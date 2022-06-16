You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Dreamworlds of Race
Author: Duncan Bell 
Between the late 19th century and the First World War an ocean-spanning network of prominent individuals advocated the unification of Britain and the United States. They dreamt of the final consolidation of the Angloworld.

Scholars, journalists, politicians, businessmen, and science fiction writers invested the “Anglo-Saxons” with extraordinary power. The most ambitious hailed them as a people destined to bring peace and justice to the earth.

More modest visions still imagined them as likely to shape the 20th century. Dreamworlds of Race explores this remarkable moment in the intellectual history of racial domination, political utopianism, and world order.

