Saudi Ice cream maker Fadeco to debut on stock market next week

Saudi Ice cream maker Fadeco to debut on stock market next week
It raised SR20 million from its IPO of 282,000 shares – representing 20 percent of capital. (Supplied)
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Ice cream maker Fadeco to debut on stock market next week

Saudi Ice cream maker Fadeco to debut on stock market next week
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ice cream manufacturer Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co., known as Fadeco, will start trading its shares on the Kingdom’s stock market on June 12, a bourse statement showed.

The Dammam-based company’s initial public offering price had earlier been set at the top end of an indicative range of SR71 ($19), following strong interest from investors.

It raised SR20 million from its IPO of 282,000 shares – representing 20 percent of capital.

Established in 1979, Fadeco is specialized in food manufacturing and is most known for its wide range of ice cream products.

Topics: Saudi ICECREAM IPO Tadawul

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Microsoft reduces its Russian business as war affects economic outlook  

Microsoft reduces its Russian business as war affects economic outlook  
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: US technology firm Microsoft Corp. is significantly reducing its Russian business as the war in Ukraine affects the economic outlook, Bloomberg reported. 

“As a result of the changes to the economic outlook and the impact on our business in Russia, we have made the decision to significantly scale down our operations in Russia,” the company said in a statement.

“We will continue to fulfill our existing contractual obligations with Russian customers while the suspension of new sales remains in effect,” the statement added.

The operations cut will affect over 400 employees, Bloomberg reported citing Microsoft’s statement. 

Other firms have also been scaling back operations in Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Last March, IBM announced its suspension of business in Russia, in addition to Apple and Nike’s halt of sales.   

Topics: Microsoft Russia jobs operation war

Turkey to increase tourism’s contribution to GDP by 15%, says Serdar Çam

Turkey to increase tourism’s contribution to GDP by 15%, says Serdar Çam
Updated 21 min 36 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel
Nour El Shaeri

Turkey to increase tourism's contribution to GDP by 15%, says Serdar Çam

Turkey to increase tourism’s contribution to GDP by 15%, says Serdar Çam
Updated 21 min 36 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel Nour El Shaeri

JEDDAH: Turkey is aiming to boost the tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product by up to 15 percent this year, said its top ministry official.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 116th Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization, Turkey’s Deputy Minister of Tourism and Culture Serdar Çam told Arab News that the country’s tourism sector has survived COVID-19 and hopes to surpass pre-pandemic levels.

“Last year, we received about 30 million tourists and earned $25 billion from tourism. We expect about 50 million tourists and from $40 billion to $45 billion income from foreign tourists this year,” Çam stated.

“We have tried to turn this pandemic into an advantage because we have asked for the sector to increase the quality like asking for special certificate systems and concentrating on more safe tourism, green tourism and so on,” he added.

Çam explained that the human resource aspect was the most affected in the tourism sector and that the country has started training and educational initiatives to recover its human capital.

“We made a special agreement with the education ministry to convert the technical schools into tourism schools by adding special obligatory curriculum into it,” he said

“Many young people are being trained, starting from the high schools to special departments that have been opened in universities. We have about 207 universities, and almost every university has also supported the sector in teaching and promoting this area,” Çam explained.

The ministry also established a private promotion agency in 2019 to support the sector in collaboration with other private companies.

“During the last three years, due to this agency, we have been very successful in gaining an advantage against the pandemic problem,” said the deputy minister.

“Our target is not just for the seasonal time but for 12 months in 81 cities in all parts of Turkey. In addition, we are trying to bring different types of tourism demands from different continents, such as cultural events, music festivals and sports,” Çam added.

Topics: UNWTO116

Dubai utility DEWA adding 3 reservoirs valued $150m to boost water security

Dubai utility DEWA adding 3 reservoirs valued $150m to boost water security
Updated 15 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai utility DEWA adding 3 reservoirs valued $150m to boost water security

Dubai utility DEWA adding 3 reservoirs valued $150m to boost water security
Updated 15 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority is building three water reservoirs valued at 550 million dirhams ($149.7 million) to raise the storage capacity of desalinated water while enhancing the water security in the emirate.

One of the reservoirs will be built in the Nakhali area at the cost of 287.8 million dirhams. This will have a storage capacity of 120 million imperial gallons, Emirates News Agency reported. 

The other reservoir will be located in the Lusaily area, having a storage capacity of 60 million imperial gallons. This project will be built with an investment of 175.4 million dirhams.

The third project will come up in Hatta with a storage capacity of 30 million dirhams, valued at 86 million dirhams. 

 

 

"Water security is a national priority for the UAE and is one of the seven strategic sectors of the National Innovation Strategy,” Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, said in a statement.

He said the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 aims to ensure sustainable access to water during both normal and emergency conditions and address future water security challenges. 

The CEO revealed that DEWA aims to increase the storage capacity of Dubai to 1002 million imperial gallons, up from the current capacity of 815 million imperial gallons. 

Topics: DEWA Dubai Utility water

GCC banks’ profits surge to $10.9bn in Q1 on lower costs

GCC banks’ profits surge to $10.9bn in Q1 on lower costs
Updated 41 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

GCC banks' profits surge to $10.9bn in Q1 on lower costs

GCC banks’ profits surge to $10.9bn in Q1 on lower costs
Updated 41 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The first quarter of 2022 proved to be the best quarters for banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council as they raked in $10.9 billion in aggregate profits, a Kamco Invest report showed.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman saw their banks post double-digit profit growth in the first quarter of 2022, while Kuwaiti banks’ profits grew slightly lower at 0.9 percent.

Kamco Invest said improved results were backed by solid economic growth, recovery in post-pandemic demand amid rising oil prices.

According to the report, banks in the region recorded a drop of 39.6 percent in cost-to-income ratio compared to the previous quarter, led by a steep drop in operating expenses.

In addition to a 21.4 percent year-on-year decline in loan loss provisions to $2.9 billion, lending activity remained robust as banks listed in Saudi Arabia and the UAE helped push the aggregate gross loans of the region by 10 percent to $1.8 trillion.

Topics: GCC Banks Q1 recovery

MENA fintech platform NymCard raises $22.5m in a funding round

MENA fintech platform NymCard raises $22.5m in a funding round
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

MENA fintech platform NymCard raises $22.5m in a funding round

MENA fintech platform NymCard raises $22.5m in a funding round
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Fintech platform NymCard has raised $22.5 million in a funding round led by venture capital firms DisruptAD, Reciprocal Ventures, and Shorooq Partners.

Having a strong presence in the Middle East and North Africa region, the banking-as-a-service provider allows fintech companies to plug and play ready finance into their applications through APIs rather than dealing with complex payment rails.

“As we move toward a $7 trillion embedded finance market, we aim to evolve and enhance our offering to transform the payments industry and serve our client’s needs in the region,” Omar Onsi, CEO and founder of NymCard, said in a press statement.

The company will use its new funds to strengthen its product development as well as expand its presence in current markets, it added.

 

Topics: fintech funding seed bass

