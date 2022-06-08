Saudi man faces 10 years in jail, $8m fine for keeping three lions in private resort

You are here

The three lions that were located at a private residence in Riyadh were anesthetized and removed. (AN Photo)
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

  • A team from the NCW, in cooperation with the Special Forces for Environmental Security, began investigating a report that three lions were being kept in a rest house in the Saudi capital
  • The team was able to control the big cats, anesthetize them, and transfer them to one of the center's animal care units
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: A Saudi man is facing 10 years in jail and a SR30 million fine ($8 million) for illegally keeping three lions at his private resort in Riyadh.

A team from the National Center for Wildlife, in cooperation with the Special Forces for Environmental Security, began investigating a report that three lions were being kept in a rest house in the Saudi capital, an act considered a violation of the country's environmental system.

The team was able to control the big cats, anesthetize them, and transfer them to one of the center's animal care units.

The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has begun implementing strict executive regulations to control hunting in the Kingdom to preserve the country’s wildlife.

It has said that illegal hunters will face heavy penalties for any unauthorized practice.

The ministry has specified penalties for unauthorized practices, including imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine of no more than SR30 million for certain violations if committed twice or more within one year.

Arab News

  • The Kingdom’s health ministry also announced three new COVID-19-related deaths
  • Over 25 million people have been fully vaccinated in the Kingdom
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of new COVID-19 cases registered in Saudi Arabia rose above the 1,000 mark on Wednesday with 1,029 cases being recorded.

Around a third of cases (341) were recorded in the capital Riyadh, 190 in Jeddah, 133 in Dammam, 48 in Makkah, and 41 in Madinah. Several other cities recorded less than 35 new cases each.

The Kingdom’s health ministry also announced three new COVID-19-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 9,163.

It added that 616 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 756,871.

More than 66 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with over 25 million people fully vaccinated.

Arab News

  • The ministers discussed ways to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise in musical and cultural fields
  • Prince Badr’s visit aims to enhance cooperation in cultural fields
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s culture minister met with his South Korean counterpart in Seoul during a visit to enhance cooperation in cultural fields, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and South Korea’s Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Park Bo-gyoon stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation in cultural fields as part of the joint Saudi-Korean Vision 2030.

The two ministers also discussed ways to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise in musical and cultural fields that South Korea is known for including culinary arts, the film industry, and heritage.

The meeting also covered cooperation aspects in developing the infrastructure of the film industry, exchanging expertise with the Korean Film Council, and developing film production infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

Diana Farah

Diana Farah

Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Center for Islamic Research and Studies (KFCRIS) hosted an online lecture “Japan as a Savior of a Muslim World: Transnational Nationalism and Empire 1900-1945” on June 7.

The lecture was moderated by the Head of Asian Studies Program at the center, Mohammed Al-Sudair, and the speaker was Professor Emeritus at Bogazici University Ayşe Selçuk Esenbel.

Esenbel explored how a segment of Japanese nationalists depicted themselves as saviors to the world’s Muslims prior to World War II. They sought to co-opt them as allies to Japan’s empire against the Western powers in 1900-1945.

In the session, the Turkish professor also discussed the complexity of the intellectual and political encounter between Muslim diaspora activists and Japan’s Asianist intellectuals during the formulation of Japan’s imperial strategy.

“There is a moment where Japan is proactive in trying to inculcate a face that Japan is the special friend of the world of Islam, unlike the Western empires that exploit and oppress the Muslim people,” Esenbel told lecture attendees.

 

 

In the early 20th century, pan-Islamic transcendentalists and Muslim nationalists critical of Western colonialism flocked to Tokyo, which they chose as a political haven. According to Esenbel, Tokyo became the “Paris for political immigrants in the early 20th century.”

 

 

She also explained that the first Japanese Muslim, who is always presented as the first pilgrim, had the Muslim name of Umar Yamaoka Kotaro.

In 1909, he arrived in Saudi Arabia and met with important notables in Makkah and Madinah. Esenbel said Kotaro discussed things not only relating to Islam, but also politics. Particularly, the future of Japan’s relations with the Muslims of the world, and to form friend relations with local notables of Arabia and Japan.

 

 

The professor explained that Japanese Muslims and scholars “always tried to find connections or similarities between Islam and the esoteric religious traditions of East Asia.”

A Japanese Imam of Islam, Tanaka Ippei, specifically explored the bond between Shinto and Muslim spiritualities, which are similar in morality and personal ethics. According to Esenbel, this is the reason why it is easier for a Japanese person to convert to Islam, due to the familiar background.

In East Asia, Muslims from China, in addition to immigrants and refugees, helped form the Japanese Muslim community. They formed diaspora communities in Kobe, Tokyo and other parts of Japan’s colonial territories.

In the early 20th century, the first Japanese Muslim pilgrimages or the Hajj took place in Makkah and Madinah. Major pilgrimages by the first Japanese Muslims happened in 1910, 1924, 1934 and 1936.

 

 

According to Esenbel, Chinese nationalists at the time also organized Chinese Hajj pilgrimages to the holy cities to compete with the Japanese agenda as representing themselves as the savior of Islam.

The opening of the first mosque in Tokyo on May 12, 1938, was considered the symbol of Japan’s portrait as the savior of the Muslim world.

This article was originally publish in Arab News Japan

Arab News

  • Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan and the Pakistani federal minister for religious affairs saw pilgrims off
  • Mufti Abdul Shakoor thanked the Saudi leadership for including Pakistan in the Makkah Route initiative
Arab News

RIYADH: The first group of Pakistani pilgrims performing Hajj as part of the Makkah Route initiative left Islamabad airport for the Kingdom on Wednesday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Makkah Route initiative is part of Saudi Arabia's Guests of God Service Program, and seeks to provide visitors to the holy sites with the finest possible services to help them perform their Hajj rituals easily and comfortably.

Pakistani Hajj 2022 pilgrims are seen at Islamabad airport on Wednesday. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki and Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor were in attendance to see pilgrims off at the airport.

Al-Maliki said that the Kingdom’s government is keen to take care of pilgrims, support them, and ease their pilgrimage.

“The Makkah Route initiative, now in its fourth year, is part of the Guests of God Service Program - a Saudi Vision 2030 scheme,” Al-Maliki explained.

Pakistani Hajj 2022 pilgrims are seen at Islamabad airport on Wednesday. (SPA)

He added that Pakistan is one of the five countries covered by the program and that it aims to finalize all departure and entry visa procedures as well as hotel bookings in pilgrims’ home countries.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor thanked the Saudi leadership for including Pakistan in the Makkah Route initiative and said it shows the Kingdom’s keenness to ensure the comfort and wellbeing of pilgrims during their Hajj journey.

Arab News

  • EXPO 2030 will expose member states to significant technological innovations, said CARICOM
Arab News

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has given its backing to Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

In a statement issued on Monday on its official website, CARICOM said, “EXPO 2030 will expose member states to significant technological innovations while presenting opportunities to showcase challenges and prospects in the region.”

The Kingdom submitted its official bid to host the global showcase event under the theme “The era of change: Leading the planet to a foresighted tomorrow” last December.

On Tuesday, Indonesia reaffirmed its support to the Kingdom’s Expo bid during Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s official visit to the country where he met with Indonesia's president and foreign minister.

