European Union executive: Make Ukraine a member candidate

Along with Ukraine, the European Commission recommended giving Moldova EU candidate status and reviewed Georgia’s application. (AFP)
Updated 17 June 2022
  Ukrainian government applied for EU membership days after Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24
  EU Commission's endorsement is likely to take years to materialize into EU membership
BRUSSELS: The European Union’s executive arm on Friday recommended making Ukraine a candidate for EU membership, a morale booster and a first step on what is expected to be a long road for the war-torn country to join the 27-nation bloc.
The European Commission delivered its proposal to award Ukraine candidate status after an analysis of answers to a detailed questionnaire. The Ukrainian government applied for EU membership days after Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24.
“Ukrainians are ready to die for the European perspective,” commission President Ursula von der Leyen said — wearing clothes in the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag. “We want them to live, with us, the European dream.”
The leaders of the bloc’s existing members are scheduled to discuss the recommendation during a summit next week in Brussels. The European Commission’s endorsement, while a strong sign of solidarity with Ukraine, is likely to take years or even decades to materialize into EU membership.
It’s even possible that the candidate status will eventually be revoked if the reforms requested by the bloc to align with EU standards are not put in place.
Along with Ukraine, the European Commission also recommended giving neighboring Moldova EU candidate status. The commission also reviewed Georgia’s application but said the Caucasus nation first needs to fulfill a number of conditions.
Adding new members requires unanimous approval from all EU member nations. They have expressed differing views on how quickly to add Ukraine to their ranks. Ukraine’s bid received a boost when the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania visited the country Thursday and vowed to back its candidacy.
To be admitted, potential newcomers need to demonstrate that they meet standards on democratic principles and they must absorb about 80,000 pages of rules covering everything from trade and immigration to fertilizers and the rule of law.
Before Russia’s invasion, the Commission repeatedly expressed concern in recent years about corruption in Ukraine and the need for deep political and economic reforms.
“Yes, Ukraine deserves a European perspective. It should be welcomed as a candidate country, on the understanding that important work remains to be done,” von der Leyen said Friday. “The entire process is merits-based. It goes by the book and therefore, progress depends entirely on Ukraine.”
Ukraine currently has an association agreement with the EU, aimed at opening Ukraine’s markets and bringing it closer to Europe. It includes a far-reaching free trade pact. Von der Leyen said that due to the 2016 agreement, “Ukraine has already implemented roughly 70 percent of the EU rules, norms and standards.”
“It is taking part in many important EU programs,” she continued. “Ukraine is a robust parliamentary democracy. It has a well-functioning public administration that has kept the country running even during this war.”
Von der Leyen said Kyiv should continue to make progress in the fields of rule of law and fighting corruption. She also cited the need to speed up the selection of high court judges.
Expediting Ukraine’s application by declaring it an official candidate would challenge the EU’s normal playbook for adding members. The degree to which Ukraine’s request for a fast-track accession represents a change in the EU’s standard operating procedure is evident from the experiences of other aspiring members.
Turkey, for example, applied for membership in 1987, received candidate status in 1999, and had to wait until 2005 to start talks for actual entry. Six Western Balkan countries — Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, Bosnia and Kosovo — have been in the EU waiting line for decades, and only Serbia and Montenegro have the candidate status that was proposed for Ukraine.
At their June 23-24 summit, EU heads of state and government therefore face a delicate balancing act: signaling to Ukraine that the door is ajar while reassuring other aspiring members and some of the bloc’s own citizens that they aren’t showing favoritism to Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday he was grateful to the Commission’s recommendation to put his country and Moldova on the membership path. He called it “the first step on the EU membership path that’ll certainly bring our victory closer.”
Zelensky added that he “expected a positive result” from the EU summit in Brussels.

