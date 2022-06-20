Saudi Arabia, Indonesia discuss boosting relations

RIYADH: The Saudi-Indonesian Parliamentary Friendship Committee of the Shoura Council has held a meeting in Riyadh.
The meeting was chaired by Osamah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, member of the council and head of the committee, with Abdulaziz Ahmad, Indonesian ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
The head of the committee praised the relations between the two countries in all fields, mainly those related to the parliamentary work between the Shoura Council and the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly, stressing ways to further enhance ties.
The Indonesian ambassador commended the level of distinguished relations between the Kingdom and Indonesia, referring to the significance of enhancing joint action in parliamentary fields and exchanging visits by officials of the two institutions and parliamentary friendship committees.
Saudi development program in Yemen begins work on school in Taiz
The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen said the twelve-classroom facility aims to provide access to quality education in the city
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: A Saudi development program in Yemen has laid the foundation stone for a new educational institution in Taiz, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen said the twelve-classroom facility aims to provide access to quality education in the city.
The new school is now part of 207 projects or initiatives provided by the SDRPY in seven vital sectors across Yemen.
The program’s educational projects include the building and restoring of schools and universities. Work on Saba University is among the notable projects of the program, which has also built 23 schools and a center for gifted students.
Other initiatives include the provision of 26 buses and the distribution of 548,852 textbooks.
Saudia provides new luggage transport service for Hajj pilgrims
The services are part of a new initiative from Saudia to ensure smooth travel arrangements for visiting pilgrims and limit overcrowding and long waits in the airport during baggage and check-in procedures
Updated 21 June 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Saudia is offering a new luggage service for its Hajj customers traveling on international flights, collecting luggage from their hotel or other accommodation in Makkah and Madinah 24 hours before their departure, and delivering it to the correct airport baggage center before they arrive.
It allows passengers to travel easily without worrying about carrying around their luggage after their pilgrimage. The airline is also issuing Hajj pilgrims’ boarding passes and luggage tags to eliminate hold-ups during check-in.
The services are part of a new initiative from Saudia to ensure smooth travel arrangements for visiting pilgrims and limit overcrowding and long waits in the airport during baggage and check-in procedures.
Customers wishing to take advantage of the free offer can use WhatsApp and email to do so.
Travelers from Makkah should coordinate with travel groups by email at [email protected] and through the WhatsApp service on +966515223812.
Travelers from Madinah can contact Saudia through [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +966515223813 to collect their luggage.
Saudia has also launched an awareness campaign to aid pilgrims through customs and airline regulations when traveling home.
It gives baggage claim and delivery procedure information through signs posted in 20 international and domestic stations, hotels, campsites, and holy sites in Makkah and Madinah.
The signs feature pictures and information in six different languages.
The regulations concern items not allowed in carry-on luggage, including Zamzam water, bags with loose or long straps, irregular shaped or damaged boxes, and ensuring that luggage is in good condition for travel by being organized and packed with caution.
Saudia has added flights to ensure transport across the Kingdom and around the world. It is part of the airline’s efforts to make Hajj and Umrah trips as convenient as possible for its passengers.
Saudi visit a sign of 'optimism and hope,' says Egyptian minister of international cooperation
Dr. Rania Al-Mashat hails Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s tour as ‘extremely significant’
Updated 21 June 2022
NOOR NUGALI
CAIRO: The Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman is on a tour of the Middle East, where he will visit Egypt before continuing on to Jordan and Turkey. The upcoming visit's discussions will cover fields of economy, tourism and bilateral investment.
Arab News was granted an extensive interview with Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, who described the relations between the two countries “a very strategic one.”
She said: “It’s a very old one. And every time there’s a summit, there’s always a sense of optimism and hope, and alignment when it comes to the debate on the future.”
She added that the visit is “extremely significant.”
Al-Mashat said: “The other point is, this visit is coming at a time when the global situation is very complicated. It’s very challenging. There are winners, there are losers. There are concerns that everybody is thinking about: The world’s economic growth, the world’s employment, the world’s inflation. So such a summit is one that I think involves a lot of anticipation. But, as happened with previous visits, there’s always outcomes which are very favorable for both nations.”
Egypt is president and host of the UN Climate Change Conference COP 27, which will be held in November. Al-Mashat said that Egypt, as host, will continue the goals laid out at last year’s COP 26 conference held in Scotland. “We want this COP to be one of implementation. There were many pledges made in Glasgow,” she says.
