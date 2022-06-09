Saudi Alkhorayef Water wins $494m projects from ministry of environment

RIYADH: Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. has won SR1.85 billion ($494 million) worth of deals for water quality improvement projects in the Eastern region.

The company secured four contracts from the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, according to a bourse filing.

The firm will design, procure and build transmission lines, distribution networks, pumping stations, and strategic reservoirs.

The projects are located in the cities of Dammam, Khobar, and Qatif and are slated for completion within 24 to 30 months.