Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Crypto firm Celsius halt transfers

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Crypto firm Celsius halt transfers
Celsius Network said on Monday it will halt withdrawals and transfers between accounts (Celsius)
Updated 13 June 2022
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Crypto firm Celsius halt transfers

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Crypto firm Celsius halt transfers
Updated 13 June 2022
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Monday, falling by 5.60 percent to $25,767.27 as of 8:30 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,356.23 plunging down by 5.45 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Crypto firm Celsius halts all transfers as the market plummets

In another indication of the pressure on the crypto industry, cryptocurrency lending firm Celsius Network said on Monday it will halt withdrawals and transfers between accounts due to “extreme market conditions,” Reuters reported.

After Celsius’s announcement, Bitcoin dropped by more than 6 percent to a low of $24,888 — an 18-month low. Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, plunged to $1,303, its lowest level since March 2021.

“We are taking this necessary action...in order to stabilize liquidity and operations while we take steps to preserve and protect assets,” the company said in a statement.

Recent months have seen crypto markets under pressure, as interest rates have risen around the globe, leading to a drop in crypto assets.

As a result of and in part due to the collapse of some crypto projects, there have also been price drops. Last month, the stablecoin TerraUSD collapsed in value after it broke its dollar peg.

Decentralized finance market shaken by Luna crash

As the SR150 billion ($40 billion) collapse of cryptocurrency Luna sends shockwaves through a key segment of the digital asset market, traders are shifting away from investments linked to decentralized finance, the Financial Times reported.

With so-called ‘DeFi’, projects are able to operate without centralized intermediaries such as banks by using automated systems that distribute control to key stakeholders. It is considered by many crypto enthusiasts to be one of the most promising developments in the digital asset sector.

However, Luna’s failure last month, and its linked stablecoin terraUSD, underscores the risks of investing in DeFi projects and the potential of catastrophic errors in their design, said the FT.

DeFi markets rely on stablecoins for transactions, and Terra’s disappearance hit confidence in the sector particularly hard, it added.

Topics: bitcoin Ethereum

UAE real estate platform SmartCrowd plans Saudi Arabia expansion after raising $3m in bridge round

UAE real estate platform SmartCrowd plans Saudi Arabia expansion after raising $3m in bridge round
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

UAE real estate platform SmartCrowd plans Saudi Arabia expansion after raising $3m in bridge round

UAE real estate platform SmartCrowd plans Saudi Arabia expansion after raising $3m in bridge round
Updated 13 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Dubai-based digital real estate platform SmartCrowd raised $3 million in a bridge round led by venture capital firm Mad’a Investment Company with participation from other firms.

The company offers a real-estate crowdfunding platform to allow individual investors to take a fractional share in a rental property, according to MAGNiTT.

“Our latest bridge funding will help us rapidly scale to new heights and continue our mission of making alternative investment universally accessible to the masses,” SmartCrowd CEO and co-founder, Siddiq Farid, said in a statement.

The company will use its acquired funds to expand into new markets like Saudi Arabia and Pakistan as well as scale their operations and products, MAGNiTT reported.

 

Topics: SmartCrowd Mad'a Investment Company

Tourist businesses given $80m funding injection amid Saudi plans to grow sector

Tourist businesses given $80m funding injection amid Saudi plans to grow sector
Updated 12 min 42 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Tourist businesses given $80m funding injection amid Saudi plans to grow sector

Tourist businesses given $80m funding injection amid Saudi plans to grow sector
Updated 12 min 42 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's tourism sector has received a SR300 million ($80 million) boost through a new government programme aimed at supporting small and medium-sized businesses.

The initiative — a joint-financing program by the state-owned tourism fund and Arab National Bank — will provide up to SR3 million to individual SMEs, with the aim of encouraging private sectors to explore the opportunities available in the hospitality industry.

The move is part of a drive by the Saudi government to make the Kingdom one of the top five tourist destinations globally by 2030.

Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabian minister for tourism, said: “We congratulate the Tourism Development Fund and the Arab National Bank for launching the Tourism Finance Program to empower micro and small tourism enterprises, which constitute more than 90 percent of the establishments in the tourism sector. This initiative will help achieve their ambitions in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.”

Under the new funding program, SMEs will get the initial approval for financing within 48 hours after sending the application. Once the loan is approved, SME entrepreneurs will get a repayment period of up to five years.

