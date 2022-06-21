You are here

Belgium takes back mothers and children from Syria
The children will remain under medical observation for a while. (AP)
AP

Belgium takes back mothers and children from Syria
  • The federal prosecutor’s office said it’s the second repatriation operation of this kind
  • All the women on the latest flight have been given sentences in Belgium of up to five years in jail and were arrested upon arrival
AP

BRUSSELS: Belgium’s judicial authorities said on Tuesday they have repatriated six women of Belgian citizenship who were held in a Syrian detention camp for foreigners affiliated with Daesh, along with 16 children.
The federal prosecutor’s office said it’s the second repatriation operation of this kind after the one that took place in July 2021, when Belgian authorities took back six mothers and 10 children.
Federal prosecutor Frederic Van Leeuw told a news conference that the children were born between 2010 and 2019 and were immediately separated from their mothers upon arrival at the Melsbroek Air Base.
“Among them is an orphan of a Belgian father,” he said. “These children were immediately taken into care by the competent youth services and prosecutors.”
The transfer from Syria was made possible by a decision last year by the Belgian governement to allow the return of mothers who clearly expressed the wish to return, and who have clearly distanced themselves from extremist ideology.
Van Leeuw said DNA tests were carried out to properly identify the link between the mothers and the children who returned Tuesday.
All the women on the latest flight have been given sentences in Belgium of up to five years in jail and were arrested upon arrival. Their children will remain under medical observation for a while.
“Then, an appropriate framework will be put in place on a case-by-case basis,” Van Leeuw said. “Everyone will understand that it is important to respect the privacy of children and those around them, so that ... their integration can take place in all serenity.”
Federal police commissioner Marc De Mesmaeker said the children were escorted to Belgium in “the best possible way.” He said they were accompanied by people speaking their language throughout the stressful journey and were given food, clothes and toys.
Van Leeuw said the repatriation operation, which was carried out in cooperation with local authorities, took place in the Roj Camp in northeast Syria. It is home to some 2,500 women and children.
Van Leeuw said there are a few Belgian women left in Syria, but not in the Roj camp. He estimated that between 10 and 15 Belgian men are in prison in the country. Belgium is not trying to bring them back home.
Under the Belgian doctrine, returning children home is being done for humanitarian reasons. But repatriation operations of women are also as a matter of national security since it’s easier to monitor people who have spent time in Syria when they are on home soil.
Since the war in Syria began in 2011, several hundred Belgians have traveled to conflict zones in Iraq and Syria to join terror groups. Belgium has also been hit by several terror attacks in the past decade, including suicide bombings in 2016 that killed 32 people and wounded hundreds more in the Brussels subway and airport.

Britons adopting Pakistani children ‘stuck’ due to visa delays

Britons adopting Pakistani children ‘stuck’ due to visa delays
Arab News

Britons adopting Pakistani children 'stuck' due to visa delays
  • Waiting times double as government department struggles with Ukraine crisis pressure
Arab News

LONDON: British couples adopting children in Pakistan have been left stuck in the country due to visa processing delays caused by the sudden Ukraine refugee crisis, the Guardian reported.

The British newspaper found that Home Office visa delays were part of “wider failings” in processing, with families seeking adoption around the world prevented from returning to the UK.

One Briton, stranded in Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, since November, told the paper: “It’s 37 degrees here, there are shortages of gas and water, and the electricity goes off for several hours a day. I’m afraid to go outside because of the kidnapping risk and political instability here.

“I’ve been here since November. Getting our baby took three weeks, then we applied for her visa on Jan. 18. Initially, the Home Office told us it would be 12 weeks — that was 21 weeks ago.

“My older son misses nursery, my husband is at work in the UK, my father is sick and I can’t be with him, and my employer wants to know when I’m coming back.

“I can’t put into words how difficult this is. I’m so stuck, and the Home Office is not responding. I might as well be talking to a tree. We have made at least five complaints, and other families in a similar position have made many as well,” she said.

Sixteen weeks after they applied for a visa for their adoptive child, they received a letter from the Home Office saying waiting times were expected to double for family visas.

It said: “Due to the humanitarian crisis caused by the invasion of Ukraine, UKVI (UK Visas and Immigration) is prioritizing Ukraine visa scheme applications. We have therefore made the decision to temporarily amend our marriage and family service standard to 24 weeks from … 12 weeks.”

Because Britain does not have a bilateral adoption agreement with Pakistan, British families or individuals seeking adoption secure legal guardianship of the child before traveling back to formalize the process in the UK.

The Department of Education vets prospective adoptive parents, but the Home Office is responsible for visas.

Satwinder Sandhu, chief executive officer of the Center for Adoption, told the Guardian: “We have many families waiting months longer than they used to, and we understand the Ukraine war has put much pressure on an already fragile system.

“For adopters who are legally approved and had children placed, applications for visas should be fairly unproblematic. All children needing adoption have experienced trauma, separation, and loss, and they should be able to travel to their new homes in England without delay.”

The adoptive mother that the Guardian spoke to said: “Our babies have been through the trauma of separation from their original parent, and we need to get out of this situation.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are prioritizing Ukraine Family Scheme, and Homes for Ukraine applications in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine, so applications for study, work, and family visas have taken longer to process.

“UKVI are working to reduce the current processing times as quickly as possible.”

