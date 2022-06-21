You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi healthcare provider Al Hammadi hikes capital to $427m, appoints CEO

Saudi healthcare provider Al Hammadi hikes capital to $427m, appoints CEO

Saudi healthcare provider Al Hammadi hikes capital to $427m, appoints CEO
The company's shareholders approved a capital increase of 33.33 percent to SR1.6 billion. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2sxew

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi healthcare provider Al Hammadi hikes capital to $427m, appoints CEO

Saudi healthcare provider Al Hammadi hikes capital to $427m, appoints CEO
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al Hammadi Co. for Development and Investment said its general assembly approved its rise of capital and the appointment of a new CEO.

The company's shareholders approved a capital increase of 33.33 percent to SR1.6 billion ($427 million), according to a bourse filing

In a separate statement, the company said that Mohammed Alhammadi will serve as its CEO and managing director.

As part of the changes, Saleh Alhammadi was appointed chairman of the board, whereas, Abdulaziz Alhammadi will take charge as the vice chairman.

Topics: Saudi hospital Capital

Related

Al Hammadi to acquire 35% of Sudair Pharmaceutical
Business & Economy
Al Hammadi to acquire 35% of Sudair Pharmaceutical

Dallah Health ups stake in IMC by $190m in bid to expand its footprint in Jeddah

Dallah Health ups stake in IMC by $190m in bid to expand its footprint in Jeddah
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Dallah Health ups stake in IMC by $190m in bid to expand its footprint in Jeddah

Dallah Health ups stake in IMC by $190m in bid to expand its footprint in Jeddah
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dallah Healthcare Co. is set to increase its ownership in International Medical Center Co. to 27.2 percent by acquiring an additional SR712 million ($190 million) stake in a bid to expand its footprint in Jeddah.

It signed a deal with Kun Investment Holding Co., which held nearly 19 percent of IMC’s capital, to fully transfer its stake to Dallah Health, a bourse filing showed.

Tarek Othman Alkasabi, board chairman at Dallah Health, told Arab News that the acquisition comes as part of the company’s strategy to grow a strong presence in Saudi Arabia both organically and inorganically.

Upon completion of the acquisition by way of a share swap, Dallah Health’s capital will be raised from SR900 million to SR977 million.

He added that Dallah Health is constantly evaluating opportunities that will allow it to bring quality care to the wider Saudi community.

The share swap ratio is 0.54 new shares in Dallah Health for every one share owned in IMC.

Topics: Capital

Commodities Update — Gold edges higher; Wheat drops to 11-week low; Copper edges up ahead of recession fear 

Commodities Update — Gold edges higher; Wheat drops to 11-week low; Copper edges up ahead of recession fear 
Updated 16 min 51 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold edges higher; Wheat drops to 11-week low; Copper edges up ahead of recession fear 

Commodities Update — Gold edges higher; Wheat drops to 11-week low; Copper edges up ahead of recession fear 
Updated 16 min 51 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices edged up on Tuesday as the dollar eased, while investors kept a keen eye on posturing from major central banks on interest rate hikes for a clearer outlook for bullion.

A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced bullion more attractive for buyers holding other currencies.

Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,841.13 per ounce by 0200 GMT, after largely range-bound trading on Monday. US gold futures firmed 0.1 percent to $1,842.90.   

Silver rises

Spot silver rose 0.5 percent to $21.68 per ounce, while platinum climbed 0.7 percent to $937.88. 

Palladium gained 0.7 percent to $1,859.40. 

Grains fall

Chicago wheat futures slid 1.6 percent on Tuesday, with prices dropping to their lowest since early April, as harvest pressure from parts of Europe and North America weighed on the market.

Corn and soybeans fell for a second session to their lowest in almost one week.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 1.6 percent to $10.18 a bushel, as of 0032 GMT. The market dropped to its lowest since April 4 at $10.13 a bushel earlier in the session.

Corn lost 1.4 percent to $7.73-1/2 a bushel and soybeans gave up 1.3 percent to $16.79-3/4 a bushel.

Copper edges higher

London copper prices inched higher on Tuesday, supported by an expected strike in the world’s biggest copper producer Chile and dwindling inventories, although worries over a potential global recession limited gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.1 percent at $8,984 a ton by 0232 GMT, after falling to its lowest since Sept. 21 at $8,830 on Monday.

The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai eased 0.2 percent to $10,252.23 a ton. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: commodities Gold silver CORN Price trading

Oil Updates — Crude rises; Petrobras CEO resigns; Norway oil union leader happy with wage deal

Oil Updates — Crude rises; Petrobras CEO resigns; Norway oil union leader happy with wage deal
Updated 33 min 26 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

Oil Updates — Crude rises; Petrobras CEO resigns; Norway oil union leader happy with wage deal

Oil Updates — Crude rises; Petrobras CEO resigns; Norway oil union leader happy with wage deal
Updated 33 min 26 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Oil prices rose 1 percent on Tuesday, clawing back more of last week’s losses as investors focused on tight supplies of crude and fuel products rather than concerns about a recession dampening demand going forward.

