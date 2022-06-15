You are here

NRG Matters: BP acquires 40% stake to lead $30bn Australian renewables project; UK ends EV subsidies program 

NRG Matters: BP acquires 40% stake to lead $30bn Australian renewables project; UK ends EV subsidies program 
Updated 32 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

Updated 32 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: On a macro level, Egypt, Israel and the EU have signed a gas export agreement as Europe seeks an alternative to Russian gas, while the UK has ended its electric cars $349 million subsidies program, as demand surged. 

Zooming in, the British oil giant BP has acquired a 40.5 percent stake in a massive Australian renewables project, that is valued at $30 billion. Saudi Aramco aims to ramp up blue ammonia production as it releases its first sustainability report. 

Looking at the bigger picture:

Egypt, Israel and the EU have signed a gas export agreement as Europe seeks to replace Russian supply of energy that it had depended on for years. 

The deal will allow Israel to increase its natural gas exports through existing pipelines to Egyptian ports in which it will be transported to Europe after being liquified. 


• As demand for electric cars surges, the UK closes its $349 million grant-funding program, according to Bloomberg.

The decision to end subsidies for EVs comes in a bid to free up cash to expand charging network and boost other battery-powered vehicles sales, such as vans, taxis and motorcycles. 

Through a micro lens: 

Oil giant BP acquired a 40.5 percent stake in a massive $30 billion Australian renewables and green hydrogen project, according to a statement. 

Following the acquisition, the British energy firm will lead and operate the 6,500 square kilometers project that is expected to develop up to 26 GW of combined solar and wind generating capacity.

Saudi Aramco aims to ramp up production of blue ammonia and hydrogen business, to produce up to 11 million metric tonnes of blue ammonia per year by 2030, according to a statement. 

 

 

Topics: BP Russian gas renewables Ammonia Aramco

Iraq starts building electricity links with Saudi Arabia

Iraq starts building electricity links with Saudi Arabia
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Iraq starts building electricity links with Saudi Arabia

Iraq starts building electricity links with Saudi Arabia
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Iraq’s Electricity Ministry has started setting up interconnection stations with Saudi Arabia and determining the paths of transmission lines, according to the state’s news agency. 

“The ministry is establishing and working on the readiness of stations to establish the link between Iraq and Saudi Arabia,” a ministry’s spokesman, Ahmed Musa, told the Iraqi News Agency.

Musa added that the main objective of the electrical interconnection projects is the readiness and stability of the electrical network and introducing Iraq to energy markets. 

The project is part of Iraq’s efforts to reduce electricity shortage across the country that aggravates during hot summer months. 

Topics: Iraq Saudi Arabia electricity

Logistics startup Cartlow secures $18m funding from Saudi's AlSulaiman Group

Logistics startup Cartlow secures $18m funding from Saudi’s AlSulaiman Group
Updated 58 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Logistics startup Cartlow secures $18m funding from Saudi’s AlSulaiman Group

Logistics startup Cartlow secures $18m funding from Saudi’s AlSulaiman Group
Updated 58 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based reverse logistics startup, Cartlow, has raised $18 million in a Series A funding round led by Saudi investment firm AlSulaiman Group.

The company is planning to use the fund to further expand its operations in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while optimizing its technology and sustainability aspects, according to Wamda.

“The investment will help take Cartlow to the next level. Our aim is to continue to drive innovative technology within the reverse logistics landscape across the region,” said Mohammad Sleiman, founder and CEO at Cartlow.

Founded in 2019, Cartlow provides retailers and consumers with a reverse logistics service, including returns management, warranty management, buy-back and trade-ins.

“Our investment in Cartlow further highlights our commitment to the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision sustainability targets through enhancing the circular economy and eliminating waste in value chains,” Saud AlSulaiman, CEO at AlSulaiman Group, said in a statement.

The global reverse logistics industry is projected to be worth $958 billion by 2028 and Cartlow is aiming to be a pioneer in the Middle East and North Africa’s multi-billion dollar market, Wamda reported.

Topics: cartlow online logistics

Saudi Arabia among Coursera's list of top 10 countries in business skills

Saudi Arabia among Coursera’s list of top 10 countries in business skills
Updated 15 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia among Coursera’s list of top 10 countries in business skills

Saudi Arabia among Coursera’s list of top 10 countries in business skills
Updated 15 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked among the top 10 countries in the world for its workforce’s overall business skills, as the Kingdom continues to show its proficiency in areas like accounting, human resources, strategy and operations, according to US-based online course provider Coursera’s Global Skills report.

Even though Saudi Arabia climbed up one place from 11th to 10th this year, the report noted that proficiency in technology and data science should be improved to meet the Kingdom’s digital transformation strategy which is a part of Vision 2030. 

