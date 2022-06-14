You are here

  • Home
  • Rwanda better than Libya, but will try for Europe again: Asylum seekers

Rwanda better than Libya, but will try for Europe again: Asylum seekers

Rwanda better than Libya, but will try for Europe again: Asylum seekers
This is not the first time Rwanda has taken in asylum seekers from a third country. The UN said Britain’s decision to transfer refugees to the country is ‘all wrong.’ (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/chfca

Updated 38 sec ago
Reuters

Rwanda better than Libya, but will try for Europe again: Asylum seekers

Rwanda better than Libya, but will try for Europe again: Asylum seekers
  • Questions raised over deterrent effect of UK’s plan to transfer migrants to the African country
Updated 38 sec ago
Reuters

KIGALI, Rwanda: Asylum seekers sent from filthy, dangerous Libyan detention centers to Rwanda say their new quarters are a huge improvement but they still want to reach Europe — raising questions over the deterrent effect of Britain’s plan to transfer migrants to the East African country.

Britain said it plans to send anyone caught trying to enter the country illegally, a tough line it hopes will cut down on migration. But critics of the plan have raised questions over its cost and ethics. This year, war and climate disasters are expected to force a record number of people to flee their homes.

This is not the first time Rwanda has taken in asylum seekers from a third country.

The African Union and the UN refugee agency agreed in 2019 that migrants held in squalid Libyan detention centers could be voluntarily evacuated to Rwanda on UN-operated flights.

Peter Nyuon was among them. He fled his native South Sudan after his father and grandfather were killed in fighting. Trying to reach Europe, he got stuck in a Libyan detention facility for a year before the UN took him to Rwanda’s Gashora camp.

Conditions are much better in Rwanda, Nyuon said, but he and many others migrants sent from Libya are set on getting to Europe.

“As long as I go to Europe ... that’s my aim,” Nyuon said.

He has already seen several people get officially resettled from Gashora — more than 600 out of a total of 1,000, according to officials.

“I cannot live here forever. When I reach Europe or Canada I will study and work,” echoed Eritrean Teame Goitom. “I left Eritrea because there is a dictatorship. I want to go to Europe because there is freedom.”

Asylum speakers said they are awaiting official, legal resettlement. They have no choice as to which country they could go to and Nyuon does not know where he might bound for.

People from Gashora have been resettled in Canada, Sweden, Norway, France, Finland and Belgium.

Israel attempted a similar migrant transfer program as Britain starting in 2014, sending mainly Sudanese and Eritreans asylum seekers to Rwanda and Uganda. But most left soon after and headed north again, sometimes using smugglers, the International Refugee Rights Initiative found in 2015.

The UN said Britain’s decision to transfer asylum seekers to Rwanda is “all wrong.” The Libyan deal was reasonable because it protected migrants from torture, sexual violence, and indefinite detention, officials said.

Britain was “exporting its responsibility to another country,” the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said on Monday.

Topics: Rwanda Libya asylum seekers

Related

UK court allows first migrant deportation flight to Rwanda
World
UK court allows first migrant deportation flight to Rwanda
Prince Charles slams UK’s Rwanda plan
World
Prince Charles slams UK’s Rwanda plan

Air Force: Crew not at fault for Afghan deaths in evacuation

Air Force: Crew not at fault for Afghan deaths in evacuation
Updated 14 June 2022
AP

Air Force: Crew not at fault for Afghan deaths in evacuation

Air Force: Crew not at fault for Afghan deaths in evacuation
  • Investigations into the deaths found that the crew “exercised sound judgment in their decision to get airborne”
  • Military officials have said the crew feared the plane would be overwhelmed, so they decided to take off
Updated 14 June 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: The Air Force has concluded that air crew members acted appropriately and were not at fault for some tragic deaths during the chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan last year.
During the evacuation, desperate Afghans clung to a military plane as it was taking off and fell to their deaths or were caught in the wheels.
In a statement Monday, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said investigations into the deaths found that the crew “exercised sound judgment in their decision to get airborne as quickly as possible when faced with an unprecedented and rapidly deteriorating security situation.”
Video and other reports from that day vividly show Afghans mobbing the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, frantic to get out of the country when the Taliban seized control and US forces were withdrawing. The C-17 transport plane was surrounded as it landed on the tarmac, and military officials have said the crew feared the plane would be overwhelmed, so they decided to take off.
As the plane lifted off, mobile phone video captured two tiny dots dropping from the aircraft. It later became clear that the dots were Afghans who had tried to hide in the wheel well. As the wheels folded into the body of the plane, the stowaways faced the choice of being crushed to death or letting go and plunging to the ground.
Human remains were found in the wheel well when the plane landed at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
“This was a tragic event and our hearts go out to the families of the deceased,” said Stefanek. She said the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations looked into the incident and then turned the scene over to Qatar authorities, who declined to investigate further.
“The aircrew’s airmanship and quick thinking ensured the safety of the crew and their aircraft,” said Stefanek. “After seeking appropriate care and services to help cope with any trauma from this unprecedented experience, the crew returned to flight status.”
It is still unclear how many were killed. Videos show the two dots falling from the airborne plane, several seconds apart. But two bodies landed on the same rooftop at the same time, suggesting they fell together, so the other figure seen falling in the videos could be at least one other person.
Afghans later identified one of those who fell to the roof as Fida Mohammad, a 24-year-old dentist. And local media said the second body was identified as a young man named Safiullah Hotak. At least one other person died on the tarmac, crushed under the C-17’s wheels.

