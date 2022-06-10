You are here

  • Home
  • Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa backs Saudi bid to host Expo 2030

Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa backs Saudi bid to host Expo 2030

Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa backs Saudi bid to host Expo 2030
1 / 2
Five countries — Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Italy, Ukraine and Russia — are competing to host the global event. (SPA)
Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa backs Saudi bid to host Expo 2030
2 / 2
(SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p8zj5

Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa backs Saudi bid to host Expo 2030

Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa backs Saudi bid to host Expo 2030
  • COMESA’s acting Secretary-General Dev Haman praised Saudi Arabia’s tireless efforts in seeking to consolidate its relations with all African countries
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The chief of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) on Thursday expressed the organization’s support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030, stressing that the Kingdom possesses great capabilities that enable it to hold a historic and successful version with the highest levels of innovation.

During a meeting with Saudi Royal Court Adviser Ahmed Qattan in Zambia, COMESA’s acting Secretary-General Dev Haman praised Saudi Arabia’s tireless efforts in seeking to consolidate its relations with all African countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He also welcomed the first Saudi-African Summit and the Fifth Arab-African Summit to be held in Riyadh.

Adviser Qattan stressed that the inaugural Saudi-African summit emanates from the Kingdom’s keenness to enhance partnerships with all African countries.

He also commended African states’ support for the Saudi Expo bid.

Five countries — Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Italy, Ukraine and Russia — are competing to host the global event.

Nigeria, Mauritius, Kenya, Zambia, Djibouti, Morocco and Cameroon were among other countries who earlier pledged full support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the event. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation pitched its backing of Riyadh’s bid to host Expo 2030.

Dubai hosted the most recent expo – from Oct. 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022 – while the next one will be held in Osaka, Kansai, Japan between April to October 2025.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Expo 2030 Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa

Related

Indonesia backs Saudi Expo 2030 bid during Prince Faisal bin Farhan visit
Saudi Arabia
Indonesia backs Saudi Expo 2030 bid during Prince Faisal bin Farhan visit
Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony bags 29 trophies at global Telly Awards
Media
Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony bags 29 trophies at global Telly Awards

Saudi magician Mumdo enchants audiences at Jeddah’s Citywalk

Saudi magician Mumdo enchants audiences at Jeddah’s Citywalk
Updated 09 June 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi magician Mumdo enchants audiences at Jeddah’s Citywalk

Saudi magician Mumdo enchants audiences at Jeddah’s Citywalk
  • Mumdo has been doing shows for a long time, but this is his first big public event
Updated 09 June 2022
Rahaf Jambi

JEDDAH: Saudi magician Mumdo’s array of illusions, including some mind-bending acts of levitation, have been captivating audiences at Citywalk’s Global Theater, one of Jeddah Season’s entertainment zones.

“People can expect an interactive show where I invite them to the stage, and I enchant them with some illusions. I like to connect with the audience, and I think that’s more fun than just performing,” Mumdo told Arab News on Wednesday.

Mumdo has been doing shows for a long time, but this is his first big public event. “It’s different because mostly I used to do small corporate events,” said the entertainer, whose full name is Mumdo Marzouki, according to his website mumdo.com. He is also known by the moniker, Wizard of Arabia.

“I started when I was eight years old, and I used to do small tricks with my friends at school, and then it developed until it became a show. To me it is not work, it is my passion. I am happy when I am on stage, and I get depressed when I am at home, so yes, this is my passion,” Mumdo said.

Mumdo said he is happiest performing and meeting people. He is excited that his shows will continue until June 11, which will allow him the opportunity to interact with over 400 people.

“I’ve been waiting for this all my life. Twenty years ago, I couldn’t do public magic shows in Jeddah, so this is a dream come true for me, and I hope that I get invited to do more shows in the future,” he said.

Mumdo said that he was inspired by the American magician David Copperfield.

“He was my idol and still is, and yes, there are a lot of magicians that I admire, but he is my favorite. For example, Chris Angel, who I know came to Riyadh Season, is also a very good magician, but I’m more of an old school (performer), as there are two types of schools, modern and classic. I try to stay away from technology because if you use it, it’s not really magic,” he added.

Mumdo’s main business is entertainment, and he has been focusing on that lately. He said that 20 years ago his parents were concerned about his career path.

“My parents’ reaction when it was a hobby was to support me a lot, and then when it became a profession, they were concerned at the time that entertainment was not common in Saudi and wasn’t a profession to make a living from. But now I can say that you can work as a magician,” he said.

Mumdo has his own line of products, including a box containing illusions for children interested in magic. “These toys can teach children basic skills, and it’s something I used to do when I was eight years old, which I called the ‘box of secrets.’”

He said that he would continue to support young people passionate about magic.

