You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey remands 16 journalists on ‘terror’ charges

Turkey remands 16 journalists on ‘terror’ charges

Turkey remands 16 journalists on ‘terror’ charges
People protest outside Bugun Newspaper and Kanalturk TV station in Istanbul during a rally against the Turkish government’s crackdown on media outlets in 2019. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mt58z

Updated 16 June 2022
AFP

Turkey remands 16 journalists on ‘terror’ charges

Turkey remands 16 journalists on ‘terror’ charges
  • The journalists worked for media aligned with the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party
  • The 16 were accused of “belonging to a terrorist organization,” according to the arrest document
Updated 16 June 2022
AFP

ANKARA: Sixteen Turkish journalists linked to pro-Kurdish media outlets were remanded into custody on Thursday, pending trial and accused of belonging to a “terrorist organization,” a lawyer said.
The journalists worked for media aligned with the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which risks being banned in Turkey over alleged links to outlawed militants waging a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.
The 16 were detained, along with four other journalists, on June 8 in Diyarbakir in southeast Turkey, accused of belonging to the press services of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), classed as a “terrorist” group by Ankara, the EU and the United States.
The HDP denies formal ties to the PKK.
On Thursday, the 16 were accused of “belonging to a terrorist organization,” according to the arrest document. A defense lawyer confirmed they had been jailed pending trial.
They include Serdar Altan, co-president of a journalists’ association.
The other four were released under judicial supervision.
A representative from the Turkish arm of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Erol Onderoglu, denounced the detentions as an attempt to weaken the “Kurdish political class... and deprive them of a voice” ahead of Turkey’s presidential election next year.
Turkey says it is planning to launch an offensive in northern Syria against Kurdish militants.
The HDP has already seen scores of current and former members arrested in a government crackdown that followed a failed coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016.
Turkey’s western allies have been alarmed by the crackdown, warning that it threatens to further undermine diplomatic ties with Erdogan’s government.
Turkey ranks 149th out of 180 countries in RSF’s 2022 press freedom index and is regularly criticized for muzzling press critical of the government.

Topics: Turkey Journalists court terror

Related

Russia bans dozens of UK journalists, defense officials and MPs
Media
Russia bans dozens of UK journalists, defense officials and MPs
Afghan journalists detail threat from Taliban after UK abandonment
Media
Afghan journalists detail threat from Taliban after UK abandonment

Meta, Google, Twitter vow to fight fake news better as EU gets tougher

Meta, Google, Twitter vow to fight fake news better as EU gets tougher
Updated 16 June 2022
Reuters

Meta, Google, Twitter vow to fight fake news better as EU gets tougher

Meta, Google, Twitter vow to fight fake news better as EU gets tougher
  • Big tech agree to take more measures to fight disinformation under an updated EU code of practice
Updated 16 June 2022
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Meta, Alphabet unit Google, Twitter and Microsoft agreed on Thursday to take a tougher line against disinformation under an updated EU code of practice that could hit them with hefty fines if they fail to do so.
More than 30 signatories including advertising bodies have committed to the updated Code of Practice on disinformation, the European Commission said.
The signatories agree to do more to tackle deep fakes, fake accounts and political advertising, while non-compliance can lead to fines as much as 6 percent of a company’s global turnover, the EU executive said, confirming a Reuters report last week.
The companies, which include TikTok and Amazon’s live streaming e-sports platform Twitch, have six months to comply with their pledges and will have to present a progress report at the beginning of 2023.
“The new code is a testimony that Europe has learned its lessons and that we are not naive any longer,” Commission Vice President Vera Jourova told a news conference.
She said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic and Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union accelerated the EU’s crackdown on fake news.
Sanctions may including banning companies from Europe, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said.
“If there is consistent flouting of the rules, we can also think about stopping their access to our space of information,” he told the news conference.
Critics such as the Association of Commercial Television and Video on Demand Services in Europe (ACT) said there were grave shortcomings in the revised Code.
“The Review does not offer concrete commitments to limit ‘impermissible manipulative behavior’. Commitments go no further than a blanket statement to follow the law which is obvious and does not require a Code,” it said.

