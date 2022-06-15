You are here

  • Home
  • Apple, MLS agree 10-year media rights deal

Apple, MLS agree 10-year media rights deal

Apple, MLS agree 10-year media rights deal
In this photo provided by Apple Inc., Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber, left, Apple CEO Tim Cook, center, and Apple senior vice president of Services Eddy Cue talk in New York, June 8, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/btqy3

Updated 30 sec ago
AFP

Apple, MLS agree 10-year media rights deal

Apple, MLS agree 10-year media rights deal
  • The new agreement will see MLS games made available on Apple TV+ via an app
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: Major League Soccer and Apple TV announced a 10-year media rights agreement on Tuesday worth a reported $2.5 billion that will see every single MLS game broadcast from the 2023 season onwards.
“Apple is the perfect partner to further accelerate the growth of MLS and deepen the connection between our clubs and their fans,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said in a statement.
The new agreement will see MLS games made available on Apple TV+ via an app. Season ticket-holders for MLS clubs will be able to access the app for free.
“For the first time in the history of sports, fans will be able to access everything from a major professional sports league in one place,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.
“It’s a dream come true for MLS fans, soccer fans, and anyone who loves sports. No fragmentation, no frustration — just the flexibility to sign up for one convenient service that gives you everything MLS, anywhere and anytime you want to watch.”
No figures for the deal were revealed, but Sports Business Journal said the contract was worth $250 million per season.
The new deal will also herald a reorganization of how MLS games are scheduled. Currently games are played on multiple days throughout a given week.
As of next season, games will be played on Saturday nights, with midweek games taking place every Wednesday.
“We’re going to make it easy for people to fall in love with MLS and root for their favorite clubs,” Cue said.
The deal reflects the steady rise of MLS in the United States. Launched in 1996, the league now features 28 teams with a 29th due to join in 2023, with the United States, Canada and Mexico also hosting the 2026 World Cup.
“MLS is already on a tremendous trajectory as the fastest-growing soccer league in the world,” Cue said.
“We think it’s going to get even bigger as the (2026) World Cup comes to the US, Canada and Mexico.”

Topics: Apple Major League Soccer

Related

Apple offers glimpse at upcoming changes to iPhone software
Business & Economy
Apple offers glimpse at upcoming changes to iPhone software
The streaming service purchased “CODA” for a record $25 million following its debut in 2021 at the Sundance Film Festival. (AFP)
Media
Apple TV+ makes history as first streamer to win best picture Oscar

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ banned from screening in Lebanon and 13 other countries

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ banned from screening in Lebanon and 13 other countries
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ banned from screening in Lebanon and 13 other countries

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ banned from screening in Lebanon and 13 other countries
  • Lebanon did not immediately offer any official justification for the decision
  • The UAE’s Media Regulatory Office said on Monday that the film “violates the country’s media content standards”
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Lebanon joined the UAE, Saudi Arabia and 11 other countries across the world on Tuesday to prohibit the new Pixar animated film “Lightyear” from screening in cinemas.
The animated film, scheduled for worldwide release on Thursday, features a scene involving a same-sex kiss between two of its characters.
While Lebanon did not immediately offer any official justification for the decision, the UAE’s Media Regulatory Office said on Monday that the film “violates the country’s media content standards.”
Indonesia, Egypt, and Malaysia are among the countries to prevent the “Toy Story” spin-off from commercial screening.
Lebanon does not have a consistent policy toward film and media censorship. Films such as “Bohemian Rhapsody” which depicted the life of Freddie Mercury, were allowed to screen across the country.
Meanwhile, Marvel’s “Eternals” was heavily edited, to cut out scenes of same-sex relationships.
Notably, “Eternals” was also banned from screening across cinemas in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar.
Films such as “West Side Story” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” were also banned in various countries across the region, including the UAE, for including trans and homosexual characters.
The UAE later removed the ban on “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” opting instead for a 21+ rating.

