Oil Updates — Crude rises; Petrobras CEO resigns; Norway oil union leader happy with wage deal
Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras CEO Jose Mauro Coelho has resigned. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Oil prices rose 1 percent on Tuesday, clawing back more of last week’s losses as investors focused on tight supplies of crude and fuel products rather than concerns about a recession dampening demand going forward.

Brent crude futures rose $1.08, or about 1 percent, to $115.21 a barrel at 0400 GMT, adding to a 0.9 percent gain on Monday. The benchmark contract fell 7.3 percent last week in its first weekly fall in five.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for July, which expires later on Tuesday, rose to $112.01 a barrel, up $2.45, or 2.2 percent, from Friday’s close. There was no settlement on Monday, which was a US public holiday. WTI dropped 9.2 percent last week.

The more-active WTI contract for August CLc2 was up $2.12 at $110.11 a barrel.

Petrobras CEO resigns

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Monday that its chief executive Jose Mauro Coelho has resigned. 

The company also added that an interim CEO will now be appointed for the board’s consideration.

Norway oil union leader hopeful of averting strike 

The leader of a Norwegian oil workers’ union said on Monday a wage deal struck with oil companies “had a lot of good things” and that he hadn’t heard negative feedback from members, suggesting it could get approval and strike action would be averted.

Two of the three unions that negotiated the agreement earlier this month are seeking approval from their members before they formally endorse it. If they don’t, a strike could hit petroleum output.

Norway is Western Europe’s largest oil and gas producer.

Audun Ingvartsen, leader of the Lederne union, said he personally thought the offer, which he said gave a pay rise of between 4 percent and 4.5 percent and includes extra benefits, had positive elements.

“The deal has a lot of good things,” he said in an interview. “Hopefully, our members will say yes, and there will be no strike ... I haven’t heard much of negative reaction,” he said.

“If it’s a big ‘No’, then we will, of course, have to listen to our members.”

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Norway deal Strike Russia

Saudi Arabia’s open banking program fuels fintech growth in the region

On may 24, the Saudi Cabinet approved KSA’s financial technology strategy to modernize the payment sector as part of Vision 2030
On may 24, the Saudi Cabinet approved KSA’s financial technology strategy to modernize the payment sector as part of Vision 2030
Updated 21 June 2022
Nour El Shaeri & Rayana Alqubali

  • The Kingdom saw a 37% increase in active fintech firms in 2021 compared to the year before, says a report
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is poised to become a regional fintech hub with the launch of open banking last month. The concept provides seamless digital banking solutions to all stakeholders, besides reducing operational costs of traditional banking.

On May 24, the Saudi cabinet approved the Kingdom’s financial technology strategy to modernize the payment sector as part of Vision 2030’s Financial Sector Development Program.

Speaking about the program, Talat Zaki Hafiz, economist and financial analyst, told Arab News that the program has three main pillars.

“One of these pillars is to improve the banking and the financial sector to support the private sector, the second level pillar is to improve and enhance the capital markets, and the third pillar is to encourage the individual investment and financial planning,” said Hafiz.

He added that the approval of the strategy is set to push things forward for the fintech sector as the Kingdom is planning to digitalize at least 70 percent of financial transactions by 2030.

“We have an excellent technical and payment system in the Kingdom, one of the best in the world, one of the best in the G20, supporting such a move.

 “We are considered a youthful society with 60 percent or more of our people below 30 years of age benefitting the strategy,” he said.

We have an excellent technical and payment system in the Kingdom, one of the best in the world.

Talat Zaki Hafiz, Analyst

Hafiz added: “We are the highest per capita in using technological advancement communication tools such as Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. So that again would give us support to where we are heading with such strategies.”

The launch of Open Banking in the Kingdom is expected to speed up the pace of fintech development, which is clearly aligned with the Fintech Saudi initiative.

“We thank the cabinet for approving fintech as a new pillar of the Financial Sector Development Program. Fintech Saudi is keen on executing the strategy and making the Kingdom a leading fintech nation,” a Fintech Saudi representative told Arab News.

The Fintech Saudi initiative was launched by the Saudi Central Bank and the Capital Market Authority in 2018 to support the sector’s growth and create a regional financial tech hub.

The Kingdom saw a 37 percent increase in active financial technology companies in 2021 compared to the year before, according to a Fintech Saudi report.

International companies are also realizing the financial transition in the Kingdom and are planning to invest in the fintech sector in Saudi Arabia.

World Bank Group’s arm International Finance Corp. also recently evinced interest in investing in the Kingdom’s emerging financial technology sector.

“IFC has been supporting fintech for more than a decade worldwide. So, we have that core of expertise, both centrally and distributed through experts in our different hubs. And definitely, we see a lot of promise here,” IFC’s Regional Vice President Hela Cheikhrouhou told Arab News.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Fintech Saudi

Oil swings higher as tight supplies overshadow demand destruction

Updated 20 June 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices swung higher in volatile trading on Monday, as traders focused on tight supplies over slowing global economic growth.

Brent crude futures settled up $1.01, or 0.9 percent, at $114.13 a barrel. The global benchmark tumbled 7.3 percent last week for its first weekly fall in five.

US West Texas Intermediate crude last traded up 61 cents, or 0.56 percent, at $110.17 in subdued trade on the Juneteenth US holiday. Front-month prices slumped 9.2 percent last week for the first decline in eight weeks.

“We’ve got two really competing narratives happening,” said Houston oil consultant Andrew Lipow. “One is sanctions on Russian supplies (supporting prices). On the other hand, we see the high prices resulting in some demand destruction.”

Brent prices on Monday touched their lowest in a month before recovering.

