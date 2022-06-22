RIYADH: Gold prices eased on Wednesday as the dollar firmed, although bullion still traded in a narrow range as investors awaited fresh cues from top central banks on their monetary policy plans, especially from the US Federal Reserve.
Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,826.41 per ounce by 0528 GMT, extending losses to a fourth straight session. US gold futures dropped 0.6 percent to $1,827.40.
Silver drops
Spot silver dropped 1.3 percent to $21.38 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.5 percent to $933.36.
Palladium dropped 0.5 percent to $1,869.20.
Wheat recovers from near 3-month low
Chicago wheat edged higher on Wednesday, as the market recovered after touching the weakest levels since March in the last session, although pressure from early harvest in the US and Europe limited gains.
Soybeans and corn futures lost more ground on forecasts of favorable weather in the US Midwest.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade added 0.7 percent to $9.94-1/2 a bushel, as of 0240 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since March 29 at $9.73-1/2 a bushel in the previous session.
Soybeans lost 0.4 percent to $16.75 a bushel and corn gave up 0.2 percent to $7.00 a bushel.
Copper falls
Copper and other industrial metals fell on Wednesday, driven by rising supply concerns amid fears over a global economic slowdown impacting metals demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 1.7 percent at $8,847 a ton by 0532 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai fell 0.7 percent to $10,070.25 a ton.
LME aluminum fell 0.9 percent to $2,510.50 a ton, zinc slipped 1 percent to $3,554, lead eased 0.5 percent to $2,054.50, and tin dropped 2.7 percent to $30,500.
Oman Air to become 3rd Middle Eastern airline to join oneworld alliance
Fahad Abujadayel Dana Alomar
DOHA: Oman Air will be joining the oneworld alliance, further strengthening the airline alliance’s position in the Middle East, said CEO Abdulaziz Al-Raisi.
At the Annual General Meeting of the International Air Transport Association in Doha, Al-Raisi said that Oman Air’s strategic partnership with Qatar Airways — which the companies signed a year-and-a-half ago — helped with the step toward joining the alliance.
Oman Air is expected to formally join the alliance in 2024, following which it will provide even more flights and destinations to customers planning global travel across the alliance’s members and the full range of oneworld benefits to customers traveling on its flights.
We’re delighted to be joining the world’s foremost airline alliance at a time when travel demand is on the rise.
Abdulaziz Al-Raisi
It also makes oneworld the only global airline alliance with three members in the Middle East, along with Qatar Airways and Royal Jordanian.
“We’re delighted to be joining the world’s foremost airline alliance at a time when travel demand is on the rise. We look forward to welcoming oneworld members onboard Oman Air to experience the height of Omani hospitality,” Al-Raisi said.
“We have a very strong partnership between Oman Air and Qatar Airways, and we have a shuttle service between Oman and Qatar,” he added.
There are three flights a day that will transport connecting passengers from and to Doha, according to the CEO.
Qatar Airways pushed for Oman Air’s case to oneworld, Al-Raisi said. Oman Air passengers can fly to 1,200 destinations worldwide through the oneworld alliance, Al-Raisi added.
Currently, Oman Air flies to about 200 destinations through its codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways, he informed.
“Oman Air’s network has really grown, even though we only have 49 aircraft,” he said.
Although Oman Air has not yet reached pre-pandemic levels, Al-Raisi said that the airline may do so by the end of 2023.
Fitch revises APICORP’s outlook to positive from stable
Dana Abdelaziz
RIYADH: Fitch Ratings has revised Arab Petroleum Investments Corp’s outlook on its long-term issuer default rating to positive from stable — affirming it at AA.
The revised outlook reflected “steady improvements in key solvency and liquidity metrics over recent years” and its expectation that this trend will continue, according to a statement.
The Fitch report noted APICORP’s usable capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio of 52 percent and equity-to-adjusted-assets ratio of 32 percent, both of which are “well above the ‘excellent’ thresholds of 35 percent and 25 percent, respectively.”
The multilateral financial institution is rated Aa2 by Moody’s and AA- by S&P.
Established in 1975 by ten Arab oil exporting countries, APICORP seeks to support the sustainable development of the region’s energy sector through a range of financing and direct equity solutions.
Emirates aiming to have full fleet flying in 2022 as it narrows loss: Top officials
Plans to operate one of its 777 with 100% sustainable fuel in November
Fahad Abujadayel Nirmal Narayanan Dana Alomar
DOHA: Emirates airline still hasn’t achieved pre-pandemic revenue levels, but its goal is to have the entire fleet flying in 2022, its president Tim Clark told Arab News.
At the International Air Transport Association’s Annual General Meeting in Doha, Clark discussed COVID-19 and its repercussions, saying: “The pandemic has caused an earthquake 9-10 on the Richter scale through the global economy, and what you are seeing now are the aftershocks.”
He said that the best way to deal with it is to be as collegial as possible.
“Come together and sort it out, rather than beating each other up, blaming games, price increases,” he added.
According to Clark, businesses need to figure out how to deal with the aftershocks to get the market back on track.
Emirates has never had to cut back on flight numbers, he pointed out. However, late last night they received a call from Heathrow airport in London to cancel their full flight to the destination, due to baggage handling issues, Clark said.
Come together and sort it out, rather than beating each other up, blaming games, price increases.
Tim Clark
“That is not what I call good planning, and that really does affect us,” Clark said.
The Independent reported that Heathrow has asked airlines operating from Terminals 2 and 3 to cancel 10 percent of their schedules for Monday (June 20) due to baggage handling issues.
Emirates narrows losses
Meanwhile, Adel Al-Redha, chief operating officer of the airline noted that it has successfully narrowed its losses to $950 million in the 2021-22 fiscal year, from a $5 billion net loss in the previous year, as the aviation sector strongly rebounds from the pandemic.
In an exclusive interaction with Arab News, Al-Redha said the airline is hoping to continue this growth and made it clear that the only challenge in the journey will be rising fuel prices.
“We continue to grow our cash. We continue to improve our performance and revenues. These are all good indications, the only challenge we have to worry about is the variables we are exposed to, which include fuel prices and currency exchange that are fluctuating. These are variables that impact directly on our operating costs,” said Al-Redha.
100% capacity by 2023
Al-Redha added that Emirates will make profits in this financial year, and he expects to operate with 100 percent capacity by 2023.
The COO revealed that Emirates currently operates to 128 destinations, compared to 143 destinations before the pandemic outbreak.
Talking about going sustainable and achieving IATA’s net-zero goal by 2050, Al-Redha said that Emirates is working closely with Boeing and Airbus.
“By November this year, we are planning to operate one of our 777 with 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel. We are in discussion with Airbus to do the same trial on the Airbus A380. We are also in discussions with some of the companies to make SAF available at the airports,” added Al-Redha.
Hiring workforce
Al-Redha further noted that Emirates is planning to hire more people, as the aviation sector is currently on the path of recovery.
“We need to recruit over 5,000 crew members over the next 12 months. We are planning to hire 800 pilots, along with 1,500 people for IT jobs and over 400 staff within the airports. In areas where there is a demand, we continue to recruit,” he said.
Al-Redha added that Emirates is not competing with any of the other airlines in the Gulf Cooperation Council, instead, it is trying to provide the best for travelers.
“We always look at improving our product. And we always look at delivering the best experience to our customers. Each airline and each company has its own strategy. But we have to continue to invest in our product and we continue to invest to offer the best product to our customer,” he concluded.