Saudi crown prince reassured on health of Kuwaiti counterpart

Curtain set to rise on first-of-its-kind international opera event in Riyadh

JEDDAH: An opera festival described as the first of its kind in the Kingdom, during which top Saudi performers will share a stage with international stars, is set to take place in Riyadh between June 18 and 20.

The elite group of performers from around the world taking part in the International Opera Festival include Danielle de Niese, an Australian-American lyric soprano; Gevorg Hakobyan, a baritone from Armenia; and Joseph Calleja, a tenor from Malta. The pioneering Saudi performers are Sawsan Al-Bahiti, the Kingdom’s first professional opera singer; Khayran Al-Zahrani; and Mostafa Shirah.

Each day during the festival, a two-hour performance at Abu Baker Salem Theater in Boulevard Riyadh City will feature one of the Saudi and one of the international singers, starting with Al-Bahiti and Calleja on Saturday, who will perform a variety of classic opera pieces.

The Saudi Ministry of Culture said in a message posted on its official Twitter account, @MOCSaudi: “For the first time in the Kingdom, the ministry is organizing the International Opera Festival in Riyadh with the participation of the best Saudi international and Arab musicians.”

The festival also includes an exhibition of classic opera-related art and other items, including fashion and historic musical instruments. It also offers visitors an opportunity to listen to rare recordings of opera music and learn about some of the top opera venues around the globe. It will be the first time that much of the content has been seen and heard in the Kingdom. Tour guides will also be on hand to answer questions and provide visitors with more information about the items on display, renowned performers and the world of opera in general.

In addition, educational workshops will be offered covering a variety of opera-related topics including singing, the history of the art form, the theory and practice of the mechanisms of the vocal operatic art, the orchestra and the history of musical instruments, and the piano.

The festival is supported by the Kingdom’s Quality of Life Program, as part of Saudi Vision 2030, and reflects a desire to open up new cultural avenues and provide enriching experiences through the hosting of international events in a variety of arts-related fields.

Tickets for the festival, which is open to ages 12 and over, are available at ticketMX.com and cost SR 345 ($92).