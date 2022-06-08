NRG matters: ACWA Power kicks off 1500mw Bahraini project; India sets up efforts to boost green economy

RIYADH: India has set up efforts to boost its green economy, through cutting green hydrogen costs and easing rules to allow consumers to switch to environmentally-friendly sources of electricity.
In the Middle East, Saudi ACWA Power has kicked off operations at its 1500 megawatt Bahraini project, while UAE firms partnered to explore advancing Artificial Intelligence solutions in the energy future.
Looking at the bigger picture:
- India plans to cut green hydrogen production costs to $1 a kilogram from the current $5-$6 as it seeks to boost the use of clean energy, Bloomberg reported citing a senior government official.
- In a bid to decarbonize its economy, the south Asian country has also eased rules to allow commercial and industrial consumers to switch to green sources of electricity.
Through a micro lens:
- Saudi ACWA Power has announced that it kicked off operation at its 1500 megawatt Bahraini project. Located in Al Dur region of Bahrain and 60 percent owned by ACWA Power, the Haya Power & Desalination Co. is based on combined cycle gas turbine technology and produces 227,000 cubic meters per day of desalinated water.
- ADNOC’s artificial intelligence venture AIQ has parted with Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 to explore advancing AI solutions that support a sustainable energy future, Trade Arabia reported. As per the deal, Hub71 will introduce the tech ecosystem to AIQ and will facilitate one-on-one meetings with startups working on future energy technology solutions for the oil and gas industry.