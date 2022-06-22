Cambodian catches world’s largest recorded freshwater fish

You are here

A team of Cambodian and American scientists and researchers, along with Fisheries Administration officials prepare to release a giant freshwater stingray back into the Mekong River in the northeastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia. (AP)
A team of Cambodian and American scientists and researchers, along with Fisheries Administration officials prepare to release a giant freshwater stingray back into the Mekong River in the northeastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia. (AP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

  • Researchers say it’s the fourth giant stingray reported in the same area in the past two months, all of them females
BANGKOK: The world’s largest recorded freshwater fish, a giant stingray, has been caught in the Mekong River in Cambodia, according to scientists from the Southeast Asian nation and the United States.
The stingray, captured on June 13, measured almost 4 meters (13 feet) from snout to tail and weighed slightly under 300 kilograms (660 pounds), according to a statement Monday by Wonders of the Mekong, a joint Cambodian-US research project.
The previous record for a freshwater fish was a 293-kilogram (646-pound) Mekong giant catfish, discovered in Thailand in 2005, the group said.
The stingray was snagged by a local fisherman south of Stung Treng in northeastern Cambodia. The fisherman alerted a nearby team of scientists from the Wonders of the Mekong project, which has publicized its conservation work in communities along the river.




This handout photo taken on June 14, 2022 and released on June 20 by the US-funded Wonders of the Mekong project shows a 661 pound (300kg) giant freshwater stingray that was caught and released in the Mekong river in Cambodia's Stung Treng province. (AFP)

The scientists arrived within hours of getting a post-midnight call with the news, and were amazed at what they saw.
“Yeah, when you see a fish this size, especially in freshwater, it is hard to comprehend, so I think all of our team was stunned,” Wonders of the Mekong leader Zeb Hogan said in an online interview from the University of Nevada in Reno. The university is partnering with the Cambodian Fisheries Administration and USAID, the US government’s international development agency.
Freshwater fish are defined as those that spend their entire lives in freshwater, as opposed to giant marine species such as bluefin tuna and marlin, or fish that migrate between fresh and saltwater like the huge beluga sturgeon.
The stingray’s catch was not just about setting a new record, he said.
“The fact that the fish can still get this big is a hopeful sign for the Mekong River, ” Hogan said, noting that the waterway faces many environmental challenges.
The Mekong River runs through China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. It is home to several species of giant freshwater fish but environmental pressures are rising. In particular, scientists fear a major program of dam building in recent years may be seriously disrupting spawning grounds.
“Big fish globally are endangered. They’re high-value species. They take a long time to mature. So if they’re fished before they mature, they don’t have a chance to reproduce,” Hogan said. “A lot of these big fish are migratory, so they need large areas to survive. They’re impacted by things like habitat fragmentation from dams, obviously impacted by overfishing. So about 70 percent of giant freshwater fish globally are threatened with extinction, and all of the Mekong species.”
The team that rushed to the site inserted a tagging device near the tail of the mighty fish before releasing it. The device will send tracking information for the next year, providing unprecedented data on giant stingray behavior in Cambodia.
“The giant stingray is a very poorly understood fish. Its name, even its scientific name, has changed several times in the last 20 years,” Hogan said. “It’s found throughout Southeast Asia, but we have almost no information about it. We don’t know about its life history. We don’t know about its ecology, about its migration patters.”
Researchers say it’s the fourth giant stingray reported in the same area in the past two months, all of them females. They think this may be a spawning hotspot for the species.
Local residents nicknamed the stingray “Boramy,” or “full moon,” because of its round shape and because the moon was on the horizon when it was freed on June 14. In addition to the honor of having caught the record-breaker, the lucky fisherman was compensated at market rate, meaning he received a payment of around $600.