The agreement was signed by Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of Tourism Development Fund and Obaid Abdullah Al-Rasheed, CEO and managing director of Arab National Bank.

Al-Fakhri said that the new fund will help entrepreneurs in the SME sector to achieve their ambitions and enhance the returns of their projects in the tourism sector.

Al-Rasheed noted that this joint financing is in line with the vision of the Arab National Bank to meet the various financing needs of customers by providing them with products and loans that would help them grow and prosper in the tourism industry.

The launch of this new fund is one among those several measures taken by the Saudi Arabian government to promote the tourism sector. 

During the recent 116th Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, Al-Khateeb announced that the Kingdom will spend $100 million to provide training for 100,000 people to work in the tourism and sustainability sector.

The tourism minister also added that Saudi Arabia has allocated a sum of $800 billion to be spent on the tourism sector up to 2030.

Al-Khateeb recently said that the Kingdom is aiming to attract 12 million foreign visitors in 2022.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Mahmoud Abdulhadi, the Kingdom’s deputy minister for investment attraction, noted that SMEs have a crucial role to play as the country advances in the tourism sector.

“We are keen on large private sector investment to come in. But we’re also cognizant that the whole sector is built on small and medium-sized enterprises,” said Abdulhadi.

Topics: Ahmed Al-Khateeb Saudi Arabia Tourism

Fast-food franchiser Alamar to offer 11m shares for Saudi exchange listing 

Fast-food franchiser Alamar to offer 11m shares for Saudi exchange listing 
Updated 14 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Fast-food franchiser Alamar to offer 11m shares for Saudi exchange listing 

Fast-food franchiser Alamar to offer 11m shares for Saudi exchange listing 
Updated 14 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi fast-food chain franchiser Alamar Foods Co. will offer 10.6 million ordinary shares, representing 42 percent of its capital, as it prepares to list on the Saudi Arabian stock exchange. CNBC Arabia reported.

The company has issued its initial public offering prospectus for the subscription which will start on July 20 and run through July 21. 

A maximum of 1.036 million shares are eligible for subscription, representing 10 percent of the total offer, the report added.

This follows the approval of the company’s request to offer part of its shares for public subscription last week by the Capital Market Authority.

 

 

Topics: Tadawul Fast food shares Capital

Saudi stocks lose ground as economic slowdown fears increase: closing bell

Saudi stocks lose ground as economic slowdown fears increase: closing bell
Updated 19 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stocks lose ground as economic slowdown fears increase: closing bell

Saudi stocks lose ground as economic slowdown fears increase: closing bell
Updated 19 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks dipped in Monday's trading session as investors fretted about a possible global economic slowdown.

The main index, TASI, lost 2.18 percent to 12,053, while the parallel market, Nomu, edged down 1.27 percent to 21,461.

Arab Sea Information System Co. led the fallers list with a 9.96 percent drop, followed by Saudi Advanced Industries Co. with a 9.76 percent drop.

Shares of telecom giant stc lost 3.74 percent as its board proposed a SR30 billion ($8 billion) capital hike through granting bonus shares.

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. gained 1.63 percent to lead the gainers, after its board recommended increasing capital to SR1.5 billion to support future growth plans.

In the list of gainers, Batic Investments and Logistics Co. ranked second and Tourism Enterprise Co. ranked third, gaining 1.32 percent and 0.93 percent, respectively.

Shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, managed to recover early losses to end the day up 0.51 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi shed 2.04 percent, while Alinma Bank added 0.57 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $120.57 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $119.06 a barrel as of 3:29 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI Tadawul Saudi stock shares

Hospitality giant Alhokair’s board proposes 46% capital cut

Hospitality giant Alhokair’s board proposes 46% capital cut
Updated 21 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Hospitality giant Alhokair’s board proposes 46% capital cut

Hospitality giant Alhokair’s board proposes 46% capital cut
Updated 21 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The board of one of Saudi Arabia’s largest hospitality firms, Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development, has proposed a 46-percent capital cut.

Subject to shareholders’ approval, the plan includes reducing the company’s share capital from SR650 million ($173 million) to SR350 million, according to a bourse filing.

The move is to “amortize 98 percent of accumulated losses,” the company said.

Yaqeen Capital has been appointed as a financial advisor to manage the capital reduction process and all related procedures.

Topics: Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development