Amazon killers acted alone: Brazil police

Amazon killers acted alone: Brazil police
Updated 8 sec ago

Amazon killers acted alone: Brazil police

Amazon killers acted alone: Brazil police
Updated 8 sec ago
ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil: Brazilian police said Friday the killers of British journalist Dom Phillips and his expert guide Bruno Pereira had acted on their own initiative and not as part of a criminal group — an assertion rejected by Indigenous leaders.
“The investigations... suggest that the perpetrators acted alone, without there being an intellectual author or criminal organization behind the crime,” the Federal Police said in a statement.
“The investigations continue and there are indications of the participation of more people” in the murders, it added.
Veteran correspondent Phillips, 57, and Pereira, 41, went missing on June 5 in a remote part of the rainforest rife with illegal mining, fishing and logging, as well as drug trafficking.
Ten days later, on Wednesday, a suspect named Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira — known as “Pelado” — took police to a place where he said he had buried bodies near the city of Atalaia do Norte, where the pair had been headed by boat.
Human remains unearthed from the site arrived in Brasilia on Thursday evening for identification by experts.
Police have said there was “a 99 percent probability” the remains belong to the missing men.
Phillips, a longtime contributor to The Guardian and other leading international newspapers, was working on a book on sustainable development in the Amazon with Pereira as his guide.
Pereira, an expert at Brazil’s indigenous affairs agency FUNAI, had received multiple threats from loggers and miners with their eye on isolated Indigenous land.
The Univaja association of Indigenous peoples, which had taken part in the search for the missing men, on Friday refuted the police’s conclusion that the killers had acted alone.
“These are not just two killers, but an organized group that planned the crime in detail,” Univaja said in a statement.
It claimed authorities had ignored numerous complaints about the activities of criminal gangs in the area.
Univaja said it had filed a report in April to say that “Pelado” was involved in illegal fishing.
He had previously been accused, it said, of “being the perpetrator of gun attacks in 2018 and 2019 against a base of FUNAI,” the organization Pereira had worked for.
Univaja said that “a powerful criminal organization (had) tried at all costs to cover its tracks during the investigation” of the double murder.
Experts say illegal fishing of endangered species in the Javari Valley takes place under the control of drug traffickers who use the sale of fish to launder drug money.
On Thursday, the UN denounced a “brutal act of violence” as activists blamed the murders on President Jair Bolsonaro for allowing commercial exploitation of the Amazon at the cost of environment and law and order.
UN human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said attacks and threats against activists and Indigenous people in Brazil were “persistent” and urged the government to step up protections.
Investigations continue to look into the motive for the crime.
Police have been unable to find the boat in which Phillips and Pereira were traveling when they were last seen.
Blood found in Oliveira’s boat belonged to a man, investigators said, but not to Phillips.
Analysis had also revealed that entrails found in the river during the search contained “no human DNA,” according to police.
On Monday, Bolsonaro had said that entrails were found floating in the river, in an interview in which he appeared to blame the missing men for undertaking a “reckless” trip in an area where Phillips was “disliked.”
“All signs indicate that if they were killed — and I hope that’s not the case — they’re in the water, and in the water there won’t be much left. I don’t know if there are piranhas in the Javari,” said the far-right president, whose government is accused of dragging its feet in the investigation.

Britain’s Boris Johnson meets Zelensky on surprise Kyiv trip

Britain’s Boris Johnson meets Zelensky on surprise Kyiv trip
Updated 51 min 19 sec ago
Britain’s Boris Johnson meets Zelensky on surprise Kyiv trip

Britain’s Boris Johnson meets Zelensky on surprise Kyiv trip
  Boris Johnson offers to launch an operation that would train up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers every 120 days
Updated 51 min 19 sec ago
KYIV: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered to launch a military training program for Ukrainian forces on Friday as he met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on his second trip to the Ukrainian capital since Russia’s invasion.
Johnson, who survived a no confidence vote earlier this month, was greeted by Zelensky as a “great friend” and posted a picture of himself with the Ukrainian president, with the words “Mr President, Volodymyr, It is good to be in Kyiv again.”
Johnson offered to launch a major training operation for Ukrainian forces, with the potential to train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days at the meeting, his office said.
“My visit today, in the depths of this war, is to send a clear and simple message to the Ukrainian people: the UK is with you, and we will be with you until you ultimately prevail,” Johnson said.
The unannounced trip was Johnson’s latest show of support for Zelensky since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
It came a day after the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania traveled to Kyiv and endorsed Ukraine’s candidate status to join the European Union.

