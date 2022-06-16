Saudi-listed Almrakez appoints Alison Rehill-Erguven as CEO 

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Arabian Centres Co., better known as Almrakez, has appointed Alison Rehill-Erguven as CEO effective from Aug. 21, 2022.

Until then, Mohamad Mourad will continue as the acting head of the company, according to a bourse filing.

Rehill-Erguven has extensive experience in the retail and real estate industries across different markets in Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

Prior to joining Almrakez, she was head of commercial real estate at China’s Brookfield Properties and CEO at Pradera Retail Asia, which was acquired by Brookfield.