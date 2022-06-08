You are here

NRG matters: ACWA Power kicks off 1500mw Bahraini project; India sets up efforts to boost green economy

NRG matters: ACWA Power kicks off 1500mw Bahraini project; India sets up efforts to boost green economy
Saudi ACWA Power has begun operations at its 1500 megawatt Bahraini project (File)
Updated 18 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: India has set up efforts to boost its green economy, through cutting green hydrogen costs and easing rules to allow consumers to switch to environmentally-friendly sources of electricity.  

In the Middle East, Saudi ACWA Power has kicked off operations at its 1500 megawatt Bahraini project, while UAE firms partnered to explore advancing Artificial Intelligence solutions in the energy future. 

Looking at the bigger picture:

  • India plans to cut green hydrogen production costs to $1 a kilogram from the current $5-$6 as it seeks to boost the use of clean energy, Bloomberg reported citing a senior government official.
  • In a bid to decarbonize its economy, the south Asian country has also eased rules to allow commercial and industrial consumers to switch to green sources of electricity. 

Through a micro lens: 

  • Saudi ACWA Power has announced that it kicked off operation at its 1500 megawatt Bahraini project. Located in Al Dur region of Bahrain and 60 percent owned by ACWA Power, the Haya Power & Desalination Co. is based on combined cycle gas turbine technology and produces 227,000 cubic meters per day of desalinated water.
  • ADNOC’s artificial intelligence venture AIQ has parted with Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 to explore advancing AI solutions that support a sustainable energy future, Trade Arabia reported. As per the deal, Hub71 will introduce the tech ecosystem to AIQ and will facilitate one-on-one meetings with startups working on future energy technology solutions for the oil and gas industry.
Topics: NRG Matters ACWA Power Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

MENA region growth to rebound to decade high on rising oil revenues: World Bank report

MENA region growth to rebound to decade high on rising oil revenues: World Bank report
The World Bank revised the 2022 growth forecast upward for the Middle East and North Africa region by 0.9 percentage points on rising oil revenues.

According to the latest publication by the World Bank, the growth in the region is expected to firm to 5.3 percent in 2022, up by 0.9 percentage point from the January forecast, assisted by rising oil revenues and structural reforms in some economies, the report said.

The growth rate is the fastest in a decade and the rebound could have been stronger had it not been for the detrimental impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on oil importers, it added.

“In Saudi Arabia, strong oil production growth and a robust recovery in the non-oil sector is expected to drive 2022 growth to a decade high of 7 percent, before slowing to 3.8 percent in 2023,” the report said.

Non-oil activity, on the other hand, will also benefit from growth in private consumption and capital spending, as government revenues thrive on higher oil prices.

The UAE will also benefit in the near term from rising oil prices, however, government reforms will also play a role in accelerating this growth in the medium term.

The output in the region remains below pre-pandemic trends and the gap is expected to have roughly halved by 2023 relative to 2020, supported by the faster growth in oil exporters relative to oil importing countries.

According to the report, the softened output gap in oil exporting economies will help growth reach a peak of 5.6 percent in 2022 — 1.2 percentage points higher than previously projected. This will outweigh the deterioration in the outlook for oil importers where fiscal deficits are expected to widen because of higher expenditures.

 

Topics: World Bank GDP MENA Forecast

Chinese firm wins contract to build manufacturing facility at King Salman International Complex

Chinese firm wins contract to build manufacturing facility at King Salman International Complex
RIYADH: SEPCO3, a Chinese construction and engineering company, has won a contract to build a manufacturing facility at the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services at Saudi Arabia’s Ras Al-Khair port. 

The project, led by Saudi Aramco, will manufacture two and four-stroke marine and electric power plant engines, in addition to marine pumps for ships, auxiliary equipment, generators and propulsion systems.

The engines and pumps manufactured by the plant will also be used in commercial vessel propulsion, electrical power generation, oil cargo vessels and offshore rigs, MEED reported. 

Bids for the project were initially offered in April last year. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco, Hyundai and Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Co., known as Dussur, built a joint venture for the project in July 2019.

Aramco owns the majority stake of 55 percent in the joint venture, while Hyundai owns 30 percent and Dussur 15 percent.

