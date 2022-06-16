Saudi Arabia reports 963 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 963 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 782,131.
Authorities also confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,180.
Of the new infections, 355 were recorded in Riyadh, 151 in Jeddah, 119 in Dammam, 49 in Hofuf, 27 in Makkah and 27 in Madinah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 20 new cases each. The ministry said that of the existing cases, 114 were in critical condition.
The ministry also announced that 980 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 763,195.
It said that 9,756 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 30,261 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to more than 43 million.
More than 66.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 25 million people fully vaccinated. AN Jeddah
Saudi Academy for Arabic Language to stage ‘Arabic Hackathon’ closing ceremony on Saturday
Projects from 40 countries compete for awards worth more than $270,000
Updated 6 sec ago
SPA
King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language on Saturday will hold the closing ceremony of the “Arabic Hackathon,” the most prominent challenge internationally in processing the Arabic language automatically.
The academy launched the hackathon to invent technical solutions, digital platforms and specialized tools that serve the Arabic language and enhance its status among the world’s living languages.
A total of 151 projects submitted by more than 1,030 participants from 40 countries around the world compete to win awards totaling more than SR1 million ($270,000), distributed over 22 prizes.
Of the 22 prizes, 12 will be allocated for the first three tracks, including the Arabic poetry challenge, lexicon challenge, and the challenge of language games for children, with four prizes for the first four places in each track.
The other 10 prizes will be distributed to winners of each innovative idea project, with two prizes for each project.
The award’s criteria include accuracy of the application in providing results and outputs, and the impact and added value of the idea.
The closing ceremony will be accompanied by an exhibition in which the strategic partners of the Arabic Hackathon will participate, offering the winners an opportunity to showcase their projects and initiatives, and introducing visitors to the technical aspects and the impact of their projects on the Arabic language.
Saudi intellectual property authority opens written work protection
It said that the aim of registering written works is to encourage creative people, enhance competitiveness and maximize intangible assets
Updated 8 min 51 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) has announced an optional registration for written works, including computer software and applications, architectural, technical and applied artistic works, photographic and graphic works, and 3D topographic works.
The intellectual property authority defined written works as those that are expressed in words of any kind, such as books and brochures of a literary, scientific or artistic nature. SAIP added that books, poems, novels, articles, speeches, dissertations, school books and references, brochures and broadcast texts are all included in the optional registration.
It said that the aim of registering written works is to encourage creative people, enhance competitiveness and maximize intangible assets.
The authority added that male and female students can receive discounts on their registration applications and can benefit from all its services.
It detailed the criteria that must be met when requesting registration of a written work.
“The written works submitted for registration must be creative, original, distinguished, and expressive to thoughts and emotions, regardless of the quality of the content,” the property authority said in its announcement.
It added that requests to register copyright do not include written ideas, daily news, work diaries, procedures and abstract facts, as these are excluded from the copyright protection system.
SAIP provides its services through official channels, including its website (saip.gov.sa), direct number (920021421), email ([email protected]) and through its social media accounts.
According to the World Intellectual Property Organization, rights owners obtain financial rewards from the use of their works by others. Moreover, rights can protect the noneconomic interests of authors.
On Wednesday, Martina Strong, US charge d’affaires, expressed her appreciation of the SAIP for its “impressive improvements in intellectual protection, fostering even greater growth and innovation.” She added that the US Embassy looks forward to continued collaboration with SAIP.
Saudi Shoura council, EU parliament discuss prospects for cooperation
Updated 15 min 25 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: The Shoura Council held the 15th parliamentary meeting between Saudi Arabia and the EU on Thursday, discussing opportunities to enhance ties and strengthen prospects for close cooperation.
The council’s Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Committee with the European Parliament, headed by Chairman Dr. Ayman bin Saleh Fadel, held the meeting with Hannah Neumann, head of the delegation for relations with the Arabian Peninsula in the European Parliament, at its headquarters in Brussels.
The meeting was attended by the head of Saudi Arabia’s mission to the EU Ambassador Saad bin Muhammed Al-Arifi and a number of members of the European Parliament.