Topics: Meta Twitter Google

Related

Apple hit with EU antitrust charge over mobile payments technology
Media
Apple hit with EU antitrust charge over mobile payments technology
Spotify’s move drew applause online from organizations. (File/AFP)
Media
Spotify to link virus content to Covid facts after disinformation row

Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges in UK court

Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges in UK court
Updated 16 June 2022
AFP

Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges in UK court

Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges in UK court
  • US actor Kevin Spacey denied claims that he sexually assaulted three men, as he appeared in a London court
Updated 16 June 2022
AFP

LONDON: Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey on Thursday “strenuously” denied claims that he sexually assaulted three men, as the US star appeared in a London court to face charges.
Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram granted him unconditional bail until the next hearing, set for 9:30 am (0830 GMT) on July 14 at Southwark Crown Court in south London.
Spacey, 62, smiled but made no comment to a scrum of waiting reporters, photographers and television cameras as he arrived and left Westminster Magistrates Court in bright sunshine.
Inside the courtroom, the actor, wearing a light blue suit, stood in the dock to give his full name as Kevin Spacey Fowler, his date of birth and an address in London.
No formal pleas were given at the hearing, which lasted 28 minutes. But his lawyer Patrick Gibbs told the court: “Mr Spacey strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case.
“He needs to answer these charges if he is to proceed with his life.”
The court was told that Spacey lives in the United States, where he has family and a nine-year-old dog.
The judge formally withdrew an arrest warrant issued two weeks ago after hearing that the two-time Oscar winner had arrived in London on Monday to appear in person.
“You have cooperated, I am told, with the authorities in New York and you have voluntarily attended these proceedings here today,” the judge told him.
In England and Wales, first appearances at magistrates’ courts are largely procedural, with prosecutors sketching out the charges and the judge setting bail.
Defendants are typically not obliged to enter a formal plea. More serious cases are sent to the crown court, where judges have greater sentencing powers in the event of a conviction.


The Crown Prosecution Service, which is responsible for bringing prosecutions in England and Wales, said last month it had authorized charges against Spacey.
The first two charges of sexual assault date from March 2005 in London and concern the same man, who is now in his 40s.
The third is alleged to have happened in London in August 2008 against a man who is now in his 30s.
Spacey has also been charged “with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent” against the same man.
The fourth sexual assault charge is alleged to have occurred in Gloucestershire, western England, in April 2013 against a third man, who is now in his 30s.
None of the alleged victims can be identified under English law.
Reporting restrictions prevent the media going into detail about the charges to avoid prejudicing a jury at any trial.
After the prosecutors’ announcement last month, Spacey said he was “disappointed” with the decision.
But he said in a statement: “I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”
The Metropolitan Police in London announced on Monday he had been formally charged.
Spacey — an Academy Award winner for “The Usual Suspects” and “American Beauty” — was artistic director of The Old Vic theater in London between 2004 and 2015.
Allegations against him emerged in the wake of the #MeToo movement that saw numerous claims of sexual assault and harassment in the movie industry.
That prompted an investigation by the Met and a review by The Old Vic of his time in charge of the theater.
Claims against Spacey in 2017 led to the end of his involvement in the filming of the final season of the political drama “House of Cards.”
He was also dropped from a Gore Vidal biopic on Netflix and as the industrialist J. Paul Getty in “All the Money in the World.”

Topics: Kevin Spacey United Kingdom trial

Related

The wave of accusations that halted the 62-year-old’s illustrious career coincided with the rise of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and abuse. (File/AFP)
Media
Kevin Spacey to pay Netflix $31 mn after losing arbitration case with makers of ‘House of Cards’
Kevin Spacey charged with indecent assault
World
Kevin Spacey charged with indecent assault

Microsoft announces retirement of Internet Explorer after 27 years

Microsoft announces retirement of Internet Explorer after 27 years
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

Microsoft announces retirement of Internet Explorer after 27 years

Microsoft announces retirement of Internet Explorer after 27 years
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Microsoft announced on Thursday that Internet Explorer, the company’s internet browser, is being retired after 27 years.

The tech giant will no longer offer fixes or updates to the existing version of the web browser.

The plan to halt updates was announced last year, making Internet Explorer 11 the final version.

Some social media users took to Twitter to mourn “the end of an era,” sharing memes and images to commemorate the event. 

 

 

 

 

Microsoft users who want to stick with the browser are being advised to use its more advanced substitute, Microsoft Edge, which was introduced in 2015 with the launch of Windows 10.

According to the tech giant, Edge is “a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer,” while also remaining compatible with “older, legacy websites and applications.”

Microsoft said access to its desktop browser will be maintained on older versions of Windows, including Windows 8.1, Windows 7 Extended Security Updates and limited versions of Windows 10.

