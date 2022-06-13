Fast-food franchiser Alamar to offer 11m shares for Saudi exchange listing 

You are here

The company has issued its initial public offering prospectus for the subscription which will start on July 20 and run through July 21. (Supplied)
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi fast-food chain franchiser Alamar Foods Co. will offer 10.6 million ordinary shares, representing 42 percent of its capital, as it prepares to list on the Saudi Arabian stock exchange. CNBC Arabia reported.

The company has issued its initial public offering prospectus for the subscription which will start on July 20 and run through July 21. 

A maximum of 1.036 million shares are eligible for subscription, representing 10 percent of the total offer, the report added.

This follows the approval of the company’s request to offer part of its shares for public subscription last week by the Capital Market Authority.

 

 

Topics: Tadawul Fast food shares Capital

NEOM awards two contracts for transportation project

NEOM awards two contracts for transportation project
Updated 14 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM awards two contracts for transportation project

NEOM awards two contracts for transportation project
  • Two joint venture groups will undertake the project, which is separated by lower and upper geographies
  • The tunnels will make the movement of people and goods faster, safer, and easier
Updated 14 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500-billion giga-project, NEOM, has awarded two contracts to a group of companies to construct two tunnels with a length of 28km dedicated to high-speed transportation and freight services as part of the smart linear city “The Line.”

Two joint venture groups will undertake the transportation project, which is separated by lower and upper geographies.

The first contract has been awarded to FCC Construction SA/China State Construction Engineering Corporation/Shibh Al-Jazira Contracting Company Joint Venture (FCC/CSCEC/SAJCO JV), and the second to Samsung C&T Corporation /Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd/Saudi Archirodon Company Ltd Joint Venture (SHAJV).

The tunnels will make the movement of people and goods faster, safer, and easier.

The rock excavated as part of the tunneling project will be processed for subsequent reuse within the permanent concrete lining of the tunnels and other projects within NEOM to ensure minimal impact to natural landscapes.

Commenting on the contracts, Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said: “Today marks yet another significant milestone for NEOM. The sheer scope and scale of the tunneling work to be undertaken highlights the complexity and ambition of the project.”

“We are moving forward to achieve NEOM’s vision of the new future, which has been established by the Chairman of the NEOM Company Board of Directors, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“At NEOM, we are inspiring a new way of living, making seamless mobility possible, reducing emissions and protecting our environment. We are not only making a giant leap for Saudi Arabia, but we are also establishing a model for sustainable living around the world,” Al-Nasr added.

Topics: NEOM Saudi Arabia The Line

Global commodities buyers to pay $5.2tln more in 2022 as price rise bites

Global commodities buyers to pay $5.2tln more in 2022 as price rise bites
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

Global commodities buyers to pay $5.2tln more in 2022 as price rise bites

Global commodities buyers to pay $5.2tln more in 2022 as price rise bites
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Global buyers of commodities are expected to pay $5.2 trillion more to producers in 2022 compared to 2019 as surging prices further dent the sector, Bloomberg reported citing a new base case analysis from Citigroup Inc.

The analysis pegs this rise as equivalent to 5 percent of the world’s gross domestic product. 

The report warns that if the price rise trend continues in the second half of this year, buyers would be paying $6.3 trillion more than what they paid during 2019, or 6.2 percent of GDP.

Citigroup analysts wrote in the report that such a global commodity shock would be on the scale of what the world experienced during the early 1970s oil crisis. 

“The longer the commodity shock persists, the bigger the negative impact on commodity consumers and on the net, global growth and equities,” wrote the analysts. 

Analysts also added that Europe and some emerging economies could be most vulnerable to a growth hit if the shock continues. 

The report further noted that a higher-for-longer scenario will accelerate the risk of recession in Europe, and added that the commodity-driven inflation is already cutting European households’ real disposable incomes by 2 percent annually.

Topics: commodities price rise shares CitiBank Bloomberg

Saudi government reserves at central bank take hit to fuel Vision 2030 investments

Saudi government reserves at central bank take hit to fuel Vision 2030 investments
Updated 13 June 2022
Dayan Aboutine

Saudi government reserves at central bank take hit to fuel Vision 2030 investments

Saudi government reserves at central bank take hit to fuel Vision 2030 investments
Updated 13 June 2022
Dayan Aboutine

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s reserves at the Kingdom’s national bank have fallen by 58 percent since 2016 as the government pushes ahead with funding its economic diversification plan, Vision 2030.

In April 2016 government funds at the Saudi Central Bank were SR957 billion ($255 billion), but now stand at SR402 billion.

Albara’a Al-Wazir, an economist at the US-Saudi Business Council, told Arab News the dipping into the reserve fund came as the money from oil fell over the period.

“The drop in the Kingdom’s oil revenues in light of the lower oil prices resulted in a budget deficit every year since 2013, which led the government to institute a dual pronged approach,” he said, adding:  “The first was to draw down on its vast local and foreign reserves, and the second was to approach debt markets through issuing debt instruments to fund growing state expenditures.”

Reserves continued to decline in recent years despite oil prices rebounding to high levels.

The government accounts with the central bank fell by SR35 billion and stood at SR402.4 billion in April compared to March, according to the latest data by Saudi Central Bank.

