Naqi Water prepping for 30% stake IPO on Saudi Arabia's main market

Naqi Water prepping for 30% stake IPO on Saudi Arabia’s main market
Naqi Water is looking to float a 30-percent stake of its SR200 million ($53.3 million) capital (Supplied)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Naqi Water prepping for 30% stake IPO on Saudi Arabia’s main market

Naqi Water prepping for 30% stake IPO on Saudi Arabia’s main market
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Naqi Water Co. said it intends to proceed with an initial public offering of a 30 percent stake on Saudi Exchange’s main market.

The Saudi-based bottled mineral water producer is looking to float 6 million shares of its SR200 million ($53.3 million) capital, according to a statement.

Participating entities will be allocated all offered shares, and retail investors will be allowed subscription of up to 600,000.  

“The subscription is a qualitative leap in the history of the Company's achievements,” said CEO Abdulaziz Al-Sayegh, commenting on the move.

“Naqi’s preparations to offer its shares in the public offering represent a fruitful culmination of an important stage in its history of success, growth, and development,” the statement added.

Oman's Sohar bank eyes merger with HSBC

Oman’s Sohar bank eyes merger with HSBC
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Oman’s Sohar bank eyes merger with HSBC

Oman’s Sohar bank eyes merger with HSBC
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman-based Sohar International bank said on Thursday that its board sent a letter to HSBC Oman proposing a merger.

This will be subject to necessary board, shareholder, and regulatory approvals, and applicable laws in Oman, according to the bank.

The board will keep the market updated as the matter progresses, it added.

TASI ends lower on high interest rates news: Closing bell

TASI ends lower on high interest rates news: Closing bell
Updated 13 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

TASI ends lower on high interest rates news: Closing bell

TASI ends lower on high interest rates news: Closing bell
Updated 13 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market continued to fall as investors' sentiment felt mixed after the US Federal raised interest rates to their highest levels in decades to combat inflation.

The main index, TASI, fell 1.29 percent ending the session at 11,824, while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.95 percent to 21,504.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $116.83 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $113.58 a barrel, as of 3:26 p.m. Saudi time.

Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance topped the fallers’ list with 10 percent decline; Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. topped the gainers’ list with 9.98 percent gain.

Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. retreated from its morning gains, falling 3.70 percent, despite securing a SR72 million ($19.2 million) insurance deal with Riyad Bank.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. sank 3.09 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. slumped 3.77 percent.

Shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, ended the day up 0.13 percent.

In the telecom sector, stc slipped 1.74 percent, while Zain KSA  gained 0.66 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi dropped 3.69 percent, while Alinma Bank tumbled 2.54 percent.

National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, better known as Bahri, shed 2.98 percent, after it started the issuance of SR3.9 billion SR-denominated Sukuk.

Caterpillar's Saudi dealer selected to supply power solutions to Red Sea Project

Caterpillar’s Saudi dealer selected to supply power solutions to Red Sea Project
Updated 56 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Caterpillar’s Saudi dealer selected to supply power solutions to Red Sea Project

Caterpillar’s Saudi dealer selected to supply power solutions to Red Sea Project
Updated 56 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Zahid Tractor, the Saudi dealer of the US-based Caterpillar, has been selected to supply 32 MW of prime power to the Kingdom’s Red Sea Project, Trade Arabia reported. 

As per the agreement, Zahid Tractor will supply 69 generator sets that are able to run on both conventional diesel and B100 biodiesel to supply energy during the construction phase of the project. 

Spanning over 28,000 sq. km and one of Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects, the Red Sea Project is a regenerative tourism destination that is currently being developed along the Kingdom’s west coast.

Upon completion, the tourist destination will include 16 hotels, an international airport and other commercial operations. 

New York fintech Wahed raises $50m funding led by Saudi Aramco's Wa'ed 

New York fintech Wahed raises $50m funding led by Saudi Aramco’s Wa’ed 
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

New York fintech Wahed raises $50m funding led by Saudi Aramco’s Wa’ed 

New York fintech Wahed raises $50m funding led by Saudi Aramco’s Wa’ed 
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: New York-based Islamic fintech Wahed has raised $50 million in a Series B funding round led by Saudi Aramco’s Entrepreneurship Center, Wa’ed, with participation from international footballer Paul Pogba.

Wahed will use the fund to drive its growth as it plans to launch an ethical neobank on its platform, allowing users to fulfill their banking and investing needs all on one super-app.

Wa’ed, which also led the startup’s $25 million Series A funding round in 2020, will continue to act as the company’s “anchor partner” during its expansion into Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and North Africa region.

“The rapid popularization of fintech solutions and their influence in advancing financial literacy and inclusion worldwide have created the right urgency for fintech products that are both ethical and easily accessible for individual investors,” Fahad Alidi, managing director at Wa’ed, said in a statement.

Wahed offers users easy, accessible, and value-based investing services and is currently serving 300,000 customers with 11 established offices.

UAE EPC firm NMDC, AD Ports form JV to offer offshore surveys and subsea services

UAE EPC firm NMDC, AD Ports form JV to offer offshore surveys and subsea services
Updated 16 June 2022
Dana Alomar

UAE EPC firm NMDC, AD Ports form JV to offer offshore surveys and subsea services

UAE EPC firm NMDC, AD Ports form JV to offer offshore surveys and subsea services
Updated 16 June 2022
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: UAE’s National Marine Dredging Group and AD Ports Group have entered into an agreement to establish a joint venture company that will conduct offshore surveys and subsea services in the region. 

Safeen Surveys and Subsea Services, as the new joint venture is to be called, will provide offshore surveys, both geophysical and geotechnical, trenching services, and dredging support in the UAE, across the Gulf Cooperation Council as well as in selected international markets, a press release said.

Aside from providing integrated subsea services, the new company will offer unmanned inspection vessels, remotely operated vehicles, and customized, cost-effective and innovative solutions for offshore oil and gas operations and renewable energy, it said in the press release.

NMDC is one of the leading contractors in the field of engineering, procurement, construction, and marine dredging in the Middle East, while Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange-listed AD Ports handles 10 ports and terminals, and more than 550 square kilometers of economic zones within KIZAD.

AD Ports Group Managing Director and group CEO Mohamed Juma Al-Shamisi said: “With this agreement in hand and the new joint company rising to meet the needs of the oil & gas and renewable energy sectors, Safeen Surveys and Subsea Services will deliver exceptional experience and expertise in the marine and diving services for our UAE clients to take advantage of.”

Safeen will operate in the UAE, GCC, and globally where AD Ports Group and NMDC maintain operations. 

“By combining our expertise with our long-term partner, AD Ports Group, the new company will offer the most advanced and innovative offshore surveys and diving solutions to different types of environments and across wider geographies,” National Marine Dredging Group CEO Yasser Zaghloul said.  

The company revealed that it will target google markets such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Taiwan, Sudan, Iraq, Mauritania, Mauritius, Guinea, Pakistan, and Western India.

