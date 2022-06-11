You are here

Thousands to rally against gun violence in Washington, across US

Thousands to rally against gun violence in Washington, across US
March for Our Lives (MFOL), the gun safety group founded by student survivors of the 2018 massacre at a Parkland, Florida, high school, said it has planned more than 450 rallies for Saturday. (File/Shutterstock)
  • This year’s event in Washington has a simple message to political leaders
  • The latest mass shootings have added new urgency to the country’s ongoing debate over gun violence
Tens of thousands of demonstrators are expected to rally in Washington, D.C., and across the country on Saturday, calling on lawmakers to pass legislation aimed at curbing gun violence following last month’s massacre at a Texas elementary school.
March for Our Lives (MFOL), the gun safety group founded by student survivors of the 2018 massacre at a Parkland, Florida, high school, said it has planned more than 450 rallies for Saturday, including events in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.
The organization’s 2018 march on Washington, weeks after 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, brought hundreds of thousands of people to the nation’s capital to pressure Congress to take legislative action, though Republican opposition has prevented any new limits on guns from passing the US Senate.
This year’s event in Washington has a simple message to political leaders, according to organizers: Your inaction is killing Americans.
“We will no longer allow you to sit back while people continue to die,” Trevon Bosley, an MFOL board member, said in an emailed statement.
A gunman in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 children and two teachers on May 24, 10 days after another gunman murdered 10 Black people in a Buffalo, New York, grocery store in a racist attack.
The latest mass shootings have added new urgency to the country’s ongoing debate over gun violence, though the prospects for federal legislation remain uncertain.
Among other policies, MFOL has called for an assault weapons ban, universal background checks for those trying to purchase guns and a national licensing system, which would register gun owners.
In recent weeks, a bipartisan group of Senate negotiators have vowed to hammer out a deal, though they have yet to reach an agreement. Their effort is focused on relatively modest changes, such as incentivizing states to pass “red flag” laws that allow authorities to keep guns from individuals deemed a danger to others.
The Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a sweeping set of gun safety measures, but the legislation has no chance of advancing in the Senate, where Republicans have opposed gun limits as infringing upon the US Constitution’s Second Amendment right to bear arms.
Speakers at the Washington rally include David Hogg and X Gonzalez, Parkland survivors and co-founders of MFOL; Becky Pringle and Randi Weingarten, the presidents of the two largest US teachers unions; and Yolanda King, the granddaughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. Members of MFOL have spent the week meeting with lawmakers in Washington to discuss gun violence.

Topics: washington dc US Gun Violence

Prince Charles slams UK’s Rwanda plan

Prince Charles slams UK’s Rwanda plan
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Prince Charles slams UK’s Rwanda plan

Prince Charles slams UK’s Rwanda plan
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP
LONDON: Britain’s Prince Charles has called the government’s plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda “appalling,” a report said Saturday after it cleared a legal challenge.
The UK government intends to fly the first planeload of 31 claimants to Rwanda on Tuesday — shortly before Charles is due to represent his mother Queen Elizabeth II at a Commonwealth summit in Kigali.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson — who is also set to attend the summit — welcomed his government’s victory in Friday’s High Court hearing, although an appeal is due to be heard on Monday.
“We cannot allow people traffickers to put lives at risk and our world leading partnership will help break the business model of these ruthless criminals,” Johnson tweeted.
Charles, however, joined others including senior Christian clerics in denouncing the plan, and fears the issue could overshadow the Commonwealth summit on June 24-25, The Times reported.
“He said he was more than disappointed at the policy,” the newspaper quoted an unidentified source as saying.
“He said he thinks the government’s whole approach is appalling. It was clear he was not impressed with the government’s direction of travel,” the source added.
A spokesman for Charles declined to comment on private conversations, “except to restate that he remains politically neutral.”
“Matters of policy are decisions for government,” the spokesman added.
The government says the one-way flights will deter asylum claimants from entering Britain by illegal routes, and offer those who do try a new life in Rwanda instead.
More than 10,000 migrants have made the perilous sea journey from France to Britain so far this year, a huge increase on prior years.