Topics: Lebanon UAE pixar Lightyear

Related

UAE bans screening of Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ for violating media content standards
Media
UAE bans screening of Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ for violating media content standards
Behind the scenes of ‘Onward,’ Pixar’s new seven-year production
Lifestyle
Behind the scenes of ‘Onward,’ Pixar’s new seven-year production

Instagram introduces new parental controls across the UK

Instagram introduces new parental controls across the UK
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

Instagram introduces new parental controls across the UK

Instagram introduces new parental controls across the UK
  • The new features allow parents of users under 18 to set daily time limits between 15 minutes and two hours
  • Parents can also schedule break times for their children
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Instagram launched new parental control features across the UK on Tuesday, including the option to set a daily time limit on Instagram use among teens.
The new features allow parents of users under 18 to set daily time limits between 15 minutes and two hours.
Once the users reach the specified time limit, a black screen will appear on Instagram for the rest of the day.
Parents can also schedule break times for their children and receive an alert for when their child reports an account or a post, as well as why they reported it.
The new features allow parents to view their child’s daily habits on the social app but will initially need their children’s permission to activate the supervision features.
Parental controls will be automatically disabled when the child turns 18.
Instagram is also trialing a nudge function that directs teenage users to look for different topics when they are seen repeatedly searching for the same thing.
First introduced in the US in March, the new package of features is likely prompted by the mounting pressure on social media platforms to regulate addictive social media use among teens.
Instagram has been battling claims that it is harmful to children since documents were leaked by whistleblower Frances Haugen last year.
The documents revealed that Meta, Instagram’s parent company, had been aware that its platform could be harmful to children’s mental and physical health.
Recently, other social media platforms have been launching similar features, with TikTok introducing new screen control features only last week.
TikTok’s screen time control feature allows users to set custom limits for how much time they want to spend on the app, encouraging users to take a break from continuous scrolling.
Additionally, the company said it will issue users between the ages of 13 and 17 “digital well-being prompts” when they have used the app for more than 100 minutes in a single day.
Recently, eight lawsuits have been filed against Meta, claiming that excessive exposure to social media platforms had led to attempted or actual suicide, eating disorders, sleeplessness and other issues.

Topics: Instagram UK social media

Related

Family sues Meta over daughter’s eating disorder, addiction to Facebook and Instagram
Media
Family sues Meta over daughter’s eating disorder, addiction to Facebook and Instagram
Birthday wishes pour in for Gigi Hadid on Instagram
Lifestyle
Birthday wishes pour in for Gigi Hadid on Instagram

Google agrees to pay $118 million to settle pay discrimination case

Google agrees to pay $118 million to settle pay discrimination case
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

Google agrees to pay $118 million to settle pay discrimination case

Google agrees to pay $118 million to settle pay discrimination case
  • Lawsuit against Google first brought in 2017 by former female employees claiming lesser pay than male counterparts
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Google agreed on Monday to pay $118 million to approximately 15,500 female employees to settle a class-action lawsuit over gender discrimination in pay.

Additionally, the big tech company agreed to bring in an independent third-party expert to analyze Google’s hiring practices and pay equity. 

“While we strongly believe in the equity of our policies and practices, after nearly five years of litigation, both sides agreed that resolution of the matter, without any admission or findings, was in the best interest of everyone,” Chris Pappas, a Google spokesman, said in a statement. “We’re very pleased to reach this agreement.”

Google has analyzed pay equity over the last nine years and raised employees’ pay when warranted, he added.

The lawsuit against Google was first brought in 2017 by former female employees who claimed that they were being paid less than their male counterparts.

“As a woman who’s spent her entire career in the tech industry, I’m optimistic that the actions Google has agreed to take as part of this settlement will ensure more equity for women,” said Holly Pease, one of the plaintiffs. 

This is not the first time a US-based tech company was accused of gender pay discrimination. Indeed, in early May, LinkedIn announced that it had reached an agreement with the US Department of Labor to pay $1.8 million to female employees to settle pay discrimination claims.  

US labor investigators said LinkedIn had, between 2015 and 2017, denied 686 women equal pay at its San Francisco office and at its headquarters in California.

The women had been paid “at a statistically significant lower rate” than their male counterparts, even after taking into account “legitimate explanatory factors,” the investigators said.

