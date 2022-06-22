You are here

  • Home
  • Messaging app Telegram: few paid subscribers needed to cover costs

Messaging app Telegram: few paid subscribers needed to cover costs

Messaging app Telegram: few paid subscribers needed to cover costs
(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/68ft6

Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

Messaging app Telegram: few paid subscribers needed to cover costs

Messaging app Telegram: few paid subscribers needed to cover costs
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

The Telegram messaging app, used by a wide range of Russian and Ukrainian officials during the war, only needs a small number of paid subscribers to cover its costs, founder Pavel Durov said on Tuesday.
Telegram Premium service users will get a higher limit for chats, media and file uploads, Durov said on June 10, noting that paid subscriptions would ensure the app remains funded primarily by users and not advertisers.
“The beauty of Telegram Premium is that if just 2.5 percent to 3 percent of our users sign up for this subscription, Telegram will cover its costs, supported purely by its users,” he said on Telegram on Tuesday.
“This will herald a new, user-centric era in the history of social media services.”
Telegram and Signal have signed up more messaging users due to growing concerns about privacy on larger rival WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms Inc. Telegram has 500 million monthly active users and is one of the 10 most downloaded apps in the world, according to its website.

Topics: Telegram

Related

Telegram joins program from Brazil’s Electoral Court to fight fake news
Media
Telegram joins program from Brazil’s Electoral Court to fight fake news
Last apps standing? Telegram, WhatsApp duck Russia bans
Media
Last apps standing? Telegram, WhatsApp duck Russia bans

Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple

Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple

Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
  • Introducing such a device would put Apple in direct competition with Meta, which has staked its future on the growth of the metaverse
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

Meta, Microsoft and other tech giants racing to build the emerging metaverse concept have formed a group to foster development of industry standards that would make the companies’ nascent digital worlds compatible with each other.
Participants in the Metaverse Standards Forum include many of the biggest companies working in the space, from chip makers to gaming companies, as well as established standards-setting bodies like the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), the group said in an statement announcing its creation on Tuesday.
Conspicuously missing from the member list for now however is Apple, which analysts expect to become a dominant player in the metaverse race once it introduces a mixed reality headset this year or next.
Gaming companies Roblox and Niantic also were not included among the forum’s participants, nor were emerging crypto-based metaverse platforms like The Sandbox or Decentraland.
Apple has not yet publicly acknowledged plans for a headset, although it has reportedly given its board a sneak peek of the product, according to Bloomberg. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the new metaverse forum.
Introducing such a device would put Apple in direct competition with Meta, which has staked its future on the growth of the metaverse and invested heavily in hardware to make its vision of interconnected virtual worlds a reality.
Meta, known as Facebook until it changed its name as part of its metaverse pivot last year, has disclosed plans for a mixed-reality headset code-named “Cambria” to be released this year.
Apple has been heavily involved in creating web standards such as HTML5 in the past. For three-dimensional content in the metaverse, Apple worked with Pixar on the “USDZ” file format and with Adobe to ensure it supported the format.
Neil Trevett, an executive at chip maker Nvidia who is chairing the Metaverse Standards Forum, said in a statement to Reuters that any company is welcome to join the group, including participants from the crypto world.
The forum aims to facilitate communication between a variety of standards organizations and companies to bring about “real-world interoperability” in the metaverse, he said, without addressing how Apple’s absence would affect that goal.

Topics: Meta Apple Metaverse

Related

66% people globally expect metaverse to transform their lives: Ipsos survey
Business & Economy
66% people globally expect metaverse to transform their lives: Ipsos survey
UBitc Group subsidiary launches new metaverse project in MENA region 
Business & Economy
UBitc Group subsidiary launches new metaverse project in MENA region 

Fox News parent must face defamation lawsuit over election coverage

Fox News parent must face defamation lawsuit over election coverage
Updated 21 June 2022
Reuters

Fox News parent must face defamation lawsuit over election coverage

Fox News parent must face defamation lawsuit over election coverage
  • Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis is pleased to see that the process of holding Fox accountable is moving forward
Updated 21 June 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: A Delaware judge on Tuesday rejected a motion by the parent of Fox News Network to dismiss Dominion Voting Systems Inc's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit over the network's 2020 presidential election coverage.
Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, who last December said Dominion could sue Fox News Network, said the voting machine company can also sue Fox Corp on a theory it was directly liable for statements on the network.
Fox Corp did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In a statement, Dominion said: "We are pleased to see this process moving forward to hold Fox accountable."
Dominion accused Fox of trying to avoid viewer defections to conservative rivals Newsmax and One America News by amplifying false theories that the company rigged the 2020 election so Republican Donald Trump would lose to Democrat Joe Biden.
Some theories were floated by Trump surrogates like the lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and included claims that votes were changed through algorithms created in Venezuela to rig elections for that country's late president Hugo Chavez.
In court papers, Dominion claimed that Fox Corp, through Chairman Rupert Murdoch and his son Chief Executive Lachlan Murdoch directly participated in, approved and controlled the network's election coverage and its aftermath.
Without ruling on the merits, Davis said the allegations permitted "reasonable" inferences that Fox Corp acted with malice and proximately caused Dominion's alleged damages.
"Dominion has adequately pleaded actual malice with respect to Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch," the judge wrote.
Davis dismissed a related defamation claim against another Fox entity, Fox Broadcasting, for posting the challenged statements on fox.com, citing a lack of evidence that anyone there was "subjectively aware of anything."
Smartmatic, another voting machine company, is also seeking billions of dollars in damages from Fox and various Trump allies it has accused of defamation.
The case is US Dominion Inc et al v Fox Corp, Delaware Superior Court, No. N21C-11-082.