EU chief visits Ukraine to discuss its bid to join bloc

EU chief visits Ukraine to discuss its bid to join bloc
Updated 41 min 6 sec ago
AFP

EU chief visits Ukraine to discuss its bid to join bloc

EU chief visits Ukraine to discuss its bid to join bloc
  • To take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path
Updated 41 min 6 sec ago
AFP

KYIV: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen visited Ukraine on Saturday to discuss with President Volodymyr Zelensky his country’s bid to get candidacy status to join the European Union.
“With President Zelensky I will take stock of the joint work needed for reconstruction and of the progress made by Ukraine on its European path,” von der Leyen tweeted on arrival in Kyiv.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine EU Ursula von der Leyen Volodymyr Zelensky

Russia says will respond to NATO build up in Poland — Ifax

Russia says will respond to NATO build up in Poland — Ifax
Updated 11 June 2022
Reuters

Russia says will respond to NATO build up in Poland — Ifax

Russia says will respond to NATO build up in Poland — Ifax
  • ‘A response, as always, will be proportionate and appropriate, intended to neutralize potential threats to the security of the Russian Federation’
Updated 11 June 2022
Reuters

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that Moscow’s response to a build up of NATO forces in Poland will be proportionate, Interfax news agency reported citing a Russian diplomat.
“A response, as always, will be proportionate and appropriate, intended to neutralize potential threats to the security of the Russian Federation,” Interfax quoted Oleg Tyapkin, the head of a foreign ministry department in charge of Russian relations with Europe.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Russia Poland NATO

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
Updated 11 June 2022
AP

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
  • Airline and tourism groups have been pressing the administration for months to eliminate the testing requirement
  • Many other countries have lifted their testing requirements for fully vaccinated and boosted travelers in a bid to increase tourism
Updated 11 June 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international travelers test negative for COVID-19 within a day before boarding a flight to the United States, ending one of the last remaining government mandates designed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that the requirement will end early Sunday morning. The health agency said it will continue to monitor state of the pandemic and will reassess the need for a testing requirement if the situation changes.
“This step is possible because of the progress we’ve made in our fight against COVID-19,” said US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra.
Airline and tourism groups have been pressing the administration for months to eliminate the testing requirement, saying it discourages people from booking international trips because they could be stranded overseas if they contract the virus on their trip.
Roger Dow, president of the US Travel Association, called lifting the testing rule “another huge step forward for the recovery of inbound air travel and the return of international travel to the United States.”
Airlines argued that the rule was put into effect when few Americans were vaccinated — now 71 percent of those 5 and older are fully vaccinated, according to CDC figures. They also complained that people entering the US at land borders are not required to test negative for COVID-19, although they must show proof of vaccination.
While domestic US travel has returned nearly to pre-pandemic levels, international travel — which is very lucrative for the airlines — has continued to lag. In May, US international air travel remained 24 percent below 2019 levels, with declines among both US and foreign citizens, according to trade group Airlines for America.
Many other countries have lifted their testing requirements for fully vaccinated and boosted travelers in a bid to increase tourism.
Some infectious-disease experts said they were comfortable with the CDC’s decision, and that lifting the restriction is unlikely to cause further spread of the virus in the US
Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University said the rule was designed to prevent importing the virus, “but we’ve got plenty of COVID here. It’s like telling someone not to pour a bucket of water in their swimming pool.”
Dr. Peter Chin-Hong at the University of California, San Francisco, said travel restrictions demonstrate that officials are trying to keep variants out, “but they haven’t really shown to be beneficial, ever.” However, he said, requiring foreign visitors to be vaccinated makes sense to avoid straining the US health-care system with people who could develop severe disease.
The requirement for a negative COVID-19 test before flying to the US dates to January 2021 and is the most visible remaining US travel restriction of the pandemic era.
In April, a federal judge in Florida struck down a requirement that passengers wear masks on planes and public transportation, saying that the CDC had exceeded its authority. The Biden administration is appealing that ruling, saying it aims to protect the CDC’s ability to respond to future health emergencies.
The Biden administration put the testing requirement in place as it moved away from rules that banned nonessential travel from dozens of countries — most of Europe, China, Brazil, South Africa, India and Iran — and focused instead on classifying individuals by the risk they pose to others. It was coupled with a requirement that foreign, non-immigrant adults traveling to the United States need to be fully vaccinated, with only limited exceptions.
The initial mandate allowed those who were fully vaccinated to show proof of a negative test within three days of travel, while unvaccinated people had to present a test taken within one day of travel.
In November, as the highly transmissible omicron variant swept the world, the Biden administration toughened the requirement and required all travelers — regardless of vaccination status — to test negative within a day of travel to the US
In February, travel groups argued that the testing requirement was obsolete because of the high number of omicron cases already in every state, higher vaccinations rates and new treatments for the virus.
Meanwhile, travelers found creative ways around the rule. This spring, several Canadian teams in the National Hockey League flew to cities near the border, then took buses into the US to avoid the risk of losing players who tested positive.
US airlines estimate that dropping the test requirement will mean 4.3 million more passengers in one year.
It is unclear, however, whether airlines can boost flights quickly enough to handle that kind of increase. Airlines facing a shortage of pilots have already scaled back their original schedules for the peak summer vacation season.
Brett Snyder, a travel adviser who writes about the industry at CrankyFlier.com, said the requirement has caused some people to postpone international travel.
“It’s not that they are afraid of getting sick, they don’t want to get stuck,” Snyder said. He thinks there will now be a surge in booking those trips, “which, if anything, will lead to higher fares.”
Hotels, theme parks and other travel businesses also lobbied the administration to drop the rule.
“The whole industry has been waiting for this announcement,” said Martin Ferguson, a spokesman for American Express Global Business Travel, which advises companies on travel policy. He said there are few remaining pandemic policies that cause so much consternation for the travel sector, with China’s “zero-COVID” restrictions being another.
Despite ending the testing requirement, the CDC said it still recommends COVID-19 testing prior to air travel of any kind as a safety precaution.

