Saudi crown prince leaves Jordan for Turkey

Updated 22 June 2022
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was seen off by Jordan's King Abdullah II. (SPA)
Saudi crown prince leaves Jordan for Turkey
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was seen off by Jordan’s King Abdullah II. (SPA)
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi crown prince leaves Jordan for Turkey

Saudi crown prince leaves Jordan for Turkey
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has left Jordan to Turkey on Wednesday following a visit that saw both sides discuss all issues of mutual interest. 

The Saudi crown prince was seen off by Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

Jordanian Minister of State for Media Affairs Faisal Al-Shboul  welcomed the visit by the Saudi crown prince, saying it strengthened the solidarity between the two countries. 

He said: “HRH the Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Jordan stresses the depth of solid relations between the two countries and the constant coordination on all issues of mutual interest, in addition to the depth of the political discourse between them at all strategic levels.”

The Jordanian minister also highlighted the importance of the visit in terms of its timing and theme, where the visit is paid under critical regional circumstances and several challenges that make communication between the two leaderships inevitable.

He also noted that the relations between the two kingdoms are historical and distinguished, calling for more action to unify the stances of the two countries towards joint issues.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jordan Crown Prince Tour 2022

Japanese singer SennaRin holds debut concert with Saudis her first audience

Japanese singer SennaRin holds debut concert with Saudis her first audience
Japanese singer SennaRin held her debut concert on Saturday, with Saudis as her first audience. (Nada Jan)
Updated 41 min 54 sec ago
Nada Jan

Japanese singer SennaRin holds debut concert with Saudis her first audience

Japanese singer SennaRin holds debut concert with Saudis her first audience
  • The 20-year-old musical artist treated fans in City Walk’s Anime Village to a 16-track set as part of Jeddah Season
  • She delighted the audience with original songs “Dust,” “BEEP,” “Call Your Name,” “Into the Sky,” “Narrative,” and “Zero Eclipse”
Updated 41 min 54 sec ago
Nada Jan

JEDDAH: Japanese singer SennaRin held her debut concert on Saturday, with Saudis as her first audience.
The 20-year-old musical artist, who has yet to publicly perform in her home country, treated fans in City Walk’s Anime Village to a 16-track set as part of Jeddah Season.
She told Arab News: “I have really enjoyed the experience, especially after seeing how people interacted with me. I would never forget how sweet people were and how they tried to communicate with me and show their love.”
She said she tried not to make any mistakes because she had to sing 16 songs, something which made her nervous.
“But seeing how people were enjoying their time and singing along with me made me focus on the ‘enjoy the moment’ idea and relaxed my nerves.”
She also revealed that while she was still in Japan her team had shown her videos of other concerts in the Kingdom and said these had added to her excitement. “When I saw how the audience are interacting with the singers, I couldn’t wait to stand on the stage and perform.”
She delighted the audience with original songs “Dust,” “BEEP,” “Call Your Name,” “Into the Sky,” “Narrative,” and “Zero Eclipse.”
Sumayah Saeed, 21, said she knew about SennaRin because of the anime track “Die Neue These Clash” and that “without a doubt” she became a fan of the singer because of her “soothing, strong, and powerful” voice.
Hafsa Ranjha, 22, said: “I feel so alive, to be honest, because this is my first concert too, and I think it will be my last concert as well because this was the best concert.”
SennaRin made her debut with an EP album under Sony Music Labels after she was recognized for her distinctive and low-toned voice. The first four tracks in the EP were produced by lyricist and composer Hiroyuki Sawano, who is known for producing theme songs for globally loved anime like “Attack on Titan.”
“I’m looking forward to holding my second performance here in the Kingdom. I will do my best to improve and come back again for Saudi fans,” SennaRin added. “Despite the long distance between us, you can listen to me on YouTube until we meet again.”
She initially earned national recognition for singing covers. A staff member who works with Sawano noticed her talent and showed him her videos, leading him to produce her major debut album.
She released four collaborations before debuting, which is rare for a pre-debut artist. Two of the tracks are theme songs for anime. One was for “Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Clash,” and the other was for “Melt.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia JEDDAH SEASON SennaRin

Riyadh’s talented skaters celebrate their passion on Go Skate Day

Riyadh’s talented skaters celebrate their passion on Go Skate Day
The skating community is increasing in the number of girls participating in the game. (Rahaf Jambi)
Updated 22 June 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Riyadh's talented skaters celebrate their passion on Go Skate Day