Topics: Jeddah Season 2022 Saudi magician Mumdo

Related

J-pop star miwa brings the spirit of cherry blossom to Jeddah
Saudi Arabia
J-pop star miwa brings the spirit of cherry blossom to Jeddah
Saudi fans of US sitcom ‘Friends’ flock to show’s replica Central Perk cafe
Saudi Arabia
Saudi fans of US sitcom ‘Friends’ flock to show’s replica Central Perk cafe

Saudi fans of US sitcom ‘Friends’ flock to show’s replica Central Perk cafe

Saudi fans of US sitcom ‘Friends’ flock to show’s replica Central Perk cafe
Updated 09 June 2022
AMEERA ABID

Saudi fans of US sitcom ‘Friends’ flock to show’s replica Central Perk cafe

Saudi fans of US sitcom ‘Friends’ flock to show’s replica Central Perk cafe
  • Artwork displayed on the cafe walls has been donated by fans of the show from throughout Jeddah
Updated 09 June 2022
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Fans of the US sitcom “Friends” have been flocking to the newly opened Central Perk cafe in Jeddah modeled on the TV hangout of the show’s main characters.

“Friends,” seen on US television from 1994 to 2004, won dozens of awards and garnered global celebrity for Jennifer Aniston and her co-stars. The final episode of “Friends” was broadcast in May 2004 and was reportedly watched by more than 52 million viewers.

Owned by Thoraya Aziz and Nawaf Hashem, the establishment in the Red Sea port city was five years in the planning before its highly anticipated opening to the public on the second day of Eid Al-Fitr.

But, according to marketing agent Bashair Abufarea, the Jeddah version of the coffee shop is not an exact mirror image of its American counterpart.

Customers are greeted by the words “The One Where F.R.I.E.N.D.S Meet” written on the counter, and the iconic orange couch, coffee table, and rug from the series, along with the cafe’s red-brick walls complete the look.

Abufarea said: “What we tried to do when designing the cafe was to take all the 10 seasons of the show and put them in one place.”


The iconic orange couch, coffee table, and rug from the series, along with the red-brick walls complete the look of the Jeddah version of the coffee shop.  (Supplied)

The upstairs area contains a replica of the foosball table from the apartment of “Friends” characters Joey and Chandler, while Monica’s kitchen and round table also feature with detail including matching dishes on the kitchen racks, yellow window curtain, and a strategically placed pack of Nestle Toll House chocolate chips relating to a memorable episode.

Artwork displayed on the cafe walls has been donated by fans of the show from throughout Jeddah. Aziz, a painter herself, said: “I tried to add a variety of art to the place by holding an art competition.”

Abufarea added: “The cafe is run by a family and two very involved people, and the recipes for the drinks are created by Hashem himself, and his father is always on his side.

“Aziz has her art all over the place, and her interior design skills are evident around the cafe. So, visitors can feel the love in the place.”

(Supplied)

One of the challenges in opening the cafe involved copyright issues, but these were eventually overcome. “Our opening was delayed as well, but I think every delay has a reason. On the opening day we did not expect there to be so many people,” Abufarea said.

Feedback from customers has so far been mostly positive. One fan who flew from Riyadh specially to visit Central Perk shed tears of joy on seeing the remake of Monica’s kitchen.

“Seeing her reaction made the whole effort worth it, because a lot of the time we were receiving criticism on the smallest things. So, this made our day,” Abufarea added.

Aziz said: “We didn’t want it to be a place where people just ate and drank coffee. I want it to be a place where they have fun and that is the point of activities.”

The couple have plans to open a restaurant in the upstairs section of the cafe serving American cuisine alongside Italian dishes to reflect Joey’s background.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Friends Cafe Central Perk Jeddah

Related

Fashion Village in Jeddah Season brings designers to the public
Saudi Arabia
Fashion Village in Jeddah Season brings designers to the public
Jeddah Season’s Saturday market allows children and young people to try pottery, painting and various arts and crafts. (AN photo photos
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Season 2022: Weekly Souk Al-Sabt brings local businesses, artists to Art Promenade

Saudi Arabia calls on Iran to clarify outstanding IAEA safeguards issues

Saudi Arabia attends a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency board of governors in Vienna. (Twitter/@aksa_alsaud)
Saudi Arabia attends a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency board of governors in Vienna. (Twitter/@aksa_alsaud)
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia calls on Iran to clarify outstanding IAEA safeguards issues

Saudi Arabia attends a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency board of governors in Vienna. (Twitter/@aksa_alsaud)
  • Tehran urged to cooperate fully with UN watchdog over nuclear material found at three undeclared sites
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia called on Iran to cooperate fully with the UN’s nuclear watchdog in order to clarify and resolve outstanding safeguards issues without delay, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Austria, expressed his country’s support for all efforts made by the International Atomic Energy Agency to maintain the safeguards system to limit nuclear proliferation.

