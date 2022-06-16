Saudi intellectual property authority opens written work protection 

JEDDAH: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) has announced an optional registration for written works, including computer software and applications, architectural, technical and applied artistic works, photographic and graphic works, and 3D topographic works.
The intellectual property authority defined written works as those that are expressed in words of any kind, such as books and brochures of a literary, scientific or artistic nature. SAIP added that books, poems, novels, articles, speeches, dissertations, school books and references, brochures and broadcast texts are all included in the optional registration.
It said that the aim of registering written works is to encourage creative people, enhance competitiveness and maximize intangible assets.
The authority added that male and female students can receive discounts on their registration applications and can benefit from all its services.
It detailed the criteria that must be met when requesting registration of a written work.
“The written works submitted for registration must be creative, original, distinguished, and expressive to thoughts and emotions, regardless of the quality of the content,” the property authority said in its announcement.
It added that requests to register copyright do not include written ideas, daily news, work diaries, procedures and abstract facts, as these are excluded from the copyright protection system.
SAIP provides its services through official channels, including its website (saip.gov.sa), direct number (920021421), email ([email protected]) and through its social media accounts.
According to the World Intellectual Property Organization, rights owners obtain financial rewards from the use of their works by others. Moreover, rights can protect the noneconomic interests of authors.
On Wednesday, Martina Strong, US charge d’affaires, expressed her appreciation of the SAIP for its “impressive improvements in intellectual protection, fostering even greater growth and innovation.” She added that the US Embassy looks forward to continued collaboration with SAIP.
Crowds flock to opening of the inaugural Madinah Book Fair
The 10-day event, which began on Thursday and continues until June 25, includes more than 200 publishers and other related organizations from 11 countries
Nada Hameed
MADINAH: More than 200 publishers and other related organizations are taking part in the inaugural Madinah Book Fair, which began on Thursday at the King Salman bin Abdelaziz Center for Exhibitions and Conferences.
During the opening ceremony, Mohammed Hassan Alwan, the CEO of event organizer the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, said: “The commission is seeking to build its role in the book fair industry based on partnership and integration foundations, and we also aim to provide the people of the city with a renewed cultural scene, and we hope to offer the publishing industry beneficial, culturally and economically viable book fairs.
“We are keen that the city book fair will be an annual exhibition with a distinctive position on the map of Arab book fairs.”
The 10-day event, held under the patronage of Madinah’s governor, Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, continues until June 25. It includes workshops, cultural and theatrical programs and events for children that offer a window into the creation of literature and the publishing industry.
In a message posted on June 6 on Twitter, the official account of Saudi Book Fairs wrote: “In the heart of Medina the cultural program activities of the #Madinah_Book_Fair_2022 are launched to provide an integrated knowledge journey that promises visitors a unique cultural experience.”
Organizers said the event aims to enhance the cultural status of Madinah, boost the Saudi publishing sector, encourage cultural exchanges between countries, provide an integrated journey for readers, and highlight the role of reading in raising awareness and improving quality of life.
Eleven nations are participating in the fair: 10 Arab countries — Kuwait, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, UAE, Oman, Mauritania, Jordan, Egypt and Sudan — and the UK.
Among the more than 200 publishers and related organizations taking part, more than 80 are from the Kingdom, including universities, research centers, foundations, commissions, bookstores and libraries. The event attracted huge crowds on day one.
Amir Alsaiegh, a 46-year-old literature lecturer and self-professed bibliophile, told Arab News: “I came today with two suitcases to fill them with book selections which I came to pick from the fair.
“I have a long list for today and I am glad about the huge number of publishing houses available here. The fair exceeded my expectations.”
Ibtihal Al-Jabri, 17, visited the fair with her three sisters who, like her, are all book lovers.
“I was so excited for the book fair when they first announced it two weeks ago,” she said.
Her sister Nouf, 22, added: “This event is the first of its kind in Madinah; I have been waiting for it for so many years. I love it and am willing to come here every day.”
The attractions included immersive offerings in Arabic and English for children, including educational theatrical shows and workshops on topics such as storytelling, handicrafts, drawing, writing, interactive reading, heritage arts, Arabic calligraphy and philosophy.
Six-year-old Samia Al-Nahdi said: “I love reading. I came today with my parents because they like reading, like me.”
Madinah Book Fair is part of the Book Fair Initiatives, one of the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission’s strategic initiatives that aims to stage fairs across the Kingdom to give Saudi readers a chance to explore works published by local, Arab and international publishers and learn about the latest developments in the publishing industry.
To accompany the start of the book fair, two other events took place on Thursday. The first was the opening of a new museum at King Abdul Aziz Complex for Waqf Libraries, which was inaugurated by Prince Faisal.
Fahad Al-Wahbi, the organization’s secretary-general, told Arab News: “Today, the complex is participating in this museum, which aims to shed light on a group of important archaeological and historical collectibles, which vary from ancient manuscripts, some of which date back thousands of years, to rare precious Qur’ans that represent different historical periods, and collectibles from the Prophet’s Mosque.”
The other event involved the King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism, an organization that celebrates the essence of Salmani Architecture, which has organized an exhibition that was first staged in Riyadh before touring Jeddah, Abha and Dhahran, and has now arrived in Madinah.
