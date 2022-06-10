West denounces death sentences for 3 who fought for Ukraine

You are here

Two British citizens and a Moroccan have been sentenced to death by pro-Moscow court for fighting on Ukraine's side. (AP)
Updated 10 June 2022
AP

AP

BAKHMUT, Ukraine: Ukraine and the West denounced a pro-Moscow court that sentenced two British citizens and a Moroccan to death for fighting for Ukraine, calling the proceedings a sham and a violation of the rules of war.
As the Kremlin’s forces continued a grinding war of attrition in the east, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday appeared to liken his actions to those of Peter the Great in the 18th century and said the country needs to “take back” historic Russian lands.
The court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in Ukraine found the three fighters guilty of seeking the violent overthrow of power, an offense punishable by death in the unrecognized eastern republic. The men were also convicted of mercenary activities and terrorism.
Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the defendants — identified as Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Brahim Saadoun — will face a firing squad. They have a month to appeal.
The separatist side argued that the three were “mercenaries” not entitled to the usual protections accorded prisoners of war. They are the first foreign fighters sentenced by Ukraine’s Russian-backed rebels.
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko condemned the proceedings as legally invalid, saying, “Such show trials put the interests of propaganda above the law and morality.” He said that all foreign citizens fighting as part of Ukraine’s armed forces should be considered Ukrainian military personnel and protected as such.
British Foreign Secretary Luz Truss pronounced the sentencing a “sham judgment with absolutely no legitimacy.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman Jamie Davies said that under the Geneva Conventions, POWs are entitled to immunity as combatants.
Saadoun’s father, Taher Saadoun, told the Moroccan online Arab-language newspaper Madar 21 that his son is not a mercenary and that he holds Ukrainian citizenship.
Aslin’s and Pinner’s families have said that the two men were long-serving members of the Ukrainian military. Both are said to have lived in Ukraine since 2018.
The three men fought alongside Ukrainian troops before Pinner and Aslin surrendered to pro-Russian forces in the southern port of Mariupol in mid-April and Saadoun was captured in mid-March in the eastern city of Volnovakha.
Another British fighter taken prisoner by the pro-Russian forces, Andrew Hill, is awaiting trial.
The Russian military has argued that foreign mercenaries fighting on Ukraine’s side are not combatants and should expect long prison terms, at best, if captured.
Putin drew parallels between Peter the Great’s founding of St. Petersburg and modern-day Russia’s ambitions.
When the czar founded the new capital, “no European country recognized it as Russia. Everybody recognized it as Sweden,” Putin said. He added: “What was (Peter) doing? Taking back and reinforcing. That’s what he did. And it looks like it fell on us to take back and reinforce as well.”
Putin also appeared to leave the door open for further Russian territorial expansion.
“It’s impossible — Do you understand? — impossible to build a fence around a country like Russia. And we do not intend to build that fence,” the Russian leader said.
In other developments, French President Emmanuel Macron told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that France was ready to send more “heavy weapons” to Ukraine, according to Macron’s office. French officials did not elaborate on the weaponry. The phone conversation came after Macron angered Ukrainian officials by saying world powers should not “humiliate” Putin.”
Zelensky said the Ukrainian army continued to push Russian forces back from Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, which lies to the north of the Donbas. The transmission of Ukrainian television was restored after a TV tower was shelled.
“Hitting television centers, destroying communication channels, leaving people isolated – this is the tactic of the occupiers that they cannot do without, for openness and honesty also are weapons against all that the Russian state does,” he said late Thursday in his evening address.