Brent crude futures rose $1.08, or about 1 percent, to $115.21 a barrel at 0400 GMT, adding to a 0.9 percent gain on Monday. The benchmark contract fell 7.3 percent last week in its first weekly fall in five.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for July, which expires later on Tuesday, rose to $112.01 a barrel, up $2.45, or 2.2 percent, from Friday’s close. There was no settlement on Monday, which was a US public holiday. WTI dropped 9.2 percent last week.

The more-active WTI contract for August CLc2 was up $2.12 at $110.11 a barrel.

Petrobras CEO resigns

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Monday that its chief executive Jose Mauro Coelho has resigned. 

The company also added that an interim CEO will now be appointed for the board’s consideration.

Norway oil union leader hopeful of averting strike 

The leader of a Norwegian oil workers’ union said on Monday a wage deal struck with oil companies “had a lot of good things” and that he hadn’t heard negative feedback from members, suggesting it could get approval and strike action would be averted.

Two of the three unions that negotiated the agreement earlier this month are seeking approval from their members before they formally endorse it. If they don’t, a strike could hit petroleum output.

Norway is Western Europe’s largest oil and gas producer.

Audun Ingvartsen, leader of the Lederne union, said he personally thought the offer, which he said gave a pay rise of between 4 percent and 4.5 percent and includes extra benefits, had positive elements.

“The deal has a lot of good things,” he said in an interview. “Hopefully, our members will say yes, and there will be no strike ... I haven’t heard much of negative reaction,” he said.

“If it’s a big ‘No’, then we will, of course, have to listen to our members.”

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC Norway deal Strike Russia

Related

Oil Updates — Crude edges down on global economic worries; Libya oil output rises; Iraq to implement federal court rule on Kurdish oil 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude edges down on global economic worries; Libya oil output rises; Iraq to implement federal court rule on Kurdish oil 
Oil Updates — Crude slumps; Russia says cutting oil production would have risks; Sinopec fire kills one 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude slumps; Russia says cutting oil production would have risks; Sinopec fire kills one 

Saudi Arabia’s open banking program fuels fintech growth in the region

On may 24, the Saudi Cabinet approved KSA’s financial technology strategy to modernize the payment sector as part of Vision 2030
On may 24, the Saudi Cabinet approved KSA’s financial technology strategy to modernize the payment sector as part of Vision 2030
Updated 35 min 46 sec ago
Nour El Shaeri & Rayana Alqubali

Saudi Arabia’s open banking program fuels fintech growth in the region

On may 24, the Saudi Cabinet approved KSA’s financial technology strategy to modernize the payment sector as part of Vision 2030
  • The Kingdom saw a 37% increase in active fintech firms in 2021 compared to the year before, says a report
Updated 35 min 46 sec ago
Nour El Shaeri & Rayana Alqubali

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is poised to become a regional fintech hub with the launch of open banking last month. The concept provides seamless digital banking solutions to all stakeholders, besides reducing operational costs of traditional banking.

On May 24, the Saudi cabinet approved the Kingdom’s financial technology strategy to modernize the payment sector as part of Vision 2030’s Financial Sector Development Program.

Speaking about the program, Talat Zaki Hafiz, economist and financial analyst, told Arab News that the program has three main pillars.

“One of these pillars is to improve the banking and the financial sector to support the private sector, the second level pillar is to improve and enhance the capital markets, and the third pillar is to encourage the individual investment and financial planning,” said Hafiz.

He added that the approval of the strategy is set to push things forward for the fintech sector as the Kingdom is planning to digitalize at least 70 percent of financial transactions by 2030.

“We have an excellent technical and payment system in the Kingdom, one of the best in the world, one of the best in the G20, supporting such a move.

 “We are considered a youthful society with 60 percent or more of our people below 30 years of age benefitting the strategy,” he said.

We have an excellent technical and payment system in the Kingdom, one of the best in the world.

Talat Zaki Hafiz, Analyst

Hafiz added: “We are the highest per capita in using technological advancement communication tools such as Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. So that again would give us support to where we are heading with such strategies.”

The launch of Open Banking in the Kingdom is expected to speed up the pace of fintech development, which is clearly aligned with the Fintech Saudi initiative.

“We thank the cabinet for approving fintech as a new pillar of the Financial Sector Development Program. Fintech Saudi is keen on executing the strategy and making the Kingdom a leading fintech nation,” a Fintech Saudi representative told Arab News.

