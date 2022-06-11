You are here

Lebanese protest Israel vessel at disputed gas field
Demonstrators carry a banner that reads ” The Line 29 is a red line” and flags during a protest against Israeli gas extraction from a maritime field that Lebanon says falls in disputed waters in Naqoura, southern Lebanon on Saturday. (Reuters)
Updated 11 June 2022
AFP

  • The demonstration comes just days before the US envoy mediating maritime border talks between the two neighbours is expected in Lebanon
  • Several hundred people waved Lebanese and Palestinian flags at Lebanon's border town of Naqoura
NAQOURA, Lebanon: Hundreds of people and several lawmakers protested Saturday in southern Lebanon against Israel moving a gas production vessel into an offshore field partly claimed by Beirut.
The demonstration comes just days before the US envoy mediating maritime border talks between the two neighbors is expected in Lebanon, and after the ship operated by London-listed Energean Plc arrived in the Karish gas field last week.
Several hundred people waved Lebanese and Palestinian flags at Lebanon’s border town of Naqoura to protest Israel’s claim on the area where the Karish field is located, an AFP correspondent said.
“We absolutely refuse to neglect Lebanon’s maritime resources, which belong to all Lebanese,” said lawmaker Firas Hamdan, reading a joint statement from 13 independent parliamentarians, most of whom were newly elected last month.
Lebanon and Israel have no diplomatic relations and are separated by a UN-patrolled border.
Lebanon’s president and prime minister have condemned Israel for moving the vessel into the Karish field, and have invited US envoy Amos Hochstein to Beirut for mediation.
Hochstein is scheduled to arrive in Lebanon on Monday for a two-day visit, according to the US State Department.
Lebanon’s powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group this week warned Energean against proceeding with its activities.
Lebanon and Israel resumed negotiations over their maritime frontier in 2020, but the process was stalled by Beirut’s claim that the map used by the United Nations in the talks needed modifying.
Lebanon initially demanded 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of territory in the disputed maritime area but then asked for an additional 1,430 square kilometers (552 square miles), including part of Karish.
The independent lawmakers said in Saturday’s statement that they supported Lebanon’s claim to part of Karish.

How Syria illustrates Iran’s malign economic influence in the Middle East

How Syria illustrates Iran’s malign economic influence in the Middle East
Nadia Al-Faour

  • Iran has expanded its exports to the war-ravaged country, capitalizing on Tehran's backing of the Assad regime
  • Rising prices and falling demand for Syrian-made products have caused the market for cheap imports to explode
DUBAI: After more than a decade of civil war, regime-held Syria is in a state of economic ruin. Conflict, endemic corruption, drought and the mass migration of skilled workers have exacted a devastating toll, leaving the country ripe for exploitation.

According to the World Bank, Syria’s gross domestic product shrank by at least 50 percent between 2010 and 2019, leaving more than 90 percent of the population below the poverty line and more than 50 percent facing extreme poverty. In this vulnerable state, Syria’s domestic markets have been flooded with cheap imports.

Iran, capitalizing on its military and political backing for the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad, has expanded its exports to Syria, exploiting and exacerbating the collapse of the country’s domestic manufacturing base by monopolizing entire markets.

The collapse of domestic industry since the war began in 2011 has provided businessmen close to the Assad regime with lucrative opportunities to import cheaply made goods from Iran, to the detriment of Syrian producers.

While few of the grandiose reconstruction agreements between Tehran and Damascus have broken ground as yet, Iran has succeeded in breaking into Syria’s pharmaceutical and food industries, muscling out the local competition.

Prior to the uprising that sparked the civil war, Syria had a thriving pharmaceuticals industry; about 70 factories nationwide met 93 percent of domestic demand and exported to about 60 countries.

However, a decade of war has left these factories and the power grid needed to sustain such industries in ruins. Violence and persecution have sent legions of skilled workers into exile, while sanctions have blocked access to raw materials and machine parts.

As a result, by 2020 Syria’s overall pharmaceutical production capacity had fallen by about 75 percent.

“The active ingredients for medicines are very difficult to import and are very expensive,” Hamed, a student of pharmaceuticals nearing graduation at a leading Syrian university, told Arab News.

