Saudi Exchange to remain closed for six days starting July 7 for Eid Al Adha

RIYADH: The Saudi Exchange announced that the market will remain closed almost for a week following the end of the trading day on July 6 for the Eid Al Adha holidays.
Trading will resume on July 13, according to a statement.
RIYADH: On a macro level, Egypt is studying the establishment of small nuclear reactors to produce energy. On a micro level, Italy’s Eni has won a stake in the $29 billion Qatari project to expand the production of natural gas.
Looking at the bigger picture:
Through a micro lens:
This comes amidst an escalating energy crisis in Europe and rising oil prices.
A recession in the United States is not “inevitable,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday, just days after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates, raising fears of an economic contraction.
“I expect the economy to slow” as it transitions to stable growth, she said on ABC’s “This Week,” but “I don’t think a recession is at all inevitable.”
The US economy has recovered strongly from the damage wrought by Covid-19, but soaring inflation and supply-chain snarls exacerbated by the war in Ukraine have increased pessimism.
Wall Street stocks tumbled after the US central bank on Wednesday raised the benchmark borrowing rate by 0.75 percentage points, the sharpest rise in nearly 30 years.
And economists see worrying signs that consumer confidence is weakening, with people beginning to hold off on vacation plans, dining out or doing home repairs.
Yellen conceded that “clearly inflation is unacceptably high,” attributing it partly to the war in Ukraine, which has pushed up energy and food prices.
But she said she did not believe that “a dropoff in consumer spending is the likely cause of a recession.”
Yellen argued that the US labor market is “arguably the strongest of the postwar period” and she predicted that the pace of inflation would slow in coming months.
She acknowledged, however, that as Fed chair Jerome Powell works to control inflation while preserving labor-market strength, “That’s going to take skill and luck.”
Soaring gas prices — at some $5 a gallon, they have roughly doubled in a few years — are a pressing concern for many Americans.
Asked about proposals for a temporary suspension in federal gas taxes, Yellen expressed openness.
US President Joe Biden “wants to do anything he possibly can to help consumers,” she said. “And that’s an idea that’s certainly worth considering.”
As to whether Biden might move further to lower consumer prices by lifting tariffs on Chinese goods, Yellen demurred.
Reworking the Donald Trump-era tariffs “is something that’s under consideration,” she said.
“I don’t want to get ahead of where the policy process is.”
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also added that some tariffs on China inherited from the administration of former President Donald Trump served “no strategic purpose” and added that President Joe Biden was reviewing them as a way to bring down inflation.
Another Biden administration official, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, added that the president was also evaluating a pause on federal gas tax as an option to bring down prices.
The comments from the officials on Sunday come as the Biden administration struggles to tackle inflation and record high gasoline prices.
“President Biden is reviewing tariff policy toward China,” Yellen said in an interview on Sunday with ABC News.
“We all recognize that China engages in a range of unfair trade practices that is important to address but the tariffs we inherited, some serve no strategic purpose and raise cost to consumers,” she added. She did not list any specific tariffs and declined to say when the Biden administration may make a decision.
Biden has said he is considering removing some of the tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods by his predecessor in 2018 and 2019 amid a bitter trade war between the world’s two largest economies.
Granholm told CNN that a pause on federal gas tax was “not off the table.”
BEIJING: China’s May gasoline exports fell 45.5 percent from a year earlier and diesel exports plunged 92.7 percent despite stalling domestic demand, as companies ran short of export quotas, Chinese customs data showed on Saturday.
China exported 840,000 tons of gasoline last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed, down from 1.55 million tons in May 2021 and 980,000 tons in April.
Diesel exports sank to 120,000 tons from 1.68 million tons a year earlier and 530,000 tons the previous month.
LNG imports slide
China’s imports of liquefied natural gas dropped 28 percent on the year to 4.93 million tons, with year-to-date imports down 19.6 percent as consumers shied away from spot purchases in the face of hefty import costs.
Pipeline gas imports, primarily from Turkmenistan and Russia, jumped 26 percent on-year to a record 4.15 million tons, exceeding 4 million tons for only the second time after reaching that level in December.
Imports during the first five months were up 11.3 percent year-on-year to 18.42 million tons, data showed.
China’s JD.com posts slowest growth ever
China’s e-commerce giant JD.com recorded a 10.3 percent increase in sales over the 18 days to Sunday during the first major shopping festival since a recent COVID-19 outbreak, the firm said, sharply down from the 2021 event’s growth of 27.7 percent.
This year’s figure was the slowest for the retailer, showing how consumer appetite in the world’s second-largest economy has been shriveled by lockdowns to halt the omicron variant of coronavirus and slowing economic conditions.
Chinese shoppers purchased 379.3 billion yuan ($56.48 billion) of goods on JD’s platform over the “618” period, it said on its official WeChat account.
“We are further improving delivery services in urban and rural areas,” it added in a statement, referring to efforts during the event that built on its supply chain infrastructure and digital intelligence technology.
The 618 event is China’s second-largest shopping festival after Singles Day in November and was initiated in 2004 to mark JD.com’s founding anniversary.
(With inputs from Reuters)
DUBAI: The UAE’s commitment to climate action with a pledge of 187 billion dirhams ($50 billion) is yet another milestone in its long history, according to Minister of Climate Change and the Environment Mariam bint Mohammed Al-Mheiri.
Due to the future-oriented vision of its wise leadership, he said the UAE has joined the ranks of countries that are at the forefront of the fight against climate change.
The UAE has introduced multiple roadmaps along the way to reinforce its commitment to climate action and the Paris Agreement.
Among these are the UAE Hydrogen Leadership Roadmap, which seeks to position the country as a world leader in producing and exporting green and blue hydrogen, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategy.
MBank and ADX sign agreement to facilitate IPO subscriptions
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange has signed an agreement with UAE’s Al Maryah Community Bank to facilitate subscription of initial public offering while streamlining the process of obtaining a National Investor Number.
The deal will allow customers to create a NIN digitally and self-subscribe to IPOs on the ADX using MBank’s mobile app and online channels.
During the past year, ADX has expanded its product offerings to include exchange-traded funds, derivatives, and special purpose acquisition companies. With IPOs and listings and increased demand from international investors, the exchange’s market capitalization exceeded 2 trillion dirhams ($544.2 million), the press release added.
Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Sunday that the ceiling for exports will reach 3.8 million barrels per day in June and 3.85 million bpd in July.
He also told reporters that Iraq is 100 percent committed to its participation in OPEC.
The Iraqi oil ministry has said that average crude exports reached 3.3 million bpd in May.
Also, Abdul Jabbar stated that Iraq would implement a ruling from its federal court in February in which it deemed a Kurdish oil and gas law unconstitutional.
In February, Iraq’s federal court deemed an oil and gas law regulating the oil industry in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional and demanded that Kurdish authorities hand over their crude supplies.
Abdul Jabbar added that Iraq's Basra Oil Company will acquire the biggest share in Exxon Mobil's stake in the southern West Qurna 1 oilfield after approving the 2022 budget.
Iraq's oil ministry formally asked to purchase U.S. energy giant.
Exxon's shares in the oilfield in May 2021, which is one of the world's largest with recoverable reserves estimated at more than 20 billion barrels.