The monthly decrease came from the government’s current account and its reserves, which were down by SR16.3 billion and SR18.7 billion in April, respectively.

Government reserves that stood at SR319.1 billion in April witnessed a 10.8 percent year-on-year decline of SR38.8 billion. The current accounts totaled SR83.4 billion in April however recorded a year-on-year increase of 39 percent or SR23.3 billion.

In recent years, the central bank, which invested mainly in US bonds and similar low-risk assets, has been overshadowed by the Public Investment Fund, now the primary investment vehicle for sovereign money.

Al-Wazir said: “With the recent improvement in oil prices, the government aims to avoid the pro-cyclical spending of previous oil booms as it is initiating its Fiscal Sustainability Program, which seeks to decouple higher government spending from higher oil revenues.”

With the Vision 2030 development plan, the Kingdom wants to diversify its economy and end its dependence on oil in the long term.

The PIF was established in 1971 and reinstituted in 2015 when it was placed under the direction of the newly formed Council of Economic and Development Affairs.

Al-Wazir said: “The drawdown in government reserves is fueled partly by the need to service the Kingdom’s financing needs associated with the private sector stimulus packages. 

“Furthermore, the Kingdom’s sizeable diversification plans necessitate capital injection into several Vision Realization Plans such as the PIF and national transformation programs.”

“Despite the drawdown in government reserves over the years, the current levels are still within an acceptable range, according to the Ministry of Finance,” added Al-Wazir.

Al-Wazir said that the Saudi government is likely to continue replenishing its reserves, as usually during oil booms.

However, the focus will shift toward developing the Kingdom’s non-oil economy through the PIF and National Development Fund, which will take precedence over previous periods.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

UAE real estate platform SmartCrowd plans Saudi Arabia expansion after raising $3m in bridge round

UAE real estate platform SmartCrowd plans Saudi Arabia expansion after raising $3m in bridge round
Updated 13 June 2022
ARAB NEWS 

UAE real estate platform SmartCrowd plans Saudi Arabia expansion after raising $3m in bridge round

UAE real estate platform SmartCrowd plans Saudi Arabia expansion after raising $3m in bridge round
Updated 13 June 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Dubai-based digital real estate platform SmartCrowd raised $3 million in a bridge round led by venture capital firm Mad’a Investment Company with participation from other firms.

The company offers a real-estate crowdfunding platform to allow individual investors to take a fractional share in a rental property, according to MAGNiTT.

“Our latest bridge funding will help us rapidly scale to new heights and continue our mission of making alternative investment universally accessible to the masses,” SmartCrowd CEO and co-founder, Siddiq Farid, said in a statement.

The company will use its acquired funds to expand into new markets like Saudi Arabia and Pakistan as well as scale their operations and products, MAGNiTT reported.

 

Topics: SmartCrowd Mad’a Investment Company

Tourist businesses given $80m funding injection amid Saudi plans to grow sector

Tourist businesses given $80m funding injection amid Saudi plans to grow sector
Updated 13 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Tourist businesses given $80m funding injection amid Saudi plans to grow sector

Tourist businesses given $80m funding injection amid Saudi plans to grow sector
Updated 13 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's tourism sector has received a SR300 million ($80 million) boost through a new government programme aimed at supporting small and medium-sized businesses.

The initiative — a joint-financing program by the state-owned tourism fund and Arab National Bank — will provide up to SR3 million to individual SMEs, with the aim of encouraging private sectors to explore the opportunities available in the hospitality industry.

The move is part of a drive by the Saudi government to make the Kingdom one of the top five tourist destinations globally by 2030.

Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabian minister for tourism, said: “We congratulate the Tourism Development Fund and the Arab National Bank for launching the Tourism Finance Program to empower micro and small tourism enterprises, which constitute more than 90 percent of the establishments in the tourism sector. This initiative will help achieve their ambitions in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.”

Under the new funding program, SMEs will get the initial approval for financing within 48 hours after sending the application. Once the loan is approved, SME entrepreneurs will get a repayment period of up to five years.

The agreement was signed by Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of Tourism Development Fund and Obaid Abdullah Al-Rasheed, CEO and managing director of Arab National Bank.

Al-Fakhri said that the new fund will help entrepreneurs in the SME sector to achieve their ambitions and enhance the returns of their projects in the tourism sector.

Al-Rasheed noted that this joint financing is in line with the vision of the Arab National Bank to meet the various financing needs of customers by providing them with products and loans that would help them grow and prosper in the tourism industry.

The launch of this new fund is one among those several measures taken by the Saudi Arabian government to promote the tourism sector. 

During the recent 116th Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, Al-Khateeb announced that the Kingdom will spend $100 million to provide training for 100,000 people to work in the tourism and sustainability sector.

The tourism minister also added that Saudi Arabia has allocated a sum of $800 billion to be spent on the tourism sector up to 2030.

Al-Khateeb recently said that the Kingdom is aiming to attract 12 million foreign visitors in 2022.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Mahmoud Abdulhadi, the Kingdom’s deputy minister for investment attraction, noted that SMEs have a crucial role to play as the country advances in the tourism sector.

“We are keen on large private sector investment to come in. But we’re also cognizant that the whole sector is built on small and medium-sized enterprises,” said Abdulhadi.

Topics: Ahmed Al-Khateeb Saudi Arabia Tourism