“Many factories stopped production lines due to shortages of the active ingredients and energy.”

The crisis facing Syria’s pharmaceuticals industry, along with similar challenges in the domestic agricultural sector, has been aggravated by a sharp devaluation of the currency that began in late 2019. Tied to the banking crisis in neighboring Lebanon, the devaluation caused the import of crucial components — including, seeds, pesticides, fertilizer, diesel and the raw materials needed for the manufacture of medicines — to become exceedingly expensive.

Syrian companies and industrialists had long deposited their capital in Lebanese banks to avoid Western sanctions. When the Lebanese currency plunged in value, therefore, so too did Syrian deposits.

Meanwhile the devastating decline of Syria’s power grid amid years of fighting and neglect has caused production to become even more expensive, as factories and cold-storage facilities have been forced to rely on costly private generators.

All of this is on top of endemic corruption, which has long necessitated the payment of bribes to local officials, along with the loss of essential staff to military conscription and displacement.

As the prices of Syrian-made products soared, foreign and domestic demand evaporated and the market for cheap foreign imports exploded.

The regime’s protectionist policies are equally disruptive. According to Hamed, “limitations imposed by the Ministry of Health” on the prices and export of Syrian-made medicines have rendered local manufacturing unprofitable and further fueled the growth of the black market.

The destruction of Syria’s productive capacity, combined with the depreciation of Iran’s currency under years of Western sanctions, has been a boon for Iranian exporters, who have been able to flood the Syrian market with cheap products.

Iran has been especially successful in exporting pharmaceutical goods to Syria, Lebanon and Iraq. It has organized trade fairs and signed distribution deals slanted in its favor, even though many consumers view Iranian-made medicines as substandard.

About 75 percent of the medicines sold on the Iraqi market are brought into the country through illegal border crossings with Iran. These drugs are often close to their expiration date or lack the required active ingredients to help patients.

According to Khedr, a Syrian pharmacist living in the west of the country, the quality of the Iranian medicines is “not great” and they are mostly found in state hospitals rather than private pharmacies, where the customers tend to favor better-quality alternatives.

Abdullah, a doctor at a hospital in Damascus, is similarly skeptical about the efficacy of the drugs from Iran.

“Iranian medications are found in all Syrian hospitals, and I use them in my practice as well, but they are not of good quality,” he told Arab News.

For many people living in Syria’s poverty-stricken communities, however, any medicine is better than no medicine. And with shortages rife, in part because of a black market trade in locally made goods, few have any choice other than to buy the Iranian brands.

“Compared to locally made medicines, people try to avoid the Iranian ones,” said Hamid. “But, in recent months, some Syrian-made medicines have entirely disappeared from the market as they are being smuggled into Lebanon. So people are relying on Iranian medicine to a greater extent.”

Iranian-made opioids are also finding their way onto the black market. Such pain medications can be highly addictive, or deadly if taken in high doses.

According to Abdullah, such medications “require special types of prescriptions or can only be found in institutions belonging to the Ministry of Health, because they contain morphine and other opiates for painkillers.”

He added: “If one is caught with these types of medications (without a proper prescription), one can be arrested for drug dealing. But they’re flooding the market and it’s all Iranian-made.”

In May, the Iran-Syria Joint Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum in Tehran, during which representatives from the private sectors in the two countries exchanged ideas on how to expand trade ties.

“Our plan is to increase the level of mutual trade to $1 billion in the first phase, and realizing this goal requires the strong presence of the Iranian private sector in Syrian markets,” Gholam-Hossein Shafeie, the head of the chamber, told delegates, according to the Tehran Times.

In part, the Syrian regime has been driven into the arms of Tehran, to get help rebuilding infrastructure and restarting the economy, by virtue of their shared pariah status. Both governments have been squeezed by Western sanctions and global isolation.

“We are ready to cooperate with the Iranian private sector to find solutions for removing barriers and neutralizing the impacts of the US sanctions,” Shafiq Dayoub, the Syrian ambassador to Iran, told the joint chamber.

