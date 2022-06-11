Women in Saudi Arabia must still cover hair and neck in ID photos: Civil Affairs spokesman

JEDDAH: It is not true that women in Saudi Arabia can show their hair or necks in civil status ID card photos, according to Mohammed Al-Jasser, spokesman for the civil status department in the Kingdom.
The Council of Ministers has approved amendments to the regulations of the Civil Status system, with article 17 no more stating that “it is obligatory” for women to cover their hair and necks in photos for civil status ID cards.
Al-Jasser told Arab News that only females between the ages of 10 and 14 years old can appear in ID photos with their hair uncovered, although he added that older women with certain health conditions might also be eligible for exemption.
Meanwhile Article 146 has been amended to state that the national identification document, printed or digital, should contain the following information: the ID holder’s photo, first name, father’s name, grandfather’s name and family name/surname in both Arabic and English, place of birth, date of birth in Hijri and Gregorian format, civil registry number, ID expiry date in Hijri and Gregorian format, ID copy serial number, official logos, and security features, and any data the Ministry of Civil Status deems necessary to be added or deleted.
Japanese band Flow delivers legendary performance at Anime Village in Jeddah
Updated 11 June 2022
Nada Jan
JEDDAH: In their second visit to the Kingdom, legendary Japanese band Flow held a huge concert on Thursday at Anime Village in the City Walk zone as part of Jeddah Season 2022.
Surrounded by hundreds of fans who came from across the Kingdom, Flow performed a number of their most popular tracks, including “Chala Head Chala,” “Go!!!,” “Sign,” “Colors” and “World End.”
Flow is a globally known and loved rock band, especially among “otako,” or anime and manga fans, having performed songs for several series, including “Naruto,” “Code Geass,” “Durarara!!” “Seven Deadly Sins” and “Dragon Ball.”
Sultan Tamboosi, 28, said that he has been a fan of Flow for years now and came to know the band through “Naruto” and “Code Geass.”
“I came across the announcement for their concert when I was checking the schedule for the weekend, and I just couldn’t believe my eyes,” he said. “It was really exciting to see them right in front of me. It was something I would have never expected to see!”
HIGHLIGHTS
• Debuting in 1998, Flow comprises vocalists Kohsi and Keigo, drummer Iwasaki, bassist Got’s and guitarist Takeshi Asakawa. As of April 2022, the band has released 38 singles, two collaboration singles with Granrodeo and 11 studio albums.
Debuting in 1998, Flow is comprised of vocalists Kohsi and Keigo, drummer Iwasaki, bassist Got’s and guitarist Takeshi Asakawa. As of April 2022, the band has released 38 singles, two collaboration singles with Granrodeo and 11 studio albums.
“‘Naruto’ was the anime that introduced me to Flow,” said Rayan Khan, 24. “I had goosebumps during the concert. One day I was watching them on a device and now they were performing in front of me, playing with us and asking us to jump around. I can’t put my feelings into words.”
Eman Alsarraj, 22, said: “It felt like a dream come true. I never thought that I would one day meet them in reality, but it happened! And I sang along with them when they performed ‘Go!!!’ from ‘Naruto.’”
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Flow said that they are very delighted to be in Jeddah and visit Saudi Arabia for the second time.
“The first time we were in Riyadh, and this time we are here in Jeddah. We have really enjoyed our time on stage performing live in front of Saudi fans, who are really impressive,” said the band.
The five men had many good things to share about Jeddah Season itself, saying they enjoyed their time before the concert, wandering around City Walk and playing games. Flow documented the day and posted two videos on Twitter. The first clip shows the lead guitarist, Asakawa, bungee jumping, while the second one shows the whole group riding a hot air balloon.
“We are happy to come to Saudi Arabia and happy with the reaction of the Saudi audience,” added the men. “We promise to deliver an even greater performance than this one and sincerely thank you all.”
After the concert ended, as per tradition, Flow took a group photo with their fans and shared it on Twitter. “We finished our performance here!! Thank you to the audience, and the local staff for making this event happen!” wrote the band.
On Thursday evening, Flow shared a photo of them in Anime Village on Twitter, writing: “This is Anime Village where we will be playing our show tonight,” they captioned. “It’s like an anime theme park! It’s really amazing.”
The five performers and their team arrived in Jeddah on Thursday morning, June 8.
This is Flow’s first international concert since the pandemic outbreak. They have performed several times in Japan after the lockdown restrictions were lifted.
