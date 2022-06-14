You are here

NRG Matters: India needs $250bn to meet 2030 renewable targets; Abengoa starts commissioning of Jubail desalination plant

To reach net-zero emissions by 2070, India needs a shift in its energy mix and move toward renewable sources. 
To reach net-zero emissions by 2070, India needs a shift in its energy mix and move toward renewable sources. 
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: On a macro level, a report by Moody’s said India needs up to $250 billion investments to be able to meet its 2030 renewable targets, with TotalEnergies teaming up with Adani Enterprises to invest $5 billion to produce green hydrogen in India. 

Zooming in, a consortium led by a Spanish energy company has started commissioning the 600,000 cubic meter per day Jubail 3A desalination plant located in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. 

Looking at the bigger picture:

• India needs to spend $225 billion to $250 billion to be able to meet its 2030 renewable targets, according to a report by the global credit rating agency Moody’s.

To reach net-zero emissions by 2070, the South Asian country needs a shift in its energy mix and move toward renewable sources. 

It needs an energy mix that is enabled by supportive government policies, private sector participation and low cost capital, Moody’s added. 

• The Middle East and North African region’s investment in energy is expected to increase by 9 percent to reach over $879 billion over the next five years, according to a report released by the Arab Petroleum Investments Corp. 

 Through a micro lens: 

• TotalEnergies has partnered with Adani Enterprises to invest $5 billion to produce green hydrogen and related products in India as part of the South Asian country’s plans to decarbonize, according to a statement. 

Without disclosing the amount, the French company said it will acquire a 25 percent stake in Adani New Industries that will target a production of 1 million metric tons of green hydrogen per year by 2030, underpinned by around 30 GW.

• A consortium led by the Spanish energy company Abengoa has started commissioning of the 600,000 cubic meter per day Jubail 3A desalination plant located in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. 

Set by ACWA Power, the Jubail 3A is said to be the world’s first and largest desalination facility run on renewable energy generated by a solar photovoltaic plant, according to Trade Arabia. 

• The German company Siemens is working on a roadmap for emerging energy technologies, electric vehicles and energy storage in Egypt this year. 

Funded by the French company EDF, the project is scheduled to cover a five-year period, local newspaper Daily News Egypt reported citing informed sources. 

Topics: India Saudi Arabia renewables

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's stock market ended lower on Tuesday as inflation worries escalated amidst rising concern about the global economy following Beijing's COVID-19 warning.

The main index, TASI, fell 0.27 percent ending the day at 12,020, while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.21 percent at 21,505.

Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co. topped the gainer's list with a 10 percent increase, followed by Al-Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance with a 9.96 percent increase.

Shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, ended the day down 0.89 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi lost 1.21 percent, while the Saudi National Bank shed 0.74 percent.

Development Works Food Co. led the fallers list with a 10 percent drop, followed by Arab Sea Information System Co. with a 9.87 percent drop.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. dropped 1.88 percent and Nahdi Medical Co. rose 0.13 percent.

Bawan Co. added 0.97 percent, following the appointment of Mohammad Al-Balawi as CEO.

Almarai Co. increased 1.16 percent, following the approval of SR252 million ($67.2 million) in investment plans for its entry into the seafood category.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $123.42 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $122.02 a barrel as of 3:29 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Tadawul TASI share Saudi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Jadwa Investment has acquired a majority stake of 70 percent in Kuwait-based toy e-commerce platform, Dabdoob.

The investment was completed through Jadwa E-commerce Opportunities Fund, the investment management firm said in a statement.

“Dabdoob’s management has demonstrated an exceptional ability to capitalize on important industry trends since the company’s establishment, and we look forward to contributing to Dabdoob’s next stage of growth through this partnership,” said Tariq Al-Sudairy, managing director and CEO of Jadwa Investment.

Founded in 2017, Dabdoob Holdings is one of the market leaders in Kuwait in the toys and gifts segment, with plans to expand in the Middle East and North Africa.

“With Jadwa’s like-minded partnership and full-backing, we are now keen to accelerate the implementation of our strategic initiatives and expansion plans across the wider MENA region,” said Dabdoob’s CEO, Mohammad Al-Hajeri.

Topics: Investment Jadwa Kuwait

MOSCOW: Russia’s Gazprom said on Tuesday capacity to supply gas to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was constrained to 100 million cubic meters per day due to delayed repair works.

The pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, can usually carry 167 mcm, Gazprom said in a statement on the company’s Telegram channel.

The cause of the reduced capacity was the delay in Germany company Siemens returning equipment that had been sent for repair. 

Gas pipeline flows are currently in focus over disruption concerns in the wake of Moscow’s Ukraine invasion. Germany received more than half of its gas from Russia last year, a number that has since come down slightly.

Topics: Gazprom Russia Nord Stream 1

LONDON, June 14 : World oil demand growth will slow in 2023, OPEC delegates and industry sources said, as surging crude and fuel prices help drive up inflation and act as a drag on the global economy, according to Reuters.

Fuel use has rebounded from the 2020 pandemic-induced slump and is set to exceed 2019 levels this year even as prices hit record highs. But high prices have eaten into growth projections for 2022 and fed into expectations for slower growth in 2023.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is expected to publish its first forecast for 2023 demand in July. Its forecast, along with that of the Paris-based International Energy Agency, will be watched closely for pointers on how OPEC supply policy might develop.

An OPEC delegate and another source familiar with OPEC thinking said they expected world demand growth of 2 million barrels per day (bpd) or less in 2023, a rise of just 2 percent, compared with growth of 3.36 million bpd expected in 2022.

“Even if it is only 1 million bpd, that is still growth and not a peak,” the delegate said of the outlook for next year.

OPEC is expected to publish its first demand forecast for 2023 in its monthly report on July 12, an OPEC source said.

The IEA, which advises Western governments on energy policy, will give its first 2023 demand forecast in a monthly report on Wednesday, an IEA spokesperson said.

OPEC is watching for signs that high fuel prices will lead to oil demand destruction.

Two more OPEC delegates said demand destruction is likely to take a toll on oil use in coming months, although one of them said there was little sign of it yet in the United States, citing recent gasoline demand data.

A senior industry source at a trading firm, not affiliated to the IEA or OPEC, also said he expected lower demand growth in 2023, saying his initial estimates pointed to demand growing by 2 million bpd or less, down from 2.6 million bpd growth in 2022.

“Crude at $120 a barrel is causing demand destruction,” he said. “It is already happening.”

Oil demand forecasters often have to make sizeable revisions given changes in the economic outlook and geopolitical uncertainties, which this year included Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and recent Chinese coronavirus lockdowns.

OPEC originally forecast demand growth in 2022 of 3.28 million bpd, in its first forecast published in July 2021, later raising it up to more than 4 million bpd before cutting it to 3.36 million bpd.
 

Topics: OPEC Oil

RIYADH: Tendering for Jordan’s $3 billion national railway cargo network has been put on hold amid funding issues, according to MEED. 

The scheme is planned to be a public-private partnership, which has been among the areas of concerns for potential investors, MEED reported citing an unnamed source. 

Phase one of the project is planned to span 400 km linking Aqaba’s ports and industrial areas with the capital. 

It is expected to boost rail container traffic by 5 percent by 2050 and support local transportation demand from phosphate and grains sectors.

The Jordanian Ministry of Transport had announced plans to establish the railway network connecting Amman to Syria, Iraq, Egypt and Saudi Arabia in 2004. 

Topics: Jordan cargo railway