However, an overriding problem this developing partnership faces is the massive trade imbalance between the two economies, which means Syria is the junior partner and allows Iran to set the terms.

“There is not enough foreign currency in Syria to pay for Iranian exports and also Syria does not have much to export to Iran in return,” Abbas Akbari, secretary of the Iran-Syria Economic Relations Development Headquarters, told the forum.

It is Syrian farmers and manufacturers who pay the price for this trade imbalance. Just like the situation in the pharmaceutical industry, a flood of cheap Iranian imports, combined with the Syrian regime’s strict controls on exports, has devastated the livelihoods of local food producers.

Where once Syria was a regional breadbasket, replete with fertile land and food-production facilities of its own, supplemented by imports from neighboring Turkey, it is now almost entirely reliant on imports of fresh and non-perishable goods from Iran.

Once again, the quality of these products is widely considered to be lesser than the alternatives, but the lower prices mean they are nonetheless an attractive option for impoverished Syrian consumers.

“Today I cooked macaroni made in a factory named after Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini,” Bassam, a farmer living in Hama, told Arab News.

Abu Omar, a farmer from western Daraa, told Arab News that farmers in southern Syria are banned from exporting their produce until the needs of the local market are satisfied. Yet at the same time, Iranian goods are allowed to flood the Syrian market during the harvest season, harming the ability of local farmers to turn a profit.

“The farmer comes out losing money at the end of the harvest, having bought pesticides and diesel in dollars, paid the agricultural engineer (providing the seeds) in dollars, and his workers,” said Omar.

Farmers in southern Syria have appealed to the government for additional help but few dare to suggest that a halt to Iranian imports is needed to reset the balance.

“This is a state policy. A person can’t change it,” said Omar. “And if you offer your opinion, you can walk yourself right into prison.”

 

Sudan post-coup talks postponed as civilian bloc refuses to join

Sudan post-coup talks postponed as civilian bloc refuses to join
  • The United Nations, the African Union and regional bloc IGAD launched "direct talks" on Wednesday
  • Military officials, representatives of several political parties and senior members of ex-rebel groups attended
KHARTOUM: A second round of UN-facilitated talks aiming to resolve Sudan’s political crisis following a military coup have been postponed, a spokesman said Saturday, with a key civilian bloc still refusing to join.
The United Nations, the African Union and regional bloc IGAD launched “direct talks” on Wednesday in an effort to break the political stalemate since last October’s military takeover, led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
Military officials, representatives of several political parties and senior members of ex-rebel groups attended.
But Sudan’s main civilian bloc, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), which was ousted from power in the coup, and the influential Umma party refused to join.
Members of the resistance committees — informal groups which emerged during the 2018-2019 protests that ousted president Omar Al-Bashir and have led calls for recent anti-coup rallies — were also absent.
The next round had been slated for Sunday.
Instead, the UN, AU and IGAD have “decided to postpone Sunday’s round of talks following the latest developments,” said Fadi Al-Qadi, spokesman for the UN’s Sudan mission, UNITAMS.
“We have not set a date for the resumption of the talks,” he added.
On Thursday, a delegation from the FFC held an “unofficial” meeting with military officials in a bid to break the impasse.
The meeting followed an invitation by US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee and the Saudi ambassador to Khartoum, the FFC said.
But the civilian bloc has still refused to take part in the talks, calling them a “fake political solution” which “legitimizes the coup.”
The political process should start “with ending the coup” and launching a constitutional phase that is built on “full civilian rule,” the FFC said in a statement Friday.
The October military takeover derailed Sudan’s fragile transition to civilian rule that had been established following the 2019 ouster of Bashir.
It also plunged Sudan into deepening unrest — near-weekly protests, a violent crackdown that has killed over 100 people and a tumbling economy.

