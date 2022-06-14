You are here

  • Home
  • Commodities Update — Gold prices at four-week low; Wheat, corn fall; Indonesia modifies palm oil policy

Commodities Update — Gold prices at four-week low; Wheat, corn fall; Indonesia modifies palm oil policy

Commodities Update — Gold prices at four-week low; Wheat, corn fall; Indonesia modifies palm oil policy
Chicago corn and wheat futures lost ground on Tuesday. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ckhuf

Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold prices at four-week low; Wheat, corn fall; Indonesia modifies palm oil policy

Commodities Update — Gold prices at four-week low; Wheat, corn fall; Indonesia modifies palm oil policy
Updated 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold hovered near a four-week low on Tuesday, as some bears looked to book profits, but prices remained largely pressured by a strong dollar and investors dumping bullion to cover for losses in other assets.

Amid prospects of aggressive monetary policy tightening, spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,825.97 per ounce, as of 0247 GMT, after falling to its lowest since May 19 at $1,810.90 earlier in the session.

US gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,827.80.

Silver edges up

Spot silver gained 0.5 percent to $21.16 per ounce, while platinum firmed 0.4 percent to $936.77. 

Palladium rose 0.4 percent to $1,804.17.  

Wheat, corn fall; soybean firm

Chicago corn and wheat futures lost ground on Tuesday, as concerns over rising inflation weighed on global markets and added pressure on the prices of agricultural products.

However, losses in wheat were limited by expectations of a sharp decline in Ukraine’s grain output following Russia’s invasion.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.3 percent to $7.66-3/4 a bushel, as of 0324 GMT, and wheat gave up 0.7 percent to $10.63-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans added 0.5 percent to $17.16 a bushel.

Indonesia modifies palm oil export policy

Indonesia on Tuesday issued regulations backing recently announced changes on a palm oil export tax policy, including cutting the maximum levy rate to accelerate shipments that have been slow to rebound after the ending of an export ban.

But the levy rate will be raised in August, according to the finance ministry regulations, sparking concerns from an industry group.

Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm oil exporter, allowed palm shipments to resume from May 23 following a three-week export ban designed to boost cooking oil stocks and keep runaway local prices in check.

Authorities have since launched an export acceleration program and tweaked tax rules after shipments were slow to restart amid confusion over procedural issues.

Details of Tuesday’s regulations were in line with previous announcements, including lowering the maximum levy rate for crude palm oil to $200 a ton from $375, effective until July 31.

Indonesian exporters pay a levy and an export tax on shipments and the government last week announced a hike in the maximum export tax to $288 per ton.

Overall, the combined ceiling for both the levy and tax would be reduced to $488 per ton from $575 per ton to boost exports.

The new rates apply to sales that are tied to the domestic distribution of cooking oil. The trade ministry recently bumped up the allocation for such exports to 2.25 million tons, from around 1 million previously.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodities CORN Gold silver

Related

Commodities Update — Gold, silver dips; Soybean falls; Aluminum at six-month low
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold, silver dips; Soybean falls; Aluminum at six-month low
Commodities Update — Gold bounces back; Soybean eases; Russian shelling destroys 300,000 tonnes of grain
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold bounces back; Soybean eases; Russian shelling destroys 300,000 tonnes of grain

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks further dipped during Monday's trading session, mirroring a global trend amid fears that rising inflation will cause an economic slowdown.

The main index, TASI, dropped 2.18 percent to 12,053, while the parallel market, Nomu, shed 1.27 percent to 21,461.

Dubai lost as much as 2.7 percent to lead the fall in the Gulf, followed by Saudi Arabia.

Stock exchanges of Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Bahrain were down 1.8, 1.5, and 1 percent, respectively, followed by Oman and Kuwait with declines up to 0.4 percent.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index EGX30 retreated 0.8 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude edged up to $122.95 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate reached $121.5 a barrel as of 9:11 a.m. Saudi time on Tuesday.