Fans have blast as Stan Lee’s Super Con takes off at Jeddah Superdome
Updated 11 June 2022
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: Named after the late American comic book writer, editor, publisher, and producer the convention saw cosplayers welcome visitors dressed as famous characters while opportunities were available to meet leading industry figures.
A giant Spider-Man has been suspended from the conference hall ceiling and other life-size figurines on show include the characters Iron Man, War Machine, and Black Panther.
All around the venue glass cases house exhibits that have featured in popular movies, such as the Baby Yoda puppet used in Star Wars filming, helmets from “Avengers: Endgame,” and parts of the outfit of character Harley Quinn (played by Margot Robbie) from the “Suicide Squad.”
One visitor to the event, Rawan Qarah, wore a Scarlet Witch costume. She said: “When comic cons started happening here, I couldn’t wait to come and participate. It’s always comfortable being here, as no one laughs at you.” She particularly enjoyed touring the artists’ booths.
Yasser Alireza and Zaid Adham were presenting a comic book series they have created called “Wayl,” a Middle Eastern psychological thriller with three editions.
Artist Alireza, 44, said he had been keen on drawing from a young age.
“At first, I was anxious about coming to my hometown but then when I got settled into my book I felt pride, and this means a lot. It really does feel magical, I wish I had the right words to describe what I am feeling. No matter what happens with our comic books, this is a dream come true. People are loving what we are doing.”
He pointed out that he was pleased to be a part of what he described as a new golden age of art in Saudi Arabia. “I would have never imagined doing something like this in Saudi. In my head I thought maybe my daughter might be able to do something like this.”
Writer of “Wayl,” Adham, said: “Our comic books are selling so quickly that we are beginning to worry we didn’t bring enough. We are self-established and self-funded and if all goes well, we will be releasing a full graphic novel by the end of the year.”
Other items on display at the convention include a collection of watches worn in movies, such as Doctor Strange’s timepiece, rare comic books from the 1950s and 1960s, and various lightsabers from Star Wars films.
Cosplayer Mohammed Qashqari wore a Gryffindor house uniform from the Harry Potter movies while another player donned a rival Slytherin outfit.
Fans also got the chance to meet celebrities, among them Michael Rooker who played Yondu Udonta in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Lauren Ridloff who took the role of Makkari in “Eternals,” and Lexi Rabe who was Tony Stark’s daughter in “Avengers: Endgame.”
Saudi authorities affirm determination to fight AIDS and preserve rights of patients
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News
NEW YORK: As part of their efforts to care for and protect the health of all residents, authorities in Saudi Arabia have affirmed their determination to combat AIDS and provide support for those who have the disease, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
Mohammed Al-Ateeq, the acting charge d’affaires of Kingdom’s permanent delegation to the UN, said his country provides preventive and curative programs to tackle AIDS and prevent young people from contracting it, and is also working to remove the stigma surrounding the disease to help preserve the rights of those who have it and prevent discrimination against them.
The envoy was speaking during a plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday to discuss the ongoing implementation of the 2001 Declaration of Commitment on HIV/AIDS.
In 1994, the Kingdom established its National AIDS Program, Al-Ateeq said, which included a central unit along with 20 others across all regions. The program provides services to help prevent the transmission of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, in addition to health care, including treatment and psychological and social services.
He added that the program is committed to educating and informing the public, including mothers and children, about the disease, and it includes regular awareness campaigns, treatment guides, counseling services and voluntary testing centers.
One of the most prominent recent reforms in the Kingdom was the launch of an AIDS prevention system in 2018, which ensures that the rights of patients and their families are preserved, including their rights to continue education and employment, and that they receive the necessary care and rehabilitation, Al-Ateeq said.
It also places an obligation on health authorities to provide care, counseling and psychological support to patients, respect their rights, educate them on how the disease is transmitted and how it can be prevented and treated, and raise general awareness about it, he added.
The system warns against forcing a pregnant woman with HIV or AIDS to have an abortion, or depriving her of custody or care for her children because of her illness, and stresses the need to provide the necessary health care for her and the fetus, said Al-Ateeq.
He also pointed out that although Saudi Arabia has one of the lowest national rates of HIV infection, the laws and regulations of the Kingdom prohibit any act or omission that would discriminate against people with the disease, degrade them, undermine their dignity, diminish their rights, or lead to them being exploited. Al-Ateeq said failure to abide by these rules is a crime punishable by law with a fine and/or imprisonment, and an injured party has the right to pursue compensation.
He added that the Kingdom supports regional and international strategies that aim to eliminate HIV and AIDS by 2030, in line with its legislative and national frameworks and religious and cultural values.