While women in the US have generally been paid less than men, LinkedIn is obliged under a 1965 executive order to provide “equal opportunity” to its employees and cannot discriminate on the basis of sex, gender identity or other factors.

Topics: Google gender discrimination equal pay

Related

Google suspends engineer who claims its AI is sentient
Media
Google suspends engineer who claims its AI is sentient
Google Doodle celebrates Dr. Saniya Habboub, one of Lebanon’s first female doctors
Media
Google Doodle celebrates Dr. Saniya Habboub, one of Lebanon’s first female doctors

Nigeria to require social media platforms to open local offices

Nigeria to require social media platforms to open local offices
Updated 14 June 2022
Reuters

Nigeria to require social media platforms to open local offices

Nigeria to require social media platforms to open local offices
Updated 14 June 2022
Reuters

ABUJA: Online platforms like Twitter , Facebook and Tiktok will be required to register and open offices in Nigeria and appoint contact persons with the government, draft regulations from the information technology development agency show.
The code of practice for “interactive computer service platforms/Internet intermediaries” was meant to curb online abuse, including disinformation and misinformation, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said in the regulations posted on its website.
A statement from the agency’s spokesperson dated June 13 said the regulations were developed with input from Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google and TikTok, among others.
The platforms are popular in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation with more than 200 million people.
NIDTA said the platforms would be required to provide to users or authorized government agencies relevant information, including for purposing of preserving security and public order.
They would also have to file annual reports to NITDA with the number of registered users in Nigeria, number of complaints received and content taken down due to disinformation and misinformation.
Nigeria earlier this year lifted a ban on Twitter saying the United States based company had agreed to set up a local office among other agreements with authorities.

Topics: social media Nigeria Facebook Twitter Google Big Tech

Related

The lifting of the ban, though a good thing, offers little hope. (File/AFP)
Media
Nigeria lifts its ban on Twitter after 7 months
Update Nigeria suspends Twitter after president’s post removed
Media
Nigeria suspends Twitter after president’s post removed

Elon Musk to address Twitter employees for first time in Town Hall

Elon Musk to address Twitter employees for first time in Town Hall
Updated 14 June 2022
Reuters

Elon Musk to address Twitter employees for first time in Town Hall

Elon Musk to address Twitter employees for first time in Town Hall
  • Musk will speak to Twitter staff this week for the first time since launching his bid to purchase the company
Updated 14 June 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Elon Musk will speak to Twitter Inc employees this week for the first time at a company-wide meeting since launching his $44 billion bid in April, a source said on Monday, citing an email from Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal to staff.
The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, and Musk will take questions directly from Twitter employees, the source added.
The news, first reported by Business Insider, comes after Twitter said last week that it anticipated a shareholder vote on the sale by early August.
A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Musk would attend the company all-hands meeting this week.
Ever since Musk's takeover bid, many Twitter employees have expressed concerns that the billionaire's erratic behavior could destabilize the social media company's business, and hurt it financially.
Back in April, Agrawal was seen quelling employee anger during a company-wide meeting where staff demanded answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Musk.
Last week, Musk warned Twitter that he might walk away from his deal to acquire the company, if it failed to provide the data on spam and fake accounts that he seeks.

Topics: Elon Musk Twitter

Related

Twitter to comply with Musk's request for fake account and daily tweets data: Report
Media
Twitter to comply with Musk's request for fake account and daily tweets data: Report
Experts have said Musk can’t unilaterally place the deal on hold. (AFP PHOTO / TED CONFERENCES / RYAN LASH)
Media
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal

Latest updates

How Saudi Arabia turned the page on the COVID-19 pandemic
How Saudi Arabia turned the page on the COVID-19 pandemic
Apple, MLS agree 10-year media rights deal
Apple, MLS agree 10-year media rights deal
Imprisoned Kremlin critic Navalny moved, alarming his allies
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a video link from prison at Moscow City Court, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP)
UK migrant flight to Rwanda grounded as European Court steps in
UK migrant flight to Rwanda grounded as European Court steps in
NATO chief urges ‘more heavy weapons’ for Ukraine
NATO chief urges ‘more heavy weapons’ for Ukraine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.