Stock news

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. closed a deal with Al Rajhi Financial Co. to set up a SR1 billion ($266 million) Shariah-compliant investment fund

Almarai Co.’s board approved entering the seafood segment with SR252 million investment as well as injecting SR153 million to secure parent poultry birds’ stock

AXA Cooperative Insurance Co. secured shareholders' approval to change the company’s name to Gulf Insurance Group

Bawan Co. appointed Mohammad Al-Balawi as CEO effective July 1, 2022

Shareholders of Middle East Paper Co. approved the distribution of SR1 per share as a cash dividend for 2021

Hospitality major Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development’s board recommended a capital decrease of 46 percent to SR350 million

Anaam International Holding’s rump offering was 311 percent oversubscribed, generating SR68 million

Calendar

June 14, 2022

Saudi construction firm Ladun Investment Co. will start trading its shares on the parallel Nomu market

Start of Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s, or Petro Rabigh, subscription to new shares and rights trading

June 21, 2022

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s rights trading ends

June 26, 2022

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s subscription to new shares ends

Topics: Tadawul TASI NOMU shares tarding

Related

Saudi stocks lose ground as economic slowdown fears increase: closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks lose ground as economic slowdown fears increase: closing bell
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Saudi dairy giant Almarai plans to enter seafood category with $67m investment 

Saudi dairy giant Almarai plans to enter seafood category with $67m investment 
Updated 28 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi dairy giant Almarai plans to enter seafood category with $67m investment 

Saudi dairy giant Almarai plans to enter seafood category with $67m investment 
Updated 28 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based dairy giant Almarai is looking to inject SR252 million ($67 million) as an initial investment to fund its entry into the seafood category.

The investment will be used to fund Almarai’s seafood processing facility, according to a bourse filing.

“This investment plan will expand Almarai's product offering and contribute to the food security agenda as per vision 2030,” the company said.

The move was approved by the board of directors on June 13. They also approved investing SR153 million to secure parent poultry birds’ stock.

Almarai currently offers a vast product mix, encompassing dairy, juices, poultry, bakery, and infant nutrition, according to its website.

 

Topics: sea food Investment Saudi dairy

Related

Profits of Saudi dairy giant Almarai climb 9% to $112m in Q1
Business & Economy
Profits of Saudi dairy giant Almarai climb 9% to $112m in Q1
Almarai eyes market expansion with new products in 2022
Business & Economy
Almarai eyes market expansion with new products in 2022

Saudi IT firm MIS to launch $266m investment fund with Al Rajhi Financial 

Saudi IT firm MIS to launch $266m investment fund with Al Rajhi Financial 
Updated 39 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi IT firm MIS to launch $266m investment fund with Al Rajhi Financial 

Saudi IT firm MIS to launch $266m investment fund with Al Rajhi Financial 
Updated 39 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al Moammar Information Systems Co. has closed a deal with Al Rajhi Financial Co. to set up a SR1-billion ($266 million) Shariah-compliant investment fund.

The special investment fund will be used to finance digital and technical infrastructure projects as well as medical equipment in Saudi Arabia, a bourse filing revealed.

Under the deal, information technology provider MIS will be the marketer, supplier, and operator of the fund’s projects, while Al Rajhi will act as the fund manager.

The parties expect to complete the procedures to launch the fund by the second half of 2022.

Topics: Saudi IT MIS Investment

Related

Saudi IT firm MIS seeks 20% capital raise through bonus share issue
Business & Economy
Saudi IT firm MIS seeks 20% capital raise through bonus share issue
Saudi IT firm MIS renews $133m Shariah-compliant loan
Business & Economy
Saudi IT firm MIS renews $133m Shariah-compliant loan

Saudi engineering group Bawan appoints Mohammad Al-Balawi as CEO

Saudi engineering group Bawan appoints Mohammad Al-Balawi as CEO
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi engineering group Bawan appoints Mohammad Al-Balawi as CEO

Saudi engineering group Bawan appoints Mohammad Al-Balawi as CEO
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Bawan Co. has named Mohammad Al-Balawi as its CEO, starting July 1, 2022.