‘SHARED VISION’
“Many days of this war have proved that Great Britain’s support for Ukraine is firm and resolute. Glad to see our country’s great friend Boris Johnson in Kyiv again,” Zelensky said.
He and Johnson discussed the state of play at the front line and the need to ramp up supplies of heavy weapons and to build up Ukrainian air defenses, Zelensky said in a short statement delivered next to Johnson.
“We have a shared vision of how to move toward victory because that it is exactly what Ukraine needs — the victory of our state,” Zelensky said.
Johnson said in his statement: “We’re here once again to underline that we are here with you to give you the strategic endurance that you will need.”
He said that would include helping to intensify sanctions on Russia and to rally diplomatic support for Ukraine.
Johnson, who faces political pressure at home, has grown in popularity in Ukraine as Britain has poured in military and political support to Kyiv during the Russian invasion.
One cafe in Kyiv is selling an apple dessert named the Borys Dzhonsonyuk, a Ukrainianized version of the prime minister’s name.
The new military training program would train Ukrainian forces outside of the country, Johnson’s office said. Each soldier would spend three weeks learning battle skills for the front line, as well as basic medical training, cyber-security and counter explosive tactics, it said.

Amnesty slams global ‘silence’ on situation in Palestinian territories

Amnesty slams global ‘silence’ on situation in Palestinian territories
Updated 17 June 2022
Amnesty slams global ‘silence’ on situation in Palestinian territories

Amnesty slams global ‘silence’ on situation in Palestinian territories
  Director of the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, Raji Sourani, described the disavowal of the lived reality of Palestinians by European states as something he could not get his head around
Updated 17 June 2022
LONDON: Amnesty International has criticized the world’s unwillingness to discuss what is occurring in the Palestinian occupied territories.

Reiterating claims from an Amnesty report published in February that said Israel has engaged in a policy of apartheid against the Palestinian people, Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said there was “too much fear to speak” about the situation.

“This research was four years in the making, it was research on the ground, legal research, and expertly peer reviewed,” Callamard said at an event held in London this week.

“Territorial fragmentation, segregation and control, dispossession of land and property, and denial of rights — these characteristics of apartheid can be found in all areas, showing that the policy of apartheid by Israel is imposed over all Palestinians in the territory it controls.

“But there is too much silence, too much fear to speak up and by stating terms — apartheid, crimes against humanity — we expose the issue, open the wound and hope it can be fixed.”

Concurring with Callamard, director of Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, Hagai El-Ad, said “there is a single regime from the river to the sea and that regime is apartheid.”

El-Ad warned that, unable to fight on substance, the Israeli government was “fighting with smears.”

He added that admitting Israel’s regime is inherently built around a policy of apartheid would mean “a fighting chance to move against the injustice and end it.”

Callamard stressed that the system of control exerted by Israel was not applied uniformly across all Palestinian areas under its control, but said that its legal regime was designed to stratify and create boundaries between Palestinian communities.

This, she added, was intended to not only weaken ties between groups but to weaken any dissent against the system.

“As a system it is cruel and preventing hope in a manner I have rarely, rarely recognized anywhere else that I have been, and this is perhaps the most supreme act of cruelty —denying generations the idea that life can be beautiful,” she continued.

“For this reason, we are putting a lot of focus on the international community as it has a great deal of responsibility and must take action.”

Welcoming Amnesty’s recognition of Israeli apartheid, the director of the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, Raji Sourani, described the disavowal of the lived reality of Palestinians by European states as something he could not get his head around.

“The reality on the ground is denied by 29 European states — with its values and standards, its ethics, I cannot digest this European response,” Sourani told the panel.

“It is just misleading and covering up, whitewashing, a crime. A crime that is obvious, clear and very well documented and Europe does this as if there was no concluding lesson from what happened in South Africa.”