Topics: Afghanistan US air force Hamid Karzai International Airport Kabul

Related

Former Afghan minister returns to Kabul at Taliban invitation
World
Former Afghan minister returns to Kabul at Taliban invitation

Burkini ban challenged by Grenoble in top French court

Burkini ban challenged by Grenoble in top French court
Updated 14 June 2022
Reuters

Burkini ban challenged by Grenoble in top French court

Burkini ban challenged by Grenoble in top French court
  • Body-covering swimwear - which leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed - is largely worn by Muslim women
  • There is no nationwide ban in place, but they are prohibited in many public pools across the country
Updated 14 June 2022
Reuters

PARIS: The French city of Grenoble took its decision to allow body-covering “burkini” bathing suits for women in public pools to the country’s top court on Tuesday after the interior minister said the move was “seriously undermining secularism.”
The city’s legal fight with the state over its attempt to reverse a decade-old council ban on the full-body swimwear has renewed the nationwide debate on the place of religion in public places.
Body-covering swimwear — which leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed — is largely worn by Muslim women who wish to preserve their modesty in accordance with their beliefs.
There is no nationwide ban in place, but they are prohibited in many public pools across the country.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin’s made his remarks on secularism after a lower tribunal upheld his challenge to the city’s move in May.
That case was based on a 2021 law about “separatism,” with the local court finding the city was gravely infringing the public service principle of neutrality.
In seeking to overturn that ruling, Mayor Eric Piolle told the Conseil d’Etat that the city, run by the Greens, had not created a “burkini permit,” but instead was reversing a municipal ban imposed a decade earlier which he considered discriminatory.
“We’re not creating a new right, we’re going back to pre-2012 rules,” Piolle told the hearing.
The mayor said people of all faiths wore full body swimwear for many reasons, including being conscious of their appearance.
Lawyers for the municipality and human rights associations cited the Conseil d’Etat’s decision to allow the town of Chalon-sur-Saone to serve alternative school meals to Muslim children who do not eat pork.
They argued it was not against secular laws for a public service to accommodate minority needs, providing services to all citizens were not disrupted.
The interior ministry’s legal representative, Pascale Leglize, said a child’s right to eat could not be compared with access to a pool.
“(This measure) aims to adapt the public service for religious motives,” Leglize told the hearing.
The debate around burkinis has been heated in France since 2016, when a city in the south of France tried to ban them from public beaches. On that occasion, the Conseil d’Etat overturned the ban, saying it infringed on fundamental liberties.
A ruling in the Grenoble case is expected in a few days’ time.

Topics: France Grenoble burkini

Related

French city rekindles burkini row with pool rule change
World
French city rekindles burkini row with pool rule change
French mayor reignites burkini war after allowing women to cover in municipal pools
World
French mayor reignites burkini war after allowing women to cover in municipal pools

Amnesty urges India to stop ‘vicious’ Muslim protest crackdown

Amnesty urges India to stop ‘vicious’ Muslim protest crackdown
Updated 14 June 2022
AFP

Amnesty urges India to stop ‘vicious’ Muslim protest crackdown

Amnesty urges India to stop ‘vicious’ Muslim protest crackdown
  • Two demonstrators were killed and hundreds arrested last week in nationwide protests over the comments
  • Authorities were “selectively and viciously cracking down on Muslims who dare to speak up... against the discrimination faced by them”: Amnesty International
Updated 14 June 2022
AFP

NEW DELHI: India must immediately end a “vicious” crackdown on Muslims who took to the streets to protest a ruling party official’s remarks about the Prophet Muhammad, Amnesty International said Tuesday.
Two demonstrators were killed and hundreds of others arrested last week in nationwide protests over the comments, which embroiled India in a diplomatic furor and caused widespread outrage in the Islamic world.
Footage of bulldozers demolishing homes of those arrested or identified as protesters has since been spread on social media.