The Fintech Saudi initiative was launched by the Saudi Central Bank and the Capital Market Authority in 2018 to support the sector’s growth and create a regional financial tech hub.

The Kingdom saw a 37 percent increase in active financial technology companies in 2021 compared to the year before, according to a Fintech Saudi report.

International companies are also realizing the financial transition in the Kingdom and are planning to invest in the fintech sector in Saudi Arabia.

World Bank Group’s arm International Finance Corp. also recently evinced interest in investing in the Kingdom’s emerging financial technology sector.

“IFC has been supporting fintech for more than a decade worldwide. So, we have that core of expertise, both centrally and distributed through experts in our different hubs. And definitely, we see a lot of promise here,” IFC’s Regional Vice President Hela Cheikhrouhou told Arab News.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Fintech Saudi

Related

Special Flights from Gulf countries have surpassed pre-COVID levels in some destinations, says IATA VP
Business & Economy
Flights from Gulf countries have surpassed pre-COVID levels in some destinations, says IATA VP
Mideast aviation sector’s net losses to narrow to $1.9bn in 2022, IATA forecasts
Business & Economy
Mideast aviation sector’s net losses to narrow to $1.9bn in 2022, IATA forecasts

Oil swings higher as tight supplies overshadow demand destruction

Oil swings higher as tight supplies overshadow demand destruction
Updated 20 June 2022
Reuters

Oil swings higher as tight supplies overshadow demand destruction

Oil swings higher as tight supplies overshadow demand destruction
Updated 20 June 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices swung higher in volatile trading on Monday, as traders focused on tight supplies over slowing global economic growth.

Brent crude futures settled up $1.01, or 0.9 percent, at $114.13 a barrel. The global benchmark tumbled 7.3 percent last week for its first weekly fall in five.

US West Texas Intermediate crude last traded up 61 cents, or 0.56 percent, at $110.17 in subdued trade on the Juneteenth US holiday. Front-month prices slumped 9.2 percent last week for the first decline in eight weeks.

“We’ve got two really competing narratives happening,” said Houston oil consultant Andrew Lipow. “One is sanctions on Russian supplies (supporting prices). On the other hand, we see the high prices resulting in some demand destruction.”

Brent prices on Monday touched their lowest in a month before recovering.

“Supplies will remain tight and continue supporting high oil prices. The norm for ICE Brent is still around the $120-mark,” said PVM analyst Stephen Brennock.

“The bullish case remains far more convincing,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Western sanctions have reduced access to oil from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a “special operation.”

Analysts and investors said they believe a recession is more likely after the US Federal Reserve approved on Wednesday the largest interest rate increase in more than a quarter of a century to contain a surge in inflation.

Similar tightening approaches by the Bank of England and Swiss National Bank last week ensued.

“Friday’s steep price fall can be seen as a delayed reaction to the concerns about recession that have already been weighing on the prices of other commodities for some time,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

While China’s crude oil imports from Russia in May soared 55 percent from a year earlier to a record high, displacing Saudi Arabia as the top supplier, China’s export quotas have resulted in declining oil product shipments.

Tight refined products markets have supported oil prices.

Analysts expect limited summer increases from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known collectively as OPEC+.

Libya’s oil production has remained volatile following blockades by groups in the country’s east, with its output most recently pegged at 700,000 per day.

Meanwhile, prospects are dwindling for Iranian sanctions relief that could result in a meaningful increase in the country’s crude exports.

There has been some mitigation for tight supply with the release of strategic petroleum reserves, led by the US. Weekly crude output in the US, the world’s top producer, has also returned to pre-pandemic levels as the rig count slowly grows.

Topics: Oil OPEC OPEC+ Russian-Ukraine conflict WTI Brent Russia

Related

Mideast oil refinery expansions could help ease diesel crisis: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Mideast oil refinery expansions could help ease diesel crisis: Bloomberg

Latest updates

Saudi healthcare provider Al Hammadi hikes capital to $427m, appoints CEO
Saudi healthcare provider Al Hammadi hikes capital to $427m, appoints CEO
Dallah Health ups stake in IMC by $190m in bid to expand its footprint in Jeddah
Dallah Health ups stake in IMC by $190m in bid to expand its footprint in Jeddah
Commodities Update — Gold edges higher; Wheat drops to 11-week low; Copper edges up ahead of recession fear 
Commodities Update — Gold edges higher; Wheat drops to 11-week low; Copper edges up ahead of recession fear 
Oil Updates — Crude rises; Petrobras CEO resigns; Norway oil union leader happy with wage deal
Oil Updates — Crude rises; Petrobras CEO resigns; Norway oil union leader happy with wage deal
US Navy, Iran have tense encounter in Strait of Hormuz
US Navy, Iran have tense encounter in Strait of Hormuz

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.