Riyadh’s talented skaters celebrate their passion on Go Skate Day
  • Go Skate Day is an annual promotional event organized by the International Association of Skateboard Companies
  • Sandlifers is a skateboarding community in Riyadh consisting of 11 members
Updated 22 June 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: June 21 marked Go Skate Day. Skateboarders worldwide celebrate the day by participating in the sport they love.
Go Skate Day is an annual promotional event organized by the International Association of Skateboard Companies to help make skateboarding more accessible through events held in cities around the world.
Sandlifers is a skateboarding community in Riyadh consisting of 11 members. They commemorated the occasion by hosting an event at Alnakhel Skatepark, where they distributed prizes to the winners of their challenges.
“Skateboarding day is a day where everybody around the world skates, even people who don’t skate, they skate today, and we created challenges for skaters in today’s event,” said Shareef Masarani, a member of Sandlifers, told Arab News.
“They do tricks, and the other person has to do the trick, and we will choose winners or do a certain obstacle, and they win a prize. In addition, we bring food and show support to the community and help kids who want to learn the game,” he said.
Masarani, 35, started skateboarding when he was 15 and continued until the age of 18. He then stopped skateboarding but has resumed his passion over the past year and a half.
“I work as a chef, but skating is my passion, and I love what I do, so we started this skater community in 2020, and it overgrew.”
Masarani believes that having such a society in the Kingdom is necessary because the Olympics recognize the sport and the energy people put into it.
“Skateboarding has been part of the Olympics since last year. The Saudi Sports Federation recognized that, and they’re also throwing an actual competition in a few months, and the prizes are huge,” Masarani said.
Masarani sees a future for the sport in the Kingdom — the number that showed up for this year’s event had increased significantly from last year’s audience.
“We need to make this sport more popular and reach more people, but it is growing fast from what I’ve seen from last year to now. This park was not this full and the level has grown so much,” Masarani said.
Sultana Alshareef, a 10-year-old skater who has been skating since she was seven years old, took first place in the competition.
“I love this game and my coach, Shareef, taught me a lot of stuff in this game, and hopefully one day I will join the Saudi Olympics as a professional,” Alshareef said.
Reef Hassan, a 14-year-old skater who participated in the competition, has been practicing for a year and a half.
“I came in second place in today’s competition, and the prizes were skateboards, which makes participating in these competitions fun, and I really enjoy the game and want to get better at it,” she said.
Maddie, 21, has been skating for four months and hopes to see more public places available for the sport.
“As a female, I want to support other females playing the game. When they see me skate, they get excited and want to roll in, but I want to see more free and public places where we can practice the game. If they build more skate parks, I am sure more girls will pick it up,” Maddie said.
The companies sponsoring the event are Saudi ones: Exwings, an extreme sports club, and Locosonix, a skate shop.
Visit the Sandlifers community’s Instagram page for more information @sandlifers.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Go Skate Day skaters skateboard

Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources begins official visit to UK

Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources begins official visit to UK
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources begins official visit to UK

Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources begins official visit to UK
  • Establishing international industrial partnerships is one of goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to diversify the economy
Updated 22 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef has commenced an official visit to the UK to promote bilateral collaboration opportunities and forge new channels of communication with British investors.

During his visit, the minister met with the Saudi Ambassador to the UK, Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two officials discussed recent developments and reiterated the Kingdom's efforts to achieve the objectives of Vision 2030 and create opportunities for international partnerships in the industrial and mining sectors.

The meeting focused on key collaboration opportunities and Saudi interests. It also discussed the most important ways to achieve the Kingdom's goals of exploiting an estimated $1.3 trillion in mineral wealth and developing mineral industries.

The meeting promoted promising foreign investment opportunities in both sectors.

Given the Kingdom's adoption of mining legislation, which encourages foreign investment by funding exploration and geological surveys, the prospects for international collaboration appear promising.

Prior to his visit to the United Kingdom, the minister visited the United Nations Industrial Development Organization in Vienna on Tuesday.

Discussions on realizing Vision 2030 included not only utilizing UNIDO experts to develop the industrial sector, but also advancing the fight against climate change via the Saudi Green Initiative.

