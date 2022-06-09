You are here

Commodities Update — Gold flat; Platinum falls; Corn eases; Egypt's wheat reserves sufficient for this year

Commodities Update — Gold flat; Platinum falls; Corn eases; Egypt’s wheat reserves sufficient for this year
Spot gold was unchanged at $1,853.24 per ounce, as of 0303 GMT, while US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,854.70. (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold flat; Platinum falls; Corn eases; Egypt’s wheat reserves sufficient for this year

Commodities Update — Gold flat; Platinum falls; Corn eases; Egypt’s wheat reserves sufficient for this year
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices were flat on Thursday, restrained by rising Treasury yields ahead of key US jobs and inflation data this week that could influence the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike roadmap for fighting inflation.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,853.24 per ounce, as of 0303 GMT, while US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,854.70.

Silver up, platinum falls

Spot silver rose 0.2 percent to $22.07 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.3 percent to $1,003.46.

Palladium rose 0.9 percent to $1,960.94, after hitting a near three-week low of $1,930.28 on Wednesday. 

Soybeans near 10-year peak

Chicago wheat futures rose for a second session on Thursday, as a lack of progress in talks to resume Ukrainian exports renewed concerns over world grain supplies, underpinning prices.

Soybeans ticked lower, but the market traded near February’s 10-year high on expectations of strong demand for US cargoes, while corn eased for the first time in four sessions.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.4 percent to $10.79 a bushel, as of 0209 GMT. 

Soybeans added 0.1 percent to $17.41-3/4 a bushel, not far from a 2012 high of $17.59 hit in February, while corn lost 0.3 percent to $7.62-1/2 a bushel.

Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves sufficient until end of this year

 

Egypt has strategic wheat reserves sufficient until the end of this year, a supply ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

 

The country also has strategic reserves of sugar sufficient for five months, vegetable oils for six months, and rice for more than three months, the official added.

 

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodities trading share Gold silver

Oil Updates — Crude up; Devon to buy RimRock’s assets for $865m; Venezuela demands prepayment on spot oil sales

Oil Updates — Crude up; Devon to buy RimRock’s assets for $865m; Venezuela demands prepayment on spot oil sales
Oil Updates — Crude up; Devon to buy RimRock's assets for $865m; Venezuela demands prepayment on spot oil sales

Oil Updates — Crude up; Devon to buy RimRock’s assets for $865m; Venezuela demands prepayment on spot oil sales
RIYADH: Oil prices held firm at near 13-week highs on Thursday after China reported stronger-than-expected exports in May — although new Shanghai lockdown restrictions capped gains.

Brent crude futures for August rose 35 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $123.93 a barrel at 0404 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for July was at $122.35 a barrel, up 24 cents, or 0.2 percent.

Devon to buy RimRock’s Williston basin assets for $865 mln

Devon Energy Corp. said on Wednesday it would acquire the leasehold interest and related assets of RimRock Oil and Gas in the Williston Basin in North Dakota for $865 million.

RimRock is a portfolio company of funds managed by US private equity powerhouse Warburg Pincus and is focused on the acquisition and development of North American oil and gas assets.

RimRock has over 38,000 net acres of total land holdings in the Williston Basin.

Devon said it intends to approve a 13 percent increase to the fixed quarterly dividend following the closing of the deal, expected in the third quarter.

Venezuela demands prepayment on spot oil sales after buyer defaults

Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA last month began switching most oil sales to prepayment, requiring spot cargo buyers to pay in full before tankers can set sail after several recent defaults, three people close to the decision said.

The new payment terms, first communicated in April to companies intermediating in the oil sales, sharply reduced May oil exports and left tanks storing the country’s flagship crude grade near full capacity.

As more loaded vessels waited for authorizations to set sail, the volume of crude stuck in the tankers almost doubled to 3.7 million barrels so far this month from 1.9 million barrels in March, PDVSA’s documents showed.

PDVSA’s demand comes after at least three tankers left Venezuelan waters this year without buyers paying for the cargoes.

Since 2019, Venezuela, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, has relied on firms with a little track record of trading after its big customers pulled out due to heavy US sanctions on the country. Washington has identified many of these firms as shell companies.

If the move succeeds, PDVSA could accelerate cash flow from the sales, the people said.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil OPEC venanzula Saudi

TASI flat as investors track oil prices: Opening bell

TASI flat as investors track oil prices: Opening bell
TASI flat as investors track oil prices: Opening bell

TASI flat as investors track oil prices: Opening bell
RIYADH: The Saudi Stock Market opened flat on Thursday, as investors watched the Kingdom increase its crude prices as tight supplies and strong demand are expected in the coming months.

The main index, TASI, and the parallel market, Nomu, started flat at 12,592 and 22,196 respectively, as of 10:10 a.m. Saudi Arabia.

In the energy sector, Brent crude reached $123.12 per barrel and US WTI crude reached $121.59 per barrel as of 10:18 a.m. Saudi time.

Among the top gainers, Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. gained 7.40 percent after its shareholders approved its 91 percent capital increase to SR16.7 billion

Saudi Industrial Export Co., the market's biggest faller, fell 3.19 percent.

Other fallers included Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co. which lost 1.13 percent and Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. which declined 1.47 percent.

Among the gainers on the list, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. added 2.38 percent, and Saudi Real Estate Co. edged up 3.99 percent.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. gained 0.13 percent and Nahdi Medical Co. shed 0.64 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi shed 0.64 percent, while Alinma Bank edged down 0.28 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today’s trading up 0.37 percent.

