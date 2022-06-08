You are here

Jordan, UAE launch $100m investment fund

The fund will be established in cooperation between the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and Abu Dhabi state holding company, known as ADQ.
The fund will be established in cooperation between the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and Abu Dhabi state holding company, known as ADQ.
RIYADH: Jordan and the UAE have launched a $100 million investment fund in the field of entrepreneurial projects, according to the Jordanian Prime Ministry’s twitter account.

The fund will be established in cooperation between the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and Abu Dhabi state holding company, known as ADQ.

It aims to support rapidly growing technology companies and promote the digital economy through financing emerging tech companies and firms of specialized innovations, according to the tweet.

JEDDAH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in innovative smart city technology to support the historic city of Diriyah, according to the CEO.

Jerry Inzerillo, the CEO of DGDA, told Arab News during the 116th Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization that the company intends to develop Diriyah as a smart city.

Below the historic city, Inzerillo stated that state-of-the-art technology supports the city in all aspects of electricity, water, sewage and traffic, with zero-carbon footprint.

On the surface, Diriyah’s ancient city will be rich in history, a very emotive walking city, but beneath the surface, the world’s brightest technology will be used to preserve that city, Inzerillo informed.

The city will be built using the mud-brick typology, just as it was 300 years ago. He added that the company is producing 185 million mud bricks to cover all of the structures and make them look like they belong to the Saudi state.

DGDA is harnessing solar and wind energy from all over the Kingdom and will install all-new water systems, piping and technology. As a result, the authority has reclaimed 24 percent of drip irrigation.

“We recycle old domestic water. We treat it for irrigation of all the new green Saudi initiatives,” Inzerillo added.

He said that if a pipe bursts, the DGDA already knows where it is and can immediately repair it, preventing waste.

The CEO said that to achieve net carbon neutrality, the DGDA is working to transition all of Diriyah and the Kingdom to more electric vehicles.

Because DGDA understands how important and sentimental the city is, they practice sustainability “every minute of every day,” Inzerillo said.

DUBAI: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 1.83 percent to $30,414.07 as of 6 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,801.40 up by 0.57 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

External wallets 

It has been nearly two years since PayPal Holdings Inc. opened its platform to digital currencies, but the company is now allowing users to transfer cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin to external wallets, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

In the coming months, the California-based company plans to offer the feature to all eligible US users.

Since October 2020, PayPal customers have been able to buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin, ethereum, Bitcoin cash, and litecoin. However, users were not allowed to move crypto holdings off its platform.

Since last year, large venture funds, celebrities and blue-chip companies have stepped up their crypto investments. The volatility of such currencies, however, has dimmed their appeal as inflation hedges.

 

RIYADH: The Central Bank of the UAE has revised up its forecast for the country’s real gross domestic product to reach 4.2 percent in 2023, up from its previous projection of 3.3 percent.

According to its annual report for 2021, the bank expected the non-oil GDP growth to reach 3.9 percent in 2023, up from its previous estimate of 3.3 percent, Emirates News Agency reported. 

Oil GDP growth is projected to reach 5 percent next year, compared to 3.4 percent in earlier estimates. 

This happens as the UAE’s economic activity begins to grow again due to the country’s economic measures. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Obeikan Glass Co. is planning to build a new production line at its site in Yanbu Industrial City for the production of high transparency glass used for solar panels, Argaam reported quoting the company’s CEO Fayez Abdulrazzag.

Talking about the plans of the firm, Abdulrazzag said that it will add investments to new production lines that support the expansion of transformative industries in the glass industry field.

He also said Obeikan has all the expertise to execute these plans, and made it clear that the company had a strong fiscal in 2021, primarily driven by improvement in domestic and global demand to almost pre-pandemic levels.

The CEO further added Obeikan Glass has now expanded into the Central and South Americas, and is also eyeing to mark its presence in Europe and West Africa.

Talking about Obeikan’s commitment to the local market, he said: “The company’s strategy is based on giving priority to meeting local demand and then exporting the surplus to global markets. Thus, Obeikan Glass reduced its exports to satisfy the growing domestic demand, which rose 26 percent YoY in Q1 2022.”

RIYADH: The Governor of the Eastern Province, which is located in Saudi Arabia, witnessed the signing of 11 contracts to implement projects that support and improve the infrastructure of water services in the region, with a value exceeding SR4.3 billion ($1.15 billion) on Wednesday. 

“These projects will have a significant impact in covering the region's needs of desalinated water and keeping pace with the construction boom taking place in all the region's governorates,” said the province's governor, Saud bin Abdulaziz.

The duration of the implementation of these contracts ranges between 18-30 months and includes Dammam, Khobar, Al-Ahsa and Qatif, minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli said. 

“The National Water Company is currently working on completing the procedures for awarding 3 contracts, at an estimated cost of more than SR1.2 billion,” Al-Fadhli added. 

