi Arabia’s ‘A’ rating: Opening bell

TASI edges up as Moody’s affirms Saudi Arabia’s ‘A’ rating: Opening bell
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock market opened higher on Wednesday after credit rating agency Moody’s affirmed the Kingdom’s rating at ‘A’ with a stable outlook.

The main TASI index added 0.54 percent to 12,731, while the parallel market Nomu slipped nearly 0.2 percent to 22,277 as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

This was driven by gains in some of TASI’s biggest weights, with oil giant Aramco rising 0.9 percent and the biggest player in the banking sector, Al Rajhi Bank, adding 0.7 percent.

Further in the financial sector, shares of the Kingdom’s largest lender Saudi National Bank surged 1.7 percent.

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry saw a 0.7 percent rise in its share price after obtaining Shariah-compliant financing worth SR500 million ($133 million).

Saudi Industrial Development Co. added 2.3 percent to lead the gainers in early trading, while Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan recorded the biggest drop of almost 2.2 percent.

In energy trading, oil prices edged up ahead of data on US oil inventories, with Brent crude crossing $121 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate up to $120.01 at 10:05 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI Tadawul stock shares

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market dropped on Tuesday to lead the fall in the Gulf, despite an above estimated 9.9 percent growth in the gross domestic product in the first quarter, according to official data.

On a different note, credit rating agency Moody’s affirmed the Kingdom's rating at ‘A’ with a stable outlook, primarily driven by the government’s fiscal policy effectiveness.

The main TASI index ended its three-day winning streak to close 1.24 percent lower at 12,662 and the parallel market Nomu declined nearly 1 percent to 22,329.

Fellow stock exchanges including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait all recorded losses, ranging from 0.1 to 0.5 percent, while Bahrain’s BAX lost 1.22 percent.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index added 0.6 percent.

Oil prices edged up on Wednesday ahead of data on US oil inventories, with Brent crude rising to near $121 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate up to $120.03 as of 8:47 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Alamar Foods Co., which operates Domino’s Pizza across the region, got the Capital Market Authority’s approval to proceed with an initial public offering of a 41.7 percent stake

Saudi Networkers Services Co. and Future Care Trading Co. received approval from CMA for a direct listing on the parallel Nomu market

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry obtained Shariah-compliant financing worth SR500 million from Arab National Bank to finance a project

Shareholders of Theeb Rent a Car Co. are set to receive cash dividends of SR0.49 per share for the first quarter of 2022

TASI-listed Abo Moati for Bookstores opened a new showroom in Al-Ahsa with almost SR2 million investment

Alinma Bank appointed two audit committee members – Haitham Alshaikhmubarak and Othman Altwaijri

Calendar

June 8, 2022

Saudi Aramco will distribute SR0.3189 per share in dividends for the first quarter of 2022

June 9, 2022

Close of Saudi Real Estate Co.’s new shares subscription

Topics: TASI Tadawul NOMU share trading

Commodities Update — Gold slightly down; Wheat slips, corn up; Demand optimism rises Copper

Commodities Update — Gold slightly down; Wheat slips, corn up; Demand optimism rises Copper
Updated 08 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold slightly down; Wheat slips, corn up; Demand optimism rises Copper

Commodities Update — Gold slightly down; Wheat slips, corn up; Demand optimism rises Copper
Updated 08 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as an uptick in the dollar and Treasury yields limited bullion’s appeal, with investors looking ahead to US inflation data for more direction on interest rates.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,848.75 per ounce, as of 0302 GMT, while US gold futures were flat at $1,851.20.

Palladium up

Platinum dipped 0.1 percent to $1,009.85 an ounce while palladium rose 0.8 percent to $2,000.19. 

Silver eased 0.3 percent to $22.14.

Corn gains

Chicago corn gained more ground on Wednesday, with strong demand and higher prices in the physical market lifting futures for a third straight session to a one-week high.

Wheat fell for a second session, but losses were limited by diminishing prospects of an increase in exports from war-torn Ukraine.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 1.2 percent at $7.65-3/4 a bushel, as of 0249 GMT, after climbing to its highest since May 31 at $7.68-1/4 a bushel. 

Wheat slipped 0.5 percent to $10.66-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans added 0.9 percent to $17.44-1/4 a bushel.

Copper rises due to demand optimism

Copper prices edged higher on Wednesday, as declining inventories and demand optimism due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer China lent support, although a firmer US dollar kept gains in check.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2 percent at $9,716 a ton, as of 0203 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai rose 0.2 percent to $10,920.76 a ton.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodity CORN Gold silver

Oil Updates — Crude inches up; Chevron CEO says high fuel prices could slow down energy transition; Repsol may sell 25% of oil and gas unit to EIG

Oil Updates — Crude inches up; Chevron CEO says high fuel prices could slow down energy transition; Repsol may sell 25% of oil and gas unit to EIG
Updated 08 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude inches up; Chevron CEO says high fuel prices could slow down energy transition; Repsol may sell 25% of oil and gas unit to EIG

Oil Updates — Crude inches up; Chevron CEO says high fuel prices could slow down energy transition; Repsol may sell 25% of oil and gas unit to EIG
Updated 08 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices edged up on Wednesday ahead of data on US oil inventories, with crude futures supported by tight supplies and recovering fuel demand as China’s top cities relax COVID-19 curbs.

