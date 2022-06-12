Saudi Ladun Investment to make stock market debut on June 14

RIYADH: Saudi construction firm Ladun Investment Co. will start trading its shares on the Kingdom’s parallel Nomu market on June 14, a bourse filing revealed.

This comes after the company’s initial public offering was priced at SR18 ($4.8) per share, with 20.97 times oversubscription.

The Riyadh-based firm sold 5 million shares, representing 10 percent of its capital.

Yaqeen Capital, financial advisor and lead manager of the offer, was in charge of the book-building process that ran from May 22 to May 26.