Man attacks woman, child at school in Germany

Man attacks woman, child at school in Germany
Updated 56 min 4 sec ago
AP

Man attacks woman, child at school in Germany

Man attacks woman, child at school in Germany
  • The school in Esslingen, near Stuttgart, was closed for a regional vacation, but some children were being looked after there during the holiday
Updated 56 min 4 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: A man apparently attacked a woman and a 7-year-old girl with a knife at an elementary school in southwestern Germany on Friday and then fled, police said.
The school in Esslingen, near Stuttgart, was closed for a regional vacation, but some children were being looked after there during the holiday. The girl and the woman, a 61-year-old supervisor, were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
Police said in a statement that officers were looking for a suspect, who was described as being in his early 30s. Investigators also are gathering information about the circumstances surrounding the attack, which happened around 8 a.m.

China calls COVID ‘lab leak’ theory a lie after WHO report

China calls COVID ‘lab leak’ theory a lie after WHO report
Updated 10 June 2022
AP

China calls COVID ‘lab leak’ theory a lie after WHO report

China calls COVID ‘lab leak’ theory a lie after WHO report
  • China rejected accusations of not fully cooperating with investigators
  • WHO finds “key pieces of data” on how the pandemic began still missing
Updated 10 June 2022
AP

BEIJING: China on Friday attacked the theory that the coronavirus pandemic may have originated as a leak from a Chinese laboratory as a politically motivated lie, after the World Health Organization recommended in its strongest terms yet that a deeper probe is needed into whether a lab accident may be to blame.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian also rejected accusations that China had not fully cooperated with investigators, saying it welcomed a science-based probe but rejected any political manipulation.
He also reiterated calls for an investigation into “highly suspicious laboratories such as Fort Detrick and the University of North Carolina” in the United States where China has suggested, without evidence, that the US was developing the coronavirus as a bioweapon.
“The lab leak theory is totally a lie concocted by anti-China forces for political purposes, which has nothing to do with science,” Zhao said at a daily briefing.
“We always supported and participated in science-based global virus tracing, but we firmly opposed any forms of political manipulation,” he said.
Zhao said China has made major contributions toward virus tracing, sharing the most data and research results.
That “fully reflects China’s open, transparent and responsible attitude, as well as its support for the work of the WHO and the advisory group,” he said.
The WHO’s stance in a report released Thursday is a sharp reversal of the UN health agency’s initial assessment of the pandemic’s origins. It comes after many critics accused WHO of being too quick to dismiss or underplay a lab-leak theory that put Chinese officials on the defensive.
Following a tightly controlled visit to China last year, the WHO concluded that it was “extremely unlikely” the coronavirus might have spread to humans from a lab in the city of Wuhan. Many scientists suspect the coronavirus jumped from bats to people, possibly via another animal.
However, in the Thursday report, WHO’s expert group said “key pieces of data” to explain how the pandemic began were still missing. The scientists said the group would “remain open to any and all scientific evidence that becomes available in the future to allow for comprehensive testing of all reasonable hypotheses.”
Identifying a disease’s source in animals typically takes years. It took more than a decade for scientists to pinpoint the species of bats that were the natural reservoir for SARS, a relative of COVID-19.
WHO’s expert group also noted that since lab accidents in the past have triggered some outbreaks, the highly politicized theory could not be discounted.

Ukraine say Russia looks for weak points in Ukrainian defenses near key river

Ukraine say Russia looks for weak points in Ukrainian defenses near key river
Updated 10 June 2022
Reuters

Ukraine say Russia looks for weak points in Ukrainian defenses near key river

Ukraine say Russia looks for weak points in Ukrainian defenses near key river
  • Ukraine and its allies call the invasion an unprovoked war of aggression
Updated 10 June 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Russia is looking for weak points in Ukrainian defenses near the Siverskyi Donets River in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said on Friday.
He told national television that Russian forces had not abandoned attempts to launch storming operations in the area.
If Russia captures the cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk on the Siverskyi Donets, it will hold all of Luhansk, one of two provinces in the Donbas region that Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.
“Russia’s strategic goal is the complete destruction of Ukraine ... They won’t let us live in peace,” Motuzyanyk said.
“The Russian Federation wants to completely destroy Ukrainian statehood and install a government it can control here.”
Russia has previously denied such assertions. It says its “special military operation” in Ukraine is intended to disarm and “denazify” its neighbor. Ukraine and its allies call the invasion an unprovoked war of aggression.
Motuzyanyk said the situation was calmer in southern Ukraine, where Russia is trying to impose its rule on a tract of occupied territory spanning Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces. He gave no details.
Nataliya Gumenyuk, a spokesperson for Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine, said Russia had 40 cruise missiles targeting Ukraine from the sea. She did not say how Ukraine obtained the information and Reuters was unable to verify her remarks.
“We must be prepared for increased missile attacks,” she told national television.