Cyprus keen to join Saudi Arabia’s Digital Cooperation Organization
Updated 10 June 2022
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Cyprus is keen to join the Digital Cooperation Organization and forge a good relationship in research and development with Saudi Arabia, said visiting Cypriot Minister for Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriacos Kokkinos.
Headquartered in Riyadh, the DCO is a global multilateral organization established in 2020 by seven member states: Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Nigeria, Oman, and Pakistan to drive greater collaboration and cooperation across entrepreneurship, innovation, business growth and employment in a shared digital economy.
Kokkinos, in an exclusive interview with Arab News, said: “Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and our President Nicos Anastasiades met in Riyadh a few weeks back, and this meeting brought the two countries closer.
“We agreed to explore collaboration in various sectors of the economy as well as the society.
“I spent one day in Jeddah, and three days in Riyadh. We had a number of very productive meetings,” he added.
“To be honest, I am very positively surprised by the gigantic steps that have been happening in the past six years in the Kingdom, in all sectors of the economy, especially in research, innovation, and digital,” said Kokkinos.
“It’s not just that, what I realized is that reform is very evident in the social fabric, and in the society, not just in the economy, and this is a very positive message for us that Saudi Arabia is very much aligned in terms of challenges, business opportunities, as well as social interaction between the two countries through specific programs that we have agreed with counterpart ministers and senior officials during the meetings here,” he added.
The Saudi ministers and officials who met Kokkinos during the visit include Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha, Governor of the National Cybersecurity Authority Majed bin Mohammed Al-Mazyed, Hassan Nasser from the DCO, Governor of the Digital Government Authority Ahmed Mohammed Ali Al-Suwaiyan, and President of the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology Dr. Munir Eldesouki.
“We have discussed and explored the option for Cyprus to sign the DCO,” Kokkinos continued. “We are very close to coming to an agreement to sign the DCO.”
However, he said that as Cyprus is a member of the EU, “we have to inform and get their concurrence, which I hope (will happen) within the next few weeks.
“Throughout my meetings, what I witnessed is very vibrant, very prosperous economic activity around the new technologies, research sciences. I visited the KACST, and witnessed the phenomenal job being done on genetics laboratories, semiconductors, industrial robotics, 3D printing, and space. The job there is phenomenal.
“It’s not just the infrastructure — the state-of-the-art equipment and laboratories — but also the people and the human capital. I am amazed by the quality of scientists because I myself come from the sciences and technology sector,” said Kokkinos.
“We have agreed that we will bring our university in contact with the universities here, especially KACST, and interchange and collaborate on specific projects in the sectors and domains of mutual interest,” he added.
Kokkinos said that an agreement had been reached to assign joint task forces from both countries to collaborate on a bottom-up approach and to build an agenda on an ongoing basis, and also to facilitate the business bridge and the social bridge between Cyprus and Saudi Arabia.
He added that Cyprus is a very dynamic economy and a gateway to Europe for the Middle East and North Africa.
“When I was told of this visit, I had high expectations, and the high expectations have not just been met, they have been exceeded by far,” Kokkinos said. “The primary reason I say this, is the willingness and the determination of the business community, and the government to collaborate with Cyprus and make alliances.
“The warm hospitality, substantial reforms and very vibrant ecosystem that has been interacting with my visit, and their willingness to collaborate to build business bridges is wonderful. Our two countries have a lot in common, such as culture, food, and social interaction. I believe that this is becoming a priority for us, and for the Kingdom as well Cyprus, (this) can be the home for doing business in the region.”
Saudi authorities thwart 3 Captagon smuggling operations at Al-Haditha port
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia said they have thwarted three operations to smuggle thousands of Captagon pills at Al-Haditha port in the Kingdom’s north.
As part of its efforts to confront smuggling attempts, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority seized 302,255 Captagon pills, which were found hidden in consignments and accompanied by passengers entering the Kingdom.
The authority said that a number of consignments were subject to customs procedures and examined through security various techniques, including sniffer dogs, and the tablets were found hidden in different ways.
It said during the first operation, 261,630 Captagon pills were seized that were hidden inside a truck’s fuel tank.
The authority added that the port was also able to thwart a second smuggling attempt after finding 31,325 Captagon pills hidden inside medical braces that the smuggler was wearing around his body. The third operation seized 9,300 pills hidden them in stone frescoes.
The operations were carried out in coordination with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control and three people have been arrested, it added.
The authority confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the Kingdom’s imports and exports and confront smugglers, and called on the public to report smuggling crimes and violations, with financial rewards if the information reported is accurate.