Footage of bulldozers demolishing homes of those arrested or identified as protesters has since been spread on social media. (File/AFP)


Authorities were “selectively and viciously cracking down on Muslims who dare to speak up... against the discrimination faced by them,” Amnesty’s Aakar Patel said in a statement.
“Cracking down on protesters with excessive use of force, arbitrary detention and punitive house demolitions... is in complete violation of India’s commitments under international human rights law.”
More than 300 people have been arrested in the northern Uttar Pradesh state for joining last week’s rallies.
The state’s chief minister, firebrand monk Yogi Adityanath, is one of India’s most prominent Hindu nationalist politicians, known for sectarian rhetoric against India’s 200-million strong Muslim minority.
Adityanath has repeatedly called on authorities to demolish the homes of people accused of crimes, an exhortation critics say violates constitutional and human rights law prohibitions on collective punishment.
Amnesty has demanded an “immediate and unconditional release” of detained protesters, and Patel said the arrests and demolitions were “part of an alarming escalation of the states’ measures targeting Muslims.”
Since coming to power nationally in 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been accused of championing discriminatory policies toward Muslims.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government proposed a controversial law that granted faster citizenship to refugees in India, but not if they are Muslim, while state BJP governments have passed laws making inter-religious marriages harder.
Cities around India saw sizeable demonstrations on Friday, with some crowds burning effigies of Nupur Sharma — the BJP spokeswoman whose comments during a TV debate show set off the furor.
Sharma has been suspended from the party, which issued a statement saying it respected all religions, while the governments of nearly 20 Muslim-majority countries called in their Indian envoys to register their disapproval.
Friday also saw huge protests in neighboring countries, with police estimating more than 100,000 people mobilized across Bangladesh after midday prayers.
Another 5,000 people took to the streets in the Pakistani city of Lahore, demanding that their government take stronger action against India over the comments.

Topics: Amnesty international Muslim Protests India Nupur Sharma Prophet Muhammad

Related

More protests in India after authorities raze homes of Muslim activists video
World
More protests in India after authorities raze homes of Muslim activists

Memorials held five years on from London fire tragedy

Memorials held five years on from London fire tragedy
Updated 14 June 2022
AFP

Memorials held five years on from London fire tragedy

Memorials held five years on from London fire tragedy
  • Survivors and families of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire gathered at Westminster Abbey for the first of a day of events to remember the tragedy
  • Attendees observed a 72-second silence and laid flowers at the foot of the tower
Updated 14 June 2022
AFP

LONDON: The names of the 72 people who perished in Britain’s worst residential fire since World War II were read out on Tuesday at a church service marking the fifth anniversary of the blaze.
Survivors and families of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire gathered at Westminster Abbey for the first of a day of events to remember the tragedy.
The fire started in a faulty freezer and ripped through the 24-story block in west London in an inferno that was visible across the British capital.
An official report blamed highly combustible cladding fixed to the exterior of the high-rise as the “principal reason” the fire spread.
But despite a costly ongoing public inquiry, the government has been accused of failing to implement urgent safety changes to prevent a similar tragedy.
Also on Tuesday, attendees observed a 72-second silence and laid flowers at the foot of the tower, which is still shrouded in tarpaulin.
Five years on, emotions remain raw about the treatment of survivors and the bereaved, some of whom are yet to be permanently rehoused.
The local Anglican Bishop of Kensington, Graham Tomlin, said in the years before the fire, Grenfell had become a “tinderbox” and a tragedy was inevitable.
“The memory of today is really hard for people,” he told Times Radio. “People are still deeply traumatized by it.”
Firefighters who braved the heat and flames to try to rescue residents have accused the government of failing to take fire safety seriously.
The general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, Matt Wrack, said firefighters and the Grenfell community had a “bond that was forged in tragedy.”
But there had been job cuts across the service since 2017.
“The community has faced constant denials from those responsible for Grenfell being covered in cladding as flammable as petrol,” he said.
“They have faced a wait for criminal charges that continues to this day.”
The FBU has also highlighted “multiple failings” in the testing and approval of cladding, insulation and other material used in the Grenfell Tower.
It claimed the tragedy could have been averted had the building’s regulator not been privatised and been “dependent on fee income” from manufacturers.
Grenfell campaigners say the fire and its aftermath has exposed gaping social inequality.
They argue changes would have been implemented sooner had low-income workers and ethnic minority families in social housing not been the ones affected.
There has also been a wider outcry among homeowners who have been forced to pay for the removal of unsafe cladding in the high-rises where they live.
Many have been unable to sell their properties or get proper insurance.
The Times newspaper reported that some 640,000 people were still living in buildings with the same type of cladding material.
Government ministers have also been condemned for advising as late as last month that residents should wait for help before evacuating during a high-rise fire.
“A lot of people who managed to survive were people who managed to get out early because they ignored the ‘stay put’ advice,” said Tiago Alves, 25, who escaped with his mother, father and younger sister.
“I’m gobsmacked at the fact that we’re still having this conversation five years on.”
London Mayor Sadiq Khan, from the main opposition Labour party, praised survivors for their campaign to improve public safety.
The ongoing public inquiry was “painstakingly unearthing the truth” — that profits were prioritized over public safety and deregulation weakened building standards, he said.
“The response from the government, building developers and owners has fallen far short of what the families of the victims and survivors have every right to expect,” he wrote in The Observer on Sunday.
“We still have too many residents in London and across the country living in high-rise buildings that are covered in dangerous flammable cladding, and we are still seeing designs for buildings that have critical safety failings.”

