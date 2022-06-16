You are here

  • Home
  • Rosneft eyes oil trading unit in Dubai to combat sanctions pressure: Bloomberg

Rosneft eyes oil trading unit in Dubai to combat sanctions pressure: Bloomberg

According to the report, Rosneft officials visited Dubai last month to meet some advisers who could help the company set up a trading unit in the emirate. 
According to the report, Rosneft officials visited Dubai last month to meet some advisers who could help the company set up a trading unit in the emirate. 
Short Url

https://arab.news/yqkfs

Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

Rosneft eyes oil trading unit in Dubai to combat sanctions pressure: Bloomberg

Rosneft eyes oil trading unit in Dubai to combat sanctions pressure: Bloomberg
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Russia’s state oil producer Rosneft is examining the possibility of opening a trading unit in Dubai as it tries to combat sanctions exerted by the US and its Western allies, Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the matter. 

According to the report, Rosneft officials visited Dubai last month to meet some advisers who could help the company set up a trading unit in the emirate. 

The people who wished to stay anonymous revealed that the outcome of the meeting and the scope of the new entity is unknown. 

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Dubai has become a safe haven for Russians and Russian companies moving out of the country. 

Moreover, the UAE has already made it clear that it will not follow the Western nations in imposing sanctions on Russia. 

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that billionaire Andrey Melnichenko’s Moscow-based coal producer SUEK, Zug, and Switzerland-based fertilizer firm EuroChem are also opening trading units in Dubai. 

Topics: Roseneft Russia-Ukraine Conflict UAE trading

Related

Russia’s Rosneft vows to pay record dividends amid rallying oil prices
Business & Economy
Russia’s Rosneft vows to pay record dividends amid rallying oil prices

Saudi-listed Almrakez appoints Alison Rehill-Erguven as CEO 

Saudi-listed Almrakez appoints Alison Rehill-Erguven as CEO 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-listed Almrakez appoints Alison Rehill-Erguven as CEO 

Saudi-listed Almrakez appoints Alison Rehill-Erguven as CEO 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Arabian Centres Co., better known as Almrakez, has appointed Alison Rehill-Erguven as CEO effective from Aug. 21, 2022.

Until then, Mohamad Mourad will continue as the acting head of the company, according to a bourse filing.

Rehill-Erguven has extensive experience in the retail and real estate industries across different markets in Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

Prior to joining Almrakez, she was head of commercial real estate at China’s Brookfield Properties and CEO at Pradera Retail Asia, which was acquired by Brookfield.

Topics: Arabian Centres Appointment Saudi

Related

Saudi Arabian Centres, Riyad Capital to launch $1.65bn investment fund
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabian Centres, Riyad Capital to launch $1.65bn investment fund
Saudi mall operator Arabian Centers returns to pre-pandemic level
Business & Economy
Saudi mall operator Arabian Centers returns to pre-pandemic level

Naqi Water prepping for 30% stake IPO on Saudi Arabia’s main market

Naqi Water prepping for 30% stake IPO on Saudi Arabia’s main market
Updated 22 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Naqi Water prepping for 30% stake IPO on Saudi Arabia’s main market

Naqi Water prepping for 30% stake IPO on Saudi Arabia’s main market
Updated 22 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Naqi Water Co. said it intends to proceed with an initial public offering of a 30 percent stake on Saudi Exchange’s main market.

The Saudi-based bottled mineral water producer is looking to float 6 million shares of its SR200 million ($53.3 million) capital, according to a statement.

Participating entities will be allocated all offered shares, and retail investors will be allowed subscription of up to 600,000.  

“The subscription is a qualitative leap in the history of the Company's achievements,” said CEO Abdulaziz Al-Sayegh, commenting on the move.

“Naqi’s preparations to offer its shares in the public offering represent a fruitful culmination of an important stage in its history of success, growth, and development,” the statement added.