Brent crude futures for August rose 22 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $120.79 a barrel by 0012 GMT after closing at the highest since May 31 on Tuesday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude for July was at $119.65 a barrel, up 24 cents, or 0.2 percent, after reaching its highest settlement since March 8 on Tuesday.

High fuel prices could erode public support for energy transition: Chevron CEO

Europe’s plan to double down on renewable fuels in response to rising fuel costs could have the unintended short-term effect of increasing prices and slowing down the energy transition, Chevron Corp. CEO Michael Wirth said on Tuesday.

“That can erode the public support that will be necessary for the energy transition,” Wirth said. “There is a bit of a paradox that I observe.”

Fuel prices have been soaring around the world amid declining investments in fossil fuel projects. Prices have accelerated since sanctions were imposed this year against energy exporter Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Gasoline and diesel prices are a top electoral topic in different countries of the world, including US Congressional elections and a Brazil presidential run, both later this year.

A persistent period of US diesel at $6 per gallon and natural gas prices nearing $10 per million British thermal units could have political implications for policymakers, Wirth said.

“One of the things I worry the most about is a period of high prices that voters begin to identify with energy transition ambitions,” Wirth said.

Repsol in talks to sell 25 percent of oil and gas unit to EIG

EIG is in early discussions with Repsol to buy a slice of the Spanish company’s oil and gas exploration and production business, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The US fund is seeking to purchase up to 25 percent of Repsol’s so-called upstream business, the sources said, in a deal that would give the Spanish group cash for its plans to build clean energy capacity such as solar plants and wind farms.

The sources did not give a value for any deal, but analysts have said the upstream business is worth between 14 billion and 18 billion euros ($15 billion and $19 billion), including debt.

The companies began talks after EIG made an unsolicited offer, said the sources, who declined to be identified because the discussions were private. They said talks could take months and there was no guarantee a deal would be reached.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil US Russia

Moody’s affirms credit rating of ‘A’ to Saudi Arabia with stable outlook

Moody’s affirms credit rating of ‘A’ to Saudi Arabia with stable outlook
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

Moody’s affirms credit rating of ‘A’ to Saudi Arabia with stable outlook

Moody’s affirms credit rating of ‘A’ to Saudi Arabia with stable outlook
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service has affirmed Saudi Arabia's rating at ‘A’ to Saudi Arabia with a stable outlook, primarily driven by the government’s fiscal policy effectiveness.

The Saudi national debt management center said in a press release citing Moody’s that the latter expected that Saudi Arabia’s GDP will grow at an average rate of 5 percent in the period 2021-2023, supported by further post-pandemic recovery, progress on economic diversification, capital and development projects, and a further unwinding of oil production cuts.

According to the center, Moody’s added that the growth of financial institutions in the Kingdom highlights the positive impact of the structural measures and reforms taken by the government in the past five years.

The report further noted that the Saudi Arabian government demonstrates an increasingly more fiscal policy framework even during the time of rising oil prices.

Topics: Vision 2030 Saudi economy Moody's

Crypto meltdown is wake-up call for many, including lawmakers

Crypto meltdown is wake-up call for many, including lawmakers
Updated 08 June 2022
AP