Malaysia renews pledge to abolish mandatory death penalty

Malaysia renews pledge to abolish mandatory death penalty
Updated 10 June 2022
Reuters

Malaysia renews pledge to abolish mandatory death penalty

Malaysia renews pledge to abolish mandatory death penalty
  • Cabinet agrees to study substitute sentences for offenses carrying death penalty
Updated 10 June 2022
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has agreed to abolish the mandatory death sentence and replace it with other punishments at the discretion of the court, its law minister said on Friday, revisiting a pledge made over three years ago.
The cabinet also agreed to study substitute sentences for all offenses carrying the death penalty, Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said.
Malaysia has had a moratorium on executions since 2018, when it also made a promise to abolish mandatory and discretionary capital punishment.
But the government backtracked in 2019, saying it would scrap mandatory capital punishment but leave it for courts to decide if a person convicted of a serious crime should hang.
Wan Junaidi said the decision followed a recommendation by a government committee reviewing alternative punishments, but not did provide a timeframe for when it would initiate processes to changes the laws.
“The decision shows the government’s priority in ensuring the rights of all parties are protected and secure, and reflects the transparency of the national leadership in improving the country’s dynamic criminal justice system,” he said in a statement.
Malaysia has mandatory death penalty for some offenses, including drug trafficking and murder, while the law also allows capital punishment for some other crimes at the court’s discretion.
Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Twitter that all relevant laws will be amended to accommodate the changes.
The New York-based Human Rights Watch welcomed the announcement as a positive step, but said it was important to ensure Malaysia follows through.
“We need to see Malaysia pass the actual legislative amendments to put this pledge into effect because we have been down this road before, with successive Malaysian governments promising much on human rights but ultimately delivering very little,” its deputy Asia director Phil Robertson said.

Number of Syrians becoming German citizens tripled in 2021

Number of Syrians becoming German citizens tripled in 2021
The office said 2021 saw the highest number to date of people who naturalized early. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 June 2022
Reuters

Number of Syrians becoming German citizens tripled in 2021

Number of Syrians becoming German citizens tripled in 2021
  • Hundreds of thousands of migrants entered Germany after former Chancellor Angela Merkel opened the borders in 2015 to refugees fleeing war and poverty
Updated 10 June 2022
Reuters

BERLIN: The number of Syrians who became naturalized German citizens was three times higher in 2021 than the year before, as many of those who fled between 2014 and 2016 fulfilled eligibility criteria, data showed on Friday.
The overall number of foreigners who became naturalized Germans grew 20 percent in 2021, reaching roughly 131,600, the Federal Statistical Office said. Of those, 19,100 were Syrians who became German citizens.
Hundreds of thousands of migrants entered Germany after former Chancellor Angela Merkel opened the borders in 2015 to refugees fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and beyond.
While, in general, a person has to live in Germany for at least eight years to qualify for citizenship, the majority of Syrians qualified earlier — on average after 6.5 years — by showing particular willingness to integrate, for example with strong language skills and civic commitment, it said.
The office said 2021 saw the highest number to date of people who naturalized early, with just under 12,400 cases. Of those, 43 percent were Syrian.
The number of Syrians who naturalize is expected to also rise in 2022. At the start of the year, 449,000 Syrian nationals had been in Germany at least six years, more than four times as many as at the start of 2021, the office added.