Topics: US COVID-19 requirements International travel

Taiwan to cut COVID-related quarantine for arrivals to 3 days

Taiwan to cut COVID-related quarantine for arrivals to 3 days
Updated 11 June 2022
Reuters

Taiwan to cut COVID-related quarantine for arrivals to 3 days

Taiwan to cut COVID-related quarantine for arrivals to 3 days
  • All arrivals will still have to have pre-departure negative PCR tests
Updated 11 June 2022
Reuters

TAIPEI: Taiwan said on Saturday it would cut mandatory quarantine for all arrivals to three days from seven, its latest relaxation of the rules to try to live with COVID-19 and resume normal life even as it has been dealing with a surge of infections.
Taiwan has kept its quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia have relaxed or lifted them completely, though in May it cut the number of days spent in isolation for arrivals to seven from 10 previously.
Taiwan has reported more than 2.7 million domestic cases since the beginning of the year, driven by the more infectious omicron variant. But with more than 99 percent of those exhibiting no or mild symptoms, the government has relaxed rather than tightened restrictions in what it calls the “new Taiwan model.”
Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center said the new, reduced quarantine rule would start from Wednesday.
After leaving quarantine, people will have to continue to monitor their health for a further four days and avoid going out if possible, it added.
The move was made “considering the international and domestic epidemic situation and epidemic prevention and medical capacity, and to promote economic and social activities and necessary international exchanges,” the center said.
All arrivals will still have to have pre-departure negative PCR tests.
The government says the current domestic COVID-19 wave is waning, but has yet to fully re-open its borders.
Taiwanese citizens and foreign residents have never been prohibited from leaving and then re-entering, though have had to quarantine either at home or in hotels.
Before the pandemic, Taiwan was a popular tourist destination for mainly Asian visitors, with Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia the most important markets.

Topics: Taiwan COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