Crypto meltdown is wake-up call for many, including lawmakers

Crypto meltdown is wake-up call for many, including lawmakers
  • Roughly 16% of adult Americans, or 40 million people, have invested in cryptocurrencies, survey shows
  • Stablecoin TerraUSD's collapse has led to an estimated $40 billion in investor funds erased
Updated 08 June 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Meltdowns in the cryptocurrency space are common, but the latest one really touched some nerves. Novice investors took to online forums to share tales of decimated fortunes and even suicidal despair. Experienced crypto supporters, including one prominent billionaire, were left feeling humbled.
When the stablecoin TerraUSD imploded last month, an estimated $40 billion in investor funds was erased — and so far there has been little or no accountability. Stablecoins are supposed to be less vulnerable to big swings — thus the name — but Terra suffered a spectacular collapse in a matter of days.
The Terra episode publicly exposed a truth long-known in the always-online crypto community: for every digital currency with staying power, like bitcoin, there have been hundreds of failed or worthless currencies in crypto’s short history. So Terra became just the latest “sh— coin” — the term used by the community to describe coins that faded into obscurity.
Terra’s quick collapse came just as bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, was in the midst of a decline that has wiped out nearly half of its value in a couple of months. The events have served as a vivid reminder that investors, both professionals and the mom and pop variety, can be rolling the dice when it comes to putting money into digital assets.
After being mostly hands-off toward crypto, it appears that Washington has had enough. On Tuesday, two senators — one Democrat and one Republican — proposed legislation that seeks to build a regulatory framework around the cryptocurrency industry; other members of Congress are considering more limited legislation.
What’s surprising, however, is that the cryptocurrency industry is signaling its cooperation. Politicians, crypto enthusiasts, and industry lobbyists all point to last month’s collapse of Terra and its token Luna as the possible end of the libertarian experiment in crypto.
Stablecoins are typically pegged to a traditional financial instrument, like the US dollar, and are supposed to be the cryptocurrency equivalent of investing in a conservative money market fund. But Terra was not backed by any hard assets. Instead, its founder Do Kwon promised that Terra’s proprietary algorithm would keep the coin’s value pegged to roughly $1.00. Critics of Terra would be attacked on social media by Kwon and his so-called army of “LUNAtics”
Kwon’s promise turned out to be worthless. A massive selling event caused Terra to “break the buck” and collapse in value. Reddit boards dedicated to Terra and Luna were dominated for days by posts referencing the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.
Terra’s ascendance attracted not only retail investors but also better-known cryptocurrency experts. One notable “Lunatic” was billionaire Mike Novogratz, who tattooed his upper arm with the word Luna and a wolf howling at the moon. Novogratz told his followers that the tattoo “will be a constant reminder that venture investing requires humility.”
Michael Estrabillo entrusted his crypto investments to stablegains, an investment vehicle that he says had assured him and other investors that the funds were secured in USD Coin, one of the largest stablecoins. Then, on May 9, he said he was informed his money was locked up in Terra.
“Had I known I was involved in a currency that was backed by an algorithm, I would have never invested in that,” Estrabillo lamented.
Washington may also be waking up to the fact that what used to be niche part of the Internet and finance has gone mainstream and can no longer be ignored.
The total value of crypto assets hit a peak of $2.8 trillion last November; it’s now below $1.3 trillion, according to CoinGecko. Surveys show that roughly 16 percent of adult Americans, or 40 million people, have invested in cryptocurrencies. Retirement account giant Fidelity Investments now offers crypto as a part of a 401(k) plan. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, has repeatedly pointed out that crypto is particularly popular among Black Americans, a community long distrustful of Wall Street.
Further, crypto has permeated popular culture. Numerous Super Bowl ads touted crypto. Sports arenas are now named after crypto projects and the Washington Nationals baseball team took a sponsorship deal from Terra before it collapsed. Celebrities routinely shill crypto on social media, and YouTube personalities generate millions of views talking about the latest crypto idea.
Terra’s collapse was a bridge too far, it seems.
On Tuesday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, and Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, proposed a framework to start regulating the industry, which would include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission full regulatory jurisdiction over cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and rewriting the tax code to include crypto. It would also fully regulate stablecoins for the first time ever.
This comes after the Biden administration’s working group on financial markets issued a 22-page report last November, calling on Congress to pass legislation that would regulate stablecoins. One recommendation includes a requirement that stablecoin issuers become banks that would hold sufficient cash reserves.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has also called for stablecoin regulation, saying “we really need a regulatory framework to guard against the risks,” during a House committee meeting in May.
Further, it appears that the cryptocurrency industry — with its libertarian leanings and deep skepticism of Washington — might also be on board.
“I do think this is a bit of a wake-up call. A lot of people were taken aback by Terra’s failure,” said Perianne Boring, founder of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, one of the top lobbyists for the cryptocurrency industry.
Other crypto lobby groups, like the Association for Digital Asset Markets, have announced support for the Lummis-Gillibrand bill.
One idea that Washington seems to be coalescing around is that entities that issue stablecoins — often used as a bridge between traditional finance and the crypto world — need to be transparent about the assets backing them and be as liquid as any other instrument playing a key role in finance.
Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, is circulating a separate bill that would require stablecoin providers to have a license to operate, restrict the types of assets they carry to back those stablecoins, as well as be subject to routine auditing to make sure they are complying.
Describing Terra as a “debacle,” Toomey said in an interview that Terra’s collapse made it even more important that Washington build some guardrails around stablecoins. Toomey is the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee.
“It’s always difficult to get anything across the goal line in the Senate, but there’s nothing politically polarizing about creating a statutory regime for stablecoins,” Toomey said.
After Terra’s collapse there are two remaining big stablecoins: USD Coin issued by the company Circle, and Tether, created by the Hong Kong-based company Bitfinex. Both hold hard assets to back their value, but Bitfinex is less transparent about the assets it holds and is not audited. There are also a host of smaller stablecoin issuers, which in the world of crypto could become the latest hot item overnight.
“It’s not just urgent that Washington step in, it’s urgently urgent,” said Jeremy Allaire, founder and CEO of Circle, in an interview.
 

Decoder

What are Stablecoins?

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies supposedly pegged to a cryptocurrency, fiat money, or to exchange-traded commodities. They are supposed to be less vulnerable to big swings, but Terra suffered a spectacular collapse in a matter of days, publicly exposing a truth long-known in the always-online crypto community: for every digital currency with staying power, like bitcoin, there have been hundreds of failed or worthless currencies in crypto’s short history.

Topics: cryptocurrency TerraUSD

