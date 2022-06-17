Saudi Arabia reports 945 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

You are here

  • The ministry also announced that 899 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 764,094
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 945 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 783,076.

The authorities also confirmed three new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,183.

Of the new infections, 376 were recorded in Riyadh, 131 in Jeddah, 114 in Dammam, 47 in Hofuf, 25 in Makkah and 21 in Taif. Several other cities recorded fewer than 20 new cases each.

The ministry said that of the current cases, 114 were in critical condition.

The ministry also announced that 899 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 764,094.

It said that 9,799 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 28,615 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to more than 43 million.

Nearly 67 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with more than 25 million people fully vaccinated.

The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers across the country, urged people who had not yet received a jab to register for a series of injections through the Sehhaty app.

Under the slogan “It’s our turn,” the ministry continued calling on parents to register their children between five and 11 for the vaccine, to protect them from variants and possible complications.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

‘Dragon Ball’ characters show off dance moves on Anime Village stage at City Walk in Jeddah

  • Impressed with the Anime Village event space, the performer said: “I thought it was going to be a small pavilion, but when we reached here in the City Walk it turned out to be really big, (it) looks amazing and the buildings are fun”
JEDDAH: Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Master Roshi, Piccolo and other “Dragon Ball” characters showed off their breakdancing moves on stage at the City Walk’s Anime Village on Wednesday.

Team Anime DXB are a group of versatile dancers and performers-turned-cosplayers based in Dubai, UAE.

They performed as different characters from “One Piece”, “Demon Slayer”, “Dragon Ball” and “Naruto” throughout Jeddah Season.

Filipino Carl Dalitan, who performed as Gohan on stage, said performing in Jeddah was delightful because of the character recognition from the audience.

Dalitan was surprised by the roaring reaction of the audience when the group went on stage.

“I didn’t have any idea (there was a huge “Dragon Ball” fanbase in the Kingdom) that’s why we felt surprised and happy that they love ‘Dragon Ball’ and anime,” he told Arab News.

Impressed with the Anime Village event space, the performer said: “I thought it was going to be a small pavilion, but when we reached here in the City Walk it turned out to be really big, (it) looks amazing and the buildings are fun.”

Dalitan highlighted that he enjoyed the audience interaction during their roaming sessions the most. “I liked how they watched our show and especially when we were roaming on the ground,” he said.

“It was very easy for them to catch our attention, they wanted to take photos with us as our characters,” he added.

Team Anime DXB are a group of versatile dancers and performers-turned-cosplayers based in Dubai, UAE. They performed as different characters from ‘One Piece,’ ‘Demon Slayer.’ ‘Dragon Ball’ and ‘Naruto’ throughout Jeddah Season. The team has previously performed in other Arab and Middle Eastern countries, such as the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Egypt.

British performer Thomas Carre, who played Piccolo, said the Saudi audience was very receptive.  “Which is amazing for us — just to see the love for the characters themselves and us as performers, it’s all we could ask for,” he told Arab News.

“The Saudi audience love all the performances we do, it’s amazing just to see the resonation with them, with us on stage. The more energy you guys give us, the more energy we give back, that’s what we love from all of them,” he added.

Carre said the team was expecting one or two styles of anime events at the City Walk, but were impressed by the wide variety of events.

“Everything that goes on and all the experiences they bring per day — the bands, the artists, the anime creators — it’s amazing what they’ve done to cooperate this for the last three months, it’s amazing,” he said.

Webster Gonzales, from the Philippines, played Master Roshi’s character and said he had fun entertaining the children.

“Performing on stage is really amazing, you can see from the crowd that they are enjoying it, especially the kids screaming,” he said.

“When you enter Anime Village you can feel that you are in Japan, the structure is amazing here,” he added.

Team Anime DXB has previously performed in other Arab and Middle Eastern countries, such as the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Egypt.

Eyad Qasem took his children to attend the event, telling Arab News that this form of entertainment is inclusive for all ages.

“I know ‘Dragon Ball,’ it’s an anime classic. This was so entertaining for me as a grown-up and it is something my kids really enjoyed too; they immediately started jumping and dancing along with the music,” he said.

Tax authority holds workshop for Japanese companies in Saudi Arabia

  • ZATCA has conducted more than 250 workshops since the beginning of 2021, targeting all categories related to its business from various commercial sectors
RIYADH: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has held an awareness workshop for Japanese companies working in Saudi Arabia that are subject to tax regulations.

The workshop, which was held at the authority’s headquarters in Riyadh, addressed the role of the designated manager in supporting taxpayers by following up and processing their cases.

It also covered the manager’s role in promoting awareness of the procedures and initiatives provided by the authority.