Al-Balawi joined the company as CFO in 2011 and participated in its initial public offering in the Saudi capital market, according to a bourse filing

He also contributed to the development of all investment projects of the group til now.

Topics: Appointment CEO cfo Saudi

Oil Updates — Crude fluctuates; Bahrain appoints new oil minister; Colombia increases oil production

Oil Updates — Crude fluctuates; Bahrain appoints new oil minister; Colombia increases oil production
Updated 14 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude fluctuates; Bahrain appoints new oil minister; Colombia increases oil production

Oil Updates — Crude fluctuates; Bahrain appoints new oil minister; Colombia increases oil production
Updated 14 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices seesawed in positive and negative territory on Tuesday, holding up despite recession fears and potential new COVID-19 curbs in China that could dampen demand as the market remains tightly supplied.

US West Texas Intermediate crude eased 4 cents to $120.89 a barrel at 0156 GMT, while Brent crude futures dipped 6 cents to $122.21 a barrel.

Bahrain gets a new oil minister

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa ordered a cabinet reshuffle on Monday that included appointing a new oil minister, state media reported.

Mohammed bin Mubarak Bin Dainah, who was the country’s envoy for climate affairs, was named minister of oil and environment, replacing Oil Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa‮.‬

The reshuffle included appointing Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa as deputy prime minister and minister of infrastructure, Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani as industry and commerce minister and Fatima bint Jaafer al Sairafi as tourism minister.

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa said the reshuffle “will bring new ideas and a renewed drive to continue advancing the public sector,” the state news agency quoted him as saying on Monday.

“The reshuffle, the largest in the country’s history, has resulted in a change of 17 out of 22 ministers, with the introduction of a large proportion of young ministers, including four females,” a government spokesperson said.

Colombia stepping up oil and coal production

Colombia is set to increase the production of coal and petroleum as it steps up to fill the void created by sanctions against Russia, Energy Minister Diego Mesa said on Monday.

The Andean county has restarted coal exports to Ireland, Mesa said on the sidelines of Canada’s PDAC conference in Toronto.

The European country stopped buying Colombian coal in 2016 on human rights concerns.

“Six years ago Ireland had replaced Colombian coal with Russian coal ... but at the beginning of the war they came knocking at our doors again,” Mesa said.

The demand for coal is so high that mining companies like Drummond, one of Colombia’s largest producers, have managed to secure contracts for the next 18 months, Mesa said.

Poland has signed for one million tons of coal from Drummond and is expected to place a contract for an additional two million tons, he said.

Colombia has also increased its coal exports to the Netherlands, Spain, and Canada since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he added.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil OPEC Saudia Russia

Related

Oil Updates — Crude edges down; Norwegian oil firms, employees agree on wage deal; Sri Lanka open to buying Russian oil
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude edges down; Norwegian oil firms, employees agree on wage deal; Sri Lanka open to buying Russian oil
Oil Updates — Crude edged down; Russian shelling causes oil leak in Ukrainian facility; Iran, Venezuela sign cooperation plan
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude edged down; Russian shelling causes oil leak in Ukrainian facility; Iran, Venezuela sign cooperation plan

Latest updates

Commodities Update — Gold prices at four-week low; Wheat, corn fall; Indonesia modifies palm oil policy
Commodities Update — Gold prices at four-week low; Wheat, corn fall; Indonesia modifies palm oil policy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Adidas launches sneaker collaboration with Ravi Pakistani restaurant in Dubai
In Dubai, the collaboration highlights one of the city’s most nostalgic joints – Ravi restaurant. (Supplied)
Human remains found in Amazon search for journalist, expert
Human remains found in Amazon search for journalist, expert
Saudi dairy giant Almarai plans to enter seafood category with $67m investment 
Saudi dairy giant Almarai plans to enter seafood category with $67m investment 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.