Topics: UK Grenfell Tower fire Memorial

Related

Adele shares heartfelt tribute to Grenfell Tower victims
Lifestyle
Adele shares heartfelt tribute to Grenfell Tower victims
London Fire Brigade heavily criticized for Grenfell Tower blaze
World
London Fire Brigade heavily criticized for Grenfell Tower blaze

UK presses ahead with plan for first migrant deportation flight to Rwanda

UK presses ahead with plan for first migrant deportation flight to Rwanda
Updated 14 June 2022
Reuters

UK presses ahead with plan for first migrant deportation flight to Rwanda

UK presses ahead with plan for first migrant deportation flight to Rwanda
  • Lawyers for human rights groups and campaigners took their case to the Supreme Court, only for the judge to reject it
  • Several individuals have successfully argued that they should not be deported to Rwanda on health or human rights grounds
Updated 14 June 2022
Reuters

LONDON/DOVER: Britain’s first scheduled flight taking asylum seekers to Rwanda was set to depart on Tuesday, with the government warning that anyone who avoided it through last-minute legal challenges would be put on a later plane despite an outcry from critics.
With just hours to go before the flight was due to depart from London, lawyers for human rights groups and campaigners took their case to the Supreme Court, only for the judge to reject it.
However, several individuals have successfully argued that they should not be deported to Rwanda on health or human rights grounds, meaning the numbers due to depart have dwindled from an original 37 to just 7. Other legal challenges were ongoing.
Britain has struck a 120-million-pound ($148 million) deal with Rwanda to send some migrants, who had arrived illegally by crossing the Channel in small boats from Europe, to live in the landlocked African country.
The plan has horrified political opponents, charities and religious leaders who say it is inhumane. The United Nations’ refugee chief called it “catastrophic,” the entire leadership of the Church of England denounced it as immoral and shameful and media reports have said Prince Charles has privately described the plan as “appalling.”
The government says the deportation strategy is needed to stem the flow of migrants risking their lives in Channel crossings and smash people-smuggling networks.
Judges in several courts have said there was a public interest in the Home Office being able to pursue the policy.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the legal bids were undermining the government’s attempts to support safe and legal routes to come to Britain.
“We are not going to be in any way deterred or abashed by some of the criticism that has been directed upon this policy, some of it from slightly unexpected quarters, we are going to get on and deliver,” he told his cabinet ministers.

NEXT FLIGHT
According to government figures, more than 28,500 people were detected arriving in Britain on small boats last year. Dozens more, including women and young children, arrived on Tuesday, a Reuters witness in the Channel port of Dover said.
More than 130 people have been given deportation notices, with 37 originally scheduled to be removed on Tuesday. Charities have said this included people fleeing Afghanistan and Syria as well as Iran and Iraq.
In one legal case on Tuesday a lawyer argued that his client, an Iranian national, had mental health problems and would be at risk of committing suicide if deported to Rwanda. A lawyer for the government said this claim was not supported by a doctor who had assessed him. The judge rejected his appeal.
“There will be people on this flight and if they’re not on this flight, they will be on the next flight because we are determined to break the model of the appalling people traffickers,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told Sky News. “The really important thing is that we establish the principle.”
Human rights groups say the policy will put migrants at risk. The UNHCR has said Rwanda, whose own human rights record is under scrutiny, does not have the capacity to process the claims, and there is a risk some migrants could be returned to countries from which they had fled.
A full hearing to determine the legality of the policy as a whole is due in July.

Topics: UK Rwanda deportation migrants

Related

UK court allows first migrant deportation flight to Rwanda
World
UK court allows first migrant deportation flight to Rwanda
Prince Charles slams UK’s Rwanda plan
World
Prince Charles slams UK’s Rwanda plan

Latest updates

Curtain set to rise on first-of-its-kind international opera event in Riyadh
Joseph Calleja
Rwanda better than Libya, but will try for Europe again: Asylum seekers
Rwanda better than Libya, but will try for Europe again: Asylum seekers
Al-Sadr raises the stakes in struggle for Iraq
Al-Sadr raises the stakes in struggle for Iraq
Arab countries hosting Palestinian refugees reject any amendment to UNRWA mandate
Arab countries hosting Palestinian refugees reject any amendment to UNRWA mandate
Houthis break truce with new attacks on Taiz city
Houthis break truce with new attacks on Taiz city

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.