Saudi Arabia's industrial and mining sectors are expected to attract significant foreign direct investment over the next decade.

Topics: Industry and Mineral Resources Ministry of Industry #vision2030 #uk

Saudi crown prince leaves Turkey, bringing regional tour to a close

Saudi crown prince leaves Turkey, bringing regional tour to a close
Updated 4 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi crown prince leaves Turkey, bringing regional tour to a close

Saudi crown prince leaves Turkey, bringing regional tour to a close
  • An official reception ceremony was held in honor of the crown prince in Ankara
  • Prince Mohammed held talks with the Turkish president at the Presidential Complex in Ankara
Updated 4 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman left Turkey on Wednesday, bringing his regional tour that also took him to Egypt and Jordan to a close.

On his arrival in Turkey earlier in the day, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greeted the crown prince at the Presidential Complex in Ankara and an official reception ceremony was held in his honor.

The crown prince and president inspected the honour guard before entering the complex.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inspect the honor guard  before holding talks. (SPA)

Earlier on Wednesday, Prince Mohammed left Jordan after a visit to the country during which he met with King Abdullah.

On his departure, King Abdullah said that Prince Mohammed had honoured Jordan with his visit and that Saudi Arabia will remain a support to the Arab and Muslim world.

On Tuesday, King Abdullah awarded the crown prince with the Order of al-Hussein bin Ali.

Prince Mohammed's regional tour started in Egypt on Monday. 

Topics: Crown Prince Tour 2022 Turkey Saudi Arabia

Moroccan pilgrims return to Madinah after 2-year hiatus

Moroccan pilgrims return to Madinah after 2-year hiatus
Updated 22 June 2022
Mohamed Amine Hafidi

Moroccan pilgrims return to Madinah after 2-year hiatus

Moroccan pilgrims return to Madinah after 2-year hiatus
  • First 250-person contingent left Sale on June 20
  • King Mohammed VI tells travelers: ‘We invite you to respect measures adopted by Saudi Arabia’
Updated 22 June 2022
Mohamed Amine Hafidi

CASABLANCA: Moroccan Hajj pilgrims celebrated on June 20 at Rabat-Sale airport before departing for Madinah for the first time in more than two years.

The contingent, made up of 250 pilgrims, traveled to Saudi Arabia to perform the first Hajj open to international pilgrims since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To celebrate the day, Moroccan Minister of Religious Endowments and Islamic Affairs Ahmed Toufiq read a message by King Mohammed VI.

He called on pilgrims to “represent their country as they should by giving it an honorable image consistent with the strong adherence of its people to the values ​​of tolerance and moderation, its attachment to doctrinal unity and the principle of the middle ground and rejection of any hint of extremism.”

King Mohammed VI said that he had given instructions to the minister “so that he constantly sees to deploy all the means of care” and to “ensure all the conditions of comfort” so that the pilgrims can “perform rites in an exemplary manner.”

He added: “We also invite you to respect the measures and provisions adopted by the authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the organization of this sacred season of Hajj.”

There are 33 total flights scheduled by Moroccan authorities as part of this year’s pilgrimage. The last flight is scheduled to depart on July 3.

Fees for pilgrims, supervised by the Ministry of Religious Endowments and Islamic Affairs for the 1443 season, have been set at 63,800 moroccan dirhams ($6,300). The figure was announced by the ministry in a press release on May 23.

To organize this year’s pilgrimage, the Royal Commission held a meeting to discuss the measures taken by Saudi authorities responsible for Hajj. Among other requirements, people authorized to perform the pilgrimage must be under the age of 65, fully vaccinated (three doses), and must present a negative PCR test carried out within 72 hours before departure.

The quota of Moroccan pilgrims is 45 percent of the normal amount. In total, 15,392 Moroccans will make the journey, of which 10,186 are supervised by the Ministry of Religious Endowments and Islamic Affairs, and 5,206 by travel agencies.

“Within the limit of the percentage mentioned, the Moroccan pilgrims will be chosen among those who were selected in the 2019 draw. In the event that the quota is not reached, we will resort to the waiting list while respecting the age requirement,” the ministry said.

Those excluded because of non-completion of the vaccination schedule will retain their right to be part of next year’s pilgrimage if the age criterion is in conformity and the vaccination is complete,” the ministry added.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Morocco King Mohammed VI