Ben Stiller says ‘really tough’ to see Ukraine refugees’ plight

Ben Stiller says ‘really tough’ to see Ukraine refugees’ plight
Updated 21 June 2022
Rueters

Ben Stiller says ‘really tough’ to see Ukraine refugees’ plight

Ben Stiller says ‘really tough’ to see Ukraine refugees’ plight
  • Stiller travelled to Poland and Ukraine over the last few days to meet those who had fled their homes
  • "It's really tough to see and I'm very glad I came to get a different sense that you don't get from just watching television," he said
Updated 21 June 2022
Rueters

LONDON: Actor Ben Stiller, a goodwill ambassador for the UN refugee agency, has said it was “distressing” to hear the experiences of people displaced by the Ukraine conflict, adding he hoped to shine a light on their plight with his visit to the country.
He added that it was crucial for people not to turn away from and lose interest in the war, now that it had been going on for several months.
Stiller, a UNHCR goodwill ambassador, traveled to Poland and Ukraine over the last few days to meet those who had fled their homes since Russia’s invasion began.
“It was definitely a different experience to be here in person and see the effects of the war and see how people are having to cope. It’s distressing to see and hear the experiences that these people have gone through,” Stiller told Reuters in a telephone interview.
“It’s really tough to see and I’m very glad I came to get a different sense that you don’t get from just watching television.”
The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in February, has claimed thousands of civilian lives, displaced millions of Ukrainians and reduced cities to rubble. Moscow says it is involved in a “special military operation” in Ukraine.
During his trip which began in Poland, Stiller visited a UNHCR warehouse in Rzeszow as well as the Medyka border crossing. In Ukraine, he traveled to Lviv, Irpin, which was heavily damaged at the start of the conflict, and Kyiv, where he met President Volodymyr Zelensky, telling him “You’re my hero.”
He has shared pictures of his trip and on Monday put out a message calling for compassion on World Refugee Day. More than 12 million people have fled their homes since the start of the war, according to UNHCR.
“It’s natural for people to want to turn away, especially in a situation like this with a war that has been going on for a while now... while dealing with our own personal issues,” Stiller told Reuters. “But I think it’s also important to be aware of what’s going on in different parts of the world.”
Stiller was appointed a goodwill ambassador in 2018 and has previously met refugees in Germany, Jordan, Guatemala and Lebanon.

Photo of ex-Israeli FM with former Saudi intelligence chief generates headlines ahead of Biden trip

Photo of ex-Israeli FM with former Saudi intelligence chief generates headlines ahead of Biden trip
Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

Photo of ex-Israeli FM with former Saudi intelligence chief generates headlines ahead of Biden trip

Photo of ex-Israeli FM with former Saudi intelligence chief generates headlines ahead of Biden trip
Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A photo of Saudi Prince Turki Faisal Al-Saud and former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni generated headlines ahead of an expected visit by US President Joe Biden to the Middle East.

Livni posted a photo on Sunday of herself standing next to Prince Turki, Saudi Arabia’s former intelligence chief, during a conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

She also wished President Biden luck ahead of his visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The former Israeli top official’s Twitter post generated comments from both ends of the spectrum, with one optimiscally commenting: “We all pray for better future and bright tomorrow between both of us. Amen.”

 

 

Prince Turki is known to be a direct critic of Israel. He recently appeared on Arab News’s Frankly Speaking show and called for sanctions on Israel.

 

The picture of both officials at the Baku conference generated headlines on Israeli newspapers such as The Times of Israel and Jerusalem Post.

 

Video of baby camel roaming inside house draws mixed reactions

Video of baby camel roaming inside house draws mixed reactions
Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

Video of baby camel roaming inside house draws mixed reactions

Video of baby camel roaming inside house draws mixed reactions
Updated 20 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A short clip showing a baby camel wandering inside a house has triggered wide reactions on social media.
Twitter account Camel Club in Saudi Arabia shared the video with a caption saying a little girl has fallen in love with the young dromedary and decided to raise it inside her family’s house.
The calf can be seen gingerly taking tentative steps as it roams inside the house and between furnitures.

But while many social media users were touched by the girl’s move, others argued that camels are not meant to be kept as domestic pets indoors.
One user wrote on Twitter that “the calf will eventually grow and it will no longer fit the door it entered from.”
Another user commented in Arabic saying: “He is unable to walk and there is no balance because of the parquet floor.”
“Raising animals is a blessing and a merciful act, much better than spending time playing internet games,” another one said.