Topics: Fox News 2020 US Election defamation Lawsuit

Related

Prominent Jewish groups and the Auschwitz Museum condemned Logan’s comments, describing them as “shameful.” (File/AFP)
Media
Fox News host criticized for comparing US chief medical adviser to Nazi doctor
A Fox spokesperson noted that the full remark was used when the story was repeated two other times on “Fox & Friends,” and said the one-time edit was made because of time constraints. (File/AFP)
Media
Fox News edits video of Biden to make it seem he was being racially insensitive

Naomi Osaka and LeBron James launch new media company

Naomi Osaka and LeBron James launch new media company
Updated 21 June 2022
Reuters

Naomi Osaka and LeBron James launch new media company

Naomi Osaka and LeBron James launch new media company
  • Along their sports agency named Evolve, Osaka and LeBron partner for the second time to launch a media company that aims to cross cultural barriers
Updated 21 June 2022
Reuters

LONDON:  Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka is launching a new media company in partnership with four-times NBA champion LeBron James aimed at telling stories that cross cultural barriers, the former world number one announced on Tuesday.
Hana Kuma, which translates to “flower bear,” will produce stories that are “culturally specific but universal to all audiences” and already has multiple projects lined up, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
“What excites me is being able to inspire people and tell new stories, particularly ones that I would have wanted to see when I was a kid. I always wanted to kind of see someone like me,” four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka, who has a Haitian father and Japanese mother, told the New York Times.
James and Maverick Carter’s The SpringHill Company will serve as financing, operations and producing partner for Hana Kuma, the paper said.
The production company is the latest project from the 24-year-old Osaka and her long-time agent Stuart Duguid.
The duo also have a sports agency named Evolve, which signed Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios as the first member of their roster on Monday.

Topics: Jame LeBron Naomi Osaka basketball tennis

Related

LeBron James trading card set to fetch millions
Offbeat
LeBron James trading card set to fetch millions
Naomi Osaka brought to tears by heckler at Indian Wells tournament
Sport
Naomi Osaka brought to tears by heckler at Indian Wells tournament

Young people trust YouTubers more than politicians, poll finds

Young people trust YouTubers more than politicians, poll finds
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

Young people trust YouTubers more than politicians, poll finds

Young people trust YouTubers more than politicians, poll finds
  • The study, commissioned by BBC Education, surveyed more than 2,000 teenagers aged between 11
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A new poll has found that teenagers trust social media influencers more than politicians to tell them the truth about the news and current affairs. 

The study, commissioned by BBC Education, surveyed more than 2,000 teenagers aged between 11 and 16 and found that social media is the main source of news for that age group.

“The results show how confused a lot of young people are about where to go to get reliable information. They’re moving away from more traditional news sources but they’re not sure whether what they see and hear in other places can be trusted,” said Helen Foulkes, the head of BBC Education.

When asked who they trusted most to tell the truth about the news, only 1 percent of respondents said that they trusted politicians most, as opposed to 5 percent who said social media influencers. 

The most trusted source of news were parents, with 36 percent of respondents voting for that option.

35 percent of respondents used social media sites, including YouTube, as their main source of news, compared with 9 percent who said news websites and 3 percent who chose newspapers.

TikTok was the most popular platform for accessing news, with 30 percent of respondents saying that it was the first app they used. However, despite its popularity, TikTok scored the lowest in terms of trust, with 31 percent of respondents saying that it was the least-trusted platform. 

TikTok was followed by YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, with 23 percent, 19 percent and 13 percent of respondents selecting that option, respectively. 

Television was the most trusted source of news, amassing more than 74 percent of votes. Meanwhile, 60 percent of respondents voted for radio as a trusted source of news, followed by online news sources and social media with 57 percent and 47 percent, respectively.

The BBC was the most trusted news provider, with 67 percent of respondents saying that they believed news from the broadcaster. 

This was followed by ITV with 65 percent and Channel 4 with 56 percent. Meanwhile, 51 percent of respondents trusted news from YouTube and 50 percent trusted newspapers.

