India In-Focus — Shares fall; IKEA India to source more products locally

IKEA India plans to source more products locally to combat rising inflation, as the Swedish furniture group looks to sell more to the country’s burgeoning middle class with the launch of its latest store on Wednesday.
IKEA India plans to source more products locally to combat rising inflation, as the Swedish furniture group looks to sell more to the country’s burgeoning middle class with the launch of its latest store on Wednesday.
Updated 22 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, with the metal index plunging over 4 percent, while global investors remained concerned over monetary tightening policy and recession fears.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.09 percent to 15,468.5, as of 0443 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.9 percent to 52,026.81. Both indexes had clocked their best session in three weeks on Tuesday.

Skincare startup eyes $3bn valuation in IPO

Sequoia Capital-backed Indian skincare startup Mamaearth is in talks to raise at least $300 million in a planned initial public offering next year and is seeking a valuation of around $3 billion, three people with direct knowledge of the company’s plans told Reuters.

Founded in 2016, Mamaearth has become popular in India with its range of “toxin-free” products such as face washes, shampoos and hair oils. It competes with Unilever’s India unit, Hindustan Unilever, and Procter & Gamble Co. in the booming personal care industry.

The company was last valued at $1.2 billion in January this year when it raised fresh funds from investors including Sequoia and Belgium’s Sofina.

Mamaearth is targeting a valuation of around $3 billion — 10-12 times forward revenue, a person briefed on the discussions said. It plans to file draft regulatory papers by the end of this year, said sources, who declined to be named as the plan is private.

Two of those sources said Mamaearth is in early-stage discussions to raise at least $300 million in its IPO, with a third source pegging the number at $350 million.

IKEA India to source more products locally 

IKEA India plans to source more products locally to combat rising inflation, as the Swedish furniture group looks to sell more to the country’s burgeoning middle class with the launch of its latest store on Wednesday.

“We need to work on local sourcing which will help us to lower prices even more. We are working with our own costs to keep them down as much as possible, so that is how we navigate with affordability,” Susanne Pulverer, chief executive officer and chief sustainability officer at IKEA India, told Reuters on Tuesday.

IKEA sources about 25 percent to 27 percent of its products locally, with a goal to increase that to at least half in the long term.

As prices soar, the average Indian is becoming more conscious of spending on non-essential items.

India’s retail inflation touched an eight-year high in April, easing marginally last month. 

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Aviation, postal sectors latest to be included in Saudi Arabia's job nationalization program

Aviation, postal sectors latest to be included in Saudi Arabia's job nationalization program
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 33,000 jobs are set to be created for Saudi nationals after the government announced the latest wave of its "Saudization" program. 

The Kingdom's Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Ahmed Al-Rajhi, has issued a notification nationalizing a number of professions and economic activities — including licensed aviation professions, opticians, periodic inspection activity, and postal service outlets. 

Parcel transportation, customer service professionals, and sales outlets in seven economic activities were also included in the announcement.

The decision to localize licensed aviation professions will be implemented in two phases with the first one starting from March 15, 2023.

The decision also applies to all private sector establishments that employ five or more employees in aviation-related jobs. 

Egypt’s parliament approves 2022/23 budget with expenditures rising 15% 

Egypt’s parliament approves 2022/23 budget with expenditures rising 15% 
Updated 20 min 22 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s parliament approves 2022/23 budget with expenditures rising 15% 

Egypt’s parliament approves 2022/23 budget with expenditures rising 15% 
Updated 20 min 22 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian parliament has approved the budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023, expecting a 15 percent increase in spending and a 14.5 percent rise in deficit. 

According to estimates, total expenditures will amount to 2.07 trillion Egyptian pounds ($106 billion) and 1.5 trillion Egyptian pounds are expected in revenues. 

The upcoming fiscal year will start in July. 

The budget for the new fiscal year 2022-2023 reflects the government’s desire to improve citizens’ lives amid global economic shocks, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said. 