Coursera made the report using data from more than countries that have the service of the online course provider to develop at least one skill. 

According to the report, learners from Saudi Arabia showed 91 percent business skill proficiency in accounting, human resources, strategy and operations. The report also urged the Kingdom’s workforce leaders to expand this proficiency to other sectors like finance, business analytics, and digital marketing. 

The UAE topped the list in the business skill ranking, followed by Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, and the US in the second, third, fourth, and fifth spots respectively. 

Qatar is in the sixth spot in business skills, while Denmark, Cameroon, and Germany ranked seventh, eighth and ninth respectively. 

The report stated that Saudi learners showed a 97 percent cutting-edge proficiency level in human resources, followed by accounting, and strategy and operations with 93 percent, and sales with 89 percent. 

The Kingdom, however, ranks 62nd globally in technology skills proficiency and 88th in data science skills. 

The report further revealed that 682,000 Coursera learners with a median age of 34 years and about one-third of all being women, and 58 percent of these learners are pursuing their courses using mobile devices. 

“Saudi Arabia has embarked on an ambitious journey toward digital transformation, and a strong focus on enhancing the skills of its youthful workforce. The Kingdom is already preparing for its future through the Human Capability Development Program, a part of the Saudi Vision 2030,” said Anthony Tattersall, vice president for EMEA and Coursera. 

He added: “As more impactful strategies are implemented to usher in the digital economy, building a competitive and skilled workforce, especially in areas such as technology and data science, will bring long-term returns.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coursera

Top billionaires lost $1.4tr in 2022 amid inflation anxiety

Top billionaires lost $1.4tr in 2022 amid inflation anxiety
Updated 15 June 2022
Arab News

Top billionaires lost $1.4tr in 2022 amid inflation anxiety

Top billionaires lost $1.4tr in 2022 amid inflation anxiety
Updated 15 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The 500 wealthiest billionaires in the world have lost at least $1.4 trillion in 2022, as the world has been facing unprecedented geopolitical tensions, market volatility, inflation, and higher interest rates over the last few months, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Chinese-Canadian billionaire Changpeng Zhao lost $85.6 billion in 2022, followed by Tesla’s Elon Musk and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos who lost $73.2 billion and $65.3 billion respectively.

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg lost $64.4 billion, while French business magnate Bernard Arnault incurred losses of $56.8 billion this year.

The news comes as a stark contradiction to last year, as the number of wealthiest people in the globe rose dramatically by 8 percent in 2021, when markets soared, amid the pandemic.

This year, however, things are not going in favor of billionaires as inflation has spiraled, thus prompting concerns on how sharply the Fed Reserve will raise interests.

Topics: wealth economy Data

Aramco's first sustainability report pledges to reduce upstream carbon intensity by 15%

Aramco’s first sustainability report pledges to reduce upstream carbon intensity by 15%
Updated 15 June 2022
Arab News

Aramco’s first sustainability report pledges to reduce upstream carbon intensity by 15%

Aramco’s first sustainability report pledges to reduce upstream carbon intensity by 15%
Updated 15 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco plans to reduce its upstream carbon intensity by at least 15 percent to 8.7 kilograms of carbon dioxide by 2035, the oil giant said in its first sustainability report released today.

As part of its pledge to achieve operational net-zero ambition, Aramco said its greenhouse gas emission initiatives aim to reduce or mitigate more than 50 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent annually by 2035. The company said in its report that its goal is to capture, utilize or store 11 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent annually by 2035.

It also aims to produce 11 million metric tons per year of blue ammonia, a carrier of blue hydrogen, by 2030, supporting emissions reduction in hard-to-decarbonize sectors.

Aramco also plans to make huge renewable investments with an aim to generate 12GW of solar and wind power annually by 2035. 

Expected to be updated annually, the report offers reliable and cost-effective energy solutions as the energy firm moves toward its net-zero ambition, according to a statement. 

“Our ambition is to achieve operational net-zero by 2050 and our sustainability report highlights how we aim to continue meeting the world’s rising demand for secure, reliable and affordable energy, while also contributing to the broader energy transition,” president and CEO Amin Nasser said. 

He said the company is investing for the long-term, against a backdrop of global energy and economic uncertainty, and “we will continue to integrate breakthrough technologies in our operations over the next decade and beyond.” 

The firm aims to reduce emissions by 2035 through renewables investment, investing in carbon capture, utilization and storage, energy efficiency improvements, methane and flaring reduction and offsets. 

The report’s release followed the firm’s announcement of its ambition to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across its wholly-owned operated assets by 2050.

Topics: Aramco sustainability co CO2 carbon footprint