Palestinians flock to the beach in Gaza for first time in two years

Palestinians flock to the beach in Gaza for first time in two years
GAZA: Palestinians flocked to the beach in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday as students start their summer vacation.
“The sea is our only outlet here in the Gaza Strip,” says 65-year-old Farid Naeem. 
“Last year, coming to the beach was not an option; there was an atmosphere of war,” says young Gazan Ahmed Al-Attar. 
The water looks crystal blue, with no trace of sewage, the yellow sand is clean and the smell in the air is salty and pleasant, also giving beachgoers in Gaza their first experience in years of clean and safe beaches.
Untreated sewage has flowed directly into the waters off Gaza for years, causing an environmental disaster that has ruined one of the few affordable opportunities for swimming available to people locked into the narrow coastal strip.
This season has been different, as internationally-funded sewage treating facilities across the coastal enclave have stepped up their operations, reducing pollution to its lowest rates in many years, environment officials said.
“We couldn’t come before because the sea was polluted and if we did, our children used to come back home with viruses and skin diseases,” said Sahar Abu Bashir, 52.
“Today the area is clean and the sea is clean. We felt as if we were in another country,” the mother of four told Reuters.
This week, the long sandy beach looked almost empty of red flags warning beachgoers against swimming because of the dozens of millions of cubic meters of untreated sewage that used to pour into the ocean every day.
People sat round plastic tables at the water’s edge, while children played with inflatable rubber bathing rings. In some areas, horse owners gave their animals a cooling sea bath.
The Hamas-run Environment Quality and Water Authority said sewage dumped into the sea was now partially treated, making 65 percent of the beach safe and clean, with plans to expand it.
“The summer season in Gaza Strip will be relatively safe compared to previous years because of the noticeable improvement of the quality of seawater,” said Mohammad Mesleh, director of environmental resources.
Gaza, measuring 375 square kilometers (145 square miles) is home to 2.3 Palestinians, most of them can’t afford to travel as poverty and unemployment stand at around 50 percent, according to local and international records.
Citing security concerns with the Islamist group Hamas, which runs the territory, both Israel and Egypt maintain restrictions along their Gaza frontiers.
In Deir Al-Balah, in the southern Gaza Strip, people crowded a beachfront resort called “The Old Nights,” built on a hilltop looking down the beach.
Families dined inside colorful wooden structures, built to resemble natural colored hilltops in some Asia countries, said the owner, Rami Al-Naa’ouq.
His business is booming this season.
“When there is no pollution I will have many customers in my place. That helps me make up for the losses of innovating and getting the place ready for the new year,” he said.
(With AFP and Reuters)

Iraq’s Congo fever death toll rises to 27: ministry

Iraq’s Congo fever death toll rises to 27: ministry
  • The latest figure marks a sharp uptick from last month's toll
  • Also known as Congo fever, the disease causes severe bleeding
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s death toll from tick-borne Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever has increased to 27 this year, according to the latest figures released Saturday by authorities struggling to contain an outbreak.
The latest figure marks a sharp uptick from last month’s toll, when 12 deaths were recorded among the 55 cases registered since the start of the year.
Also known as Congo fever, the disease causes severe bleeding. People usually catch it through contact with the blood of infected animals, according to the World Health Organization.
“Since the start of the year, 162 cases of haemorrhagic fever have been recorded, including 27 deaths,” health ministry spokesman Seif Al-Badr said Saturday.
He said a first death had been recorded in northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, adding that half of the total recorded cases had recovered.
Endemic in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Balkans, the disease has a fatality rate between 10 and 40 percent, the WHO says.
The spokesman added that the ministry is working to detect cases as early as possible.
The southern province of Dhi Qar, known for breeding cattle and other livestock, is the site of the highest number of cases, with 61 having fallen ill so far.
Authorities have put in place disinfection campaigns and are cracking down on abattoirs that do not follow hygiene protocols. Several provinces have also banned livestock movement across their borders.
Livestock farmers and slaughterhouse workers are the most affected by the disease, the health ministry said.

