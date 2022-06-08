Employees need to give two-weeks notice during probation under new UAE employment laws

RIYADH: Under the amended labor laws in the UAE, private sector employees now need to give a minimum 14-day notice period to their employers if they plan to resign during probation, according to the government.

Employees are required to give a one-month notice if they wish to join another employer in the UAE, head of labor complaints at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization said, noting that there was no notice required earlier from either party to terminate the employment.

Ahmad Al Shehi was speaking at a forum organized by the Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah, Khaleej Times reported.

The UAE has also introduced changes to family leave entitlements, discrimination laws, termination of employment and “non-compete” clauses in employment contracts.

Earlier, non-competition clauses were allowed, without a maximum length, Shehi said, explaining that “the maximum permitted length was generally considered to be 12 months.”

However, the new laws allow non-competition clauses to be used and last up to two years.

“The new laws have put in place a few standards that protect both the employer and the employee. The clauses for non-competition must not harm either party in a severe way,” he added.