Prince Abdullah, who is also the Saudi permanent representative to the IAEA in Vienna, was speaking during a meeting of the agency’s board of governors in the Austrian capital, where Tehran was censured for failing to provide information over nuclear material found at three undeclared sites.

He expressed his thanks to IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi for his report on the “Non-proliferation Treaty Safeguards Agreement with Iran,” and highlighted the need to inform member states of the developments related to Iran’s violations of the safeguards deal.

Prince Abdullah said that this is necessary as it shows the continued lack of transparency of the Iranian side regarding the IAEA’s claim related to the fourth Marivan site more than two years ago.

Prince Abdullah said it also showed Iran is continuing to provide discredited responses to the watchdog’s “sampling results at this site, which revealed the presence of multiple anthropogenic uranium particles and the possible for storage and use of nuclear materials on which external testing of conventional explosive systems were conducted.”

Iran failed to provide any evidence to the IAEA to explain the presence of isotope modified particles in the Torkozabad site or anthropogenic uranium particles at the Faramin site, he said.

Prince Abdullah referred to a draft resolution approved in the June 2020 session, in which the board of governors called on Iran to cooperate fully with the IAEA, expedite the response to its requests, and provide the director-general with opportunities to resolve the issue.

He demanded that the document be published and made available to all.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Iran nuclear deal Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan

Related

Blinken warns Iran’s actions risks deepening nuclear crisis, further isolation
Middle-East
Blinken warns Iran’s actions risks deepening nuclear crisis, further isolation
Saudi FM attends inauguration ceremony for Somalia’s president
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM attends inauguration ceremony for Somalia’s president

Saudi Arabia reports 955 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 955 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 955 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 955 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 955 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 775,205.

The authorities also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,165.

Of the new infections, 349 were recorded in Riyadh, 151 in Jeddah, 96 in Dammam, 43 in Makkah, 37 in Madinah, 34 in Hofuf and 22 in Taif. Several other cities recorded fewer than 20 new cases each.

The ministry said that of the current cases, 90 were in critical condition.

The ministry also announced that 658 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 757,529. It said that 8,511 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 32,887 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to nearly 43 million.

More than 66 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began. The ministry urged people who had not yet received a jab to register for a series of injections through the Sehhaty app.

Topics: SAUDI HEALTH MINISTRY COVID-19

Related

New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia rise above 1,000 for first time since February
Saudi Arabia
New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia rise above 1,000 for first time since February
Saudi Arabia has so far administered almost 69 million vaccine doses. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records highest daily COVID-19 cases in months

Bisht festival in Al-Ahsa to showcase cultural heritage

Bisht festival in Al-Ahsa to showcase cultural heritage
Updated 09 June 2022
SPA

Bisht festival in Al-Ahsa to showcase cultural heritage

Bisht festival in Al-Ahsa to showcase cultural heritage
Updated 09 June 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture is organizing the “Hasawi Bisht” festival on June 15-21 at the Souq Al-Arbi’a (Wednesday Market) in Al-Ahsa.

The festival features activities that show the cultural, and historical heritage of handmade sewing arts in Al-Ahsa, most notably the manufacturing of bisht. The activities include an exhibition of Saudi bishts and an area dedicated to handicrafts.

Visitors can participate in live workshops specializing in bisht manufacturing and enjoy a food court that includes dishes Al-Ahsa is famous for, including Hasawi bread, rice and dates.

They can also participate in the Year of Saudi Coffee’s events that highlight coffee’s importance on different occasions.

Also known as mishla, the bisht is a men’s cloak worn over a thobe — or ankle-length tunic — in the Arab world.

Usually black, brown, grey, beige or white, it is the most traditional of Saudi outfits, and one of the most prestigious, associated with royalty, wealth and ceremony, similar to the black-tie tuxedo in the West.

The festival comes in the context of the ministry’s efforts to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s distinctive cultural elements.

Topics: bisht Al-Ahsa cultural heritage Hasawi Bisht Saudi Ministry of Culture

Related

Bisht: The Arabic symbol of royalty, style and elegance
Saudi Arabia
Bisht: The Arabic symbol of royalty, style and elegance
Traditional & modern: The Saudi man's bisht
Fashion
Traditional & modern: The Saudi man's bisht

Latest updates

Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa backs Saudi bid to host Expo 2030
Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa backs Saudi bid to host Expo 2030
No Salah, big problem as Egypt suffer shock AFCON loss to Ethiopia
No Salah, big problem as Egypt suffer shock AFCON loss to Ethiopia
Portugal, Spain win to set up Nations League Final Four battle
Portugal, Spain win to set up Nations League Final Four battle
Mouse in the House: Disney+ launch in MENA region disrupted by platform teething problems
Mouse in the House: Disney+ launch in MENA region disrupted by platform teething problems
How ramped-up Saudi foreign aid is helping the world’s neediest
How ramped-up Saudi foreign aid is helping the world’s neediest

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.