“Supplies will remain tight and continue supporting high oil prices. The norm for ICE Brent is still around the $120-mark,” said PVM analyst Stephen Brennock.

“The bullish case remains far more convincing,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Western sanctions have reduced access to oil from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a “special operation.”

Analysts and investors said they believe a recession is more likely after the US Federal Reserve approved on Wednesday the largest interest rate increase in more than a quarter of a century to contain a surge in inflation.

Similar tightening approaches by the Bank of England and Swiss National Bank last week ensued.

“Friday’s steep price fall can be seen as a delayed reaction to the concerns about recession that have already been weighing on the prices of other commodities for some time,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

While China’s crude oil imports from Russia in May soared 55 percent from a year earlier to a record high, displacing Saudi Arabia as the top supplier, China’s export quotas have resulted in declining oil product shipments.

Tight refined products markets have supported oil prices.

Analysts expect limited summer increases from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known collectively as OPEC+.

Libya’s oil production has remained volatile following blockades by groups in the country’s east, with its output most recently pegged at 700,000 per day.

Meanwhile, prospects are dwindling for Iranian sanctions relief that could result in a meaningful increase in the country’s crude exports.

There has been some mitigation for tight supply with the release of strategic petroleum reserves, led by the US. Weekly crude output in the US, the world’s top producer, has also returned to pre-pandemic levels as the rig count slowly grows.

Topics: Oil OPEC OPEC+ Russian-Ukraine conflict WTI Brent Russia

Saudi entrepreneurs get $27b funding as SMEs grow by 15% in Q1

Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi entrepreneurs received funding worth SR100.02 billion ($27 billion) in the first quarter as the number of small and medium-size businesses operating in the Kingdom rose by 15 percent, according to a government report.

The number of SMEs in the Kingdom increased to 755,979 in the first three months of the year from 650,550 a year ago, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, also known as Monsha’at, said in its “SME Monitor” quarterly report.

The SMEs received the funds through Monsha’at services led primarily by its Kafalah program, which guaranteed SR64.6 billion in secured loans to entrepreneurs. 

“SMEs must have their basic needs fulfilled,” Saleh Alrasheed, the governor of Monsha’at, said in a statement. 

“They need streamlined bureaucracy, lower fees, and the ability to compete in the market. We are ensuring that SMEs get the support they need and that growth is transformed into sustainable business models.”

Topics: SMEs monsha'at Saudi Arabia funding Investment

Biden says decision on pause on federal gasoline tax could come by end of week

Updated 20 June 2022
Reuters

REHOBOTH BEACH: US President Joe Biden said on Monday that a decision on whether to pause a federal gasoline tax could come by the end of this week, as the US struggles to tackle soaring gasoline prices and inflation, now at its highest in 40 years.

Speaking a day after Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the president was evaluating pausing the tax temporarily, Biden told reporters: “Yes, I am considering it. I hope I have a decision based on data I am looking for by the end of the week.”

Granholm told CNN on Sunday the president was evaluating a pause on federal gas tax to bring down prices, adding that such a move was “not off the table.”

The pause of the federal gasoline tax is among various options being considered by the Biden administration to control inflation and surging gas prices.

The president also said his team will be sitting down with oil and gas companies to get answers. “I want an explanation from them on why they are not refining more oil,” he said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday some tariffs on China inherited from the administration of former President Donald Trump served “no strategic purpose” and added that Biden was considering removing them too as a way to bring down inflation. 

Biden said on Saturday he was in the process of making up his mind on easing US tariffs on China and planned to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon.

Biden also reiterated on Monday that he felt a US recession was not inevitable, adding he had spoken to former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers who told NBC News on Sunday he expected a recession.

Whether the US, the world’s largest economy, will slip into a recession has been a growing concern for chief executives, the Federal Reserve, and the Biden administration.

The surge in inflation has made hawks of nearly all Federal Reserve policymakers, only one of whom dissented earlier this week against what was the central bank’s biggest rate increase in more than a quarter of a century.

Topics: Biden US gasoline Inflation oil and gas taxation

NRG Matters: China’s coal imports from Russia jump 51%; Philippines to boost renewables capacity

Updated 20 June 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: On a macro level, China’s thermal coal imports from Russia have jumped 51 percent in May, while the Philippines is seeking to expand its renewables capacity to meet energy demands. 

Zooming in, Swedish Volvo Trucks reported that it has started to test vehicles that use “fuel cells powered by hydrogen,” with a range that could extend to as much as 1,000 km. 

Looking at the bigger picture:

• China’s thermal coal imports from Russia have jumped 51 percent in May, compared to the previous month, Reuters reported. 

This happens as buyers snapped up the attractively priced fuel ahead of anticipated strong demand in summer.

• Solar Philippines, the country’s largest solar company, has submitted energy contract offers that would potentially amount to 9 terawatt-hours a year and enable around 10 gigawatts of solar projects, if approved.

This happens as the Philippines steps up its efforts in expanding the nation’s renewables capacity as it seeks to shift away from coal and help in meeting increasing energy demands, Bloomberg reported. 

Through a micro lens: 

• Abu Dhabi’s Al Seer Marine has acquired two very large crude carriers for its growing fleet, with a total value of 404 million dirhams ($110 million).

Each of the crude oil tankers have a carrying capacity in the upper range of 320,000 deadweight tonnage, allowing for crude oil cargo, provisions, lubricant and fuel, Trade Arabia reported.  


• Swedish Volvo Trucks has started to test vehicles that use “fuel cells powered by hydrogen,” with a range that could extend to as much as 1,000 kilometers, CNBC reported. 

 

 

Topics: China Russia coal imports Manila Volvo