Protesters attack Yoga Day event in Maldives

Protesters attack Yoga Day event in Maldives
Reuters

Protesters attack Yoga Day event in Maldives
  • Crowd stormed stadium where more than 150 people were celebrating International Day of Yoga
  • Protesters brandished placards proclaiming yoga was against tenets of Islam
Reuters

MALE: Police in the Maldives used tear gas and pepper spray to control a crowd of people who disrupted a yoga event organized by the Indian High Commission, or embassy, in the capital Male on Tuesday morning, an organizer said.
The crowd stormed a stadium where more than 150 people, including diplomats and government officers, were taking part in an event celebrating International Day of Yoga, attacking participants and vandalising the property, one of the organizers, who did not want to be named because he was not authorized to speak with the media, told Reuters.
Earlier, the protesters brandished placards proclaiming that yoga was against the tenets of Islam.
Islam is the state religion in the Maldives, a group of islands in the Indian Ocean with a population of about half a million.
Police responded with anti-riot measures and later used pepper spray and tear gas to control the crowd and secure the area, Superintendent of Police Fathmath Nashwa told Reuters.
Six people have been arrested in connection with the incident, Nashwa said.
Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said a police investigation into the incident had begun.
“This is being treated as a matter of serious concern and those responsible will be swiftly brought before the law,” Solih said on Twitter.

Emmanuel Macron rejects PM resignation ahead of talks on France deadlock

Emmanuel Macron rejects PM resignation ahead of talks on France deadlock
AFP

Emmanuel Macron rejects PM resignation ahead of talks on France deadlock
  • Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne blamed by some analysts for heading a lackluster campaign
AFP
PARIS: French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne offered her resignation to President Emmanuel Macron in the wake of the ruling party losing its majority in elections, but the head of state turned it down, the presidency said on Tuesday.
Macron believes the government needs to “stay on task and act” and the president will now seek “constructive solutions” to the political deadlock in talks with opposition parties, said a presidential official, who asked not to be named.

At least 2 injured in violent attack in Sweden, one arrested

At least 2 injured in violent attack in Sweden, one arrested
At least two people were injured in a violent attack in Vasteras in Sweden. (File/AFP)
Reuters

At least 2 injured in violent attack in Sweden, one arrested
  • Police in a statement said a sharp object had been used and that the attack had been classified as attempted murder
Reuters

COPENHAGEN: Two people were wounded in an attack in the Swedish town of Vasteras on Tuesday, police said, adding that one person had been arrested.
Police in a statement said a sharp object had been used and that the attack had been classified as attempted murder.
Swedish daily Aftonbladet, citing unnamed sources, reported that the victims were stabbed with a knife.
Police said the attack took place in central Vasteras, about 90 km (56 miles) west of Stockholm. 

South Korea space rocket launch successfully puts satellites in orbit

South Korea space rocket launch successfully puts satellites in orbit
AFP

South Korea space rocket launch successfully puts satellites in orbit
  • South Korea’s space program “has taken a giant leap forward” with the launch, says minister
  • The country will launch Moon orbiter in August
AFP

SEOUL: South Korea said Tuesday it had successfully launched its homegrown space rocket and placed a payload into orbit in a “giant leap” for the country’s quest to become an advanced space-faring nation.
The Korea Satellite Launch Vehicle II, nicknamed Nuri and emblazoned with the South Korean flag, lifted off at 4:00pm (0700 GMT) from the launch site in Goheung on the southern coast, trailing a column of flame.
All three stages of the rocket worked, taking it to its target altitude of 700 kilometers (430 miles), and it successfully separated a performance verification satellite and put it into orbit, Seoul said.
South Korea’s space program “has taken a giant leap forward,” said Lee Jong-ho, minister of science and technology, adding he declared the mission a success.
“South Korea has now become the seventh nation in the world to launch a space vehicle with homegrown technology,” he said, adding the government would continue its quest to become “an advanced space-faring nation.”
South Korea will launch a Moon orbiter in August, Lee added.
The Tuesday test, South Korea’s second test launch of its homegrown space rocket, comes eight months after the first test failed to put a dummy satellite into orbit.
In the first test last October, all three stages of the rocket worked with the vehicle reaching an altitude of 700 kilometers, and the 1.5-ton payload separating successfully.
But it failed to put a dummy satellite into orbit after the third-stage engine stopped burning earlier than scheduled.
In Tuesday’s test, in addition to a dummy satellite, Nuri carried a rocket performance verification satellite and four cube satellites developed by four local universities for research purposes.
The three-stage Nuri rocket has been a decade in development at a cost of 2 trillion won ($1.5 billion).
It weighs 200 tons and is 47.2 meters (155 feet) long, fitted with a total of six liquid-fueled engines.
In Asia, China, Japan and India all have advanced space programs, and the South’s nuclear-armed neighbor North Korea was the most recent entrant to the club of countries with their own satellite launch capability.
Ballistic missiles and space rockets use similar technology and Pyongyang put a 300-kilogram (660-pound) satellite into orbit in 2012 in what Washington condemned as a disguised missile test.
South Korea becomes the seventh nation — not including North Korea — to have successfully launched a one-ton payload on their own rockets.
The South Korean space program has a mixed record — its first two launches in 2009 and 2010, which in part used Russian technology, both ended in failure.
The second one exploded two minutes into the flight, with Seoul and Moscow blaming each other.
Eventually a 2013 launch succeeded, but still relied on a Russian-developed engine for its first stage.
“The fact that we now have our own space rocket means we will be able to test and verify technologies needed for space exploration projects down the road,” Bang Hyo-choong, professor of aerospace engineering at KAIST, told the Yonhap News Agency.
The satellite launch business is increasingly the preserve of private companies, notably Elon Musk’s SpaceX, whose clients include the US space agency NASA and the South Korean military.
The Tuesday test looks set to bring South Korea closer to achieving its space ambitions, including a plan to land a probe on the Moon by 2030.
South Korea plans to conduct four more such test launches by 2027.

