Bahrain's GDP growth at 5.5% in Q1 2022 — state news agency

Bahrain's GDP growth at 5.5% in Q1 2022 — state news agency
Aerial view of architecture and newly constructed areas in Manama, Bahrain (Shutterstock)
June 20 : Bahrain's gross domestic product grew 5.5 percent year on year at constant prices in the first quarter of 2022, the state news agency reported on Monday citing country's cabinet meeting.

The non-oil economy recorded growth of 7.8 percent in the same period.

RIYADH: Saudi National Building and Marketing Co. has hired Yaqeen Capital as its financial advisor for its switch from Nomu to the main market, TASI, according to a bourse filing.

The company, which designs and installs metal, glass, and iron, saw its shares close almost flat at SR288 ($76.8) on Monday's trading session. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's main index struggled to regain momentum at Monday's closing bell. Despite ending in green, it remained at one of its lowest levels since January.

This was in response to aggressive interest rate hikes around the globe, causing investors to be alarmed about the economy.

At Monday's close, the Tadawul All Share Index added 0.55 percent to 11,361, while the parallel market, Nomu, rose 1.45 percent to 21,042.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. soared 10 percent, leading the market gainers; Arab Sea Information System Co. plunged 9.99 percent, leading the fallers.

Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. fell 2.55 percent, following the signing of an agreement to purchase 40 percent of Cashew Payments Holding Ltd.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom's largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged up 1.09 percent, while Alinma Bank increased 0.46 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, ended Monday's trading down 0.14 percent.

The Saudi Electricity Co. climbed 3.12 percent,  following the appointment of Khalid Hamad Algnoon as CEO.

The Saudi Airlines Catering Co. fell 0.79 percent, following the announcement that its accumulated losses have decreased to 19.3 percent of capital.

Both telecom giants stc and Zain KSA declined 0.10 percent and 1.93 percent, respectively.

The energy market saw Brent crude traded at $113.30 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude reached $109.98 a barrel, as of 3:23 p.m. Saudi time.

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble surged on Monday to a near seven-year high against the dollar on Moscow Exchange, supported by capital controls and the promise of upcoming month-end tax payments, as the government presented its new budget, according to Reuters.

By 1219 GMT, the rouble soared 1.2 percent to 55.75 against the dollar, earlier touching 55.44, its strongest mark since early July 2015.

It had gained 0.6 percent to 58.49 against the euro, edging closer to its strongest level in nearly five years of 57.10 hit in May.

The rouble, which has become the world's best-performing currency this year, is steered by Russia's high proceeds from commodity exports and a sharp drop in imports along with a ban on households withdrawing their foreign currency savings.

Top policymakers used Russia's annual economic forum in St. Petersburg last week to highlight the rouble's recent strength. There are concerns this could weigh on the economy as it tips into recession amid harsh sanctions over what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said the rouble was overvalued and industry would be more comfortable if it fell to between 70 to 80 against the US dollar.

The active discussion about a "fair" rouble shows there are concerns about the current level's impact on the budget and imports, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

Polevoy said it also showed the effectiveness and merits of Russia's budget rule, suspended since 2020, which caps Russia's budget spending, linking it to its non-oil and gas revenues, while channelling extra oil and gas revenues into its rainy-day fund.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Monday said the fiscal rule should be designed to help build up reserves and stabilize the rouble.

This week the rouble could extend gains as companies will need to pay taxes, for which export-focused firms usually convert their dollar and euro revenues.

"Exporters will likely begin to ramp up their FX sales this week, as they have around 1 trillion roubles ($18.91 billion) in tax and dividend payments looming later in the month," said SberCIB Investment Research in a note.

"We still think the local currency may be able reach the 50 mark versus both the dollar and the euro by the end of the month, as offers of hard currency will continue to outweigh demand."
Russian stock indexes were mixed, lacking momentum.

The dollar-denominated RTS index slid 0.2 percent to 1,312.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2 percent higher at 2,358.8 points. 

RIYADH: Contractors from across the world are gearing up to submit bids for NEOM's 60 kilometer corridor that connects The Line with the project's industrial city OXAGON, according to MEED. 

The last date for bid submission is Sept 11. 

According to the MEED report, some of the prospective bidders for the project include Spain's Acciona, Saudi Arabia's Al-Khifa Contracting, Al-Yamama Co., Nesma & Partners, Italy's Webuild, South Korea's Samsung C&T, and China's PowerChina. 

OXAGON is also known as the New Industrial City, or NIC. The upcoming project includes the design and building of a 60-kilometer-long infrastructure corridor running south from The Line at Neom City Station through Neom Bay Mansions, Neom Bay airport and on to NIC.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province municipality is offering over 230 permanent and temporary investment opportunities for entrepreneurs in various cities and governorates.

The offerings are out of 400 opportunities that are part of the municipality plan in 2022, according to a statement. 

Investment opportunities involve different areas, including medical cities, commercial and entertainment centers, sports centers, warehouses, restaurants and gas stations, Fahad Al-Juberi, mayor of the Eastern Province, said. 

He said these offerings aim to revitalize the economy, boost the tourism sector and support investors to achieve financial sustainability. 