Topics: China Ras Al-Khair Port King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services

Employees need to give two-weeks notice during probation under new UAE employment laws

Employees need to give two-weeks notice during probation under new UAE employment laws
RIYADH: Under the amended labor laws in the UAE, private sector employees now need to give a minimum 14-day notice period to their employers if they plan to resign during probation, according to the government.

Employees are required to give a one-month notice if they wish to join another employer in the UAE, head of labor complaints at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization said, noting that there was no notice required earlier from either party to terminate the employment. 

Ahmad Al Shehi was speaking at a forum organized by the Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah, Khaleej Times reported. 

The UAE has also introduced changes to family leave entitlements, discrimination laws, termination of employment and “non-compete” clauses in employment contracts. 

Earlier, non-competition clauses were allowed, without a maximum length, Shehi said, explaining that “the maximum permitted length was generally considered to be 12 months.” 

However, the new laws allow non-competition clauses to be used and last up to two years. 

“The new laws have put in place a few standards that protect both the employer and the employee. The clauses for non-competition must not harm either party in a severe way,” he added. 

Topics: UAE Employee manpower

KOI Ride Dubai raises $3m in equity and issues convertible bonds worth $15m

KOI Ride Dubai raises $3m in equity and issues convertible bonds worth $15m
DUBAI: Ride-hailing app Koi Ride Dubai has raised 11 million dirhams ($3 million) in equity despite witnessing a 74 percent drop in bookings in 2020.

Through the help of CEG Invest and Taurus Wealth, Koi Ride Dubai, which provides B2B ride-sharing services to the global travel industry, raised the funds through a strategic investor who joined the board of directors early in 2022, according to a statement. 

The company also issued a 55 million dirham convertible bond secured by a pledge of its shares, which pays an 8 percent coupon on a quarterly basis. Moreover, it will pay an accumulated profit participation of 7.3 million dirhams at maturity, it added. 

A Geneva and Dubai based asset management company has also invested 1.2 million dirhams in the convertible bond alongside the Swiss Private Bank, which has invested 7.3 million dirhams, it added. 

Two other institutional investors have also committed over 11 million dirhams to facilitate KOI Ride’s growth plans, including a potential investment that would allow the company to expand to over 20 cities right away, the statement concluded.

Topics: KOI Ride Dubai

Saudi tourism ministry leads digitization wave, offers NFTs to UNWTO delegates

Saudi tourism ministry leads digitization wave, offers NFTs to UNWTO delegates
JEDDAH: The Ministry of Tourism in Saudi Arabia will give each delegate at the 116th Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organization in Jeddah personalized non-fungible tokens.

Digital Transformation General Manager at the Ministry of Tourism Aljohara Al-Saleem told Arab News that inside the giveaways, each delegate would receive a gift box containing a physical ledger that they can use as a wallet and a key to access their NFTs.

“Each one is personalized. There is a hidden gem of the regions, and the cities of the Kingdom placed in each of these NFTs,” she said.

She told Arab News that the purpose of the gift was to give the delegates an idea of how the Kingdom is advancing in digital tourism.

Al-Saleem said that the tourism ministry is interested in integrating the physical world with the metaverse world and connecting them to showcase how tourism has advanced and how it will look in the future.

She added that the tourism infrastructure in the country is ready to incorporate digital advancements, transformation, and innovation into its development.

“The tourism sector in the Kingdom is designed for this future,” she said.

Al-Saleem said the ministry is tech-savvy, and it has leadership that supports innovation and digital transformation. “So why not do this?” she added.

According to Al-Saleem, the Kingdom is investing in smart cities and digital transformation.

She said that the ministry also receives support and leadership from Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb and King Salman.

“So today, we have everything to create this innovation in the tourism sector,” she added.

She noted that the ministry’s digital tourism strategy is aligned with the Vision 2030 goals and aspirations and the national tourism strategy.

By introducing new business models and supporting entrepreneurs, the ministry’s programs were designed to support and empower the workforce and promote a culture of innovation that would contribute to the digital economy, she added.

“So, everything was designed with an aspiration to achieve the goals of Vision 2030 in the tourism sector and to put the Kingdom on the global map for the tourism sector,” she concluded.

Topics: UNWTO116