Topics: TASI Tadawul stocks Saudi shares

Aramco’s former executive appointed as first female on Saudi Central Bank’s board

Aramco’s former executive appointed as first female on Saudi Central Bank’s board
Sheila Al-Rowaily (File)
Aramco's former executive appointed as first female on Saudi Central Bank's board

Aramco’s former executive appointed as first female on Saudi Central Bank’s board
RIYADH: Sheila Al-Rowaily, who worked as a financier with Saudi Aramco, has become the first woman to join the board of directors of Saudi Central Bank.

The bank, also known as SAMA, confirmed the appointment in a statement, citing a royal decree. 

Al-Rowaily is the CEO of Wisayah Investment Co. since 2019, and is also a board member of Saudi Aramco Power Co. and Hassana Investment Co.

She led many innovative projects for Saudi Aramco, including the creation of Wisayah, which invests Saudi Aramco Group Companies’ pension funds, defined contribution funds and other long-term investment portfolios.

According to London based economist Mohamed Ramady, Al-Rowaily's appointment to the SAMA Board should not come as a surprise to all those who knew and worked with her.

“She has a polite and unassuming character that belied her quick grasp of  key issues and long-term implications for Aramco investment decisions demonstrated many times during meetings with her to discuss investment and treasury products, and one came away having learned from her,” he said.

Read More: Who’s Who: Sheila Al-Rowaily

Al-Rowaily joined Saudi Aramco in 1998 as a money market trader, and from July 2005 to June 2006 she worked as a financial analyst in Dhahran. Al-Rowaily moved to Houston, Texas in July 2006 and worked there until December 2007 as treasurer.

She returned to Dhahran in January 2008 and worked as head of portfolio management at Aramco until January 2009.

From February 2009 to January 2019, Al-Rowaily worked as director of the investment management department at Aramco.

“She will add an experienced voice and perspective to SAMA’s board.”

Mohamed Ramady

Al-Rowaily earned a Sloan Fellowship for MBA in business from MIT Sloan School of Management in 2017-2018.

She obtained a bachelor’s degree in interior architecture from King Faisal University and then earned an MBA in finance from American University of Beirut in 1997.

The other members of the SAMA board of directors are Hamad Al Sayari, Khaled Juffali, Rashed Al Humaid, and Abdullah Hasan Al-Abdulqader. 

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Vision 2030

Saudi banks and finance companies grant fewer housing loans in April

Saudi banks and finance companies grant fewer housing loans in April
Saudi banks and finance companies grant fewer housing loans in April

Saudi banks and finance companies grant fewer housing loans in April
Residential real estate finance provided by banks to individuals was down 41 percent year-on-year in April, according to data released by Saudi Central Bank.

New residential loans decreased to SR9.2 billion ($2.45 billion) in April from SR15.6 billion last year.

Houses make up the biggest portion of residential new mortgages with 64 percent or SR5.9 billion. Apartments and land follow with SR1.7 billion and SR1.6 billion respectively.

The highest decrease was reported in new land mortgages, which decreased by 60 percent in April, compared to the same period last year.

After witnessing around 74 percent monthly increase in March, new housing loans by Saudi banks saw a decline by around 40 percent in April, with land financing recording the highest drop.

The number of new mortgage contracts in April declined to 11,255 from 19,000 in March, and by 43 percent compared to the same period last year.

New residential loans granted by finance companies constitute only 2.3 percent of similar loans provided by Saudi banks and amounted to SR211 million in April this year.

These loans have also witnessed a year-on-year decline of 39 percent from SR343 million last year.

Houses, which constitute more than 50 percent of new retail housing loans by finance companies, had a yearly decline of 55 percent in April.

 

Topics: Mortgages Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
RIYADH: Saudi stocks dropped for a second straight day on Wednesday, even as Moody’s affirmed the Kingdom’s credit rating at ‘A’ with a stable outlook.

The main TASI index lost 0.5 percent to 12,596, and the parallel market Nomu slipped nearly 0.6 percent to 22,206 despite a rise in oil prices.

As Saudi Arabia led the fall in the region, fellow Gulf Cooperation Council bourses in Dubai, Bahrain, and Oman recorded gains between 0.3 and 0.7 percent.

Stock indexes of Abu Dhabi and Kuwait edged 0.3 and o.1 percent lower, respectively, while Qatar’s QSI ended flat.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, the Egyptian index EGX30 extended gains by 1.9 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $123.53 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $121.99 a barrel as of 9:19 a.m. Saudi time on Thursday.

Stock news

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. was awarded SR1.9 billion ($506 million) worth of deals for water quality improvement projects in the Eastern region

Ataa Educational Co. reported a 304 percent increase in profit to SR71 million in the nine months ended Apr. 30

Alamar Foods will proceed with an initial public offering of 41.7 percent of its share capital on the Saudi Exchange’s main market

Retal Urban Development’s IPO was 8.88 times covered by individual investors, generating SR1.28 billion worth of subscriptions

Shareholder of Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corp. approved the distribution of SR0.6 per share in cash dividends for 2021

Emma Al Rawabi Co. named Fahad Ibrahim Saad Almousa as board chairman and Abdulaziz Ibrahim Saad Almousa as vice-chairman

Natural Gas Distribution Co.’s shareholders approved the proposal to distribute SR0.5 per share in cash dividends for 2021

Calendar

June 9, 2022

Close of Saudi Real Estate Co.’s new shares subscription

June 12, 2022

Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Co., known as Fadeco, will start trading its shares on Saudi Arabia’s stock market

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares stock