US envoy to visit Lebanon, discuss Israel maritime talks

Lebanese President Michel Aoun (R) meeting with US Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein in Baabda, Beirut. (AFP)
Lebanese President Michel Aoun (R) meeting with US Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein in Baabda, Beirut. (AFP)
Lebanese President Michel Aoun (R) meeting with US Senior Advisor for Energy Security Amos Hochstein in Baabda, Beirut. (AFP)
  • Ship’s arrival in the Israeli oil field of Karish has reopened a divisive political issue
  • Adopting Line 29 would entail Lebanon relinquishing 1,430 square kilometers, according to a technical team from the Lebanese Army and a legal study based on a report of the British Hydrographic Office done on behalf of the Lebanese government in 2011
BEIRUT: Amos Hochstein, the US State Department’s senior advisor for energy security, will visit Lebanon June 13-14 to discuss the country’s energy crisis and underscore Washington’s hope that Lebanon and Israel can reach a decision delimiting their maritime boundary.

The State Department said in a statement that it “welcomes the consultative and open spirit of the parties to reach a final decision, which has the potential to yield greater stability, security, and prosperity for both Lebanon and Israel, as well as for the region.”

This comes following the arrival of the Energean Power floating production, storage and offloading vessel to the disputed maritime area in the south of Lebanon.

The ship’s arrival in the Israeli oil field of Karish has reopened a divisive political issue in Lebanon — whether to adopt Line 29 or Line 23 in the demarcation of the country’s southern maritime borders.

BACKGROUND

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry has reported that there are Greek sailors aboard the ship brought by Tel Aviv to the Karish field.

Adopting Line 29 would entail Lebanon relinquishing 1,430 square kilometers, according to a technical team from the Lebanese Army and a legal study based on a report of the British Hydrographic Office done on behalf of the Lebanese government in 2011.

In 2011, the Lebanese government sent Decree 6433 to the UN stating that Line 23 pertains to Lebanon and that Lebanon commits to demanding it. This would mean that Lebanon receives only an area of 860 square kilometers from the disputed block.

To date, Decree 6433 has not been amended to include the additional 1,430 square kilometers south of Point 23 and deposited with the UN before the resumption of negotiations.

Indirect Lebanese-Israeli negotiations to demarcate the maritime borders took place in October 2020, with Washington mediating. The negotiations, received by the UN at the UN Interim Force in Lebanon border headquarters, were hastily frozen by the Israeli side after the Lebanese delegation raised its demands.

Hochstein’s visit includes meetings with President Michel Aoun and Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab, tasked by the president to follow up on the border demarcation file.

Former caretaker Premier Hassan Diab signed on April 12, 2021 the draft decree amending Decree 6433. It was sent by the Cabinet to the presidential palace in the hope that Aoun would sign it into force, but the president has yet to sign the decree, and a new government has not been formed to act in accordance with the constitution's requirements.

Brig. Gen. Bassam Yassin, former head of the Lebanese delegation at the maritime border talks between Lebanon and Israel, agreed that “the Lebanese Cabinet should meet and amend Decree No. 6433 before the two-month deadline for the commencement of the oil and gas extraction from the disputed Karish field.”

“One of the conditions of the US mediator Hochstein to resume negotiations is not to amend this decree,” said Yassin.

President Michel Aoun considers Line 29 to be a “negotiating line” and that “the amendment of the decree is linked to the negotiations.”

In Beirut, the US mediator’s response early next week “will be oral and nothing will be written,” according to a source close to the ongoing communications taking place prior to Hochstein’s return.

Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech on Thursday that Karish is a disputed field, telling Israelis “to stop exploring it” and warning “the Greeks not to continue drilling and extraction.”

Greece’s Foreign Ministry summoned the officer-in-charge of the Lebanese Embassy in Athens and registered his protest against Nasrallah’s speech.

Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said that “the Greek Foreign Ministry informed the Lebanese officer-in-charge that the extraction vessel in the Mediterranean is not the property of the Greek government.”

“The Lebanese Foreign Ministry has reported that there are Greek sailors aboard the ship brought by Tel Aviv to the Karish field,” clarified Bou Habib.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri did not join Saturday’s meeting between Aoun and Prime Minister Najib Mikati, as he is holding on to the framework agreement reached on Oct. 1 with the US to begin demarcation negotiations.

MP Mohammed Khawaja of the Berri parliamentary bloc said that Berri “adheres to the framework agreement and does not waive any fraction of our right,” considering Nasrallah’s position as “a support force for the Lebanese negotiator.”

