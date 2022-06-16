What We Are Reading Today: Dreamworlds of Race

What We Are Reading Today: Where the Crawdads Sing

Author: Delia Owens

In Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens juxtaposes an exquisite ode to the natural world against a profound coming of age story and haunting mystery.

Owens’s debut novel reminds us that we are forever shaped by the child within us, while also subject to the beautiful and violent secrets that nature keeps.

The story asks how isolation influences the behavior of Kya Clark, a young woman, who like all of us, has the genetic propensity to belong to a group. The clues to the mystery are brushed into the lush habitat and natural histories of its wild creatures.

A born naturalist with just one day of school, Kya takes life’s lessons from the land, learning the real ways of the world from the dishonest signals of fireflies. But while she has the skills to live in solitude forever, the time comes when she yearns to be touched and loved.

Drawn to two young men from town, who are each intrigued by her wild beauty, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world — until the unthinkable happens.