She added that there are three key items on the agenda: “First, of course, Egypt as president is impartial. But adaptation and resilience are extremely important. And this has become even more so with what’s happening globally, given what we’re seeing with respect to food security, and what we’re seeing with respect to how food is related to any vulnerability, including issues related to water. Egypt being in Africa, adaptation and resilience for Africa is quite significant. So that’s going to be an opportunity.”
COP 27 being presided over by an African country also holds great significance for Al-Mashat. “The voice of the (Global) south is more prominent in G20, as well as from Indonesia, another country from the south. So between the G20 and COP 27, two big nations, two voices, will speak on behalf of middle-income countries, on behalf of developing economies,” she said.
Al-Mashat added that the goal of the upcoming conference will be shifted from the making of pledges to implementation. “Implementation here includes how we can see all the commitments when it comes to financing, making their ways to investable projects in middle-income countries and low-income countries, in countries that are not just focusing on mitigation, but on adaptation, given the climate risks related to water scarcity and desertification, which is also a big risk for countries.”
On the topic of Gulf bilateral joint committees, Al-Mashat said that “there are discussions always around different types of strategic investments.
“So, what we saw during the months of March and April were directions in line with what Egypt wants to do when it comes to opening up the private sector more to foreign investments.”
Gulf investment in Egypt is a very strong sign of confidence, said Al-Mashat, adding that Gulf countries’ prioritization of diversification of the economy, purchasing power and technology is good news for the continual development of foreign investment in Egypt.
“Gulf investments are always looking for good opportunities, and it also opens the door for other investors. So it’s a very favorable step forward,” she said.
Arab tourists, especially those from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations, could also play a vital role in Egypt’s economy. The number of Russian and Ukrainian tourists — who make up 40 percent of beach holidaymakers in Egypt, according to the Ministry of Tourism — has declined since the start of the war in Ukraine.
However, Al-Mashat said that an “influx of tourists coming from Europe, other than Russia and Ukraine, has been extremely favorable and positive.”
As the world slowly recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, “everybody wants to travel,” Al-Mashat added.
“Different countries have been seeing a surge, of course, relatively speaking to before, when it comes to tourism. On that front, there has been some mitigation of the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict,” she said, adding that markets other than Ukraine and Russia have helped alleviate the drop in the numbers of tourists.
Although the number of European tourists has been particularly high, Arab tourists in Egypt still play a big role, “particularly visitors from Saudi and from the Gulf, which will hopefully continue,” Al-Mashat added.
Before the pandemic, Saudi Arabia ranked fifth in terms of numbers of tourists visiting Egypt. Being a female minister in the Arab world is no easy task.
However, Al-Mashat has gracefully climbed the ranks in leadership positions in distinguished economic institutions, first obtaining her master’s degree and Ph.D in economics from the University of Maryland, College Park.
She worked as the adviser to the chief economist of the IMF from 2016 to 2018, after which she became Egypt’s first female minister of tourism in January 2018. Her journey to becoming one of the most influential women in Egypt’s economy did not stop there, as she was appointed minister of international cooperation in December 2019.
As for the future, Al-Mashat said: “I don’t know what the next step is. But I know that in whatever one is doing, now, we try and address any challenges and any issues to always move forward in a positive manner, and try to accomplish and achieve this for both men and women.
“Have faith and stay positive and optimistic as much as possible, because each one of us has many who are looking up to them or trying to find strength in what they do. So we should not wane or feel beaten up, despite our world looking like a very tough place now.”
Al-Mashat said that she believes in “the power of collaboration and the power of cooperation, and the power of trying to do things together to be able to overcome whatever negative risks we all might be facing today.”
Relations between Saudi Arabia and Egypt have been strong, with special significance for the Arab world. The two nations have historically regarded one another as important allies to the region, a policy that goes back to May 7, 1936, when Egypt officially recognized the Saudi state.
The two nations have grown stronger and established close diplomatic ties over the years, overcoming obstacles and differences even during turbulent periods.
The Saudi ambassador to Egypt Osama bin Ahmed Nugali, wrote in Arab News: “Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Cairo on Monday to meet President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is an extension of an uninterrupted path of strategic cooperation and consultation.”
“The crown prince’s visit cements and celebrates the bonds that have grown only stronger throughout the years,” the envoy added.