Fadel praised the historical relations between the Kingdom and the EU, pointing out that there has been significant growth in trade exchange between the two sides, adding that he looked forward to further strengthening of relations.
He reiterated the Kingdom’s position on the current Russian-Ukrainian crisis, which aims to reach a comprehensive political solution to end the conflict as soon as possible.
Neumann stressed the importance of improving relations between the Kingdom and the EU, emphasizing the importance of giga-projects being worked on in Saudi Arabia, such as the NEOM city plans.
Shoura members also referred to the initiatives announced by the Kingdom for environmental preservation and the use of alternative energy.
The European Parliament noted the importance of strengthening cooperation between the EU and the Kingdom, stressing that exempting Saudi citizens from entry visas will have mutual benefits for the Kingdom and EU countries.
The meeting outlined the importance of finding a common vision toward the threats facing energy sources and oil supplies between Saudi Arabia and EU countries.
The meeting also discussed the Yemen crisis and other issues of common concern.
On Wednesday, members of the Saudi-European Parliamentary Friendship Committee visited the headquarters of the European Parliament and met with Chairman of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee David McAllister.
During the meeting, Fadel said that Saudi Arabia’s fight in Yemen is against terrorist militias, working to stop terrorist attacks that target civilians areas and oil facilities in the Kingdom. He added that the Kingdom is seeking a political solution in the country to achieve security and peace for the Yemeni people. McAllister noted the hostile Iranian behavior in the region.
Members of the Saudi committee presented the Kingdom’s efforts in combating terrorism and its role in deterring terrorist militias that undermine security in the region and threaten maritime traffic and global oil supplies.
The delegation further stressed Saudi Arabia’s position in support of dialogue to reach a comprehensive political solution to the Ukraine crisis and its readiness to provide efforts for this purpose. They highlighted the recent understandings reached between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Russian and Ukrainian presidents.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Shoura Council’s Saudi-Belgian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, also headed by Fadel, met with Samuel Cogolati, vice-president of the foreign affairs committee of the Belgian Federal Parliament, and Belgian MP Peter De Roover at the headquarters of the parliament in Brussels.
Cogolati pointed out the danger posed by armed terrorist militias in the region, in light of the repeated attacks against Saudi Arabia and international shipping routes and their impact on oil supplies, praising the Kingdom’s role in combating these lethal attacks.
The Saudi Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Jindan and members of the Saudi-Belgian Parliamentary Friendship Committee Dr. Khalid bin Mahmoud Zubair, Raeda bint Abdullah Abu Nayan, Dr. Mutaib bin Ayed Al-Mutairi, Dr. Hadi bin Ali Al-Yami and Huda bint Abdulrahman Al-Helisi also attended the meeting.
Abu Nayan and Al-Helisi held a meeting with Belgian MP Goedele Liekens at the parliament’s headquarters, discussing the role of women within the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plans.
They covered Saudi Arabia’s guarantee of women’s rights and empowerment, especially with regard to regulations and the Shoura Council’s legislative role in advancing women’s interests and rights.
The first European Film Festival in Saudi Arabia promotes cultural exchange
The festival kicked off with the screening of the French film “Perfumes” by Gregory Magne, preceding the screening of 13 other selected European films
Updated 33 min 41 sec ago
Nada Alturki
The Esplanade’s VOX Cinema buzzed as crowds of international filmmakers, Saudi creators, and ambassadors alike joined together in the first-of-its-kind European Film Festival in Riyadh last night.
The festival kicked off with the screening of the French film “Perfumes” by Gregory Magne, preceding the screening of 13 other selected European films.
The event was planned and developed locally by Arabia Pictures in collaboration with the EU, the Saudi Film Commission, and supported by the Goethe Institute, Peugeot, Alliance Française, and EU-member state embassies including Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain and Sweden.