Noting that Palestine did not invent international humanitarian law, Sourani said it would nonetheless exhaust all its legal options to show that Israel had legal obligations.

He added: “One day we shall overcome, we are strong.”

Pakistan to stay on terror financing watchdog’s ‘gray list’

Pakistan to stay on terror financing watchdog’s ‘gray list’
Updated 17 June 2022
Pakistan to stay on terror financing watchdog’s ‘gray list’

Pakistan to stay on terror financing watchdog’s ‘gray list’
  The announcement by Marcus Pleyer, the president of the Financial Action Task Force, was a blow to Pakistan's newly elected government
  FATF is praising Pakistan for implementing the organization's action plans
Updated 17 June 2022
ISLAMABAD: An international watchdog said Friday it will keep Pakistan on a so-called “gray list” of countries that do not take full measures to combat money-laundering and terror financing.
It raised hopes that its removal would follow an upcoming visit to the country to determine its progress.
The announcement by Marcus Pleyer, the president of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), was a blow to Pakistan’s newly elected government, which believes that it has mostly complied with the organization’s tasks set for Islamabad.
Pleyer said an onsite inspection by FATF in Pakistan would be done before October, and that a formal announcement on Pakistan’s removal would follow.
He said FATF is praising Pakistan for implementing the organization’s action plans — a clear indication that Pakistan is moving closer to getting off the “gray list.”
The Paris-based group added Pakistan to the list in 2018. The “gray list” is composed of countries with a high risk of money laundering and terrorism financing but which have formally committed to working with the task force to make changes.
At the time, the south Asian country avoided being put on the organization’s “black list” of countries that do not take adequate measures to halt money laundering and terror financing but also have not committed to working with the FATF. The designation severely restricts a country’s international borrowing capabilities.
Still, being on the Paris-based international watchdog’s “gray list” can scare away investors and creditors, hurting exports, output and consumption. It also can make global banks wary of doing business with a country.
Pakistan has said it continues to detain suspects involved in terror financing to comply with tasks set by the watchdog.
A Pakistani-based independent think tank, Tabadlab, has estimated that it has cost the country’s economy $38 billion since it was put on the gray list in 2018.
The FATF is made up of 37 member countries, including the United States, and two regional groups, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Commission.

Iraqi Kurd asylum seeker narrowly escapes Rwanda deportation from UK

Iraqi Kurd asylum seeker narrowly escapes Rwanda deportation from UK
Updated 17 June 2022
Iraqi Kurd asylum seeker narrowly escapes Rwanda deportation from UK

Iraqi Kurd asylum seeker narrowly escapes Rwanda deportation from UK
  KN told the BBC that he had been in hiding and did not know about the deportation scheme
Updated 17 June 2022
LONDON: An Iraqi Kurd asylum seeker who had a last-minute legal reprieve from his scheduled deportation to Rwanda from Britain on Tuesday has said that he never would have traveled to the UK if he had known about the scheme.

The man, who spoke to the BBC and was identified as “KN,” was one of seven asylum seekers taken off the flight, which was chartered by the government but canceled after legal challenges to each of the planned deportations.

KN told the BBC that he had been in hiding and did not know about the deportation scheme.

He added that he had fought alongside the British in the war in Iraq and complained that he had been mistreated by Home Office staff. The Home Office said its personnel were trained in the appropriate use of force.

KN’s planned deportation to Rwanda was part of a deal struck by the British government, first announced in April, that would see asylum seekers who cross the English Channel being sent to the East African nation while their claims are processed.

The government said that the plan will deter dangerous crossings and discourage people from attempting to reach Britain in small boats. 

But KN told the BBC that he had “absolutely no idea” about the scheme, adding: “If I had known about this whole plan, I would have never decided to come to the UK.”

He continued: “The thing is that during the past six months, because I was in hiding, I was completely disconnected from the news and the outside world — so I had no idea what was going on. I was just desperately trying to get ... out for my safety.”

He said that he had informed British officials that he had been part of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces who helped to facilitate British military actions in Iraq in 2004.

Having presented documentary evidence to officials, he said, “I really needed this favor to be returned.”