The workshop was attended by the Japanese Ambassador to the Kingdom Iwai Fumio and the vice governor of operations at the authority, Abdullah Al-Sadhan.

ZATCA has conducted more than 250 workshops since the beginning of 2021, targeting all categories related to its business from various commercial sectors. The authority’s workshops are designed to educate taxpayers in the business who are subject to tax regulations and to facilitate cross-border trade.

During this workshop, ZATCA reviewed the transaction pricing system in the Kingdom and the mechanism for submitting documents.

It also discussed the procedures for examination, objections and settlements from the date of initiating the case until its closure, as well as the collection procedures and the submission of explanatory decisions.

The awareness workshop also highlighted the authority’s initiatives for facilitating cross-border trade, which are based on the importance of ensuring the speed and flexibility of customs procedures for clearing imports and all associated logistics services.

The workshop also touched on the definition of electronic invoicing and its basic requirements.

Deal brings new life to Saudi Arabia’s past

  • The agreement opens the door for a new era of tourism, with the Kingdom recognized globally for its heritage sites, handcrafts and future archaeological excavations within the royal reserve
RIYADH: The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority recently signed a joint agreement with the Saudi Heritage Commission that seeks to preserve the Kingdom’s cultural inheritance.
Programs and collective projects will be launched as a part of the memorandum of understanding to help protect and register cultural heritage sites.
The agreement will encourage the finding of archaeological remains and renovation of cultural heritage sites.
Exchanging information on cultural heritage will be an important feature for the drafting of reports and recommendations. Events and workshops related to the subject will also be held.
The agreement opens the door for a new era of tourism, with the Kingdom recognized globally for its heritage sites, handcrafts and future archaeological excavations within the royal reserve.
Both parties are expected to cooperate in restoring and consolidating architectural elements on royal reserve sites.
Other royal reserves in the Kingdom are likely to forge similar agreements with the Ministry of Culture to protect cultural and historical sites within their boundaries.
Recently, the Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority distributed more than 500,000 wild seeds to visitors to the International Exhibition and Forum on Afforestation Technologies in Riyadh.
The authority’s pavilion intended to highlight its role in environmental preservation, natural sustainability, the fight against desertification and the process of restoring environmental balance through the development and expansion of vegetation cover.

Somalia PM honors Saudi aid agency KSrelief for distinguished humanitarian efforts

RIYADH: Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble awarded the country’s Medal of Honor to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the Kingdom’s SPA news agency reported on Friday.
The award was given in recognition for the center’s “distinguished efforts, rapid response, and interventions in providing urgent humanitarian and relief assistance to the displaced and those affected by drought in Somalia,” the most recent was securing and distributing 2,838 tons of food baskets, benefiting 254,184 individuals.
Yousef Al-Rahma, director of KSrelief’s branch in Africa, received the medal.
The prime minister also presented the Medal of Honor to the Kingdom’s ambassador to Somalia, Ahmed bin Mohammed Saleh Al-Mawlid, in recognition of the efforts of the former Saudi ambassador Dr. Mohammed Abdulghani Khayat.
The premier also held talks with Al-Mawlid and Al-Rahma, where they discussed humanitarian and relief affairs and ways to enhance cooperation.
He extended his thanks and appreciation to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and KSrelief for the overall assistance provided to Somalia, “which embodied the depth of the good relations between the two countries.”
Al-Mawlid thanked the prime minister and the Somali government for the honor, stressing the Kingdom’s continued support for the Somalia people in various fields.

Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Meshal Alhalafi — a rising star at DGDA

  • In addition to his full-time job at DGDA, Alhalafi enjoys working as a freelance photographer and videographer for several major Saudi brands
Meshal Alhalafi is currently working as external communications specialist at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority.

In his current role, Alhalafi is overseeing the organization's planning, creation, and publication of content on DGDA platforms as well as maintaining a collaborative relationship with the external entities.

Alhalafi started working with the DGDA in September 2019 as a production officer. He was responsible for documenting key events such as the royal inauguration ceremony to launch DGDA and the Kingdom's G20 presidency dinner at At-Turaif and many more prestigious events arranged by DGDA.

In 2020 he was promoted to be a senior production officer at the authority, and oversaw the photography, videography, editing, and archiving tasks.

In addition to his full-time job at DGDA, Alhalafi enjoys working as a freelance photographer and videographer for several major Saudi brands.

Alhalafi received a bachelor’s degree in languages and translations from Imam Mohammed bin Saud Islamic University in Riyadh.

He did a general diplomatic course at Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies, and a monitoring and media follow-up course from the same institute.

