Commodities Update — Gold, silver dips; Soybean falls; Aluminum at six-month low

Commodities Update — Gold, silver dips; Soybean falls; Aluminum at six-month low
Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,862.29 per ounce, as of 0205 GMT. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold, silver dips; Soybean falls; Aluminum at six-month low

Commodities Update — Gold, silver dips; Soybean falls; Aluminum at six-month low
Updated 13 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices eased on Monday from a one-month high earlier in the session, as US inflation data lifted Treasury yields and tempered the appeal of safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,862.29 per ounce, as of 0205 GMT. US gold futures also eased 0.5 percent to $1,866.80.

Gold, which is seen as a safe-haven asset in times of economic crises, hit its highest since May 9 earlier in the session at $1,877.05 per ounce. 

Silver dips

Spot silver dipped 1.1 percent to $21.63 per ounce, while platinum fell 1.5 percent to $958.51.

Palladium dropped 2.1 percent to $1,894.72. 

Soybean futures drop

Chicago soybean futures slid on Monday, but losses were limited and the market traded near last week’s all-time high after a widely watched US report forecast lower inventories.

Wheat jumped 1.6 percent as concerns over supplies from the Black Sea region underpinned prices, while corn rose after closing largely unchanged on Friday.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade lost 0.4 percent to $17.37-3/4 a bushel by 0348 GMT, not far from Thursday’s record high of $17.84 a bushel.

Wheat rose 1.6 percent to $10.88 a bushel and corn gained 0.5 percent at $7.77 a bushel. 

Aluminum drops to six-month low

London aluminum prices dropped to a six-month low on Monday, as worries grew that rising COVID-19 cases in Beijing and prospects of elevated interest rates for a longer time would hammer global economic growth and dent demand for metals.

Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange slipped 1.4 percent to $2,643.50 a ton, as of 0421 GMT, its lowest since Dec. 16.

The most-traded July aluminum contract in Shanghai fell 2.5 percent to $2,978.54 a ton by the midday break.

Topics: Commodities Update Gold silver Soybeans Aluminium

Goats, fish, and vegetables face import taxes as Saudi Arabia seeks to promote domestic production

Goats, fish, and vegetables face import taxes as Saudi Arabia seeks to promote domestic production
Updated 11 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

Goats, fish, and vegetables face import taxes as Saudi Arabia seeks to promote domestic production

Goats, fish, and vegetables face import taxes as Saudi Arabia seeks to promote domestic production
Updated 11 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: Import tariffs on a range of livestock, fish, and vegetables have all been increased by Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom seeks to promote domestic industries and products.

Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan has signed off the levy rise on 99 commodities, in line with World Trade Organization rules.

Among the changes are tariffs on sheep and goats rising from zero to 7 percent.

Twelve types of fish and shrimp have also seen a raise in customs duties, with a minimum of 6 percent and a maximum of 15 percent respectively.

A number of vegetables including onions, cucumbers, carrots, eggplant and zucchini, now have import tariffs of 5 percent, up from zero.

The decision came into force on June 12, according to Umm Al-Qura. 

The announcement came just days after the Saudi government revealed that a previous round of import tariff rises, in June 2020, led to an investment increase in goods production and more jobs in the Kingdom.

The rise on 575 commodities two years ago saw rates increase from zero to 25 percent on some food and beverage products.

Following the rise, investments in relevant factories in the Kingdom increased by 2 percent by the end of December 2021 — reaching SR374 billion ($99.7 billion). 

Saudi Arabia is hoping to use customs tariff increases to improve the balance of payments, increase exports, and bring the private sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to 65 percent.

Topics: trade tariffs Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan

Egypt startup DXwand eyes expansion after securing $1m in a pre-series A funding round

Egypt startup DXwand eyes expansion after securing $1m in a pre-series A funding round
Updated 6 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt startup DXwand eyes expansion after securing $1m in a pre-series A funding round

Egypt startup DXwand eyes expansion after securing $1m in a pre-series A funding round
Updated 6 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt-based artificial intelligence start-up DXwand has raised $1 million in a pre-series A funding round led by capital firm Huashan Capital.