Oman Air to become 3rd Middle Eastern airline to join oneworld alliance

Oman Air to become 3rd Middle Eastern airline to join oneworld alliance
Updated 2 min 2 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel
Dana Alomar

Oman Air to become 3rd Middle Eastern airline to join oneworld alliance

Oman Air to become 3rd Middle Eastern airline to join oneworld alliance
Updated 2 min 2 sec ago
Fahad Abujadayel Dana Alomar

DOHA: Oman Air will be joining the oneworld alliance, further strengthening the airline alliance’s position in the Middle East, said CEO Abdulaziz Al-Raisi.

At the Annual General Meeting of the International Air Transport Association in Doha, Al-Raisi said that Oman Air’s strategic partnership with Qatar Airways — which the companies signed a year-and-a-half ago — helped with the step toward joining the alliance.

Oman Air is expected to formally join the alliance in 2024, following which it will provide even more flights and destinations to customers planning global travel across the alliance’s members and the full range of oneworld benefits to customers traveling on its flights.

We’re delighted to be joining the world’s foremost airline alliance at a time when travel demand is on the rise.

Abdulaziz Al-Raisi

It also makes oneworld the only global airline alliance with three members in the Middle East, along with Qatar Airways and Royal Jordanian.

“We’re delighted to be joining the world’s foremost airline alliance at a time when travel demand is on the rise. We look forward to welcoming oneworld members onboard Oman Air to experience the height of Omani hospitality,” Al-Raisi said.

“We have a very strong partnership between Oman Air and Qatar Airways, and we have a shuttle service between Oman and Qatar,” he added.

There are three flights a day that will transport connecting passengers from and to Doha, according to the CEO.

Qatar Airways pushed for Oman Air’s case to oneworld, Al-Raisi said. Oman Air passengers can fly to 1,200 destinations worldwide through the oneworld alliance, Al-Raisi added.

Currently, Oman Air flies to about 200 destinations through its codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways, he informed.

“Oman Air’s network has really grown, even though we only have 49 aircraft,” he said.

Although Oman Air has not yet reached pre-pandemic levels, Al-Raisi said that the airline may do so by the end of 2023.

Bahrain-listed Alba mulls secondary listing on Saudi bourse 

Bahrain-listed Alba mulls secondary listing on Saudi bourse 
Updated 30 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain-listed Alba mulls secondary listing on Saudi bourse 

Bahrain-listed Alba mulls secondary listing on Saudi bourse 
Updated 30 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain-listed Aluminium Bahrain, known as Alba, is considering a secondary listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange, or Tadawul. 

The matter is currently being evaluated, along with other value-creation initiatives as part of the company’s overall business strategy, according to a statement. 

Alba owns the world’s largest aluminum smelter outside of China with a production of over 1.56 million metric tons per year in 2021. 

So far, there has not been a listing of a non-Saudi company in the main market and Nomu. 

Fitch revises APICORP’s outlook to positive from stable 

Fitch revises APICORP’s outlook to positive from stable 
Updated 22 June 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

Fitch revises APICORP’s outlook to positive from stable 

Fitch revises APICORP’s outlook to positive from stable 
Updated 22 June 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: Fitch Ratings has revised Arab Petroleum Investments Corp’s outlook on its long-term issuer default rating to positive from stable — affirming it at AA. 

The revised outlook reflected “steady improvements in key solvency and liquidity metrics over recent years” and its expectation that this trend will continue, according to a statement. 

The Fitch report noted APICORP’s usable capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio of 52 percent and equity-to-adjusted-assets ratio of 32 percent, both of which are “well above the ‘excellent’ thresholds of 35 percent and 25 percent, respectively.”

The multilateral financial institution is rated Aa2 by Moody’s and AA- by S&P.

Established in 1975 by ten Arab oil exporting countries, APICORP seeks to support the sustainable development of the region’s energy sector through a range of financing and direct equity solutions. 

