TASI ends in green, remains at one of lowest levels since January: Closing bell

At Monday’s close, the Tadawul All Share Index added 0.55 percent to 11,361, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 1.45 percent to 21,042.
Updated 18 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Updated 18 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index struggled to regain momentum at Monday’s closing bell. Despite ending in green, it remained at one of its lowest levels since January.

This was in response to aggressive interest rate hikes around the globe, causing investors to be alarmed about the economy.

At Monday’s close, the Tadawul All Share Index added 0.55 percent to 11,361, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 1.45 percent to 21,042.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. soared 10 percent, leading the market gainers; Arab Sea Information System Co. plunged 9.99 percent, leading the fallers.

Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. fell 2.55 percent, following the signing of an agreement to purchase 40 percent of Cashew Payments Holding Ltd.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged up 1.09 percent, while Alinma Bank increased 0.46 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, ended Monday’s trading down 0.14 percent.

The Saudi Electricity Co. climbed 3.12 percent,  following the appointment of Khalid Hamad Algnoon as CEO.

The Saudi Airlines Catering Co. fell 0.79 percent, following the announcement that its accumulated losses have decreased to 19.3 percent of capital.

Both telecom giants stc and Zain KSA declined 0.10 percent and 1.93 percent, respectively.

The energy market saw Brent crude traded at $113.30 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $109.98 a barrel, as of 3:23 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks interest rates Inflation

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble surged on Monday to a near seven-year high against the dollar on Moscow Exchange, supported by capital controls and the promise of upcoming month-end tax payments, as the government presented its new budget, according to Reuters.

By 1219 GMT, the rouble soared 1.2 percent to 55.75 against the dollar, earlier touching 55.44, its strongest mark since early July 2015.

It had gained 0.6 percent to 58.49 against the euro, edging closer to its strongest level in nearly five years of 57.10 hit in May.

The rouble, which has become the world’s best-performing currency this year, is steered by Russia’s high proceeds from commodity exports and a sharp drop in imports along with a ban on households withdrawing their foreign currency savings.

Top policymakers used Russia’s annual economic forum in St. Petersburg last week to highlight the rouble’s recent strength. There are concerns this could weigh on the economy as it tips into recession amid harsh sanctions over what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said the rouble was overvalued and industry would be more comfortable if it fell to between 70 to 80 against the US dollar.

The active discussion about a “fair” rouble shows there are concerns about the current level’s impact on the budget and imports, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

Polevoy said it also showed the effectiveness and merits of Russia’s budget rule, suspended since 2020, which caps Russia’s budget spending, linking it to its non-oil and gas revenues, while channelling extra oil and gas revenues into its rainy-day fund.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Monday said the fiscal rule should be designed to help build up reserves and stabilize the rouble.

This week the rouble could extend gains as companies will need to pay taxes, for which export-focused firms usually convert their dollar and euro revenues.

“Exporters will likely begin to ramp up their FX sales this week, as they have around 1 trillion roubles ($18.91 billion) in tax and dividend payments looming later in the month,” said SberCIB Investment Research in a note.

“We still think the local currency may be able reach the 50 mark versus both the dollar and the euro by the end of the month, as offers of hard currency will continue to outweigh demand.”
Russian stock indexes were mixed, lacking momentum.

The dollar-denominated RTS index slid 0.2 percent to 1,312.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2 percent higher at 2,358.8 points. 

Topics: rouble Russia

Updated 33 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 33 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Contractors from across the world are gearing up to submit bids for NEOM’s 60 kilometer corridor that connects The Line with the project’s industrial city OXAGON, according to MEED. 

The last date for bid submission is Sept 11. 

According to the MEED report, some of the prospective bidders for the project include Spain’s Acciona, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Khifa Contracting, Al-Yamama Co., Nesma & Partners, Italy’s Webuild, South Korea’s Samsung C&T, and China’s PowerChina. 

OXAGON is also known as the New Industrial City, or NIC. The upcoming project includes the design and building of a 60-kilometer-long infrastructure corridor running south from The Line at Neom City Station through Neom Bay Mansions, Neom Bay airport and on to NIC.

Topics: NEOM OXAGON

Updated 38 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 38 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province municipality is offering over 230 permanent and temporary investment opportunities for entrepreneurs in various cities and governorates.

The offerings are out of 400 opportunities that are part of the municipality plan in 2022, according to a statement. 

Investment opportunities involve different areas, including medical cities, commercial and entertainment centers, sports centers, warehouses, restaurants and gas stations, Fahad Al-Juberi, mayor of the Eastern Province, said. 

He said these offerings aim to revitalize the economy, boost the tourism sector and support investors to achieve financial sustainability. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia investments Eastern Province

Updated 4 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 4 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports grew 147,000 barrels per day in April to 7.38 million, according to the latest monthly data released by the Joint Organisations Data Initiative.

This is the highest monthly level of volume since March 2020 when the Kingdom’s exports were 7.39 million bpd.

Exports of crude rose by 2 percent in April from 7.24 million bpd in March 2022.

Year-on-year, the Kingdom's shipments of crude abroad surged by 1.97 million bpd — an increase of 36.5 percent.  

As for the production of crude, in April it grew by 141,000 bpd to 10.44 million bpd. Production rose by 1.4 percent from 10.3 million bpd in March.

Topics: Saudi curde export Oil Production jodi

Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization has awarded the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co., also known as SALIC, a contract to import 300,000 tons of wheat from November 2022 to January 2023. 

The cargo constitutes the second batch of wheat purchased from Saudis who invested in agricultural assets abroad, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Contracts for the final batch will be awarded in July. 

SAGO Gov. Ahmad Al-Fares explained the amount awarded represents 20 percent of the total amount allocated to investors abroad.

Owned by the Public Investment Fund, SALIC was established in 2011 to secure food supplies for the Kingdom.

SAGO is working to finalize long-term contracts — no less than six months — to ensure there is no shortage of grain supplies, Al-Eqtisadiah quoted an official as saying.

Khaled Al-Mashaan, director of institutional communication, told the newspaper that the Kingdom’s wheat supplies will not be affected by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Under normal circumstances, the Saudi authorities ensure that the strategic stocks of this commodity are not less than four month but in light of the current global situation, the grains organization is taking measures to enhance the strategic storage of wheat.

Al-Mashaan said the storage capacity of the established wheat silos amount to about 3.5 million tons, which is equal to the Kingdom’s annual consumption. He said SAGO also procures wheat from local farmers. 

However, there are certain conditions, Al-Mashaan added. He said the qualified farmers should grow wheat for five years and a maximum of 1.5 million tons per year at prices determined by the grains organization set in accordance with the international markets.

The official said so far SAGO has purchased more than 250,000 tons of wheat from local farmers. In addition, the organization also procures about 700,000 tons from Saudi investors abroad.

He said the purchase price of local wheat for this season will be SR1,700 ($453) per ton.

Topics: SAGO SALIC wheat imports food security strategic reserves