Topics: Social Media Influencers YouTubers

Related

The arrests came the day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) declared social media to be “the main threat to democracy.” (Screenshot/Shutterstock)
Middle-East
Turkish raids target YouTubers who ask public about their financial hardships
Dubai to host Middle East’s biggest eSports, comics and YouTubers’ pop culture festival
Offbeat
Dubai to host Middle East’s biggest eSports, comics and YouTubers’ pop culture festival

Saudi Aramco enters Kantar BrandZ’s Top 20 Most Valuable Global Brands 2022

Saudi Aramco enters Kantar BrandZ’s Top 20 Most Valuable Global Brands 2022
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Aramco enters Kantar BrandZ’s Top 20 Most Valuable Global Brands 2022

Saudi Aramco enters Kantar BrandZ’s Top 20 Most Valuable Global Brands 2022
  • Aramco becomes only Arab brand in the top 20 with a value of over $99 billion
Updated 21 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco, one of the world’s largest integrated energy and chemicals companies, is the highest-placed newcomer on the Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2022 rankings.

With a value of more than $99 billion, it claimed 16th position on the list and is the only Middle Eastern company to earn a place in the Top 20. Since its initial public offering in 2019, Aramco has become one of the biggest publicly traded companies by market capitalization.

Nico Stouthart, a senior partner Kantar’s consulting division in New York, and Aramco client lead, said: “I am excited to see Aramco entering the global BrandZ ranking as the highest newcomer at position 16.

“This is very much in line with their exciting ambition to further drive their global presence by pioneering innovative technologies that will positively impact people and the communities they live in.”

Amol Ghate, managing director of the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan for Kantar’s Insights Division, added: “We are excited to see the first brand born in the region enter the top 20 most valuable brands.”

Apple returned to the top the list with a brand value of more than $947 billion and is on track to become the first trillion-dollar brand, according to Kantar. It added that the brand stands out for its high degree of differentiation and continued diversification across its hardware, software and services portfolio.

Google moved up to second place and was one of the fastest risers in the rankings, increasing its brand value by 79 percent to $819.6 billion. Amazon, the top brand on last year’s list, dropped to third with a brand value of $705.6 billion, an increase of 3 percent.

The list is dominated by media, entertainment and technology businesses, with Microsoft and Chinese multimedia company Tencent completing the top five. The consumer technology sector also saw the highest average growth (46 percent) this year, with Nvidia at No. 11 on the list, IBM at No. 18 and Adobe at No. 19.

Among the social media giants, only Facebook and Instagram made it into the top 20, at No. 8 and No. 20 respectively. In the media and entertainment category, the top three of Google, Facebook and Instagram were followed in the top 10 by YouTube, WeChat, Netflix, Disney, LinkedIn, TikTok and Snapchat.

This year’s list also reflects the relative strength of Chinese brands, two of which made the Top 10: Tencent at No. 5 and Alibaba at No. 9. China was also the only market offering any competition to US brands in the media and entertainment category, with WeChat at No. 5 and TikTok at No. 9. 

Brands with a wide-ranging portfolio must innovate and diversify their offerings to grow, Kantar said, as evidenced by brands such as Apple, Google and Amazon that have expanded their services across technology, entertainment and digital payment.

“Strong brand affinity underpins a customer’s willingness to pay and has never been more important for organizations looking to offset spiking inflation,” said Martin Guerrieria, the head of Kantar BrandZ.

“This year’s results show us the value of continued investment in brand and marketing capabilities as a means of maximizing business returns, irrespective of market conditions.”

The combined value of the world’s Top 100 most valuable brands increased by 23 percent to $8.7 trillion over the past year, Kantar said, highlighting the importance of brand strength in navigating an unsettled global economy.

This year, brands needed to exceed a total valuation of $21.219 billion to earn a place on the list and qualify as one of the world’s biggest brands, a threshold that has increased more than fourfold since the debut of the list in 2006.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Kantar BrandZ Global Brands 2022

Related

Saudi Aramco debuts on Kantar BrandZ’s list of top 100 valuable brands with 16th rank
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco debuts on Kantar BrandZ’s list of top 100 valuable brands with 16th rank
Kantar releases media trends and predictions for 2022
Media
Kantar releases media trends and predictions for 2022

Latest updates

Messaging app Telegram: few paid subscribers needed to cover costs
Messaging app Telegram: few paid subscribers needed to cover costs
Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
Egypt and Saudi Arabia stress importance of upcoming Arab-American Summit in Riyadh
Egypt and Saudi Arabia stress importance of upcoming Arab-American Summit in Riyadh
Saudi boxing authorities expect ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ to fuel big increase in the sport’s popularity
Saudi boxing authorities expect ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ to fuel big increase in the sport’s popularity
New American owner at Lyon aims to spend and chase down PSG
New American owner at Lyon aims to spend and chase down PSG

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.