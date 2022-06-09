You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Alkhorayef Water wins $494m projects from ministry of environment

Saudi Alkhorayef Water wins $494m projects from ministry of environment

Saudi Alkhorayef Water wins $494m projects from ministry of environment
The company secured four contracts from the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ynjjd

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Alkhorayef Water wins $494m projects from ministry of environment

Saudi Alkhorayef Water wins $494m projects from ministry of environment
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. has won SR1.85 billion ($494 million) worth of deals for water quality improvement projects in the Eastern region.

The company secured four contracts from the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, according to a bourse filing.

The firm will design, procure and build transmission lines, distribution networks, pumping stations, and strategic reservoirs.

The projects are located in the cities of Dammam, Khobar, and Qatif and are slated for completion within 24 to 30 months.

 

Topics: water project Saudi

Aramco’s former executive appointed as first female on Saudi Central Bank’s board

Aramco’s former executive appointed as first female on Saudi Central Bank’s board
Updated 49 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco’s former executive appointed as first female on Saudi Central Bank’s board

Aramco’s former executive appointed as first female on Saudi Central Bank’s board
Updated 49 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Sheila Al-Ruwaili, who worked as a financier with Saudi Aramco, has become the first woman to join the board of directors of Saudi Central Bank.

The bank, also known as SAMA, confirmed the appointment in a statement, citing a royal decree. 

Al-Ruwaili is the CEO of Wisayah Investment Co. since 2019, and is also a board member of Saudi Aramco Power Co. and Hassana Investment Co.

In her career, Al-Ruwaili has led many innovative projects for Saudi Aramco. 

The other members of the SAMA board of directors are Hamad Al Sayari, Khaled Juffali, Rashed Al Humaid, and Abdullah Hasan Al-Abdulqader. 

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Vision 2030

Related

Update Insurance sector in Saudi Arabia grew 8.4% in 2021: SAMA
Business & Economy
Insurance sector in Saudi Arabia grew 8.4% in 2021: SAMA

Saudi banks and finance companies grant fewer housing loans in April

Saudi banks and finance companies grant fewer housing loans in April
Updated 09 June 2022
Dayan Abou Tine

Saudi banks and finance companies grant fewer housing loans in April

Saudi banks and finance companies grant fewer housing loans in April
Updated 09 June 2022
Dayan Abou Tine

Residential real estate finance provided by banks to individuals was down 41 percent year-on-year in April, according to data released by Saudi Central Bank.

New residential loans decreased to SR9.2 billion ($2.45 billion) in April from SR15.6 billion last year.

Houses make up the biggest portion of residential new mortgages with 64 percent or SR5.9 billion. Apartments and land follow with SR1.7 billion and SR1.6 billion respectively.

The highest decrease was reported in new land mortgages, which decreased by 60 percent in April, compared to the same period last year.

After witnessing around 74 percent monthly increase in March, new housing loans by Saudi banks saw a decline by around 40 percent in April, with land financing recording the highest drop.

The number of new mortgage contracts in April declined to 11,255 from 19,000 in March, and by 43 percent compared to the same period last year.

New residential loans granted by finance companies constitute only 2.3 percent of similar loans provided by Saudi banks and amounted to SR211 million in April this year.

These loans have also witnessed a year-on-year decline of 39 percent from SR343 million last year.

Houses, which constitute more than 50 percent of new retail housing loans by finance companies, had a yearly decline of 55 percent in April.

 

Topics: Mortgages Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Related

Update Insurance sector in Saudi Arabia grew 8.4% in 2021: SAMA
Business & Economy
Insurance sector in Saudi Arabia grew 8.4% in 2021: SAMA
Saudi March bank credit to private sector sees highest increase in year: SAMA
Business & Economy
Saudi March bank credit to private sector sees highest increase in year: SAMA

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks dropped for a second straight day on Wednesday, even as Moody’s affirmed the Kingdom’s credit rating at ‘A’ with a stable outlook.