“Tonight we also celebrate friendship between Europe and Saudi Arabia. We are all extremely excited to witness the booming cultural scene of the Kingdom and the impressive push by the Vision 2030 to bring culture and entertainment to the largest part of the Saudi population,” said EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Patrick Simonnet in his opening remarks. “We are proud to contribute through our own events and initiatives.”
The festival’s goal is to bridge cultures, expose Saudi filmmakers and audiences to international creations, and create a global discourse. “Our industry is very new and just starting out, so we have a lot of areas that are a green field that we need to learn from,” Roua Almadani, CEO of Arabia Pictures, told Arab News. “For example, on-ground production, lighting, location design, or even simple techniques related to directing or producing.”
Abdullah Al-Eyaf, the CEO of the Saudi Film Commission, told Arab News: “I believe that having festivals like this is very important and is at the core of what we aspire to do at the Film Commission.
“It allows the audience to view different films than what’s commercially in the market. It gives a chance for European filmmakers, or others at different festivals, to meet with new audiences and hear from them and create spaces for dialogue and discussions. It also creates opportunities for distribution,” he said.
“A relationship that centers on cultural exchange and learning between the Kingdom and international regions could be beneficial to growing the young Saudi film industry. It’s an opportunity to bring in experts in film production, create training programs, internships, co-productions, and even learn from a financial management standpoint,” he added.
While the selection of films represent some of the finest in Europe, one can wonder how receptive a Saudi audience will be. “I believe that there will be a large acceptance for European films for one reason: The Saudi community is thirsty for art — they want to see it. They have a big curiosity for learning and seeing, so I think there will be a demand. Another thing is that it’s great to have something in cinemas that’s different from what they’re used to,” said Almadani.
American producer Todd Nims sees it as an opportunity for Saudi Arabia to develop its own identity as an industry. “There’s a lot to learn about (developing) a brand … in Europe you get that too, like French films. There could be that for Saudi … I think Saudi film has the potential to be really niche with this cool blend that’s commercial, but not in a bad way. It’s their own thing,” he told Arab News.
The filmmaker, like many others in the room, has just returned from attending the Saudi Film Festival in Dammam. Nims has been in the Kingdom for the past 15 years developing films and entertainment.
“This is kind of historical for me,” he added.
Filmmaker Omar Alomeirat, who also attended the Saudi Film Festival, noted the overwhelming change these sorts of festivals present. “It’s not just Saudi (anymore), it’s the world,” he told Arab News. “Seeing international films would give us another perspective and perception of how they see the world, and that gives us insight on how to picture our world here in Saudi.”
Saudi writer, actress, and director Sarah Taibah expressed her excitement about the diversity brought to Saudi film screens. “We always have access to Hollywood … but to me, European cinema has a totally different flavor,” she told Arab News.
Reactions to the first screening, Magne’s “Parfums,” were mixed, though. “There’s a lot to like about the movie, but as an opening movie, I don’t know. It could have been a lot better,” Saudi filmmaker Talha B. told Arab News.
His brother, fellow filmmaker Maan B., chimed in: “It’s good to watch foreign films. I’ve been watching a lot of Hollywood movies, so this is a refreshment … (The movie) was in a way beat by beat, but I enjoyed it. It was funny, it was relatable.”
The upcoming European film screenings will include “Little Joe” by Jessica Hausner, “Campeones” by Javier Fesser, “I am Greta” by Nathan Grossman, and many others.
“Next year we’re aiming for newer movies and a better program, but what I can say is that this year’s films are really great,” Almadani said.
The European Film Festival will be screening films through to June 22 at The Esplanade’s VOX Cinema.
Jeddah Islamic Port receives first group of Hajj pilgrims
The group of Hajj pilgrims came from Sudan
Updated 58 min 12 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: The first group of Hajj 2022 pilgrims to arrive through Jeddah Islamic Port were welcomed to the Kingdom on Thursday.
The group came from Sudan and had their entry procedures completed with ease, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The General Directorate of Passports confirmed its readiness to receive pilgrims and visitors to the two holy mosques by supporting its platforms with modern technical devices and qualified employees to complete entry procedures.