The company uses AI-driven software to automate text and voice conversations for businesses and call centers.

“With gaining more trust from various stakeholders to lead the AI services industry in MENA, and having been achieving 11X year-over-year growth, we look forward to propelling this success even more in the coming period,” Ahmed Mahmoud, founder and CEO at DXwand, said in a statement.

Founded in 2018, the company plans to use its investment to expand its market share in the region as well as boost its AI research to add more solutions to its portfolio, MAGNiTT reported.

Topics: DXwand artificial intelligence (AI)

Borouge joins 3 FTSE Russell indices after $2bn ADX listing

Borouge joins 3 FTSE Russell indices after $2bn ADX listing
Updated 16 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Borouge joins 3 FTSE Russell indices after $2bn ADX listing

Borouge joins 3 FTSE Russell indices after $2bn ADX listing
Updated 16 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-listed petrochemical firm Borouge has joined three indexes of FTSE Russell, a global player in indexes, data and analytics, after completing the country’s biggest ever listing earlier this month.

The firm has joined FTSE Russell’s FTSE Global Equity Index Series, which includes FTSE Emerging Index, FTSE Global Large Cap Index and FTSE All-World Index, Emirates news agency reported.

Borouge had earlier raised $2 billion in an initial public offering which drew orders worth $83 billion.

Topics: Listing ADX petrochemicals shares

Bahrain-listed Alba mulls listing on Saudi stock market by year-end: Bloomberg

Bahrain-listed Alba mulls listing on Saudi stock market by year-end: Bloomberg
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

Bahrain-listed Alba mulls listing on Saudi stock market by year-end: Bloomberg

Bahrain-listed Alba mulls listing on Saudi stock market by year-end: Bloomberg
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Aluminum Bahrain, also known as Alba, is considering a second listing on Saudi Arabia’s bourse, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources.

Backed by the country’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, the company is already listed on Bahrain’s stock exchange — which it joined almost a decade ago.

Bloomberg’s sources said Mumtalakat is currently working with Moelis & Co. to advise on the potential offering.

The company is understood to have already started the process of seeking regulatory approval in Saudi Arabia. 

The metal producer might start trading its shares publicly by the end of the year or early 2023, they added.

Alba, Mumtalakat, and Moelis declined to comment to Bloomberg on the news.

Topics: Saudi stock Bahrain shares

Iran ships Russian cargoes to India using new trade corridor  

Iran ships Russian cargoes to India using new trade corridor  
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

Iran ships Russian cargoes to India using new trade corridor  

Iran ships Russian cargoes to India using new trade corridor  
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Iran shipping company has started transferring its first cargo of Russian goods to India through a new trade corridor. 

This comes amidst a rising Western push to isolate Russia from world trading with the EU and the US leading a series of sanctions while asking countries to shun Russian goods including oil and gas.  

The Russian cargo consists of two 40-foot containers, of wood laminate sheets, weighing 41 tons, according to a report published in the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency. 

Dariush Jamali, director of a joint-owned Iranian-Russian terminal in Astrakhan revealed that these cargoes departed St. Petersburg for the Caspian Sea port city of Astrakhan. The report, however, did not say when the cargo was transferred to the test corridor. 

The report further added that this cargo will cross the length of the Caspian to the northern Iranian port of Anzali. Later, the Russian goods will be transferred by road to the southern port of Bandar Abbas on the Arabian Gulf. These goods will be then loaded onto a ship and sent to the Indian port of Nhava Sheva. 

Jamali also noted that the transfer of goods through the new route is coordinated and managed by the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines Group and its regional offices in Russia and India. The cargo is expected to reach India in 25 days. 

 

Topics: Iran India Russia cargo Ship trade