 

Italian man proposes marriage over supermarket checkout mic

Italian man proposes marriage over supermarket checkout mic
Updated 20 June 2022
AFP

Italian man proposes marriage over supermarket checkout mic

Italian man proposes marriage over supermarket checkout mic
  • Shoppers and shopkeepers gave their approval with a boisterous applause
  • The wedding is planned for December in Sicily
Updated 20 June 2022
AFP

ROME: Who knew that grocery shopping could be so romantic? An Italian man in Venice proposed to his girlfriend at a grocery store this week, asking her to marry him over the checkout counter’s microphone.
“My love, I wanted to ask you something, in front of everyone,” Salvatore Costarelli is seen saying into a microphone, in a video published on the website of the Corriere del Veneto newspaper.
“I love you, you’re my life, and I want to ask you, will you marry me?” he adds.
Someone off-camera begins clapping and the camera pans to the detergent aisle where a woman, Tiziana Famao, is seen leaning over her cart in surprise before wheeling it out bashfully.
The couple hug next to the frozen vegetables, a ring is unearthed from Costarelli’s pocket and placed on Famao’s finger, and a long kiss is accompanied by laughter and applause from the cashiers.
“When I heard those words I didn’t understand anything any more,” Famao told the newspaper, calling her new fiance “a very shy person” ordinarily.
Costarelli said he had planned days in advance.
“I had also thought of the classic proposal in a gondola,” said Costarelli. “But then I chose the supermarket... to make her understand how much I care about her.”
“I thought that a gesture like that she won’t forget for the rest of her life.”
The wedding is planned for December, in Sicily.

RIP Internet Explorer: South Korean engineer’s browser ‘grave’ goes viral

RIP Internet Explorer: South Korean engineer’s browser ‘grave’ goes viral
Updated 20 June 2022
AFP

RIP Internet Explorer: South Korean engineer’s browser ‘grave’ goes viral

RIP Internet Explorer: South Korean engineer’s browser ‘grave’ goes viral
  • Once dominant globally, Microsoft's Internet Explorer was widely reviled in recent years due to its slowness and glitches
  • Kiyoung Jung said he constantly suffered at work because of compatibility issues involving the now-defunct browser
Updated 20 June 2022
AFP

SEOUL: A South Korean engineer who built a grave for Internet Explorer — photos of which quickly went viral — says the now-defunct web browser had made his life a misery.
South Korea, which has some of the world’s fastest average Internet speeds, remained bizarrely wedded to Microsoft’s Internet Explorer, which was retired by the company earlier this week after 27 years.
In honor of the browser’s “death,” a gravestone marked with its signature “e” logo was set up on the rooftop of a cafe in South Korea’s southern city of Gyeongju by engineer Kiyoung Jung, 38.
“He was a good tool to use to download other browsers,” the gravestone’s inscription reads.
Images of Jung’s joke tombstone quickly spread online, with users of social media site Reddit upvoting it tens of thousands of times.
Once dominant globally, Internet Explorer was widely reviled in recent years due to its slowness and glitches.
But in South Korea, it was mandatory for online banking and shopping until about 2014, as all such online activities required sites to use ActiveX — a plugin created by Microsoft.
It remained the default browser for many Seoul government sites until very recently, local reports said.
The websites of the Korea Water Resources Corporation and the Korea Expressway Corporation only functioned properly in IE until at least June 10, according to a report by the Maeil Economic Daily.
As a software engineer and web developer, Jung told AFP he constantly “suffered” at work because of compatibility issues involving the now-defunct browser.
“In South Korea, when you are doing web development work, the expectation was always that it should look good in Internet Explorer, rather than Chrome,” he said.
websites that look good in other browsers, such as Safari or Chrome, can look very wrong in IE, which often forced him to spend many extra hours working to ensure compatibility.
Jung said that he was “overjoyed” by IE’s retirement.
But he also said he felt genuinely nostalgic and emotional about the browser’s demise, as he remembers its heyday — one of the reasons he was inspired to erect the grave stone.
He quoted Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki: “People are often relieved that machines don’t have souls, but we as human beings actually give our hearts to them,” Jung told AFP, explaining his feelings for IE.
He said he was pleased by the response to his joke grave and that he and his brother — who owns the cafe — plan to leave the monument on the rooftop in Gyeongju indefinitely.
“It’s been very exciting to make others laugh,” he said.

 

 

