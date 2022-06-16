Caterpillar’s Saudi dealer selected to supply power solutions to The Red Sea Project

RIYADH: Zahid Tractor, the Saudi dealer of the US-based Caterpillar, has been selected to supply 32 MW of prime power to the Kingdom’s Red Sea Project, according to a press release.

As per the agreement, Zahid Tractor will supply 69 generator sets that are able to run on both conventional diesel and B100 biodiesel to supply energy during the construction phase of the project.

Spanning over 28,000 sq. km and one of Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects, the Red Sea Project is a regenerative tourism destination that is currently being developed along the Kingdom’s west coast.

Upon completion, the tourist destination will include 16 hotels, an international airport and other commercial operations.