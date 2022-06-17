Saudi entrepreneurs first in the region to get Amazon’s support in establishing logistics start-ups

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is the first country in the region to host Amazon's flagship program aimed at establishing logistics startups.

In collaboration with the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises — known as Monsha’at — the global firm will support entrepreneurs in the Kingdom to set up and manage their own logistics businesses delivering Amazon packages.

The Delivery Service Partner program aims to establish more than 30 new local start-ups and create hundreds of job opportunities within the local logistics sector during the program’s first three years, a statement showed.

Joining the program will allow Saudis to take advantage of different benefits including a specific delivery volume from Amazon, access to the company’s delivery technology, and hands-on training.

Joiners can also benefit from discounts on a suite of assets and services such as Amazon-branded vehicles, branded uniforms, and comprehensive insurance.

According to the statement, any motivated individual with no prior background in delivery services can aspire to join the program.

Self-starter Saudi nationals with 5-10 years of professional experience delivering results in operations roles such as managing events, operations, construction, and teams, and workers interested in starting their own delivery business in the Kingdom may apply for the program through the following link www.amazon.sa/DSP.

Sahal Shuaib is the first entrepreneur to join the Delivery Service Partner program. He said:

“This is an excellent opportunity to learn while I earn and grow my own business. I am proud to say we rolled out our first deliveries to Saudi customers last week.”

This is Amazon's latest iteration of its program, and it will be expanded to cover the MENA region at a later stage.

“Small and medium enterprises are a key contributor to the national economy, and we at Monsha’at are keen to support and enable this vital sector through several programs, agreements and public-private sector partnerships,” said Monsha’at Governor Saleh Al-Rasheed.

“Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurs inspire us with their vision, grit, and ingenuity as they set new benchmarks in customer-centric thinking every day,” said Amazon MENA Vice President Ronaldo Mouchawar.