The main TASI index lost 0.5 percent to 12,596, and the parallel market Nomu slipped nearly 0.6 percent to 22,206 despite a rise in oil prices.

As Saudi Arabia led the fall in the region, fellow Gulf Cooperation Council bourses in Dubai, Bahrain, and Oman recorded gains between 0.3 and 0.7 percent.

Stock indexes of Abu Dhabi and Kuwait edged 0.3 and o.1 percent lower, respectively, while Qatar’s QSI ended flat.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian index EGX30 extended gains by 1.9 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $123.53 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $121.99 a barrel as of 9:19 a.m. Saudi time on Thursday.

Stock news

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. was awarded SR1.9 billion ($506 million) worth of deals for water quality improvement projects in the Eastern region

Ataa Educational Co. reported a 304 percent increase in profit to SR71 million in the nine months ended Apr. 30

Alamar Foods will proceed with an initial public offering of 41.7 percent of its share capital on the Saudi Exchange’s main market

Retal Urban Development’s IPO was 8.88 times covered by individual investors, generating SR1.28 billion worth of subscriptions

Shareholder of Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corp. approved the distribution of SR0.6 per share in cash dividends for 2021

Emma Al Rawabi Co. named Fahad Ibrahim Saad Almousa as board chairman and Abdulaziz Ibrahim Saad Almousa as vice-chairman

Natural Gas Distribution Co.’s shareholders approved the proposal to distribute SR0.5 per share in cash dividends for 2021

Calendar

June 9, 2022

Close of Saudi Real Estate Co.’s new shares subscription

June 12, 2022

Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co., known as Fadeco, will start trading its shares on Saudi Arabia’s stock market

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares stock

Related

Saudi stock market drops despite rising oil prices: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stock market drops despite rising oil prices: Closing bell
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Rabigh Refining shareholders approve 91% capital hike to $4bn

Rabigh Refining shareholders approve 91% capital hike to $4bn
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

Rabigh Refining shareholders approve 91% capital hike to $4bn

Rabigh Refining shareholders approve 91% capital hike to $4bn
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. has received approval from its shareholders to increase capital by 91 percent by offering 795 million right issue shares.

The chemical maker wants to increase the capital to SR16.7 billion ($4 billion) from SR8.76 billion, according to bouse filling. 

The company said it will increase its capital in order to repay loans received from the founding shareholders, including partial repayment of equity bridge loans.

Topics: IPO Capital share

Related

Rabigh Refining repays $5.8bn loans related to Phase 1 of industrial complex
Business & Economy
Rabigh Refining repays $5.8bn loans related to Phase 1 of industrial complex

Saudi fast food chain franchiser Alamar to list on main market

Saudi fast food chain franchiser Alamar to list on main market
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi fast food chain franchiser Alamar to list on main market

Saudi fast food chain franchiser Alamar to list on main market
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Alamar Foods Co. has received regulatory approval from the Capital Market Authority to proceed with an initial public offering for its 42 percent stake on Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange.

The company said it plans to offer 10.63 million ordinary shares, according to a bourse filing.

The price at which all subscribers will purchase the shares will be determined following the book-building period, it added.

Topics: IPO Tadawul TASI share

Latest updates

Armed drone attack wounds three in Iraq’s Irbil
Armed drone attack wounds three in Iraq’s Irbil
Saudi Arabia warns against Hajj scams
Saudi Arabia warns against Hajj scams
Algeria suspends foreign trade with Spain in Western Sahara dispute
Algeria suspends foreign trade with Spain in Western Sahara dispute
UAE Cabinet calls on ministries to submit development proposals within 50 days
UAE Cabinet calls on ministries to submit development proposals within 50 days
Aramco’s former executive appointed as first female on Saudi Central Bank’s board
Aramco’s former executive appointed as first female on Saudi Central Bank’s board

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.