Topics: Naqi Water initial public offerings (IPOs)

Related

Naqi Water gets CMA nod to go public for 30% stake sale on the Saudi stock market
Business & Economy
Naqi Water gets CMA nod to go public for 30% stake sale on the Saudi stock market

Oman’s Sohar bank eyes merger with HSBC

Oman’s Sohar bank eyes merger with HSBC
Updated 23 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Oman’s Sohar bank eyes merger with HSBC

Oman’s Sohar bank eyes merger with HSBC
Updated 23 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman-based Sohar International bank said on Thursday that its board sent a letter to HSBC Oman proposing a merger.

This will be subject to necessary board, shareholder, and regulatory approvals, and applicable laws in Oman, according to the bank.

The board will keep the market updated as the matter progresses, it added.

Topics: Oman merger banking

Related

Oman mulls IPO of energy firm OQ’s units to catch up with Gulf peers
Business & Economy
Oman mulls IPO of energy firm OQ’s units to catch up with Gulf peers

TASI ends lower on high interest rates news: Closing bell

TASI ends lower on high interest rates news: Closing bell
Updated 36 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

TASI ends lower on high interest rates news: Closing bell

TASI ends lower on high interest rates news: Closing bell
Updated 36 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market continued to fall as investors' sentiment felt mixed after the US Federal raised interest rates to their highest levels in decades to combat inflation.

The main index, TASI, fell 1.29 percent ending the session at 11,824, while the parallel market, Nomu, added 0.95 percent to 21,504.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $116.83 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $113.58 a barrel, as of 3:26 p.m. Saudi time.

Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance topped the fallers’ list with 10 percent decline; Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. topped the gainers’ list with 9.98 percent gain.

Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. retreated from its morning gains, falling 3.70 percent, despite securing a SR72 million ($19.2 million) insurance deal with Riyad Bank.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. sank 3.09 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. slumped 3.77 percent.

Shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, ended the day up 0.13 percent.

In the telecom sector, stc slipped 1.74 percent, while Zain KSA  gained 0.66 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi dropped 3.69 percent, while Alinma Bank tumbled 2.54 percent.

National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, better known as Bahri, shed 2.98 percent, after it started the issuance of SR3.9 billion SR-denominated Sukuk.

Topics: Tadawul stock shares TASI NOMU

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
TASI is up as oil prices retreat slightly: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI is up as oil prices retreat slightly: Opening bell

Caterpillar’s Saudi dealer selected to supply power solutions to The Red Sea Project

Caterpillar’s Saudi dealer selected to supply power solutions to The Red Sea Project
Updated 21 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Caterpillar’s Saudi dealer selected to supply power solutions to The Red Sea Project

Caterpillar’s Saudi dealer selected to supply power solutions to The Red Sea Project
Updated 21 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Zahid Tractor, the Saudi dealer of the US-based Caterpillar, has been selected to supply 32 MW of prime power to the Kingdom’s Red Sea Project, Trade Arabia reported. 

As per the agreement, Zahid Tractor will supply 69 generator sets that are able to run on both conventional diesel and B100 biodiesel to supply energy during the construction phase of the project. 

Spanning over 28,000 sq. km and one of Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects, the Red Sea Project is a regenerative tourism destination that is currently being developed along the Kingdom’s west coast.

Upon completion, the tourist destination will include 16 hotels, an international airport and other commercial operations. 

Topics: The Red Sea Development Company

Related

With 12 luxury brands, The Red Sea leads the way in promoting sustainable tourism
Business & Economy
With 12 luxury brands, The Red Sea leads the way in promoting sustainable tourism

Latest updates

Rosneft eyes oil trading unit in Dubai to combat sanctions pressure: Bloomberg
Rosneft eyes oil trading unit in Dubai to combat sanctions pressure: Bloomberg
Emirati artists set to take part in Washington's Smithsonian Folklife Festival
Emirati artists set to take part in Washington's Smithsonian Folklife Festival
Saudi-listed Almrakez appoints Alison Rehill-Erguven as CEO 
Saudi-listed Almrakez appoints Alison Rehill-Erguven as CEO 
Naqi Water prepping for 30% stake IPO on Saudi Arabia’s main market
Naqi Water prepping for 30% stake IPO on Saudi Arabia’s main market
Oman’s Sohar bank eyes merger with HSBC
Oman’s Sohar bank eyes merger with HSBC

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.