Internet Explorer launched on Microsoft Desktop computers in 1995 and gained control of 95 percent of the market by 2004. However, more advanced browsers such as Google Chrome, Freeware’s Opera and Apple’s Safari have recently become more dominant.

Many believe that the rise of smartphones is to blame for the decline of Internet Explorer, given the introduction of built-in browsers such as Safari and Chrome.

Topics: Microsoft Internet

Related

US, UK advise avoiding Internet Explorer until bug fixed
Science & Technology
US, UK advise avoiding Internet Explorer until bug fixed
Internet Explorer users warned against attack
Science & Technology
Internet Explorer users warned against attack

Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday

Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday
Updated 16 June 2022
Reuters

Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday

Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday
Updated 16 June 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Elon Musk is expected to reiterate his desire to own Twitter Inc. when he speaks to the social-media company’s employees on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The head of electric car maker Tesla Inc. is likely to clarify recent comments about remote work and talk about his strategy for Twitter, including the role of advertising and subscriptions, according to the report https://on.wsj.com/3MPPfff published on Wednesday.
Twitter and Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment outside regular business hours.
Musk, the world’s richest person according to Forbes magazine, is trying to buy Twitter for $44 billion.
Earlier this month, Musk had said that Tesla employees were required to be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week, closing the door on any remote work. “If you don’t show up, we will assume you have resigned,” he said.
Twitter shares rose roughly 5 percent in post-market trading, after closing up 2 percent on Wednesday.

Topics: Elon Musk Twitter

Related

Elon Musk to address Twitter employees for first time in Town Hall
Media
Elon Musk to address Twitter employees for first time in Town Hall
Experts have said Musk can’t unilaterally place the deal on hold. (AFP PHOTO / TED CONFERENCES / RYAN LASH)
Media
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal

Official says Yemeni journalist killed in explosion in Aden

Official says Yemeni journalist killed in explosion in Aden
Updated 16 June 2022
AP

Official says Yemeni journalist killed in explosion in Aden

Official says Yemeni journalist killed in explosion in Aden
  • Explosive device planted in the car of Saber Al-Haidari, Information Ministry employee and journalist at Japan’s NHK television
  • No group claimed responsibility for the attack
Updated 16 June 2022
AP

SANAA: A Yemeni journalist was killed when his car exploded while he was driving in the southern port city of Aden, an official said Thursday, the latest such attack in the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Information Minister Moammar Al-Iryani said an improvised explosive device had been planted in the car of Saber Al-Haidari, an employee with the ministry who also worked for Japan’s NHK television network. It exploded late Wednesday, killing him.
He said in a series of posts on Twitter that Al-Haidari had fled the capital, Sanaa, in 2017 due to increasing restrictions by the Houthi rebels who hold the city. No group claimed responsibility immediately for the attack.
The coastal city of Aden has been rocked by several explosions in recent years that were blamed on local affiliates of the Al-Qaeda and Daesh militant groups. The Iran-backed Houthis have also attacked the city, including with ballistic missiles and explosives-laden drones.
In November, a Yemeni journalist and her child were killed in an explosion that targeted her family’s vehicle in Aden.
The city has been the seat of the internationally recognized government since the Houthis took over Sanaa in 2014, triggering Yemen’s civil war.
A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015, backed by the United States, to try restore the government to power.
Despite a relentless air campaign and ground fighting, the war has fallen largely into a stalemate, and spawned one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Topics: #yemen Houthi

Related

UN urges Houthis to lift Taiz siege as Yemeni truce holds
Middle-East
UN urges Houthis to lift Taiz siege as Yemeni truce holds
Saudi, US envoys to Yemen discuss ceasefire, decrepit tanker
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, US envoys to Yemen discuss ceasefire, decrepit tanker

Latest updates

Buffalo supermarket gunman in court on hate crime counts
Buffalo supermarket gunman in court on hate crime counts
Saudi flyadeal launches its first flight to Jordan as it seeks expansion  
Saudi flyadeal launches its first flight to Jordan as it seeks expansion  
Russian-flagged ships transport Ukraine’s grain to Syria, Maxar says
Russian-flagged ships transport Ukraine’s grain to Syria, Maxar says
Red Sea International Co. gets approval for its 49.6% capital cut
Red Sea International Co. gets approval for its 49.6% capital cut
US shale production to rise further driven by healthy cashflows
US shale production to rise further driven by healthy cashflows

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.