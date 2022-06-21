Kuwait investing to meet any OPEC output increase

You are here

Updated 21 June 2022
Reuters

DOHA: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation chief said on Tuesday the Gulf producer had the capacity to reach its OPEC quota and was moving to its first offshore production as it invests to meet future oil demand.

“We are making the investments necessary to ensure that we can meet any new increases in terms of allocations and also in terms of demand,” Sheikh Nawaf Saud al-Sabah said on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum organised by Bloomberg in Doha.

“We always like to maintain spare capacity about 10% to 15% above where we need to be just in case of supply disruptions around the world,” he said.

Kuwait received its first offshore rig a week ago and it will be ready to begin drilling soon, he said without giving a precise timescale.

“We’ve been producing onshore for almost 90 years now and now we’re moving on to the offshore for the first time,” he said. “We should have good news on that sometime soon.”

Kuwait is producing around 3.5 million barrels a day (bpd) and hopes to reach 4 million bpd by 2025.

On Kuwait’s new 615,000 bpd refinery, Sheikh Nawaf said he expected it to reach full capacity around the end of the year.

“We’ve already worked in the commissioning stages. The hydrocarbons are in the system. It’s a hot site now,” he said.

Originally designed to produce low sulphur fuel oil for power generation in Kuwait, much its production has been made available to the international market after the Gulf state secured enough gas for its own needs.

“Right now there is a tremendously good market for fuel oil, and whether it’s bunker or diesel or whatnot. And we’ll we’ll use that. We will supply the world with that.”

There are no plans to list units of KPC for now, but already monetising pipelines is a possibility.

“We looked at what Aramco and ADNOC have done, in terms of pipelines for example. It’s not something that’s completely off the table for us, it’s something that we’re looking at,” he said. 

Saudi, Egyptian energy ministers review progress on $1.8bn electrical interconnection project

Saudi, Egyptian energy ministers review progress on $1.8bn electrical interconnection project
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi, Egyptian energy ministers review progress on $1.8bn electrical interconnection project

Saudi, Egyptian energy ministers review progress on $1.8bn electrical interconnection project
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz on Monday held a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Shaker in Cairo to follow up on the progress on the electrical interconnection project between the two countries.

Last October, Saudi Arabia and Egypt signed contracts for a $1.8 billion electricity interconnection project that ensures an exchange of 3,000 MW of electricity.

The meeting was part of the official visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Egypt, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed aspects of cooperation in the fields of renewable energy and hydrogen.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power announced an investment worth $1.5 billion in a wind power plant in Egypt as the company expands its horizons in renewable energy.

The deal will see ACWA Power develop, build, and operate the 1,100 MW wind farm located in the Gulf of Suez in Egypt.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt Power grid project

Saudi Islamic finance firm Nayifat names new acting CEO

Saudi Islamic finance firm Nayifat names new acting CEO
Updated 13 min ago
Arab News

Saudi Islamic finance firm Nayifat names new acting CEO

Saudi Islamic finance firm Nayifat names new acting CEO
Updated 13 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Nayifat Finance Co. has named Chan Kok Veng as its acting CEO following a formal approval by its board.

The decision was taken after Abdulmohsen Abdulrahman Musaed Al-Sowailem stepped down as CEO, according to a bourse filing.

The appointment will take effect on June 23.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Nayifat CEO

Saudi Arabia stops privatization of SWCC, moves its assets to PIF-owned company

Saudi Arabia stops privatization of SWCC, moves its assets to PIF-owned company
Updated 4 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia stops privatization of SWCC, moves its assets to PIF-owned company

Saudi Arabia stops privatization of SWCC, moves its assets to PIF-owned company
Updated 4 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has deactivated the decision to privatize Saline Water Conversion Corp. and transfer its direct and indirect assets to Water Solutions Co., which is fully owned by the Public Investment Fund.

Based in Riyadh, the SWCC is responsible for desalination of seawater and supplying various regions in the Kingdom with desalinated water.

In a tweet following the announcement, Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli said that the decision will enhance the level of services, and add to sustainability as well as enable investments in the water sector.

He also described the decision as a turning point for the sector. 

 

 

In an earlier interview with Arab News, SWCC Governor revealed that the firm will open six desalination plants by 2024 in a phased manner, beginning with the launch of two plants by late 2022.

Abdullah Al Abdulkarim added that these plants would be established across various cities of the Kingdom, including Al-Shuqaiq, Al-Shoaiba, Jubail, and Alkhobar.

Responding to the latest decision, the SWCC governor told Arab News that it will help SWCC enhance its services within the Kingdom, thus gradually allowing it to become a global champion.

Talking about the progress of SWCC in the last four years, he said: “SWCC in the last four years has made very good progress in terms of enhancing the technology, adapting new technologies, and building new plants which will increase the production capacity.” 

He added: “Today we are producing 5.9 million cubic meter a day. And there, there are six plants under construction where it’s at the capacity of 3 million cubic meter.” 

He also added that SWCC aims to decommission more thermal plants to embrace RO technology, which is more environmentally friendly and cost-efficient. 

About a possible IPO in the future, he said: “SWCC will not tend to IPO. We will move the assets to Water Solutions Co., and it will turn into IPO. SWCC will remain a government agency. We should revisit the bylaw first like and find the right mandate for the circuit in the future.”

The official also added that he is currently the deputy chairman and managing director of Water Solutions Co., and made it clear that the company is looking for a suitable candidate for the post of CEO. 

Earlier this year, Al Abdulkarim revealed the firm is close to reducing its carbon emissions by 60 percent.

Saline Water Conversion Corp is the largest desalination company in the world.

Topics: Saline Water Conversion Corp.

Saudi Cabinet gives green light to Bank of Jordan to open branches in the Kingdom 

Saudi Cabinet gives green light to Bank of Jordan to open branches in the Kingdom 
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet gives green light to Bank of Jordan to open branches in the Kingdom 

Saudi Cabinet gives green light to Bank of Jordan to open branches in the Kingdom 
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has given a green light to the Bank of Jordan to open branches in the Kingdom to practice banking activities, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Listed on the Amman Stock Exchange, the Bank of Jordan was founded in 1960 and it operates over 100 branches in the country. 

 

Topics: Bank of Jordan

IT consulting firm Saudi Networkers to proceed with IPO for 25% stake 

IT consulting firm Saudi Networkers to proceed with IPO for 25% stake 
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

IT consulting firm Saudi Networkers to proceed with IPO for 25% stake 

IT consulting firm Saudi Networkers to proceed with IPO for 25% stake 
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Networkers Services Co., a Riyadh-based technical consulting services provider, said it intends to proceed with an initial public offering for a 25 percent stake.

Looking to float 1.5 million shares on Saudi Arabia’s parallel stock market Nomu, the company has hired Aldukheil Financial to advise on the IPO, according to a statement.

Derayah capital will act as the lead manager of the offering, which will be confined to qualified investors and will open for subscription starting July 24 until July 28.

Aldukheil Financial said the offer price will be determined and disclosed prior to the subscription period.

Saudi Networkers share sale comes at a time when the region, especially Saudi Arabia, is witnessing an IPO boom buoyed by rising oil prices.

Topics: IT Saudi IPO TASI NOMU