Sumaya Al-Sulaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission at the Ministry of Culture, told Arab News: “We have also taken it to Expo Dubai 2021, and we are taking it internationally because this is an international methodology that we think is applicable anywhere.
“It is one of 33 initiatives that we have in the Architecture and Design Commission. It is one of the earliest and most important, given the extent and impact that we anticipate.”
She said the exhibition aims to reflect the fact that “the experience we have had in Riyadh city through the patronage of King Salman has been so influential that there has been a development of identity within the city of Riyadh through multiple projects that we have seen.
“From an architectural point of view, the charter displayed a masterpiece that has gained international recognition. There are six values within the charter that are guiding principles, including continuity and authenticity, … the individual and community (and) the last values are related to innovation and sustainability.”
Japan’s iconic cosplayer Reika enthralls audience at Anime Village
Reika sang popular anime songs such as “Demon Slayer”, “Digimon” and “One Piece” among others
Updated 17 June 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: Cosplay fans in Jeddah were delighted to see Japanese iconic cosplayer Reika perform on stage dressed up as Thoma from the video game “Genshin Impact” at the City Walk’s Anime Village on Tuesday.
Reika sang popular anime songs such as “Demon Slayer”, “Digimon” and “One Piece” among others.
The artist revealed that she felt nervous in the beginning but felt welcomed on the stage. “It is my first time performing in Saudi Arabia, so I was a bit worried, but all the people were very friendly and kind,” she said. “I felt so relaxed during the performance,” Reika told Arab News. “I tried to choose anime songs that Saudi people probably know and love.”
Reika has previously performed in Brazil, Italy, Spain, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the US and several European and Asian countries. Saudi Arabia is the 51st country she has performed in.
Comparing the Saudi audience’s reaction to those from other countries, Reika said: “I noticed there are many families and groups in the audience, and they look like they are enjoying themselves. I think because audiences here are not only Otaku people.”
The cosplayer was also very impressed with the Anime Village’s design. “Not only the stage, but every statue, pavilion is so big and enormous,” she said. “In Japan, it is difficult to see such a large and big-sized event, it is amazing.”
Expressing her joy in performing in the Kingdom, she said: “It’s my pleasure and I am very happy to visit Saudi Arabia so much,” she said. “And I feel so happy that many Saudi people love Japanese anime and entertainment.”
Saudi amateur cosplayer, Maryam Al-Shehri, said she was thrilled to see Reika in person. “I have been following Reika on Instagram for a long time, she is brilliant and makes me want to improve my cosplay skills,” she told Arab News.
Arab News also spoke to Japanese influencer Shams Qamar, who is fond of Saudi and Arab culture. He described himself as a bedouin from Japan, adding that he is happy to attend the Anime Village’s events for Jeddah Season.
“Jeddah Season is big and excellent, and I am so happy. All the famous anime characters are here,” said Qamar. “The architecture is big and I was very surprised because in Japan (these event spaces) are smaller. In Saudi Arabia, these events are big.”
Qamar said that he has a special and dear connection with his Saudi fans, but due to the pandemic he could not physically connect with them. “During COVID-19, I could not contact my Saudi friends … it was only online. Thankfully, we are now offline and can greet the Saudi way again,” he said.
Saudi institute, library to enrich traditional arts
The MoU aims to preserve the national intellectual output by supporting the institute’s educational programs and implementing a number of joint projects in development and communication
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Royal Institute of Traditional Arts recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the King Fahd National Library, with the aim of supporting the efforts of both to enrich traditional arts.
The institute is an initiative of the Quality of Life Program. Through the advanced educational programs provided by the institute, the Ministry of Culture aims to develop national skills and the local cultural sector.
The MoU aims to preserve the national intellectual output by supporting the institute’s educational programs and implementing a number of joint projects in development and communication.
The institute’s director general, Suzan Al-Yahya, and the library’s acting secretary-general, Mansour Al-Zamil, signed the MoU in Riyadh.
Al-Yahya noted that the MoU comes within the framework of strategic cooperation between the two parties with regard to initiatives, events, joint programs, the organization of art exhibitions and the provision of resources in support of educational programs related to traditional arts.
Al-Zamil stressed the importance of this cooperation in cultivating local talent in the field of traditional arts and organizing national initiatives through partnerships with cultural institutions.
It aims to provide proper living conditions for Yemeni families by repairing minor to medium damage to housing as well as sewage facilities
Updated 16 June 2022
SPA
ADEN: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen has started implementing a housing project in Aden.
The first phase of the project, in partnership with the Alwaleed Philanthropies and UN-Habitat, includes 80 locations for housing in the Al-Mualla district out of 600 total housing units that will be rehabilitated in Aden.
It aims to provide proper living conditions for Yemeni families by repairing minor to medium damage to housing as well as sewage facilities.
The project also includes a special program to train Yemeni personnel in the housing sector. It will develop the capabilities of 40 engineers in advanced geographical information systems, project management, specialized procurements, calculating project costs, as well as technical and economic feasibility studies.
About 200 training opportunities will also be provided in electrical engineering, solar energy, photography and construction drawing. This project is part of 207 development schemes and initiatives that the SDRPY has implemented across the country to target seven main sectors: Education, health, water, energy, transport, agriculture and fisheries.